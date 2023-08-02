RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Hugh Hewitt Slammed After Major Meltdown Declaring Trump Indictment ‘Ought to Be Vomited Out’ of Court
Right-wing talk radio host Hugh Hewitt, who initially opposed Donald Trump’s first run for president only to become a strong supporter, is being highly criticized over his remarks attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith and Tuesday’s indictment of the ex-president for his alleged actions to overturn the 2020 election that he lost. Among Hewitt’s claims: the case “ought to be vomited out by the judicial branch,” and “”Show trials are only choreographed in Stalin’s Russia.”
Trump was charged Tuesday with conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.
Hewitt, who held numerous positions in the Reagan administration and now sits on the board of directors of the Richard Nixon Foundation, is widely considered an influential thought leader among conservatives.
Moments after Jack Smith announced Donald Trump had been indicted on those four federal criminal charges, Hewitt attacked the Special Counsel, who until now has been best-known for prosecuting war criminals at the International Criminal Court at The Hague. Hewitt compared Smith to Inspector Javert, the fictional character in Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel “Les Misérables,” who relentlessly prosecutes a man for stealing a loaf of bread.
READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented Assault on American Democracy’: Special Counsel Announces Charges Against Donald Trump (Video)
“Jack Smith, an American Javert, should be obliged to prosecute this case outside of the Beltway,” Hewitt declared, pushing a point numerous Trump supporters have now promoted.
“Former President Trump deserves a fair trial on these unprecedented charges which will strike tens of millions of Americans as a political witch hunt,” Hewitt declared early Tuesday evening, invoking the very language Trump has used for years to describe every investigation he has faced.
“Maybe you should read the indictment first,” replied Norman Ornstein, the noted political scientist and emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. “Apparently for you it is wrong to pursue charges against somebody who incited a violent insurrection against the constitution and the government of the United States.”
“Hugh Hewitt,” Ornstein added, “calls Jack Smith an American Javert. Apparently, to him, inciting a violent insurrection and encouraging the assassination of the vice president is the equivalent of stealing a loaf of bread.”
READ MORE: ‘This You?’: White House Destroys Tuberville After He Claims His 300 Military Holds ‘Are Not Affecting National Security’
Some responded with efforts to debunk the claim Trump cannot get a fair trial in Washington, D.C.
44% of DC is Republican or Non affiliated.
He will have 12 peer jurors.
On average that’s about 5 who should be open or sympathetic politically. pic.twitter.com/clzpkUpI1c
— Jeff Cook (@jeffvcook) August 2, 2023
“What am I missing?” asked human rights attorney and activist Paula Cobia. “How is the latest #TrumpIndictment a ‘political witch hunt?’ ALL the witnesses who testified before the Grand Juries are Republicans. Not Democrats. Not Independents. All Republicans. That makes these indictments the polar opposite of a political witch hunt.”
Professor of law Steve Vladeck, and expert in national security law, responded by quoting the U.S. Constitution: “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law . . . .”
In another, and this time lengthy rant early Wednesday morning, Hewitt declared the case should “be captioned Beltway v. Trump or TDSS v Trump as it brought by and b/c of TDS Society members and greeted w/ zealots’ frenzy on the left.”
TDS generally stands for “Trump derangement syndrome,” a frequent attack by Trump supporters against those who oppose the ex-president.
“I’ve read the indictment of course and am astonished this rehash of everything already known (plus a few small details not previously known such as Paragraph 83) was allowed to escape DOJ in the guise of an indictment –to the great damage of the nation now and in the future– even by the aging, trembling AG. Jack Smith, the American Javert, is the tool the TDS-afflicted have long sought.”
READ MORE: ‘Cult’: Poll Finds Trump-Supporting GOPers Who Believe He Committed Crimes Outnumbers All DeSantis 2024 Voters
He again called for the trial to be moved out of Washington, D.C. and also “vomited out by the judicial branch.”
“Pray the judicial branch has the courage to bat it away and stand for the rule of law, and failing that, to move the venue far from the swamp to avoid the scar on our history of a show trial in, by and for The Beltway. This attempt to criminalize erroneous suspicion that an election was stolen, or of trying novel though very weak theories, throwing a legal Hail Mary or even holding a rally with irresponsible rhetoric which did not approach much less cross the line of Brandenburg v Ohio is without precedent and ought to be vomited out by the judicial branch so as to avoid its repeat in the future.”
Hewitt was far from finished.
“The very idea that false claims in politics are now criminal acts is stunning,” he declared, a claim legal experts have made clear is not what Trump is being charged with. “It is also sweeping, cannot be limited and has vast and sinister implications down the years ahead. ‘I have the defendant; find me the crime’ is now the rule. Every previous objector to every previous election –2016, 2004, 2000– should be relieved that statutes of limitations have passed. Only the new caste of Javerts –obscure zealots who can be tabbed ‘seasoned, career prosecutors’– are now standing ready to prosecute whomever the power in power wants removed from the scene. ‘Oh but Trump is uniquely bad and 1/6 happened’ is a fool’s mirage. ‘Unleashing the furies’ has never had a better example.”
Attorney and professor of philosophy and law David Koepsell:
The false claims aren’t what’s criminal, Hugh. You are lying. Planning to use the instruments of government to subvert the peaceful transfer of power: that’s illegal. pic.twitter.com/RXUvlewLpS
— David Koepsell is a Legitimate Person. (@DRKoepsell) August 2, 2023
HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte responded, writing that if Trump “could be charged criminally for just lying, he’d be in a Supermax for thousands of years. He was charged for leading a conspiracy to defraud the United States and for his using his office to deprive millions of people of their votes.”
Hewitt was still not finished, launching into what former CIA official John Sipher called a “ridiculous take.”
“I hope the charges brought by the American Javert are thrown out, but the TDS Dead Ender Coalition should listen carefully to what [Trump attorney] John Lauro told [Fox News’] @BretBaier last night: The former president will be subpoenaing everyone who had anything to do with the unusual circumstances of the 2020 election in order to prove his genuine suspicion of the process, which I think means everyone from Mark Zuckerberg who provided the ‘Zuck Bucks’ to the PA Supreme Court to the ’51 former Intelligence Community members’ who signed the ‘laptop is Russian disinformation letter’ to the old execs at Twitter who suppressed the @NYPost story to Hunter and President Biden and on and on and even perhaps to all participants in the Steele Dossier ought to clear their calendars for whenever the trial is scheduled.”
“Show trials are only choreographed in Stalin’s Russia,” he continued. “Lauro made clear this one –if it begins– is going to explore every corner of the 2020 election with former President Trump empowered to subpoena everyone who can help prove his innocence.”
Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney told Hewitt, “This is not how any of this works, of course. Trump can vow to subpoena everyone under the sun but, aside from getting credulous headlines, the odds of testimony from these far-flung randos being admissible and relevant to this case are… nil.”
Read the social media posts embedded above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Claims Hunter Biden’s Calls With His Father During Time Beau Was Dying of Cancer Are Proof of Criminal Activity
U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), the only member of Congress to sit through Monday’s entire closed-door testimony from House Republicans’ witness in their investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, says President Biden and his son had frequent phone calls to support each other when Beau Biden was dying of cancer.
Republicans have baselessly grabbed onto the claim, made by Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer, as supposed proof of criminal activity by President Joe Biden.
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, Republican of Texas, Monday afternoon:
Devon Archer has confirmed that Joe Biden was on more than TWENTY business calls with Hunter. CRIMINAL! Joe Biden’s been taking bribes for DECADES. He’s BETRAYED our country. Impeachment proceedings can’t begin soon enough!!
— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 31, 2023
Congressman Jackson was the White House Physician during the time then-Vice President Biden’s son was dying and would have known about the family tragedy.
Beau Biden, President Biden’s oldest son and the former Attorney General of Delaware, died of cancer in 2015. His death, is believed to be the result of the “burn pits” the U.S. Military used during the Iraq War.
Congressman Goldman (photo), who is also an attorney, told reporters Monday, Devon Archer “was unequivocal and stated very clearly that they never discussed any business on that phone conversations that were niceties. And there was a hello. And there was talk about the weather or whatever it was, but it was never any business.”
“And I think it’s really important to remember that during this time period that we’re talking about here, Beau Biden, Hunter Biden’s brother, and President Biden’s son, became very ill with cancer and died,” Rep. Goldman continued. “That was in the spring of 2015. And the witness describes in vivid detail about how devastating that was to both Hunter Biden and to Joe Biden, and how their communications picked up dramatically in the aftermath.”
READ MORE: Biden Keeps Space Command in Colorado Instead of Alabama Amid Tuberville Block on Hundreds of Military Promotions
“Because Joe Biden was calling his son to check on him and Hunter Biden was calling his dad to check on him. It had nothing to do with business. And that is the sum and substance of what the testimony was.”
Goldman also told reporters Devon Archer “categorically” denied there was any bribe to Hunter Biden or Joe Biden, contrary to what Republicans, especially House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer, have alleged.
Goldman: He said he was unaware of any $5 million payment made and would be shocked if that actually existed. So he as a board member, he would have known… pic.twitter.com/EYGC1nnmdy
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 31, 2023
On social media Goldman also debunked Republicans’ entire case against President Biden.
“I just left the interview of Devon Archer and I was the only member who stayed for the whole time,” he wrote. “These are the facts: 1) Archer testified that Joe Biden NEVER discussed any business with Hunter and his associates. 2) there was no bribe from Burisma to Joe or Hunter.”
Watch videos above and below or at this link.
Goldman: This time period that we’re talking about here, President Biden’s son became very ill with cancer and died. The witness described how their communications picked up dramatically in the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/WfUaoD89rS
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 31, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Black Conservatives ‘Livid’ After DeSantis Attacks Tim Scott and ‘DC Republicans’ for Opposing His Slavery Curriculum
Just as his presidential campaign was “rebooting,” Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis decided to repeatedly attack two Black Republicans who had gently pushed back against his education curriculum on slavery.
Black conservatives are “livid.”
Politico reports “several prominent Black conservatives…told POLITICO they fear the issue will play into Democrats’ characterization of Republicans as favoring a whitewashing of American history. Most saw it as an unforced error at the time when Black Republicans feel they’ve been making significant strides within the party.”
On Friday, DeSantis blamed America’s struggles on “D.C. Republicans” when asked about criticism from U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who denounced DeSantis’ new education policy. That policy mandates middle school students must be taught that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
The only elected D.C. Republicans who have spoken out against his education policy on slavery are Senator Scott and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.
READ MORE: Cursing Congressman Doubles Down: I’m Being Attacked for Swearing at Teenagers Because Republicans Defunded the IRS
The governor, who is under pressure to correct his flailing presidential campaign, on Friday managed to accuse both Republican lawmakers – along with Vice President Kamala Harris, of telling “lies.”
Senator Scott, a fellow GOP presidential candidate, on Thursday disagreed with DeSantis’ mandate.
“As a country founded upon freedom, the greatest deprivation of freedom was slavery. There is no silver lining … in slavery,” Scott said, as NBC News reported.
“What slavery was really about was separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating,” Scott said. “So I would hope that every person in our country — and certainly running for president — would appreciate that.”
“People have bad days,” Sen. Scott generously offered. “Sometimes they regret what they say. And we should ask them again to clarify their positions.”
On Friday, DeSantis was asked to do so, and went on the attack.
READ MORE: Trump Claims ‘Nothing in the Constitution’ Says Even if He’s Convicted and Sentenced He Can’t Run for President
After pausing for a moment to chuckle when asked specifically about Sen. Scott’s remarks, Gov. DeSantis blamed America’s struggles on Republicans in Washington.
“You know, I think part of the reason our country has struggled is because D.C. Republicans all too often accept false narratives, accept lies that are perpetrated by the left and accept the lie that Kamala Harris has been perpetrating, even when that has been debunked,” he told a reporter.
DeSantis also appeared to criticize Sen. Scott’s leadership skills.
“That’s not the way you do it,” DeSantis said. “The way you do it, the way you lead is to fight back against the lies, is to speak the truth. And so I’m here defending my state of Florida against false accusations and against lies, and we’re going to continue to speak the truth.”
After Tim Scott joined Byron Donalds as the second prominent black Republican to criticize his slavery curriculum, Desantis fires back saying their comments are “false accusations and lies.” pic.twitter.com/GNdcbbjE71
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 28, 2023
Also this week Congressman Donalds expressed frustration with the DeSantis campaign after he, also generously, gave his home state governor an opportunity to walk back his stated support of the slavery standards.
“The new African-American standards in FL are good, robust, & accurate,” Donalds said Wednesday morning via social media. “That being said, the attempt to feature the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted. That obviously wasn’t the goal & I have faith that FLDOE will correct this.”
It was a gracious gesture, and Donalds put the entire blame on the Florida Dept. of Education – as DeSantis also did recently – and, like Scott, gave the governor an out.
But by Wednesday afternoon, things got heated.
“JUST IN: DeSantis officials slam @ByronDonalds after he agrees with criticisms of African American history standards,” Florida’s Voice tweeted.
Quoting the campaign, it added: “We will not back down from teaching our nation’s true history at the behest of a woke @WhiteHouse, nor at the behest of a supposedly conservative congressman.”
Donalds, clearly frustrated, responded.
“What’s crazy to me is I expressed support for the vast majority of the new African American history standards and happened to oppose one sentence that seemed to dignify the skills gained by slaves as a result of their enslavement,” he wrote. “Anyone who can’t accurately interpret what I said is disingenuous and is desperately attempting to score political points.”
READ MORE: Mitch McConnell Has Tripped and Fallen at Least Three Times This Year – Only One Was Reported
“Just another reason why l’m proud to have endorsed President Donald J. Trump!” an exasperated Donalds added.
And on Thursday, as Politico reports, when asked about Congressman Donalds’ remarks, DeSantis went on the attack, just as he did against Scott on Friday.
“At the end of the day, you got to choose: Are you going to side with Kamala Harris and liberal media outlets or are you going to side with the state of Florida?” DeSantis asked.
“To some prominent Black Republicans,” Politico adds, referring to DeSantis’ divisive attack on Donalds, including lumping him in with the Vice President, “it was a DeSantis misstep. And one that comes as his campaign is attempting to jump-start its flagging operation.”
Diante Johnson, president of the Black Conservative Federation, told Politico the battle between DeSantis and Donalds “raises eyebrows.”
“It’s just not a good position for the DeSantis campaign to take. And they’re doubling down and that’s what’s even more disgusting.”
“Ron DeSantis is not the candidate for Black conservatives and that’s what [he] constantly, constantly exhibits to us.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Far Right GOP Congressman Had Been ‘Heard Partying Loudly’ Before Cursing Out Teenaged Senate Pages: Report
A freshman Republican U.S. Congressman who had been “heard partying loudly” in his congressional office that reportedly was filled with alcohol in full view, is doubling down and defending his actions against a group of 16 and 17 year-old U.S. Senate pages he had cursed out as they tried to take photos of the iconic U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. It’s not the first time Derrick Van Orden has been verbally abusive to teenagers in public.
“Wake the f*ck up you little sh*ts,” Congressman Van Orden, Republican of Wisconsin who was endorsed by Donald Trump told the teenaged Senate pages, according to a transcript one of them wrote down, as The Hill reports. Punchbowl News was first to report the incident.
“What the f*ck are you all doing? Get the f*ck out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of sh*t].”
“Who the f*ck are you?” he reportedly asked.
When told they were Senate pages, Van Orden is said to have replied, “I don’t give a f*ck who you are, get out.”
“You j*ck*sses, get out,” he added.
We obtained a transcript of Rep. Van Orden cursing out Senate pages overnight in the Capitol Rotunda. The account was taken by a page who wrote down the remarks minutes after the incident:https://t.co/0Xu1m93QhY pic.twitter.com/uaxdWWux6u
— Al Weaver (@alweaver22) July 27, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Ghouls’: Fox News Blasted for Declaring Jews ‘Survived’ the Holocaust by Being ‘Useful’
Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen posted a photo of Van Orden’s office and reports, “Van Orden and staff were heard partying loudly before he cursed out a group of teenage Senate pages.”
NEW …. a look inside Van Orden’s office last night.
Alcohol on the table. Beer in the trash bins.
Last night, Van Orden cursed out a group of high-school aged pages who were taking photos in the Capitol Rotunda on their last week in D.C. https://t.co/5qd8063fYh
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 27, 2023
Van Orden did not deny the teenagers’ account, and defended his actions in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which reported an aide claimed the Congressman had been giving a late night tour to about 50 people before verbally abusing the teens.
It’s unclear why Rep. Van Orden would be giving a tour of the U.S. Capitol to such a large group, around midnight. It’s also unclear why, as Punchbowl News reported, there was so much alcohol in his office.
In a statement Van Orden defended his actions by invoking the Civil War.
“The Capitol Rotunda served as a field hospital where countless Union soldiers died fighting to free men in the Civil War. I have long said our nation’s Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room. Threatening a congressman with bad press to excuse poor behavior is a reminder of everything that’s wrong with Washington. Luckily, bad press has never bothered me and if it’s the price I pay to stand up for what’s right, then so be it.”
Van Orden has had plenty of bad press.
READ MORE: Largest Texas School District to Eliminate Librarians and Turn Libraries Into ‘Discipline Centers’
In 2021, while still a congressional candidate Van Orden verbally attacked a 17-year old public library page over a display of LGBTQ children’s books during Pride Month.
“A staffer at a southwestern Wisconsin library says a Republican congressional candidate threatened her over a gay pride display,” the Associated Press had reported. “Kerrigan Trautsch, a page at the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, told the La Crosse Tribune that Derrick Van Orden came into the library on June 17 and complained loudly about a display of fiction and nonfiction books about homosexuality in the children’s section.”
Trautsch “said Van Orden was angry, and that he said the books offended him and that taxpayers shouldn’t have to see them.”
“His voice was loud, he was aggressive, he had his finger jabbing into (the book) constantly,” Trautsch said and called the situation “very uncomfortable, threatening.”
“He was full-on shouting at this point and he kept aggressively shoving the books around,” she also said.
“He was especially upset about the 2018 book, “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.” The 40-page book put out by John Oliver’s weekly HBO news show, “Last Week Tonight,” tells the fictional story of how Marlon Bundo, former Vice President Mike Pence’s real-life rabbit, marries another rabbit of the same sex.”
The Journal Sentinel also reported, “Democrats on Thursday were quick to attack Van Orden for Wednesday night’s actions, with many pointing to Van Orden’s presence outside the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, as evidence of disrespecting the Capitol and its history. Van Orden maintains he did not enter the Capitol that day.”
“Wonder if he told that to his fellow insurrectionists, who were beating police officers on the same ground?” Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, tweeted.
READ MORE: Nancy Mace Tells Prayer Breakfast About Refusing Sex With Her Fiancé This Morning: ‘I’ll See Him Later’
Ben Wikler, the Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, wrote: “Empty liquor bottles in his office. Then an obscenity-laden rant at high schoolers—who were laying down in the Rotunda to take pictures of the amazing frescoes.”
In 2021 Van Orden won Donald Trump’s endorsement after he been at the Capitol on January 6, and despite a report he had bragged about exposing another man’s genitals, a hospital patient, to two unsuspecting women.
Van Orden had previously run for Congress but lost in the primaries.
He “went to Washington on Jan. 6 ? a trip paid for with leftover campaign funds ? to rally with other pro-Trump supporters who were trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory,” HuffPost reported at the time. “Van Orden claimed that he never set foot on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, but as The Daily Beast reported, a photo from that day shows otherwise.”
Trending
- News1 day ago
‘This You?’: White House Destroys Tuberville After He Claims His 300 Military Holds ‘Are Not Affecting National Security’
- News2 days ago
‘Physically Aggressive’: New Details Emerge About Republican’s Profane Tirade at School-Age Senate Pages
- News2 days ago
Judge Likens Trump to ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ and Denies Attempt to Block Potential Fulton County Indictment
- News2 days ago
‘Cult’: Poll Finds Trump-Supporting GOPers Who Believe He Committed Crimes Outnumbers All DeSantis 2024 Voters
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
GOP Claims Hunter Biden’s Calls With His Father During Time Beau Was Dying of Cancer Are Proof of Criminal Activity
- News1 day ago
Indictment Watch: Trump Has Social Media Meltdown Ahead of Jack Smith’s Grand Jury Convening
- News2 days ago
Biden Keeps Space Command in Colorado Instead of Alabama Amid Tuberville Block on Hundreds of Military Promotions
- OPINION1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Posting Hunter Biden Texts That Show Him Defending Democracy and Rule of Law