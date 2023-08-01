News
‘This You?’: White House Destroys Tuberville After He Claims His 300 Military Holds ‘Are Not Affecting National Security’
The White House is hitting back at U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) for placing a blockade on what President Joe Biden says are now more than 300 promotions and bonuses for members of America’s Armed Forces, which require Senate confirmation.
“This you?” the Biden White House asked Senator Tuberville on Tuesday, posting headlines that directly refute the Alabama Republicans’ claim on Monday that “My holds are NOT affecting national security.”
This you? https://t.co/rdGU61sepC pic.twitter.com/dLdEXWR2sX
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 1, 2023
Those headlines read: “Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years,” Army, Navy Will Be Latest Services Without Chiefs as Senator Maintains Block on Confirmations,” “Tuberville’s hold stalling more than 100 Air Force, Space Force promotions,” and “There Are Too Many Generals and Admirals, a Senator Stalling Military Promotions Argues.”
Many dispute Tuberville’s claim his holding up hundreds of promotions does not affect national security or military readiness.
David Rothkopf, a well-known foreign policy, national security, and political affairs expert and author, on Tuesday also responded to Tuberville’s claim his blockade isn’t affecting national security.
READ MORE: ‘Racist Down to Its Rotten Core’: Schumer Blasts Tuberville’s ‘One-Man Mission to Defend White Nationalism’
“Literally no serious person associated with national security agrees with this. That is because it is a dangerous lie,” Rothkopf charged.
On Friday, President Biden had blasted Tuberville by name.
Enough.
I urge the Senator from Alabama and his Republican colleagues in the Senate to approve all the outstanding military nominees now.
End this blockade and let these Generals and Admirals fully serve our country. pic.twitter.com/GWftunExcy
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2023
Senator Tuberville, who placed the blockade back in February, says he is doing so in response to the Pentagon’s decision to reimburse travel expenses for service members who need to go to another state to access abortion services. He is blocking hundreds of promotions, including the Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, which now does not have a permanent leader because of the Alabama Republican’s refusal to release his holds. By October, if Tuberville has not released his holds, top jobs at the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and even the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will not be able to be filled.
On Monday, Senator Tuberville and his home state of Alabama learned that President Biden had decided to keep the headquarters of Space Command where it is currently, in Colorado, rescinding a January, 2021 decision by outgoing President Donald Trump to move it to Alabama.
Tuberville, Alabama GOP Governor Kay Ivey., and a slew of GOP lawmakers on Monday called President Biden’s decision abortion politics, suggesting it was somehow payback for Tuberville’s military holds.
Numerous news reports going back years show top U.S. Military officials, including the head of Space Command, wanted Space Command to be based in Colorado.
“Proponents of keeping the command in Colorado have argued that moving it to Huntsville and creating a new headquarters would set back its progress at a time it needs to move quickly to be positioned to match China’s military space rise. And Colorado Springs is also home to the air force academy, which now graduates space force guardians, and more than 24 military space missions, including three space force bases,” The Guardian reports. “Officials also argued that any new headquarters in Alabama would not be completed until sometime after 2030, forcing a lengthy transition.”
‘Unprecedented Assault on American Democracy’: Special Counsel Announces Charges Against Donald Trump (Video)
Special Counsel Jack Smith Tuesday evening announced a federal grand jury has indicted Donald Trump, the ex-president, on charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
“Today, an indictment was unsealed charging Donald J. Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and conspiring and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding,” Smith began.
“The indictment was issued by a grand jury of citizens here in the District of Columbia, and it sets forth the crimes charged in detail. I encourage everyone to read it in full. The attack on our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government, the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election.”
RELATED: Trump Indicted Over Alleged Attempts to Overturn 2020 Election
“The men and women of law enforcement who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6 are heroes. They are patriots and they are the very best of us. They did not just defend a building or the people sheltering in it. They put their lives on the line to defend who we are as a country and as a people. They defended the very institutions and principles that define the United States. Since the attack on our capitol, the Department of Justice has remained committed to ensuring accountability for those criminally responsible for what happened that day.”
“This case is brought consistent with our commitment and our investigation of other individuals continues. In this case, my office will seek a speedy trial so that our evidence can be tested in court and judged by a jury of citizens. In the meantime, I must emphasize that the indictment is only an allegation and that the defendant must be presumed innocent until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, in a court of law.”
“I would like to thank the members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation who are working on this investigation with my office, as well as the many career prosecutors and law enforcement agents from around the country who have worked on previous January 6 investigations. These women and men are public servants of the very highest order, and it is a privilege to work alongside them. Thank you very much.”
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Posting Hunter Biden Texts That Show Him Defending Democracy and Rule of Law
Watch below or at this link.
Jack Smith says Jan. 6 was “unprecedented assault” on democracy. “It was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant, targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government, the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election” pic.twitter.com/FL9WzxQlo0
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 1, 2023
VP Harris Smacks Down DeSantis Invitation to Debate: ‘Undeniable Fact – There Were No Redeeming Qualities of Slavery’
Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday once again traveled to Florida, and once again responded to GOP Governor Ron DeSantis’ claim there were “benefits” for enslaved people.
On Monday the governor and second-place 2024 presidential candidate sent Vice President Harris a letter inviting her to debate his new Dept. of Education standards that mandate the “personal benefit” narrative.
The Vice President made clear facts are not up for debate.
“Right here in Florida they plan to teach students that enslaved people benefited from slavery,” declared the Vice President, speaking at the 20th Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church Quadrennial Convention in Orlando. on Tuesday. “They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, in an attempt to divide and distract our nation with unnecessary debates. And now, they attempt to legitimize these unnecessary debates with a proposal that most recently came in, of a politically motivated round table. Well, I’m here in Florida and I will tell you, there is no round table, no lecture, no invitation we will accept, to debate an undeniable fact: there were no redeeming qualities of slavery.”
“I’m here in Florida and I will tell you there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact: There were no redeeming qualities of slavery.”
— VP Harris responds to Gov. DeSantis (R-FL) inviting her to discuss Black history standards pic.twitter.com/flLsGuP1Lo
— The Recount (@therecount) August 1, 2023
In DeSantis’ letter (below), which promotes false right wing narratives, the governor wrote: “We are committed to teaching truth, not partisan narratives. We have rooted out hateful Marxist theories like ‘Critical Race Theory’ from our classrooms. We have eliminated ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ initiatives in school administration and hiring practices. We have, instead, focused on the basics of reading, writing, arithmetic, science, civics and history.”
READ MORE: ‘Cult’: Poll Finds Trump-Supporting GOPers Who Believe He Committed Crimes Outnumbers All DeSantis 2024 Voters
DeSantis claims his policy mandating the teaching of slavery’s “benefits” are “nation-leading standalone African American History standards.”
“One would think the White House would applaud such boldness in teaching the unique and important story of African American History,” he claimed, accusing Harris of attempting “to score cheap political points and label Florida parents ‘extremists.’ It’s past time to set the record straight. In Florida we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues. And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice. So given your grave concern (which, I must assume, is sincere) about what you think our standards say, I am officially inviting you back down to Florida to discuss our African American History standards. We will be happy to host you here in Tallahassee. I will ask Dr. William Allen – instrumental in the development of our impressive new standards- to join.”
According to Popular Information, Dr. Allen has “a history of making incendiary remarks and a track record of promoting right-wing ideology.”
“In 1989, when he served as chairman of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, Allen gave a talk at an anti-gay conference titled ‘Blacks? Animals? Homosexuals? What is a Minority?’ He branded ‘special classes of protection for homosexuals and other minorities as a ‘fatal’ mistake’ that heightens ‘tensions and antagonism’ within society. According to his prepared text, creating legal protections for minority groups ‘is the beginning of the evil of reducing American blacks to an equality with animals and then seducing other groups to seek the same charitable treatment.’ ”
Read DeSantis’ letter below and watch Vice President Harris above, or both at this link.
Reset @RonDeSantis pens letter to @VP, making sure controversy over Florida’s Black History standards extends into second week. pic.twitter.com/oXCaRmj5Is
— Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) August 1, 2023
Indictment Watch: Trump Has Social Media Meltdown Ahead of Jack Smith’s Grand Jury Convening
Members of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump for alleged crimes surrounding the 2020 presidential election arrived early at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning, some nearly two hours ahead of the 10:00 AM time they usually convene. And over the past eight hours, Donald Trump has had a social media meltdown on his Truth Social platform, “retruthing” over 55 posts.
Some are expecting the grand jury to hand down an indictment against Donald Trump as early as today. MSNBC notes Trump has no public events scheduled until Friday.
Sixteen days ago the ex-president’s attorneys, he has said, received a target letter from the Special Counsel’s office informing them their client was the target of the investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including his role in the January 6 insurrection. On Thursday Trump’s attorneys met with members of Smith’s team, and were told, according to multiple news reports, their client would be indicted.
An indictment came late Thursday – a superseding indictment in a separate case, the case Trump was already facing 37 federal felony counts mostly under the Espionage Act, for his mishandling of classified documents.
READ MORE: GOP Claims Hunter Biden’s Calls With His Father During Time Beau Was Dying of Cancer Are Proof of Criminal Activity
For a while after that indictment, Trump’s social media postings appeared more focused on the 2024 election, but overnight the twice-indicted and twice-impeached one-term ex-president’s Truth Social account exploded, with the more than 55 “retruths” of his and others’ posts.
The posts, mostly focused on his legal crises, feature repeated complaints about Hillary Clinton’s emails, “the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” the “Mar-a-Lago security tapes,” the “Crooked Election Interference ‘Thugs’ from the DOJ,” and, his claim “The Radical Left Democrat Thugs shouldn’t be allowed to investigate me during, and in the middle of, my campaign for President,” among many others, like this one from Monday:
“I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my ‘PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden ‘camp.’ This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney Tuesday morning reports: “Vibe at the courthouse is … anxious. Higher than usual security presence for this early in the morning. Indications of activity around the grand jury room.”
Former federal prosecutor, now an MSNBC legal analyst, Cynthia Alksne opined on the possibility of an indictment Tuesday morning: “I think it’s coming today.”
