‘He’ll Probably Die in Prison’: George Conway Predicts Grim Future for Trump

Reflecting on Donald Trump’s expected trip to Atlanta where he will be fingerprinted and have a mugshot taken as he is booked on racketeering charges, conservative attorney George Conway painted a portrait of a grim future for the former president.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Conway, whose estranged wife Kellyanne worked as a White House adviser to Trump, predicted the former president stands no chance of avoiding jail where he will likely end his days.

Touching on the Republican Party debate on Wednesday night, Conway began, “They’re all going to end up nominating a candidate who, you know, will maybe be a convicted felon, will probably die in prison, and was found by a federal district court to be a rapist. It’s crazy.”

“I mean, essentially, he has been playing Russian roulette with the law and has loaded every single chamber,” Conway explained. “He’s not going to make it through all of this. The only way he can make it through all of this is if, somehow, he wins the presidency and then can declare himself immune from going to jail or being prosecuted.”

“I don’t think that’s going to happen. and he is — you know, as for all of the other defendants, I mean, I don’t think there will be 18 defendants by the time this case goes to trial,” he elaborated. “I mean, I think you’re already seeing them in conflict; you’re already seeing different strategies playing out. You’re seeing that some of these defendants, even Rudy Giuliani who came down in a private plane, he can’t find a lawyer. He can’t pay one, he has to sell his co-op in New York.”

“These people, all of these people, a lot of them are going to end up having to plea,” he continued. “[former Trump attorney] Jenna Ellis, — no one is paying her legal fees. It’s going to be Trump ending up all by himself or just a couple of other people, and I don’t see how he survives that.”

“You know, the Georgia case is going to take the longest probably to resolve because it is a multi-defendant case,” told the host. “You know, [special counsel] Jack Smith has brought this absolute laser beam of a case in D.C. It’s not complicated, it is just looking at his conduct. That case, I’m going to be surprised if that case doesn’t go to trial within a year and he is convicted — I don’t see how he gets out of that.”

“And the Mar-a-Lago documents case, the only thing he has going for him there is that the judge is this judge who actually ruled in his favor a few times and got slammed for it,” he explained. “I don’t know how she can save him other than delaying the trial. She hasn’t really shown an inclination to do that.”

Summing up all the counts the former president is facing, he concluded, “All it takes is a few counts, and he’s done for the rest of his life.”

