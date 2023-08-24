News
‘He’ll Probably Die in Prison’: George Conway Predicts Grim Future for Trump
Reflecting on Donald Trump’s expected trip to Atlanta where he will be fingerprinted and have a mugshot taken as he is booked on racketeering charges, conservative attorney George Conway painted a portrait of a grim future for the former president.
Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Conway, whose estranged wife Kellyanne worked as a White House adviser to Trump, predicted the former president stands no chance of avoiding jail where he will likely end his days.
Touching on the Republican Party debate on Wednesday night, Conway began, “They’re all going to end up nominating a candidate who, you know, will maybe be a convicted felon, will probably die in prison, and was found by a federal district court to be a rapist. It’s crazy.”
“I mean, essentially, he has been playing Russian roulette with the law and has loaded every single chamber,” Conway explained. “He’s not going to make it through all of this. The only way he can make it through all of this is if, somehow, he wins the presidency and then can declare himself immune from going to jail or being prosecuted.”
“I don’t think that’s going to happen. and he is — you know, as for all of the other defendants, I mean, I don’t think there will be 18 defendants by the time this case goes to trial,” he elaborated. “I mean, I think you’re already seeing them in conflict; you’re already seeing different strategies playing out. You’re seeing that some of these defendants, even Rudy Giuliani who came down in a private plane, he can’t find a lawyer. He can’t pay one, he has to sell his co-op in New York.”
“These people, all of these people, a lot of them are going to end up having to plea,” he continued. “[former Trump attorney] Jenna Ellis, — no one is paying her legal fees. It’s going to be Trump ending up all by himself or just a couple of other people, and I don’t see how he survives that.”
“You know, the Georgia case is going to take the longest probably to resolve because it is a multi-defendant case,” told the host. “You know, [special counsel] Jack Smith has brought this absolute laser beam of a case in D.C. It’s not complicated, it is just looking at his conduct. That case, I’m going to be surprised if that case doesn’t go to trial within a year and he is convicted — I don’t see how he gets out of that.”
“And the Mar-a-Lago documents case, the only thing he has going for him there is that the judge is this judge who actually ruled in his favor a few times and got slammed for it,” he explained. “I don’t know how she can save him other than delaying the trial. She hasn’t really shown an inclination to do that.”
Summing up all the counts the former president is facing, he concluded, “All it takes is a few counts, and he’s done for the rest of his life.”
Watch the segment below or at the link.
Christie Compares ‘ChatGPT’ Vivek Ramaswamy to ‘Same Type of Amateur’ as Barack Obama in GOP Debate
Less than 30 minutes into the first Republican debate of the 2024 primary season, former Governor Chris Christie slammed political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, likening him to the controversial artificial intelligence known as ChatGPT.
Pointing his finger, Christie shouted he had “had enough,” after first attempting an uncharacteristic reserved pose earlier in the program.
Ramaswamy had come on strong, using his first answer as an opportunity to introduce himself despite Fox News not offering any time for introductory statements.
Leaning into his tough guy reputation, Christie hit Ramaswamy.
“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT, standing up here,” the former New Jersey governor declared, as the audience howled.
READ MORE: Tuberville Turns His Battle on Pentagon Abortion Policy Into Waging War Against Individual US Military Officers
“The last person in one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here,’ was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight.’
Smiling, Ramaswamy embraced the attention, opened his arms and said, “give me a hug.”
“Give me a hug just like you did to Obama,” Ramaswamy hit back, “and you’ll help elect me just like you did Obama. Give me that bear hug.”
NBC News reported in 2004: “‘Skinny kid with funny name’ rallies Democrats.”
Watch the exchange below or at this link.
Chris Christie on Vivek: “I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT.” pic.twitter.com/2szUzJFujF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023
Biden Campaign to Run TV Spot on Fox News Ahead of GOP Debate, ‘Dark Brandon’ Ads Online and on Billboards
Viewers tuning in to Fox News Wednesday night to watch the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary season will not see Donald Trump but they may see President Joe Biden.
The Biden re-election campaign “plans to run its first national television advertisement of the 2024 cycle during the time slot directly before Wednesday’s 9 p.m. ET debate,” Semafor reports.
“Titled ‘Fought Back,’ the ad highlights Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the passage of infrastructure and semiconductor legislation. Fox prohibited candidates from purchasing ads during the actual debate.”
Jezebel adds that the Biden re-election campaign is “rolling out a significant ad buy across the network’s website featuring abortion rights ads stylized with the iconic ‘Dark Brandon’ meme.”
PEOPLE describes Dark Brandon as “President Joe Biden’s satirical alter-ego,” but it was the work of progressives that turned the right’s “Let’s Go Brandon” slur into a trolling hit.
READ MORE: Giuliani Booking Photo Released
“Get real, Jack. I’m bringing Roe back,” Bide, aka “Dark Brandon” says in one Fox News online ad.
The Biden Victory Fund put this Dark Brandon ad up on the Fox News Website and we’re all here for it ? pic.twitter.com/PtfBtgrp8I
— Nick Knudsen ?? (@NickKnudsenUS) August 23, 2023
Trolling Republicans has paid off for Democrats recently. John Fetterman, who won his Pennsylvania U.S. Senate campaign in part by mocking “Dr. Oz,” nearly at every turn, spawned something of a social media craze, and the creation of “Wegner’s supermarket,” thanks to a Dr. Oz flub.
Presumably, the Biden campaign will not do much trolling in its Fox News TV spot, which may be the ad below. Earlier this week it appeared on social media and was described as the President’s first re-election ad.
? BREAKING President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is launching a $25 million ad blitz Sunday focusing on the president’s economic record in several battleground states.
The first ad is below! pic.twitter.com/PZXfVUPntK
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 20, 2023
Semafor also reports that around Milwaukee, where the GOP debate is being held Wednesday, the Biden re-election campaign is running these “Dark Brandon” billboard ads.
Lot of Dark Brandon in Dem debate counter-programming, these are on billboard screens around Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/lNJSGry1Wl
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) August 23, 2023
See the ads above or at this link.
READ MORE: Tuberville Turns His Battle on Pentagon Abortion Policy Into Waging War Against Individual US Military Officers
‘Like a Mob Movie’: How a Mar-a-Lago Employee Revealed Trump’s Obstruction Plot
One of Donald Trump’s employees retracted “prior false testimony” in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case after switching lawyers last month, and NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian compared the situation to the Mafia.
The aide, described in court fillings as “Trump Employee 4″ and identified elsewhere as Yuscil Taveras, oversaw information technology at the former president’s Florida resort home, and he previously testified to a grand jury in Washington, D.C., that he was unaware of any efforts to erase security videos but withdrew that testimony after dropping a lawyer paid by Trump political action committees.
“Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira are in the same position, but for some reason they declined to do this and they find themselves charged now they’re stuck in the situation where they’ve been charged,” Dilianian told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “De Oliveira, he’s lied to the grand jury, he changed his story. This just didn’t happen, this happened in July, and then we saw the superseding indictment, which made the most significant allegations of obstruction of justice in this whole affair, which is, as you, said Donald Trump conspiring his employees, allegedly, to destroy evidence that was under a grand jury subpoena. That was a huge deal. So de Oliviera is key witness.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“As you said, Stanley Woodward represents Walt Nauta in this matter, another lawyer named John Irving represents Carlos de Oliviera,” Dilanian continued. “Both men presumably highly sought-after witnesses by the special counsel because they’re the ones that actually spoke with Donald Trump, that could testify that Trump ordered the destruction of the video. The [information technology] director spoke to the other guys. Jack Smith would like to get their testimony. Now they’re in a bit of a bind because they already charged them with lying to investigators. If they brought them before a trial as witnesses they would have to acknowledge they lied. But to answer your question, absolutely there are more avenues for this to happen.”
“It’s like a mob movie,” he concluded. “Lawyers being paid by President Trump representing witnesses, suddenly when one gets a different lawyer they utterly change their stories and start remembering things they didn’t before.”
RELATED: Buried in Trump trial date filing from Jack Smith is a key Secret Service detail
Watch the segment below or at this link.
