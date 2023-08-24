Christie Compares ‘ChatGPT’ Vivek Ramaswamy to ‘Same Type of Amateur’ as Barack Obama in GOP Debate

Tennessee House Republicans holding a hearing on legislation to allow guns in schools ordered state troopers to physically remove a woman who was silently protesting by holding a small sign. She was among a group of people in the gallery opposing the bill, a few of them were holding signs. Among them was at least one parent of children who attend Nashville’s Covenant Elementary School, where six people including three children were killed in a mass shooting earlier this year.

“And deny our First Amendment rights? I am not leaving,” the protestor, identified as Allison Polidor, said while still seated before she was removed, according to video (below) posted by NewsChannel 5’s Phil Williams. “We have rights to hold a sign. If you have to drag me out, so be it.”

As state troopers grabbed her and removed her from the room she shouted, “This isn’t what democracy looks like.”

The protestors in the House Judiciary Committee’s Civil Justice subcommittee hearing sat quietly holding signs that read, “1 kid > all the guns,” (one kid is greater than all the guns).

Lawmakers had convened for a special session on public safety to respond to the March school mass shooting that left three children and three adults dead.

Before Polidor was removed, off-camera a voice could be heard saying if anyone is holding a sign, “we’ll just clear the whole room.” Ultimately, NewsChannel 5 reports, the entire room was cleared.

Later, Polidor told NewsChannel 5, “It’s an attack on First Amendment rights.”

“I mean, I am here for my kids — everyone’s kids. They are making these laws or lack of laws. I am here representing everyone’s kids. No one should worry if their kids are going to come home from school or not. I feel like you can’t sit by. When we’ve come to the point you can’t hold up a sign, it’s not OK.”

A spectator was just removed from the House Civil Justice Subcommittee meeting for holding a sign in the gallery, which is against the special session rules adopted by the House yesterday. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/GT2B8pxDQn — Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) August 22, 2023

Sarah Shoop Neumann, whose bio reads, “Grounded in faith, fierce advocate for the oppressed, proud Covenant School mama,” through tears told reporters, “I don’t think these people get what this means. We’re here for six people who were killed in our school. We’re just trying to do something.”

“It’s hard to be here,” she continued, noting the presence of the Proud Boys and the Tennessee Firearms Association, according to WKRN.

“And I’m just trying to sit quiet. I already got told I can’t have my sign that says, ‘I’m a Covenant mom.’ That dignity’s been taken away,” she continued. “This is life or death for people.”

Caught up with an emotional @SarahShoop33 after she and other Covenant families were kicked out of Civil Justice Subcommittee. “I don’t think they get what this means. We’re here for six people who were killed in our school. We’re just trying to do something.”@WKRN #TNLeg23 pic.twitter.com/zXoFvDRrSN — Chris O’Brien (@THEChrisOB) August 22, 2023

WKRN reports Chairman Lowell Russell made the decision to have state troopers remove the protestors holding signs.

Tennessee House Democratic Minority Leader Karen Camper via social media said, “People are at the TN Capitol in 100 degree heat & paying to park to be thrown out of committee rooms for sitting QUIETLY?! What are we doing?! This is not how it works. This is shameful & an abuse of power! No chanting, no yelling: sitting quietly. Give me a break!”

Tennessee Senate Democrats, also Tuesday afternoon, accused Republicans of blocking 20 gun safety bills, refusing to even allow debate.

BREAKING: Drama in Tennessee House subcommittee as protesters are removed by state troopers. Their violation: quietly holding up signs. pic.twitter.com/uESCjA0Pyj — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) August 22, 2023

Watch the videos above or at this link.