News
Christie Compares ‘ChatGPT’ Vivek Ramaswamy to ‘Same Type of Amateur’ as Barack Obama in GOP Debate
Less than 30 minutes into the first Republican debate of the 2024 primary season, former Governor Chris Christie slammed political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, likening him to the controversial artificial intelligence known as ChatGPT.
Pointing his finger, Christie shouted he had “had enough,” after first attempting an uncharacteristic reserved pose earlier in the program.
Ramaswamy had come on strong, using his first answer as an opportunity to introduce himself despite Fox News not offering any time for introductory statements.
Leaning into his tough guy reputation, Christie hit Ramaswamy.
“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT, standing up here,” the former New Jersey governor declared, as the audience howled.
READ MORE: Tuberville Turns His Battle on Pentagon Abortion Policy Into Waging War Against Individual US Military Officers
“The last person in one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here,’ was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight.’
Smiling, Ramaswamy embraced the attention, opened his arms and said, “give me a hug.”
“Give me a hug just like you did to Obama,” Ramaswamy hit back, “and you’ll help elect me just like you did Obama. Give me that bear hug.”
NBC News reported in 2004: “‘Skinny kid with funny name’ rallies Democrats.”
Watch the exchange below or at this link.
Chris Christie on Vivek: “I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT.” pic.twitter.com/2szUzJFujF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Biden Campaign to Run TV Spot on Fox News Ahead of GOP Debate, ‘Dark Brandon’ Ads Online and on Billboards
Viewers tuning in to Fox News Wednesday night to watch the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary season will not see Donald Trump but they may see President Joe Biden.
The Biden re-election campaign “plans to run its first national television advertisement of the 2024 cycle during the time slot directly before Wednesday’s 9 p.m. ET debate,” Semafor reports.
“Titled ‘Fought Back,’ the ad highlights Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the passage of infrastructure and semiconductor legislation. Fox prohibited candidates from purchasing ads during the actual debate.”
Jezebel adds that the Biden re-election campaign is “rolling out a significant ad buy across the network’s website featuring abortion rights ads stylized with the iconic ‘Dark Brandon’ meme.”
PEOPLE describes Dark Brandon as “President Joe Biden’s satirical alter-ego,” but it was the work of progressives that turned the right’s “Let’s Go Brandon” slur into a trolling hit.
READ MORE: Giuliani Booking Photo Released
“Get real, Jack. I’m bringing Roe back,” Bide, aka “Dark Brandon” says in one Fox News online ad.
The Biden Victory Fund put this Dark Brandon ad up on the Fox News Website and we’re all here for it ? pic.twitter.com/PtfBtgrp8I
— Nick Knudsen ?? (@NickKnudsenUS) August 23, 2023
Trolling Republicans has paid off for Democrats recently. John Fetterman, who won his Pennsylvania U.S. Senate campaign in part by mocking “Dr. Oz,” nearly at every turn, spawned something of a social media craze, and the creation of “Wegner’s supermarket,” thanks to a Dr. Oz flub.
Presumably, the Biden campaign will not do much trolling in its Fox News TV spot, which may be the ad below. Earlier this week it appeared on social media and was described as the President’s first re-election ad.
? BREAKING President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is launching a $25 million ad blitz Sunday focusing on the president’s economic record in several battleground states.
The first ad is below! pic.twitter.com/PZXfVUPntK
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 20, 2023
Semafor also reports that around Milwaukee, where the GOP debate is being held Wednesday, the Biden re-election campaign is running these “Dark Brandon” billboard ads.
Lot of Dark Brandon in Dem debate counter-programming, these are on billboard screens around Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/lNJSGry1Wl
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) August 23, 2023
See the ads above or at this link.
READ MORE: Tuberville Turns His Battle on Pentagon Abortion Policy Into Waging War Against Individual US Military Officers
News
‘Like a Mob Movie’: How a Mar-a-Lago Employee Revealed Trump’s Obstruction Plot
One of Donald Trump’s employees retracted “prior false testimony” in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case after switching lawyers last month, and NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian compared the situation to the Mafia.
The aide, described in court fillings as “Trump Employee 4″ and identified elsewhere as Yuscil Taveras, oversaw information technology at the former president’s Florida resort home, and he previously testified to a grand jury in Washington, D.C., that he was unaware of any efforts to erase security videos but withdrew that testimony after dropping a lawyer paid by Trump political action committees.
“Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira are in the same position, but for some reason they declined to do this and they find themselves charged now they’re stuck in the situation where they’ve been charged,” Dilianian told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “De Oliveira, he’s lied to the grand jury, he changed his story. This just didn’t happen, this happened in July, and then we saw the superseding indictment, which made the most significant allegations of obstruction of justice in this whole affair, which is, as you, said Donald Trump conspiring his employees, allegedly, to destroy evidence that was under a grand jury subpoena. That was a huge deal. So de Oliviera is key witness.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
“As you said, Stanley Woodward represents Walt Nauta in this matter, another lawyer named John Irving represents Carlos de Oliviera,” Dilanian continued. “Both men presumably highly sought-after witnesses by the special counsel because they’re the ones that actually spoke with Donald Trump, that could testify that Trump ordered the destruction of the video. The [information technology] director spoke to the other guys. Jack Smith would like to get their testimony. Now they’re in a bit of a bind because they already charged them with lying to investigators. If they brought them before a trial as witnesses they would have to acknowledge they lied. But to answer your question, absolutely there are more avenues for this to happen.”
“It’s like a mob movie,” he concluded. “Lawyers being paid by President Trump representing witnesses, suddenly when one gets a different lawyer they utterly change their stories and start remembering things they didn’t before.”
RELATED: Buried in Trump trial date filing from Jack Smith is a key Secret Service detail
Watch the segment below or at this link.
News
‘Not What Democracy Looks Like’: TN GOP Lawmakers Order Police to Remove Silent Protestor From Pro-Gun Hearing
Tennessee House Republicans holding a hearing on legislation to allow guns in schools ordered state troopers to physically remove a woman who was silently protesting by holding a small sign. She was among a group of people in the gallery opposing the bill, a few of them were holding signs. Among them was at least one parent of children who attend Nashville’s Covenant Elementary School, where six people including three children were killed in a mass shooting earlier this year.
“And deny our First Amendment rights? I am not leaving,” the protestor, identified as Allison Polidor, said while still seated before she was removed, according to video (below) posted by NewsChannel 5’s Phil Williams. “We have rights to hold a sign. If you have to drag me out, so be it.”
As state troopers grabbed her and removed her from the room she shouted, “This isn’t what democracy looks like.”
The protestors in the House Judiciary Committee’s Civil Justice subcommittee hearing sat quietly holding signs that read, “1 kid > all the guns,” (one kid is greater than all the guns).
READ MORE: Suspect in Killing of Storeowner Over LGBTQ Flag Was Far-Right Conspiracist Who Promoted Christian Nationalism: Report
Lawmakers had convened for a special session on public safety to respond to the March school mass shooting that left three children and three adults dead.
Before Polidor was removed, off-camera a voice could be heard saying if anyone is holding a sign, “we’ll just clear the whole room.” Ultimately, NewsChannel 5 reports, the entire room was cleared.
Later, Polidor told NewsChannel 5, “It’s an attack on First Amendment rights.”
“I mean, I am here for my kids — everyone’s kids. They are making these laws or lack of laws. I am here representing everyone’s kids. No one should worry if their kids are going to come home from school or not. I feel like you can’t sit by. When we’ve come to the point you can’t hold up a sign, it’s not OK.”
A spectator was just removed from the House Civil Justice Subcommittee meeting for holding a sign in the gallery, which is against the special session rules adopted by the House yesterday. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/GT2B8pxDQn
— Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) August 22, 2023
Sarah Shoop Neumann, whose bio reads, “Grounded in faith, fierce advocate for the oppressed, proud Covenant School mama,” through tears told reporters, “I don’t think these people get what this means. We’re here for six people who were killed in our school. We’re just trying to do something.”
READ MORE: Fox News Tells Viewers ‘They’ Let Tropical Storm Hilary Into the US ‘Because It’s Biden’s America’
“It’s hard to be here,” she continued, noting the presence of the Proud Boys and the Tennessee Firearms Association, according to WKRN.
“And I’m just trying to sit quiet. I already got told I can’t have my sign that says, ‘I’m a Covenant mom.’ That dignity’s been taken away,” she continued. “This is life or death for people.”
Caught up with an emotional @SarahShoop33 after she and other Covenant families were kicked out of Civil Justice Subcommittee.
“I don’t think they get what this means. We’re here for six people who were killed in our school. We’re just trying to do something.”@WKRN #TNLeg23 pic.twitter.com/zXoFvDRrSN
— Chris O’Brien (@THEChrisOB) August 22, 2023
WKRN reports Chairman Lowell Russell made the decision to have state troopers remove the protestors holding signs.
Tennessee House Democratic Minority Leader Karen Camper via social media said, “People are at the TN Capitol in 100 degree heat & paying to park to be thrown out of committee rooms for sitting QUIETLY?! What are we doing?! This is not how it works. This is shameful & an abuse of power! No chanting, no yelling: sitting quietly. Give me a break!”
Tennessee Senate Democrats, also Tuesday afternoon, accused Republicans of blocking 20 gun safety bills, refusing to even allow debate.
BREAKING: Drama in Tennessee House subcommittee as protesters are removed by state troopers. Their violation: quietly holding up signs. pic.twitter.com/uESCjA0Pyj
— Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) August 22, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Melania ‘Livid’ After Trump’s Use of Barron as ‘Political Pawn’: Report
- News2 days ago
Fox News Tells Viewers ‘They’ Let Tropical Storm Hilary Into the US ‘Because It’s Biden’s America’
- News1 day ago
Suspect in Killing of Storeowner Over LGBTQ Flag Was Far-Right Conspiracist Who Promoted Christian Nationalism: Report
- OPINION8 hours ago
Tuberville Turns His Battle on Pentagon Abortion Policy Into Waging War Against Individual US Military Officers
- News1 day ago
‘Not What Democracy Looks Like’: TN GOP Lawmakers Order Police to Remove Silent Protestor From Pro-Gun Hearing
- News2 days ago
Trump Ordered to Submit to ‘Sweeping’ Yet ‘Vague’ Witness Intimidation Restrictions: Experts
- News2 days ago
‘Traitor’: Tucker Carlson, Ahead of Trump Interview, Calls War in Ukraine ‘NATO War Against Russia’
- News1 day ago
‘Your Entitlement Is Showing’: Jeff Clark Mocked by Legal Experts for Demanding 5 PM Response From Judge