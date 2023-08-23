Biden Campaign to Run TV Spot on Fox News Ahead of GOP Debate, ‘Dark Brandon’ Ads Online and on Billboards

Viewers tuning in to Fox News Wednesday night to watch the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary season will not see Donald Trump but they may see President Joe Biden.

The Biden re-election campaign “plans to run its first national television advertisement of the 2024 cycle during the time slot directly before Wednesday’s 9 p.m. ET debate,” Semafor reports.

“Titled ‘Fought Back,’ the ad highlights Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the passage of infrastructure and semiconductor legislation. Fox prohibited candidates from purchasing ads during the actual debate.”

Jezebel adds that the Biden re-election campaign is “rolling out a significant ad buy across the network’s website featuring abortion rights ads stylized with the iconic ‘Dark Brandon’ meme.”

PEOPLE describes Dark Brandon as “President Joe Biden’s satirical alter-ego,” but it was the work of progressives that turned the right’s “Let’s Go Brandon” slur into a trolling hit.

READ MORE: Giuliani Booking Photo Released

“Get real, Jack. I’m bringing Roe back,” Bide, aka “Dark Brandon” says in one Fox News online ad.

The Biden Victory Fund put this Dark Brandon ad up on the Fox News Website and we’re all here for it 😂 pic.twitter.com/PtfBtgrp8I — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) August 23, 2023

Trolling Republicans has paid off for Democrats recently. John Fetterman, who won his Pennsylvania U.S. Senate campaign in part by mocking “Dr. Oz,” nearly at every turn, spawned something of a social media craze, and the creation of “Wegner’s supermarket,” thanks to a Dr. Oz flub.

Presumably, the Biden campaign will not do much trolling in its Fox News TV spot, which may be the ad below. Earlier this week it appeared on social media and was described as the President’s first re-election ad.

🚨 BREAKING President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is launching a $25 million ad blitz Sunday focusing on the president’s economic record in several battleground states. The first ad is below! pic.twitter.com/PZXfVUPntK — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 20, 2023

Semafor also reports that around Milwaukee, where the GOP debate is being held Wednesday, the Biden re-election campaign is running these “Dark Brandon” billboard ads.

Lot of Dark Brandon in Dem debate counter-programming, these are on billboard screens around Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/lNJSGry1Wl — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) August 23, 2023

See the ads above or at this link.

READ MORE: Tuberville Turns His Battle on Pentagon Abortion Policy Into Waging War Against Individual US Military Officers

