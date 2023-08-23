News
‘Like a Mob Movie’: How a Mar-a-Lago Employee Revealed Trump’s Obstruction Plot
One of Donald Trump’s employees retracted “prior false testimony” in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case after switching lawyers last month, and NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian compared the situation to the Mafia.
The aide, described in court fillings as “Trump Employee 4″ and identified elsewhere as Yuscil Taveras, oversaw information technology at the former president’s Florida resort home, and he previously testified to a grand jury in Washington, D.C., that he was unaware of any efforts to erase security videos but withdrew that testimony after dropping a lawyer paid by Trump political action committees.
“Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira are in the same position, but for some reason they declined to do this and they find themselves charged now they’re stuck in the situation where they’ve been charged,” Dilianian told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “De Oliveira, he’s lied to the grand jury, he changed his story. This just didn’t happen, this happened in July, and then we saw the superseding indictment, which made the most significant allegations of obstruction of justice in this whole affair, which is, as you, said Donald Trump conspiring his employees, allegedly, to destroy evidence that was under a grand jury subpoena. That was a huge deal. So de Oliviera is key witness.”
“As you said, Stanley Woodward represents Walt Nauta in this matter, another lawyer named John Irving represents Carlos de Oliviera,” Dilanian continued. “Both men presumably highly sought-after witnesses by the special counsel because they’re the ones that actually spoke with Donald Trump, that could testify that Trump ordered the destruction of the video. The [information technology] director spoke to the other guys. Jack Smith would like to get their testimony. Now they’re in a bit of a bind because they already charged them with lying to investigators. If they brought them before a trial as witnesses they would have to acknowledge they lied. But to answer your question, absolutely there are more avenues for this to happen.”
“It’s like a mob movie,” he concluded. “Lawyers being paid by President Trump representing witnesses, suddenly when one gets a different lawyer they utterly change their stories and start remembering things they didn’t before.”
Watch the segment below or at this link.
‘Not What Democracy Looks Like’: TN GOP Lawmakers Order Police to Remove Silent Protestor From Pro-Gun Hearing
Tennessee House Republicans holding a hearing on legislation to allow guns in schools ordered state troopers to physically remove a woman who was silently protesting by holding a small sign. She was among a group of people in the gallery opposing the bill, a few of them were holding signs. Among them was at least one parent of children who attend Nashville’s Covenant Elementary School, where six people including three children were killed in a mass shooting earlier this year.
“And deny our First Amendment rights? I am not leaving,” the protestor, identified as Allison Polidor, said while still seated before she was removed, according to video (below) posted by NewsChannel 5’s Phil Williams. “We have rights to hold a sign. If you have to drag me out, so be it.”
As state troopers grabbed her and removed her from the room she shouted, “This isn’t what democracy looks like.”
The protestors in the House Judiciary Committee’s Civil Justice subcommittee hearing sat quietly holding signs that read, “1 kid > all the guns,” (one kid is greater than all the guns).
Lawmakers had convened for a special session on public safety to respond to the March school mass shooting that left three children and three adults dead.
Before Polidor was removed, off-camera a voice could be heard saying if anyone is holding a sign, “we’ll just clear the whole room.” Ultimately, NewsChannel 5 reports, the entire room was cleared.
Later, Polidor told NewsChannel 5, “It’s an attack on First Amendment rights.”
“I mean, I am here for my kids — everyone’s kids. They are making these laws or lack of laws. I am here representing everyone’s kids. No one should worry if their kids are going to come home from school or not. I feel like you can’t sit by. When we’ve come to the point you can’t hold up a sign, it’s not OK.”
A spectator was just removed from the House Civil Justice Subcommittee meeting for holding a sign in the gallery, which is against the special session rules adopted by the House yesterday. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/GT2B8pxDQn
— Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) August 22, 2023
Sarah Shoop Neumann, whose bio reads, “Grounded in faith, fierce advocate for the oppressed, proud Covenant School mama,” through tears told reporters, “I don’t think these people get what this means. We’re here for six people who were killed in our school. We’re just trying to do something.”
“It’s hard to be here,” she continued, noting the presence of the Proud Boys and the Tennessee Firearms Association, according to WKRN.
“And I’m just trying to sit quiet. I already got told I can’t have my sign that says, ‘I’m a Covenant mom.’ That dignity’s been taken away,” she continued. “This is life or death for people.”
Caught up with an emotional @SarahShoop33 after she and other Covenant families were kicked out of Civil Justice Subcommittee.
“I don’t think they get what this means. We’re here for six people who were killed in our school. We’re just trying to do something.”@WKRN #TNLeg23 pic.twitter.com/zXoFvDRrSN
— Chris O’Brien (@THEChrisOB) August 22, 2023
WKRN reports Chairman Lowell Russell made the decision to have state troopers remove the protestors holding signs.
Tennessee House Democratic Minority Leader Karen Camper via social media said, “People are at the TN Capitol in 100 degree heat & paying to park to be thrown out of committee rooms for sitting QUIETLY?! What are we doing?! This is not how it works. This is shameful & an abuse of power! No chanting, no yelling: sitting quietly. Give me a break!”
Tennessee Senate Democrats, also Tuesday afternoon, accused Republicans of blocking 20 gun safety bills, refusing to even allow debate.
BREAKING: Drama in Tennessee House subcommittee as protesters are removed by state troopers. Their violation: quietly holding up signs. pic.twitter.com/uESCjA0Pyj
— Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) August 22, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Your Entitlement Is Showing’: Jeff Clark Mocked by Legal Experts for Demanding 5 PM Response From Judge
Jeff Clark, the former DOJ official who was one of 19 indicted in the Fulton County, Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including racketeering, is once again being mocked, this time for his “entitlement” after he gave a judge a 5 PM deadline to rule on his “emergency” request. All 19, including Trump, were given ten days to appear for arraignment, before Friday at noon.
Clark served in the Trump administration as the Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the Dept. of Justice, before he was elevated to acting head of the DOJ’s Civil Division. In the waning days of his administration, Trump reportedly was interested in making Clark acting Attorney General, allegedly to assist him in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The former top Trump DOJ official is now asking the Georgia judge for an emergency stay in his indictment.
“Clark asserts in the filing his immunity from state prosecution and asserts violations of federal law and constitutional rights. The immunity therefore ‘entirely bars the prosecution brought against him’ by the district attorney and bars ‘even Mr. Clark’s arrest for the charges against him in the indictment,'” The Messenger reports.
“Citing a compressed timeline due to the Friday surrender laid out by District Attorney Fani Willis,” Clark’s attorney, Harry MacDougald, “requests the court either grant a stay, or a temporary restraining order, against the county or an administrative stay by 5 p.m. Tuesday.”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney adds, “In his motion for an emergency stay of the Fulton County prosecution, Jeff Clark says he wants to avoid ‘the choice of making rushed travel arrangements to fly into Atlanta or instead risking being labeled a fugitive.’ He wants a decision by 5pm.”
Legal and political experts were shocked and stunned.
“Jeffrey Clark was the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Civil Division. One of the top positions in our DOJ. A position formerly held by respected figures like [U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice] Warren Burger & Tony West. And now Clark’s trying to pull this. Shameless behavior from a shameless man,” said political science professor David Darmofal.
“Honestly, it’s just hilarious. And so on-brand for Clark, the narcissist schlub,” noted Sherrilyn Ifill, the former President & Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF).
“This indictment was unsealed Monday night. Clark could have filed motions and sought some kind of relief *before* today. Hey Jeff Clark: Don’t look now, but your entitlement is showing,” observed MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang.
“That we might all one day enjoy the entitlement of a mediocre middle aged white man,” wrote former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, Pete Strzok, slamming Clark. “I’m looking forward to the Adventures of Smokey and the Underwear Bandit beginning Friday afternoon.”
The last remark was apparently referring to the FBI’s 2022 execution of a search warrant on Clark’s home, during which body cam footage showed Clark in his underwear.
Suspect in Killing of Storeowner Over LGBTQ Flag Was Far-Right Conspiracist Who Promoted Christian Nationalism: Report
The 27-year old man suspected of shooting and killing a 66-year old California store owner and mother of nine after confronting her for the LGBTQ pride flag outside her shop has been identified as a right-wing conspiracy theorist who promoted Christian nationalism and shared anti-LGBTQ content on social media.
“Travis Ikeguchi, 27, shot Laura Ann Carleton, 66, on Friday after ‘yelling many homophobic slurs’ about the store’s pride flag, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said at a news conference Monday,” VICE reports Tuesday, calling the suspect “a far-right conspiracy theorist who shared deeply anti-LGBTQ and antisemitic content on his social media accounts.”
Police tracked Ikeguchi after he fled the scene. He was shot in a “lethal force encounter,” according to police.
“When deputies confronted Travis Ikeguchi on foot about a mile from the store Friday night, he opened fire on them, striking multiple squad cars, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus told reporters,” the Associated Press adds. “Deputies returned fire and shot Ikeguchi, who died at the scene, Dicus said. No deputies were hurt.”
“An LGBTQ group in nearby Lake Arrowhead said Carleton didn’t identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” the AP also reports. “But she spent time helping and advocating for everyone, and she was defending her Pride flags placed in front of her shop on the night of the shooting, the group said.”
VICE reports it reviewed the suspect’s “social media accounts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and the far-right social network Gab.”
They “show that the shooter had fully embraced a wide range of conspiracy theories—from claiming the 9/11 attacks were staged to suggestions that former first lady Michelle Obama is a man to denying climate change. He also posted content opposing gun control measures.”
He also shared “anti-LGBTQ content, reposting and responding to content shared by right-wing figures like commentator Matt Walsh and fringe networks like One America News.”
While social media platforms often shutter accounts of those suspected of engaging in shootings or other killings, an account bearing Ikeguchi’s name, created in 2015, is still active on X. Its pinned post from June 13 shows an LGBTQ pride flag in flames. Atop the post is the question, “What to do with the LGBTQP flag?”
That social media account also posted or reposted anti-abortion, anti-vaccine, and anti-police comments.
The Texas Observer’s Steven Monacelli noted that the account that bears the suspect’s name on X “shared anti-LGBTQ content online including a post from Protect Texas Kids, an anti-LGBTQ activist group led by a self-described Christian Fascist.”
Watch CNN’s report from Monday night below or at this link.
