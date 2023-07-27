BREAKING NEWS
Trump Hit With Additional Charges Including Willful Retention of National Defense Information and Obstruction
Special Counsel Jack Smith has announced a grand jury has returned a superseding indictment including four additional charges to his original 37-count indictment in the Espionage Act case involving classified documents.
The charges include “willful retention of national defense information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations the ex-president and a pair of aides attempted to delete surveillance footage at the private Mar-a-Lago club in the summer of 2022,” The Messenger reports.
“Thursday’s developments also include the addition of a second co-defendant alongside Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta. Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker, was added to the original indictment against Trump and Nauta and now charges him with obstruction conspiracy tied to the surveillance footage.”
CNN is calling the new charges against Trump “very significant.”
Watch below or at this link.
“We got a statement from the spokesman for special counsel jack Smith confirming that a superseding indictment has been returned by a grand jury… charging Trump for willful retention… two new obstruction counts based on allegedly attempting to delete surveillance video” pic.twitter.com/vG1i31AERH
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Trump Attorneys Arrive at Special Counsel’s Office as Grand Jury Convenes
Attorneys for Donald Trump arrived at Jack Smith’s office Thursday morning, and are expected to meet with members of the Special Counsel’s team, just as the grand jury investigating the ex-president’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election convened once again.
“Trump’s attorneys, John Lauro and Todd Blanche, are expected to meet with Smith’s team following receipt of a target letter alerting Trump he was a target of the special counsel’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election,” ABC News reports.
NBC News reports grand jury members “have been seen in the courthouse cafeteria and heading up to the grand jury area on the third floor.”
READ MORE: Americans Have Forgotten How Bad the Trump Years Were – And ‘This Time They’re Coming in With a Plan’: New Republic
Many have been awaiting news of a possible indictment of the ex-president, who last week announced he had received a target letter.
“The letter mentions three federal statutes: deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and witness tampering, two attorneys with knowledge of the document said,” according to NBC News.
Overnight NBC had also reported, “Donald Trump’s legal and political teams are preparing for the possibility that the federal grand jury will vote on charges against the former president as early as Thursday, according to three sources familiar with the thinking of his inner circle.”
BREAKING NEWS
McConnell ‘Abruptly’ Freezes at News Conference, Escorted Away (Video)
U.S. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up during his weekly press conference and needed assistance to leave the podium.
“Odd moment,” reports Nexstar’s Raquel Martin. “McConnell freezes at start of Senate GOP leadership press conference and is escorted to the side by his colleagues.”
Odd moment: McConnell freezes at start of Senate GOP leadership press conference and is escorted to the side by his colleagues pic.twitter.com/hT5bLnstOS
— Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 26, 2023
“During a Senate Republican press conference, Leader Mitch McConnell began speaking, took a long pause, then was helped away from the podium before Senator Thune took over,” reports Fox News Radio White House and Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Schmelz. “Leader McConnell eventually left the room and later returned.”
During a Senate Republican press conference, Leader Mitch McConnell began speaking, took a long pause, then was helped away from the podium before Senator Thune took over. Leader McConnell eventually left the room and later returned. pic.twitter.com/G9LrcbSXHV
— Ryan Schmelz (@rschmelztv) July 26, 2023
NBC News producer Frank Thorp V:
Flag: McConnell just stopped abruptly during his opening statement during the gop leadership presser and appeared to be unable to restart talking. He then stepped away and walked away with Barrasso: pic.twitter.com/f1kFUjggzm
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 26, 2023
NBC News reports McConnell “suddenly stopped speaking during a weekly Republican leadership news conference on Wednesday afternoon, appearing to freeze, and then went silent and was walked away.”
“Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming escorted McConnell away from the cameras and reporters,” NBC adds. “Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa made a sign of the cross as if she was praying for McConnell.”
He returned “minutes later” and “said he was fine.”
McConnell, who turned 81 in February, began his political career in 1968. He has been the U.S. Senator from Kentucky since 1985. Five years ago he became the longest serving Senate Republican Leader.
Should McConnell decide to retire, Kentucky’s Democratic Governor would not be allowed to replace him with a Democrat, thanks to a McConnell-backed law state Republican lawmakers passed in 2021. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed it, but the GOP majority legislature overrode his veto.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Cannon Sets Trump Trial Date for May 2024
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has announced the trial date for Donald Trump, indicted on 37 federal felony counts largely under the Espionage Act, over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Judge Cannon has set the trial date as May 20, 2024, at the federal courthouse in Ft. Pierce, Florida, months before the November presidential election. Trump had asked for an indefinite trial date, after the election, citing what he suggested was a rigorous campaign schedule. Special Counsel Jack Smith had asked for a speedy trial date and jury selection to begin in December.
Jury selection will begin May 14. The trial is expected to last two weeks, CNN reports.
“Judge Cannon’s order means DOJ won’t get to try the case this year as they’d hoped, but it’s a significant setback for Trump, who was angling for a postelection delay,” noted Bloomberg News’ Zoe Tillman.
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” announced the news on-air. Watch below or at this link.
Breaking: Mar-a-Lago documents case to begin May 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/F1KYIUhhvv
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 21, 2023
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Ghouls’: Fox News Blasted for Declaring Jews ‘Survived’ the Holocaust by Being ‘Useful’
- OPINION2 days ago
‘That Was a Lie’: Another Important Fact in the Anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court Wedding Website Case Was Also False
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
GOP Congressman Admits ‘Most of What We Do Is Bad’ as McCarthy’s Republicans Push for Federal Government Shutdown
- News1 day ago
GOP Senator Blocking 265 Military Promotions Falsely Promoted His Father’s WWII Service: Report
- News1 day ago
Trump Suggests He’s Eager to Be Indicted – and Says His Trial Will Be ‘Fun’
- News2 days ago
Rudy Giuliani Made ‘Astonishing’ Admission and ‘I Cannot Even Conceive’ How It Saves Him: CNN Legal Analyst
- News3 days ago
Kevin McCarthy Appears Ready to Impeach Biden: ‘It’s Rising to the Level’
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
McConnell ‘Abruptly’ Freezes at News Conference, Escorted Away (Video)