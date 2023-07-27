Trump Hit With Additional Charges Including Willful Retention of National Defense Information and Obstruction

Special Counsel Jack Smith has announced a grand jury has returned a superseding indictment including four additional charges to his original 37-count indictment in the Espionage Act case involving classified documents.

The charges include “willful retention of national defense information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations the ex-president and a pair of aides attempted to delete surveillance footage at the private Mar-a-Lago club in the summer of 2022,” The Messenger reports.

“Thursday’s developments also include the addition of a second co-defendant alongside Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta. Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker, was added to the original indictment against Trump and Nauta and now charges him with obstruction conspiracy tied to the surveillance footage.”

CNN is calling the new charges against Trump “very significant.”

