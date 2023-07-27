Trump Attorneys Arrive at Special Counsel’s Office as Grand Jury Convenes

Attorneys for Donald Trump arrived at Jack Smith’s office Thursday morning, and are expected to meet with members of the Special Counsel’s team, just as the grand jury investigating the ex-president’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election convened once again.

“Trump’s attorneys, John Lauro and Todd Blanche, are expected to meet with Smith’s team following receipt of a target letter alerting Trump he was a target of the special counsel’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election,” ABC News reports.

NBC News reports grand jury members “have been seen in the courthouse cafeteria and heading up to the grand jury area on the third floor.”

READ MORE: Americans Have Forgotten How Bad the Trump Years Were – And ‘This Time They’re Coming in With a Plan’: New Republic

Many have been awaiting news of a possible indictment of the ex-president, who last week announced he had received a target letter.

“The letter mentions three federal statutes: deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and witness tampering, two attorneys with knowledge of the document said,” according to NBC News.

Overnight NBC had also reported, “Donald Trump’s legal and political teams are preparing for the possibility that the federal grand jury will vote on charges against the former president as early as Thursday, according to three sources familiar with the thinking of his inner circle.”