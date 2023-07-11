RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Republican Claims GOP’s ‘Whistleblower Witness’ Who Is Indicted but on the Run Is Being ‘Silenced’ by DOJ
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is accusing the U.S. Dept. of Justice of silencing House Republicans’ top witness Republicans claim is a “whistleblower,” who allegedly is promoting what appear to be baseless claims accusing President Joe Biden of engaging in criminal acts including bribery. That witness is now known to be think-tank director Gal Luft, who was arrested on an Interpol warrant in February in Cyprus, was released on bail, and has been on the run ever since. Monday evening the DOJ released a statement that Gal Luft “was indicted today for allegedly engaging in multiple international criminal schemes.”
Luft is facing an eight-count indictment that includes, according to DOJ, “offenses related to willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” along with “arms trafficking,” “conspir[ing] with others in an effort to act within the United States to advance the interests of the People’s Republic of China (China),” and, “Iranian sanctions violations and making false statements to federal agents. Luft was arrested on Feb. 17 in the Republic of Cyprus based on the charges in the indictment.”
House GOP Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer claimed just days ago that Luft was a “very credible witness on Biden family corruption,” despite having been missing for months.
Tuesday, Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked Rep. Mace for her “reaction to this indictment of Gal Luft.”
READ MORE: ‘I Am Far Too Busy to Be Prosecuted’: Legal Experts Mock Trump’s Request for Indefinite Suspension of Trial
“Well, No one should be surprised here. I don’t trust the DOJ or the FBI,” Congresswoman Mace declared, a commonly held belief among Republicans. “They are trying to silence our witnesses. This is a way to do that.”
Luft is not incarcerated, and has been a fugitive from justice, avoiding extradition ever since he was released on bond after his arrest in February. Presumably he has the ability to contact Chairman Comer via telephone, email, or a myriad of apps that would make his contact untraceable.
“He deserves to testify before the Oversight Committee,” she continued, not explaining why he deserves to do so.
“We have a lot of questions. We want to know why the evidence he brought forth to the FBI in that Brussels meeting in 2019 was not followed up on and the irony here is not lost on anyone, charging him for failing to register as a foreign agent.”
Mace did not mention that Luft is facing eight felony counts which include, among other allegations, arms trafficking and working to sell Iranian oil to China.
READ MORE: Senate Democrats Announce Supreme Court Ethics Bill – Top Republican Immediately Declares It DOA
The DOJ states at the top of its press release: “Gal Luft, a Dual U.S.-Israeli Citizen, Allegedly Evaded FARA Registration While Working to Advance the Interests of China in the United States and Sought to Broker the Illicit Sale of Chiense Manufactured Weapons and Iranian Oil to China.”
“Well, I have a question for the DOJ and the FBI this morning,” Mace continued. “What was Hunter Biden doing with millions and millions of dollars from foreign countries advocating and lobbying on their behalf? I mean, really, this is obscene that they’re not charging Hunter with the same crimes are they’re charging this guy?”
Mace’s claim appears to be refuted by this New York Times deep dive into Hunter Biden, published in Jan jury and updated just last month.
Meanwhile, the details DOJ has released are stunning, including, they allege, Luft “agreed to covertly recruit and pay, on behalf of principals based in China, a former high-ranking U.S. government official (Individual-1), including in 2016 while the former official was an adviser to the then-President-elect,” who at that time was Donald Trump.
Luft, according to the DOJ press release, is also accused of fabricating a written a pro-China “dialogue.”
“Among other things, in the weeks before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Luft and a co-conspirator (CC-1), who is a Chinese national and worked for a Chinese nongovernmental organization affiliated with a Chinese energy company, created a written ‘dialogue’ between CC-1 and Individual-1, in which Luft wrote Individual-1’s responses and included information that was favorable to China,” DOJ’s press release states.
READ MORE: ‘You Know, It Is What It Is’: GOP Senator Responsible for Marines Having No Leader Shrugs Off National Security Concerns
“The dialogue was then published in a Chinese newspaper online and sent to, among others, individuals in the United States, including a journalist and professors at multiple U.S. universities. When Luft was writing the dialogue, CC-1 told Luft that ‘[i]n these articles, we do not want to spill all the beans yet, just enough to let ‘people’ know he [i.e., Individual-1] is in the corridor of power to be. Just broad stroke policy consideration that leaves plenty of room for interpretation and imagination to be filled in later.’ After the purported ‘conversations’ were published, Luft told CC-1 that certain information, favorable to China, had been ‘tucked between the lines.'”
“Shortly after the 2016 election, Luft and CC-1 also discussed possible roles Individual-1 might have in the incoming U.S. administration, and discussed Individual-1 taking a ‘silent trip’ to China. Luft responded that ‘[w]e are debating about his role in the new admin. There are all kinds of considerations . . .We should talk ftf [i.e., face-to-face] as there can be a supremely unique opportunity for china.'”
If convicted on all eight charges Luft could face up to 100 years in prison, the DOJ statement alleges.
Watch Congresswoman Mace below or at this link.
"They are trying to silence our witnesses" — Without a shred of evidence, Nancy Mace and Maria Bartiromo frame the indictment of one of Comer's "whistleblowers" as part of an ongoing DOJ effort to protect the Bidens pic.twitter.com/tHXe8JXEoP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 11, 2023
‘Racist Down to Its Rotten Core’: Schumer Blasts Tuberville’s ‘One-Man Mission to Defend White Nationalism’
U.S. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered strong criticism against Senator Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday, after the Republican from Alabama once again defended white nationalism, this time falsely claiming the belief is not inherently racist.
“The definition of white nationalism is not a matter of opinion,” Majority Leader Schumer reiterated on social media. “White nationalism—the ideology that white people are inherently superior, that people of color should be segregated, subjected, and relegated to second-class citizenship—is racist down to its rotten core.”
“GOP Senator Tuberville has been on a one-man mission to defend white nationalism and even suggest that white nationalism is ‘American,'” Leader Schumer also wrote. “To speculate about what white nationalism means as if it’s some fun little thought experiment is deeply disturbing.”
On the Senate floor, in rare remarks denouncing a sitting U.S. Senator, Leader Schumer blasted Tuberville, saying the Alabama Republican on Monday “suggested that no, white nationalists aren’t inherently racist, that yes, white nationalism is American, and that the definition of white nationalism is a matter of opinion.”
RELATED: ‘You Know, It Is What It Is’: GOP Senator Responsible for Marines Having No Leader Shrugs Off National Security Concerns
“It’s hard to believe that the senator from Alabama has to be corrected again,” Schumer added. “The senator from Alabama is wrong, wrong, wrong. The definition of white nationalism is not a matter of opinion. White nationalism, the ideology that one race is inherently superior to other people of color should be segregated, subjected and relegated to second class citizenship is racist, down to its rotten core. And for the senator from Alabama to obscure the basic nature of White Nationalism is indeed very, very dangerous.”
“These words have power and carry weight at the fringe of his constituency, just the fringe. But if that fringe listens to him, excusing, defending white nationalism, he is fanning the flames of bigotry and intolerance.”
“Last week, the gunman who killed 23 People in an El Paso Walmart was sentenced to 90 life terms in prison. He was a self-described white nationalist. The man who murdered 10 people at the Tops supermarket in my home state of New York in Buffalo was a white nationalist. And if those examples aren’t clear enough, let’s not forget Charlottesville, where neo-fascists, far-right radicals and far-right militias paraded through the streets carrying torches and chanting, ‘Jews will not replace us.’ Those who are white nationalists. This isn’t a joke. This is deadly serious stuff. And for a member of the United States Senate to speculate about what white nationalism means as if it’s some benign little thought experiment, is deeply disturbing. I urge my Republican colleagues to impress upon the senator from Alabama the destructive impact of his words, and urge him to apologize.”
“For a member of the United States Senate to speculate about what white nationalism means, as if it’s some benign little thought experiment, is deeply and terribly disturbing.”
— Majority Leader Schumer condemns Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) comments about white nationalism pic.twitter.com/TMBq7cJP4e
— The Recount (@therecount) July 11, 2023
Tuberville has a long and disturbing history of defending white nationalism.
In May he declared white nationalists are simply “Americans.” He also said, “I look at a white nationalist as a, as a Trump Republican. That’s what we’re called all the time.”
Those claims came immediately after an NBC News reporter told Tuberville, “A white nationalist propagates Nazism, a white nationalist could be someone who doesn’t believe that Black and Brown people are equals…”
READ MORE: Republican Claims GOP’s ‘Whistleblower Witness’ Who Is Indicted but on the Run Is Being ‘Silenced’ by DOJ
Sen. Tuberville appeared on CNN Monday night and claimed that he is “totally” against racism, yet repeatedly defended white nationalism, telling anchor Kaitlan Collins (video below), “that’s your opinion” that it’s racist.
On Tuesday he argued with a reporter, who happened to be Black, when she asked him about his remarks from Monday night.
“Listen,” Sen. Tuberville told the reporter. “I’m totally against racism. If the Democrats want to say that white nationalists are racists, I’m totally against that, too.”
When the reporter tried to explain what a white nationalist was, Tuberville cut her off then said, “Well that’s your definition.”
Tuberville: I’m totally against racism. If the Democrats want to say that white nationalists are racists, I’m totally against that, too. pic.twitter.com/3wOqwc1W2I
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 11, 2023
Monday night the conversation on CNN was much longer, but little different.
“If people think that a white nationalist is racist. I agree with that,” Tuberville began, only to twist the definition moments later.
“A white nationalist is someone who believes that the white race is superior to other races,” Collins told the GOP Senator.
“Well, that’s some people’s opinion,” Tuberville replied
“What’s your opinion?” asked Collins.
“My opinion of a white nationalist,” Tuberville said, “to me is an American. It’s an American,” he repeated.
READ MORE: ‘I Am Far Too Busy to Be Prosecuted’: Legal Experts Mock Trump’s Request for Indefinite Suspension of Trial
“Now, if that white nationalists is a racist, I’m totally against anything that they want to do, because I am 110% against racism. But I want somebody that’s in our military that strong that believes in this country, that’s an American that will fight along anybody, whether it’s a man or a woman, Black or white or red – it doesn’t make any difference.”
Then Tuberville again turned the conversation over, immediately attacking Democrats by implying opposing white nationalism is “identity politics.”
“And so I’m totally against identity politics. I think it’s ruining this country. And I think the Democrats ought to be ashamed for how they’re doing this, because it’s dividing this country and it’s making this country weaker every day.”
“But that’s not identity politics,” Collins said, pressing the Senator. “You said a white nationalist is an American.”
“It is identity politics,” Tuberville insisted.
“You said a white nationalist is an American but a white nationalist is someone who who believes horrific things. Do you really think that’s someone who should be serving in the military?” Collins asked.
“Well, that’s just a name that has been given,” Tuberville insisted, echoing his claim on Monday that the only difference between an acting Commandant of the Marines and a permanent, Senate-confirmed Commandant is “just the name.”
“It’s a real definition. There’s real concerns about extremism,” Collins argued.
That’s when Tuberville again turned there tables.
“So if you’re going to do away with most white people in this country out of the military, we got huge problems. We’ve got huge problems,” Tuberville declared.
“It’s not just people who are white, it’s white nationalists,” Collins shot back.
“That have a few probably different beliefs. That have a few different beliefs. Now, if racism is one of those beliefs, I’m totally against. I am totally against racism.”
“But a white nationalist is racist,” Collins again informed the Alabama Senator.
“Well, that’s your opinion. That’s your opinion. But if it’s racism, if it’s racism, I’m totally against it,” Tuberville claimed.
Tuberville: My opinion of a white nationalist.. it’s an American. If that white nationalist is a racist, I’m totally against them.
Collins: White nationalist is racist
Tuberville: That’s your opinion pic.twitter.com/hT5wTPkCO4
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 11, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
GOP Presidential Candidate Calls for Ending US Citizens’ Automatic Right to Vote at 18
Pre-Trump Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wants to dramatically change how America elects its leaders – or rather, who is allowed to elect its leaders.
In a fiery interview with CNN, Ramaswamy, himself the product of two immigrant parents, said people who are born in the United States to one or two undocumented parents should not be automatically granted U.S. citizenship.
Ramaswamy promoted his belief that birthright citizenship – which is in the U.S. Constitution – should end, along with the automatic right of U.S. citizens to vote in elections at the age of 18, both of which would dramatically reshape the electorate, greatly reducing the historically more Democratic, younger voters.
The Twenty-sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads: “The right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of age.”
READ MORE: ‘Directly Harming Military Readiness’: Critics Blast GOP Senator Whose Actions Are About to Leave Marines With No Leader
He also wants a constitutional amendment that would require U.S. citizens to “earn” their right to vote, a right that too, technically, is automatic, although Republicans for years have been engineering roadblocks and methods to dilute to power of the vote, especially via gerrymandering.
He would raise the minimum voting age to 25, from 18, unless U.S. citizens passed a citizenship test, or served in the military.
“I don’t think someone just because they’re born in this country, even if they’re a sixth-generation American, should automatically enjoy all the privileges of citizenship until they’ve actually earned it,” Ramaswamy, a biotech businessman with a Yale law degree, told CNN (video below). “So one of the things I’ve said is that every high school student who graduates from high school should have to pass the same civics test that every immigrant has to pass in order to become a citizen of this country.”
“I believe that there are civic duties attached to citizenship, so much so that I don’t think you should automatically get your right to vote at age 18. Unless you have passed that same citizenship test that immigrants have had to pass, or else have served the country.”
On social media he expounded upon his beliefs, saying, “no one born in this country – whether 1st generation or 5th generation – should automatically inherit the full privileges of citizenship until they *earn* those privileges: every 18-year-old should have to pass the same civics test required of naturalized citizens, or else serve the country for 6 months in a military or first responder role, before earning the full privileges of citizenship.”
READ MORE: GOP Attorneys General Attack Target’s LGBTQ Pride Merchandise as ‘Potentially Harmful to Minors’
Ramaswamy, who is a U.S. citizen, has not served in the U.S. Armed Forces, although in an interview last week with The Breakfast Club he claimed to have “volunteered” for this country, at a local hospital in high school, as Mediaite reported.
“If I’m being really honest, why did I do that in high school? A part of the motivation, I’ll be just brutally honest with you, was that’s actually what allows you to get into a good college when you graduate,” he said.
He also admitted that the first time he voted was in 2020, when he would have been 35 years old.
“I have not served the country.” Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reveals he has zero qualifications to be president in epic interview. (Video: The Breakfast Club) pic.twitter.com/GyOtiIhhEK
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 30, 2023
In May, The New York Times profiled Ramaswamy, calling him “a long-shot 2024 contender,” who “is lavishly wealthy and astoundingly confident. He also promises to exert breathtaking power in ways that Donald Trump never did.”
We live in a constitutional *Republic*, not a direct democracy. I favor ending birthright citizenship for those whose parents entered the country *illegally* because we shouldn’t reward those who violate the law with the intent of exploiting the citizenship rules. That’s not what… pic.twitter.com/CwMfyrTWug
— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 7, 2023
Watch videos of Ramaswamy above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Keeps on Chugging’: Unemployment Down and Wages Up in ‘Strong’ and Record-Setting June Jobs Report
‘Directly Harming Military Readiness’: Critics Blast GOP Senator Whose Actions Are About to Leave Marines With No Leader
Critics including military experts are blasting one Republican U.S. Senator whose refusal for five months to release his hold on hundreds of promotions will leave the United States Marine Corps with no permanent leader for the first time in over a century. Next month, the U.S Army will suffer a similar crisis, when its Chief of Staff is forced to retire. And then the U.S. Navy’s Chief of Operations. In October, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will also retire.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, critics say, is “directly harming the military readiness and national security of the United States,” for refusing to release his hold on about 250 military promotions.
PBS Newshour reports the Alabama freshman Republican lawmaker says he’s doing it because he opposes the military’s policy to transport service members who are seeking abortions to states that allow them if they are stationed in states that have imposed bans.
“For the first time in over a century, the U.S. Marine Corps will not have a permanent leader. Current Marine Corps Commandant David Berger is required to retire on Monday, but due to a hold on hundreds of military promotions by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, there is no confirmed replacement,” PBS says.
Sen. Tuberville, a retired college football coach who infamously was unable to identify the three branches of government after his election, and has a history of racist and pro-white nationalist remarks, is also upset because U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has called him only once, and is refusing to negotiate.
READ MORE: Biden Jokingly Joins Tuberville Pile-On After Far-Right Senator Praises ‘Crucial Funds’ From Bill He Voted Against
Tom Nichols, a retired professor at the U.S. Naval War College, and now a writer for The Atlantic, pointing to PBS’s report Friday called it, “Your daily ‘Tommy Tuberville is directly harming the military readiness and national security of the United States’ update.”
Calling it “unprecedented,” U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), who serves on the Intelligence Committee, has repeatedly criticized Tuberville’s hold on the promotions. He says for 230 years the U.S. Senate has approved these promotions “as a matter of course.”
“No Senator has ever put a blanket hold on the promotions of flag officers” before. “There’s a good reason for that, because if people were willing to play politics with that, they’re playing politics with our national security.”
Senator Tuberville is playing politics with our national security.
He needs to lift his unprecedented hold on over 200 flag officer nominations, and I’m going to keep coming to the floor until he does. pic.twitter.com/pbG3yAPzTR
— Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) July 6, 2023
VoteVets.org, the non-profit and PAC that works to support veterans and progressive policies, says, “Tommy Tuberville is hurting our national security and endangering your life. All to impose his radical right-wing social engineering ideas on our military.”
READ MORE: Watch: Director of National Intelligence Appears Dumbfounded Over GOP Senator from Alabama’s Questions
Last week, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), a former captain in the U.S. Marines, also slammed Tuberville.
“I don’t ever want to hear Republicans claim that they are the party of patriotism when their own Senator Tuberville is single-handedly jeopardizing our military readiness with seemingly little resistance,” he said, “all because he doesn’t want women in uniform to access healthcare.”
