RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Authoritarianism Will Be on the Ballot’: Experts Sound Alarm Over NYT Bombshell Detailing Trump’s Plans if He Wins in 2024
Political and legal experts are sounding the alarm after a New York Times deep dive details how Donald Trump and his top allies are planning to massively reorganize the entire executive branch to hand him unprecedented power and decimate the constitutional basis of checks and balances should he win re-election next year.
“Donald J. Trump and his allies are planning a sweeping expansion of presidential power over the machinery of government if voters return him to the White House in 2025, reshaping the structure of the executive branch to concentrate far greater authority directly in his hands,” The New York Times’ Jonathan Swan, Charlie Savage and Maggie Haberman report.
With the assistance of entities like the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank that was transformed during the Trump years, The Times reports several of Trump’s well-known associates have been working on plans for his second term.
Among them, John McEntee. Swan last year at Axios described McEntee a “young take-no-prisoners loyalist with chutzpah” who Trump had enlisted after his first impeachment acquittal in early 2020 to “activate the plan for revenge.”
READ MORE: ‘Chilling’: Former Prosecutor Stunned Over J6 Defendant Who Allegedly Got Obama’s Address From Trump Social Media Post
“Baby-faced assassin,” is how The Guardian in February of 2020 described McEntee, “the 29-year old at the heart of Trump’s ‘deep state’ purge.”
McEntee rose through the ranks of the Trump White House, starting as the president’s body man and personal aide. He was terminated after failing to pass a security clearance background check and was “under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for serious financial crimes,” CNN reported in 2018. Despite his past, Trump later rehired him as his Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, where he initiated loyalty test interviews in the hope of ensuring executive branch employees across all agencies were entirely loyal to Trump.
“What part of candidate Trump’s campaign message most appealed to you and why?” was one question potential political appointees were reportedly asked under McEntee’s leadership, CBS News had reported in 2020.
In November of 2021, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl penned a piece for The Atlantic calling McEntee, “The Man Who Made January 6 Possible.”
“McEntee and his enforcers made the disastrous last weeks of the Trump presidency possible,” Karl wrote. “They backed the president’s manic drive to overturn the election, and helped set the stage for the January 6 assault on the Capitol. Thanks to them, in the end, the elusive “adults in the room”—those who might have been willing to confront the president or try to control his most destructive tendencies—were silenced or gone. But McEntee was there—bossing around Cabinet secretaries, decapitating the civilian leadership at the Pentagon, and forcing officials high and low to state their allegiance to Trump.”
The New York Times’ report on Monday reveals Trump and his allies’ “plans to centralize more power in the Oval Office stretch far beyond the former president’s recent remarks that he would order a criminal investigation into his political rival, President Biden, signaling his intent to end the post-Watergate norm of Justice Department independence from White House political control.”
READ MORE: GOP Senators and Right-Wingers Freak Out Over Biden Ordering 3000 Reservists to Ready for Possible Deployment to Europe
Trump, for example, would bring what Congress created to be independent agencies, like the “Federal Communications Commission, which makes and enforces rules for television and internet companies, and the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces various antitrust and other consumer protection rules against businesses — under direct presidential control.”
He would “impound” taxpayer funds Congress appropriated and refuse to spend them, a practice outlawed under disgraced President Richard Nixon.
As he wanted to do before the end of his first term, Trump would eliminate civil service protections from “tens of thousands of career civil servants, making it easier to replace them if they are deemed obstacles to his agenda. And he plans to scour the intelligence agencies, the State Department and the defense bureaucracies to remove officials he has vilified as ‘the sick political class that hates our country.'”
And who would Trump enlist into this fascistic effort?
“The president’s plan should be to fundamentally reorient the federal government in a way that hasn’t been done since F.D.R.’s New Deal,” said McEntee, “who is now involved in mapping out the new approach,” The Times reports.
“Our current executive branch,” McEntee added, “was conceived of by liberals for the purpose of promulgating liberal policies. There is no way to make the existing structure function in a conservative manner. It’s not enough to get the personnel right. What’s necessary is a complete system overhaul.”
Russell T. Vought, who lead Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, told The Times: “What we’re trying to do is identify the pockets of independence and seize them.”
Others The Times mentions are “two of Mr. Trump’s advisers, Vincent Haley and Ross Worthington.”
And Stephen Miller, a white nationalist who The Times notes was “the architect of the former president’s hard-line immigration agenda.” That agenda included the intentional separation of children from their parents, and some siblings from each other – to send a message to other families not to travel to the U.S. southern border in hopes of applying for asylum or entering and staying unlawfully. Miller’s efforts separated approximately 3000 children from their parents, but he had a plan, never implemented, NBC News reported, to separate an additional 25,000 more.
Experts across the spectrum are responding to The Times’ report with grave concern.
“In 2024, authoritarianism—unchecked, unembarrassed and undisguised—will be on the ballot,” wrote Bill Kristol, the longtime neoconservative commentator.
“Anyone who opposes a Presidential autocracy in America should read this closely,” urged NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss.
READ MORE: A Texas Judge Is Trying to Use the SCOTUS Anti-LGBTQ Ruling to Refuse to Marry Same-Sex Couples
“Read this piece,” also urged MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan. “Be afraid. This is on the verge of happening 18 months from now.”
“Now ask yourself this question,” he continued, “are cautious, in-denial, business-as-usual establishment Dems equipped, or even willing, to address this anti-democratic, autocratic threat?”
Award-winning retired White House correspondent Peter Maer tweeted, “ELECTIONS MATTER. If #Trump wins the #Republican nomination, autocracy will be on the ballot.”
Attorney Charles Kuck, an immigration law expert and adjunct professor of law warned, “Trump and his minions want America to be a dictatorship. Be aware.”
Former Republican and former Tea Party U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh noted, “Deciding how to vote in the 2024 election will be super easy & super straightforward: If you want a dictator in the White House, vote for Trump. If you don’t, vote for Biden.”
Veteran journalist Brian Kareem wrote: “Read. This is the elimination of democracy and the plans of a despotic regime.”
International relations professor and senior editor of Arc Digital, Nicholas Grossman writes: “If Trump conspiring [to] stay in power after losing reelection didn’t convince you. And his team’s plan to purge the civil service of non-loyalists didn’t. Nor did his call to terminate the Constitution. Here’s more evidence of explicitly anti-democracy intent.”
“Democracy can die by suicide, and re-electing Donald Trump would be precisely that,” observed Larry Sabato, professor, and founder and director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.
Retired U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, the expert on Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security who is now at The Atlantic, balked at The Times title: “Trump and Allies Forge Plans to Increase Presidential Power in 2025.”
“Well, that’s one way to put it,” Nichols wrote. “Another would be ‘to establish an autocracy.'”
Image via Shutterstock
Abortion, Diversity, Drag Shows, EVs, and Trans People: Tennessee AG Waging Massive Multi-State Culture War
State attorneys general are charged with ensuring laws within their borders are enforced. Occasionally they may join together, for example, to sue a manufacturer who has violated multiple state laws, or even join an amicus brief laying out their positions on matters before the U.S. Supreme Court.
But increasing Republican state attorneys general are working across their own state lines in attempts to impose their own state laws and more on residents of other states – or the entire nation.
Tennessee’s Republican attorney general, Jonathan Skrmetti, was appointed in September of 2022 by the state Supreme Court.
Since then, Skrmetti has been actively attacking abortion rights, transgender children’s health care, drag shows, firearms regulations, corporate diversity programs, a Florida school’s policy on a transgender student’s privacy, and the decision by credit card companies to separately classify gun purchases, to name a few issues.
READ MORE: GOP Senators and Right-Wingers Freak Out Over Biden Ordering 3000 Reservists to Ready for Possible Deployment to Europe
He or his office have also accessed the medical records of transgender people,
Earlier this week anchor Rachel Maddow took a look into Skrmetti “demanding and obtaining the private medical records of trans people in Tennessee as Republicans look for ways to make the lives of trans people miserable,” MSNBC reported.
Just yesterday, Skrmetti headed a coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general “warning the nation’s largest companies — many of which have diversity and equity programs — they could face legal action for using race-based policies,” Tennessee Lookout reported. The sharply-worded letter “put Fortune 100 companies on notice they could be hit with legal action for violating the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. President & Fellows of Harvard College, which put an end to using race as a basis for admitting students to college.”
“If your company previously resorted to racial preferences or naked quotas to offset its bigotry, that discriminatory path is now definitively closed,” the letter states. “Your company must overcome its underlying bias and treat all employees, all applicants, and all contractors equally, without regard for race.”
READ MORE: ‘Restore the Sanctity of Life’: Pence Supports Forcing Women to Carry Non-Viable Fetuses to Term
But even before that, Skrmetti has been exceptionally active in waging his culture war battles, inside and across state lines.
In January, “Skrmetti and 17 other attorneys general filed their amicus brief in the Western District of Texas in the case of Carter v. McDonough in support of the plaintiff, Stephanie Carter, a Veterans Administration nurse who opposes” a rule “allowing taxpayer-funded abortions and abortion counseling for veterans and beneficiaries,” Tennessee Lookout reported.
In February, Skrmetti joined with nearly two dozen other states in “backing a lawsuit that would remove the abortion pill from throughout the United States after more than two decades, eliminating the option even in states where abortion access remains legal.” In other words, a nationwide ban on a popular form of medical abortion. That case, Tennessee Lookout reported, was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian legal group that recently won the highly-controversial Supreme Court case last month involving a web designer who said Colorado’s non-discrimination law blocked her from being able to design wedding websites only for different-sex couples.
The following month, “Skrmetti sent letters to Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid seeking confirmation that they will not sell or dispense mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug, in Tennessee,” Chattanoogan.com reported.
Also in March, Skrmetti joined 20 other Republican state attorneys general in a letter sent to asset managers, “suggesting they are breaching their fiduciary duties in their handling of environmental or social issues,” Reuters reported, namely, taking into consideration “ESG” – environmental, social, and governance factors in financial decisions. That was followed in June when Skrmetti “demanded ten major asset managers provide information over how they seek to tackle climate change, as part of an investigation into potential breaches of consumer law.”
READ MORE: Inflation Is Plummeting Across America – But Not in Ron DeSantis’ Florida
Last week in a press release Skrmetti bragged that he was joining 24 other states to challenge new EPA regulations on gasoline-powered automobile emissions. He is claiming the regulations are “unlawful” and “threaten national security.” Skrmetti also claims the regulations “would forcibly phase out gas-powered vehicles and restructure the automobile industry around electric vehicles (EVs) at a breakneck pace.”
Late last month Skrmetti appealed a federal court ruling that found Tennessee’s ban on drag shows violated the U.S. Constitution, ABC24 reported. In a statement Skrmetti suggested the language of the Tennessee law was similar to that of laws that prevent “grooming kids with pornography.”
Even before many of these actions, some voiced concerns.
Attorney and former Democratic county chairman Michael Lottman in an op-ed asked, “How do nationwide lawsuits Attorney General Skrmetti joined help Tennessee?”
Noting that “Skrmetti’s predecessor, Herbert Slatery, had frequently taken advantage of his position to impose his personal political opinions upon lawsuits and people in other jurisdictions,” Lottman criticized Skrmetti’s decision to sign on to the brief supporting a Veterans Administration nurse trying to prevent abortion services at her Texas hospital, “for both religious and medical reasons,” Lottman noted.
He also pointed out that “in January, The Tennessean reported that Skrmetti had joined three other non-Tennessee court cases, including a nakedly political, challenge to President Biden’s plan for unscrambling the disastrous situation at the U.S.’s southern border.”
“More recently, Skrmetti teamed up with two dozen other A.G.’s in a letter to Yelp,” Lottman continued, “challenging Yelp’s decision to warn consumers that the so-called ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ around the country ‘may provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite.'”
In May, the GOP-majority Tennessee state legislature added millions of dollars to Attorney General Skrmetti’s budget to help him continue this work.
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘Racist Down to Its Rotten Core’: Schumer Blasts Tuberville’s ‘One-Man Mission to Defend White Nationalism’
U.S. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered strong criticism against Senator Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday, after the Republican from Alabama once again defended white nationalism, this time falsely claiming the belief is not inherently racist.
“The definition of white nationalism is not a matter of opinion,” Majority Leader Schumer reiterated on social media. “White nationalism—the ideology that white people are inherently superior, that people of color should be segregated, subjected, and relegated to second-class citizenship—is racist down to its rotten core.”
“GOP Senator Tuberville has been on a one-man mission to defend white nationalism and even suggest that white nationalism is ‘American,'” Leader Schumer also wrote. “To speculate about what white nationalism means as if it’s some fun little thought experiment is deeply disturbing.”
On the Senate floor, in rare remarks denouncing a sitting U.S. Senator, Leader Schumer blasted Tuberville, saying the Alabama Republican on Monday “suggested that no, white nationalists aren’t inherently racist, that yes, white nationalism is American, and that the definition of white nationalism is a matter of opinion.”
RELATED: ‘You Know, It Is What It Is’: GOP Senator Responsible for Marines Having No Leader Shrugs Off National Security Concerns
“It’s hard to believe that the senator from Alabama has to be corrected again,” Schumer added. “The senator from Alabama is wrong, wrong, wrong. The definition of white nationalism is not a matter of opinion. White nationalism, the ideology that one race is inherently superior to other people of color should be segregated, subjected and relegated to second class citizenship is racist, down to its rotten core. And for the senator from Alabama to obscure the basic nature of White Nationalism is indeed very, very dangerous.”
“These words have power and carry weight at the fringe of his constituency, just the fringe. But if that fringe listens to him, excusing, defending white nationalism, he is fanning the flames of bigotry and intolerance.”
“Last week, the gunman who killed 23 People in an El Paso Walmart was sentenced to 90 life terms in prison. He was a self-described white nationalist. The man who murdered 10 people at the Tops supermarket in my home state of New York in Buffalo was a white nationalist. And if those examples aren’t clear enough, let’s not forget Charlottesville, where neo-fascists, far-right radicals and far-right militias paraded through the streets carrying torches and chanting, ‘Jews will not replace us.’ Those who are white nationalists. This isn’t a joke. This is deadly serious stuff. And for a member of the United States Senate to speculate about what white nationalism means as if it’s some benign little thought experiment, is deeply disturbing. I urge my Republican colleagues to impress upon the senator from Alabama the destructive impact of his words, and urge him to apologize.”
“For a member of the United States Senate to speculate about what white nationalism means, as if it’s some benign little thought experiment, is deeply and terribly disturbing.”
— Majority Leader Schumer condemns Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) comments about white nationalism pic.twitter.com/TMBq7cJP4e
— The Recount (@therecount) July 11, 2023
Tuberville has a long and disturbing history of defending white nationalism.
In May he declared white nationalists are simply “Americans.” He also said, “I look at a white nationalist as a, as a Trump Republican. That’s what we’re called all the time.”
Those claims came immediately after an NBC News reporter told Tuberville, “A white nationalist propagates Nazism, a white nationalist could be someone who doesn’t believe that Black and Brown people are equals…”
READ MORE: Republican Claims GOP’s ‘Whistleblower Witness’ Who Is Indicted but on the Run Is Being ‘Silenced’ by DOJ
Sen. Tuberville appeared on CNN Monday night and claimed that he is “totally” against racism, yet repeatedly defended white nationalism, telling anchor Kaitlan Collins (video below), “that’s your opinion” that it’s racist.
On Tuesday he argued with a reporter, who happened to be Black, when she asked him about his remarks from Monday night.
“Listen,” Sen. Tuberville told the reporter. “I’m totally against racism. If the Democrats want to say that white nationalists are racists, I’m totally against that, too.”
When the reporter tried to explain what a white nationalist was, Tuberville cut her off then said, “Well that’s your definition.”
Tuberville: I’m totally against racism. If the Democrats want to say that white nationalists are racists, I’m totally against that, too. pic.twitter.com/3wOqwc1W2I
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 11, 2023
Monday night the conversation on CNN was much longer, but little different.
“If people think that a white nationalist is racist. I agree with that,” Tuberville began, only to twist the definition moments later.
“A white nationalist is someone who believes that the white race is superior to other races,” Collins told the GOP Senator.
“Well, that’s some people’s opinion,” Tuberville replied
“What’s your opinion?” asked Collins.
“My opinion of a white nationalist,” Tuberville said, “to me is an American. It’s an American,” he repeated.
READ MORE: ‘I Am Far Too Busy to Be Prosecuted’: Legal Experts Mock Trump’s Request for Indefinite Suspension of Trial
“Now, if that white nationalists is a racist, I’m totally against anything that they want to do, because I am 110% against racism. But I want somebody that’s in our military that strong that believes in this country, that’s an American that will fight along anybody, whether it’s a man or a woman, Black or white or red – it doesn’t make any difference.”
Then Tuberville again turned the conversation over, immediately attacking Democrats by implying opposing white nationalism is “identity politics.”
“And so I’m totally against identity politics. I think it’s ruining this country. And I think the Democrats ought to be ashamed for how they’re doing this, because it’s dividing this country and it’s making this country weaker every day.”
“But that’s not identity politics,” Collins said, pressing the Senator. “You said a white nationalist is an American.”
“It is identity politics,” Tuberville insisted.
“You said a white nationalist is an American but a white nationalist is someone who who believes horrific things. Do you really think that’s someone who should be serving in the military?” Collins asked.
“Well, that’s just a name that has been given,” Tuberville insisted, echoing his claim on Monday that the only difference between an acting Commandant of the Marines and a permanent, Senate-confirmed Commandant is “just the name.”
“It’s a real definition. There’s real concerns about extremism,” Collins argued.
That’s when Tuberville again turned there tables.
“So if you’re going to do away with most white people in this country out of the military, we got huge problems. We’ve got huge problems,” Tuberville declared.
“It’s not just people who are white, it’s white nationalists,” Collins shot back.
“That have a few probably different beliefs. That have a few different beliefs. Now, if racism is one of those beliefs, I’m totally against. I am totally against racism.”
“But a white nationalist is racist,” Collins again informed the Alabama Senator.
“Well, that’s your opinion. That’s your opinion. But if it’s racism, if it’s racism, I’m totally against it,” Tuberville claimed.
Tuberville: My opinion of a white nationalist.. it’s an American. If that white nationalist is a racist, I’m totally against them.
Collins: White nationalist is racist
Tuberville: That’s your opinion pic.twitter.com/hT5wTPkCO4
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 11, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Republican Claims GOP’s ‘Whistleblower Witness’ Who Is Indicted but on the Run Is Being ‘Silenced’ by DOJ
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is accusing the U.S. Dept. of Justice of silencing House Republicans’ top witness Republicans claim is a “whistleblower,” who allegedly is promoting what appear to be baseless claims accusing President Joe Biden of engaging in criminal acts including bribery. That witness is now known to be think-tank director Gal Luft, who was arrested on an Interpol warrant in February in Cyprus, was released on bail, and has been on the run ever since. Monday evening the DOJ released a statement that Gal Luft “was indicted today for allegedly engaging in multiple international criminal schemes.”
Luft is facing an eight-count indictment that includes, according to DOJ, “offenses related to willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” along with “arms trafficking,” “conspir[ing] with others in an effort to act within the United States to advance the interests of the People’s Republic of China (China),” and, “Iranian sanctions violations and making false statements to federal agents. Luft was arrested on Feb. 17 in the Republic of Cyprus based on the charges in the indictment.”
House GOP Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer claimed just days ago that Luft was a “very credible witness on Biden family corruption,” despite having been missing for months.
Tuesday, Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked Rep. Mace for her “reaction to this indictment of Gal Luft.”
READ MORE: ‘I Am Far Too Busy to Be Prosecuted’: Legal Experts Mock Trump’s Request for Indefinite Suspension of Trial
“Well, No one should be surprised here. I don’t trust the DOJ or the FBI,” Congresswoman Mace declared, a commonly held belief among Republicans. “They are trying to silence our witnesses. This is a way to do that.”
Luft is not incarcerated, and has been a fugitive from justice, avoiding extradition ever since he was released on bond after his arrest in February. Presumably he has the ability to contact Chairman Comer via telephone, email, or a myriad of apps that would make his contact untraceable.
“He deserves to testify before the Oversight Committee,” she continued, not explaining why he deserves to do so.
“We have a lot of questions. We want to know why the evidence he brought forth to the FBI in that Brussels meeting in 2019 was not followed up on and the irony here is not lost on anyone, charging him for failing to register as a foreign agent.”
Mace did not mention that Luft is facing eight felony counts which include, among other allegations, arms trafficking and working to sell Iranian oil to China.
READ MORE: Senate Democrats Announce Supreme Court Ethics Bill – Top Republican Immediately Declares It DOA
The DOJ states at the top of its press release: “Gal Luft, a Dual U.S.-Israeli Citizen, Allegedly Evaded FARA Registration While Working to Advance the Interests of China in the United States and Sought to Broker the Illicit Sale of Chiense Manufactured Weapons and Iranian Oil to China.”
“Well, I have a question for the DOJ and the FBI this morning,” Mace continued. “What was Hunter Biden doing with millions and millions of dollars from foreign countries advocating and lobbying on their behalf? I mean, really, this is obscene that they’re not charging Hunter with the same crimes are they’re charging this guy?”
Mace’s claim appears to be refuted by this New York Times deep dive into Hunter Biden, published in Jan jury and updated just last month.
Meanwhile, the details DOJ has released are stunning, including, they allege, Luft “agreed to covertly recruit and pay, on behalf of principals based in China, a former high-ranking U.S. government official (Individual-1), including in 2016 while the former official was an adviser to the then-President-elect,” who at that time was Donald Trump.
Luft, according to the DOJ press release, is also accused of fabricating a written a pro-China “dialogue.”
“Among other things, in the weeks before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Luft and a co-conspirator (CC-1), who is a Chinese national and worked for a Chinese nongovernmental organization affiliated with a Chinese energy company, created a written ‘dialogue’ between CC-1 and Individual-1, in which Luft wrote Individual-1’s responses and included information that was favorable to China,” DOJ’s press release states.
READ MORE: ‘You Know, It Is What It Is’: GOP Senator Responsible for Marines Having No Leader Shrugs Off National Security Concerns
“The dialogue was then published in a Chinese newspaper online and sent to, among others, individuals in the United States, including a journalist and professors at multiple U.S. universities. When Luft was writing the dialogue, CC-1 told Luft that ‘[i]n these articles, we do not want to spill all the beans yet, just enough to let ‘people’ know he [i.e., Individual-1] is in the corridor of power to be. Just broad stroke policy consideration that leaves plenty of room for interpretation and imagination to be filled in later.’ After the purported ‘conversations’ were published, Luft told CC-1 that certain information, favorable to China, had been ‘tucked between the lines.'”
“Shortly after the 2016 election, Luft and CC-1 also discussed possible roles Individual-1 might have in the incoming U.S. administration, and discussed Individual-1 taking a ‘silent trip’ to China. Luft responded that ‘[w]e are debating about his role in the new admin. There are all kinds of considerations . . .We should talk ftf [i.e., face-to-face] as there can be a supremely unique opportunity for china.'”
If convicted on all eight charges Luft could face up to 100 years in prison, the DOJ statement alleges.
Watch Congresswoman Mace below or at this link.
"They are trying to silence our witnesses" — Without a shred of evidence, Nancy Mace and Maria Bartiromo frame the indictment of one of Comer's "whistleblowers" as part of an ongoing DOJ effort to protect the Bidens pic.twitter.com/tHXe8JXEoP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 11, 2023
