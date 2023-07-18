News
Dems Plan to Make 2024 Race Against ‘Cartoon Villain’ Ted Cruz the Most Expensive in the Nation
The 2024 Senate map is not very promising for Democrats, but they nonetheless plan to make Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) their top target for a pickup opportunity.
In 2018, Cruz narrowly held off a challenge from Beto O’Rourke in a race that he won by just under three percentage points.
And although the odds are still definitely in his favor to win a third term in office, Politico reports that Democrats are planning to make the junior Texas senator sweat it out, especially with Rep. Collin Allred (D-TX), who is also a former NFL linebacker, jumping into the race.
In a statement issued to Politico, Sarah Guggenheimer, spokesperson for the Democratic-controlled Senate Majority PAC, described Cruz as one of three “cartoon villains” that Democrats will be eyeing to beat next year, along with Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).
That said, Democrats seem to think Cruz is the most promising target for an upset of the bunch, and Cruz himself has acknowledged that he’s going to be in for a potentially tough fight.
“We are taking the race intensely seriously,” Cruz explained. “Schumer has been explicit that my race is his No. 1 Republican target this next cycle.”
Democrats will also be trying to protect a number of potentially vulnerable incumbents next year, including Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).
Admiral’s Response to Question on Why Pentagon’s New Policy on Abortion Is Critical to Military Readiness Goes Viral
Video of remarks made by U.S. Admiral John Kirby (ret.) on why the Pentagon’s new policy of helping to ensure women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces who want or need an abortion can have access to one is going viral. In the clip he reveals bans on abortion are having a negative effect on morale and retention in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Adm. Kirby, who retired from the U.S. Navy as a rear admiral, is the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House. He also served as the press secretary for the Dept. of Defense earlier in the Biden administration, and as the State Dept. spokesperson during the Obama administration.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) back in February set up a blockade that is now stopping over 250 U.S. Military promotions. He is blocking them in response to the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing women service members for travel expenses should they need to travel to get an abortion. That policy was put in place in response to Republican-led states that have enacted bans on abortion.
Sen. Tuberville’s actions have already led to the U.S. Marines now having no Commandant, and if they continue, will affect top-ranking officials at the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, as well as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Additionally, Tuberville has been condemned for remarks supporting white nationalism.
On Monday a reporter asked Kirby, “Why is the new DoD policy on abortion critical to military readiness?”
“I’m really glad you asked that question. No, I mean, I really am,” Kirby responds in the video that has been viewed over 700,000 times in just two hours.
“One in five members of the U.S. Military are women. 20%. We’re an all-volunteer force. Nobody’s forcing you to sign up and go. People volunteer to go. You raise your right hand you say, I’m gonna, I’m going to do this for a few years or even for my life, and it might cost me my life to do it,” Kirby said.
“And when you sign up and you make that contract, you have every right to expect that the organization, in this case the military, is going to take care of you, and they’re going to take care of your families. And they’re going to make sure that you can serve with dignity and respect, no matter who you are, or who you love. Or, or how you worship or don’t.”
“And,” he continued, “our policies, whether they’re diversity, inclusion and equity, or whether they’re about transgender individuals who qualify physically and mentally, deserve to be able to do it with dignity, or whether it’s about female service members – one in five – or female family members being able to count on the kinds of health care and reproductive care specifically that they need to serve.”
“That is a foundational, sacred obligation of military leaders across the river. I’ve seen it myself, and it matters, because it says we’re invested in you because you are being willing to invest in us. You’re investing your life, your family’s livelihood with us. We owe you that back in return.”
“I had a chance a couple of weeks ago to meet with some military spouses here at the White House. Some were active duty members, some were spouses, all were women, and, [two-to one, he appeared to say] they told me that abortion laws in this country that are now being passed, are absolutely having an effect on their willingness to continue serving in uniform or to encourage or discourage, in this case, their spouses from continuing service.”
“So if you don’t think there’s going to be a retention and morale issue, think again, because it’s already having that effect.”
Watch below or at this link.
Question: Why is the DOD policy on abortion critical to military readiness?
Kirby: I’m really glad you asked that question… pic.twitter.com/E2I9EqUoqS
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 17, 2023
Trump Gets Bad News From Georgia Supreme Court
The Georgia state Supreme Court unanimously rejected Donald Trump’s motion to “quash” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ special grand jury report, to block her from prosecuting him, and to bar her from using any evidence the grand jury obtained to charge him criminally or civilly.
Bill Rankin, The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s legal affairs reporter, and Lawfare Blog’s Anna Bower, who covers the Fulton County investigation, first reported the news.
“Even if the petition were procedurally appropriate, Petitioner has not shown he would be entitled to the relief he seeks,” the three-judge panel said in its dismissal, according to WABE’s Sam Gringlas.
Trump had asked the court on Thursday to intervene.
“Weeks before he’s expected to be indicted in Fulton County, former President Donald Trump revived his push to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for election interference,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had reported on Friday.
“In a petition filed before the Georgia Supreme Court, Trump’s attorneys also sought to quash the final report of a special purpose grand jury that recommended people be indicted. Additionally, they requested a ruling that would forbid Willis from using any evidence obtained by the investigative jury, which heard testimony from about 75 witnesses between May 2022 and Jan. 2023,” the AJC added.
“The motion filed on Thursday asks Georgia’s highest court to put a halt to any ongoing proceedings ‘related to and flowing from the special purpose grand jury’s investigation until this matter can be resolved.’ This would include any consideration of a possible indictment for alleged criminal meddling in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election by one of two regular Fulton grand juries that were seated on Tuesday.”
11 Alive News’ Nick Wooten posted the Court’s order dismissing Trump’s request.
The Georgia Supreme Court dismissed @realDonaldTrump ‘s petition to stop the 2020 election investigation. Story coming. #gapol pic.twitter.com/711RmsCNnN
— Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) July 17, 2023
Willis is widely expected to ask for and receive an indictment against Trump for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia in early August.
Image via Shutterstock
‘On Day One We Rip All the Woke Out’: DeSantis Vows to Remake US Military as Vets Quit His New Florida State Guard
Governors who run for president are in the enviable position of holding up their accomplishments and promising to do more of the same on a national level. That is literally the basis of Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis‘ presidential campaign. He promised to “Make America Florida.”
But as the DeSantis presidential campaign sputters and flails, with the Florida Republican firing campaign staff amid heavy spending and weak poll numbers, the governor continues to campaign on the promise of turning America into a version of what he likes to call the “free state of Florida.”
How are things in the free state of Florida?
While inflation has plummeted to a mere 3% nationally, down from over 9% just one year ago, Florida’s inflation is the highest in the country, more than double the national average, with several metro areas labeled inflation “hot spots” thanks in large part to housing woes. The Florida housing crisis stems from massive home owners insurance hikes, and DeSantis’ focus on chasing undocumented workers out of the Sunshine State. One year ago in May, CBS News labeled Florida “the least affordable place to live in the U.S.”
To great concern from critics last year, DeSantis restarted the Florida State Guard, an entity first created in 1941 that his predecessors effectively shut down. Lawmakers handed him an initial $10 million. Earlier this month Florida lawmakers hiked their initial approval from 400 troops to 1500.
In announcing he was reconstituting the Florida State Guard, DeSantis suggested its purpose was “to respond to a projected active hurricane season,” and added: “In a natural disaster-prone state such as Florida with a potentially active hurricane season on the horizon, there is a clear and present need for a larger civilian emergency response force.”
That claim is repeated on the Florida State Guard’s official government website.
“In a state that battles hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes and more every year, we are prepared for whatever mother nature may bring,” the front page of the Florida State Guard’s website reads.
“Funded at the state level, the Florida State Guard partners with the Florida National Guard and other disaster response agencies to respond quickly and ensure that communities are provided with humanitarian assistance and disaster response services they desperately need. The Florida State Guard is able to stay longer than the National Guard, at the discretion of the Governor, to provide humanitarian and disaster response services over a greater period of time—allowing the National Guard to return to other duties. The two forces complement each other.”
Despite that very publicly-stated focus, the veterans DeSantis’ State Guard hired are quitting, with some saying they are being trained as a paramilitary force, a joint report from the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times states.
“According to records reviewed by the Herald/Times and interviews with program volunteers, a number of recruits quit after the first training class last month because they feared it was becoming too militaristic.”
Many of the recruits are veterans from the U.S. Armed Forces.
“Weeks into that inaugural June training, one volunteer, a disabled retired Marine Corps captain, called the local sheriff’s office to report he was battered by Florida National Guard instructors when they forcibly shoved him into a van after he questioned the program and its leadership,” the report states.
Major General John D. Haas, Florida’s adjutant general overseeing the Florida National Guard, the Herald reported, in a statement “said the State Guard was a ‘military organization’ that will be used not just for emergencies but for ‘aiding law enforcement with riots and illegal immigration.'”
A retired 20-year Navy veteran, Brian Newhouse, told the Herald: “The program got hijacked and turned into something that we were trying to stay away from: a militia.”
“On the first day of training,” the report states, “Newhouse said he was escorted off the base after lodging several complaints, including that the National Guard’s schedule required training on Sundays, instead of allowing members to use those days for religious services and personal time, as was the original plan.”
How did DeSantis’ first class do?
“On June 30, the State Guard graduated its first class, 120 recruits, far below the 1,500 members state lawmakers approved this year.”
And yet, DeSantis, a former Navy lawyer (“JAG” officer) is touring the country, hitting battleground states, and attacking the U.S. Military, and its Commander in Chief.
The Florida governor claims the U.S. Armed Forces are “woke,” because of President Biden, and unable to successfully recruit.
He promises to remake America’s military.
“When we talk about reinstalling integrity in our institutions, we mean things like our own military,” DeSantis told supporters in South Carolina. “You know, I volunteered to serve in the Navy, volunteered to serve in Iraq, got to serve alongside a lot of great patriots, got to be part of a mission greater than myself, and really was happy to have done it.”
He claimed, “for the first time in my life, I have veterans coming up to me all too frequently saying, ‘I don’t know if I’d want my kids or grandkids to serve in today’s military.’ Why? Because they’re focusing on political agendas, woke ideology, things that are not central to mission accomplishment that causes morale to decline, and it causes recruiting to suffer and even at the height of the fighting in Iraq in places like Fallujah where I served, you still had people showing up to sign up for the Marine Corps and the army knowing their next stop was going to be western Iraq.”
DeSantis claims “people are not signing up because they want to sign up to a military that is focused on the mission. They don’t want to join a woke military. They don’t want to be part of social experimentation. And so as Commander in Chiefon day one, we rip all the woke out and we get back to business and the military. We’re going to be serious about it.”
Watch below or at this link.
“They’re focusing on political agendas, woke ideology, things that are not central to mission accomplishment, that causes morale to decline…as Commander in Chief, on day one, we rip all the woke out and we get back to business in the military.” —@RonDeSantis 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CbxQtQjeNv
— Team DeSantis (@TeamDeSantis) July 16, 2023
