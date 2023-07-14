Abortion, Diversity, Drag Shows, EVs, and Trans People: Tennessee AG Waging Massive Multi-State Culture War

State attorneys general are charged with ensuring laws within their borders are enforced. Occasionally they may join together, for example, to sue a manufacturer who has violated multiple state laws, or even join an amicus brief laying out their positions on matters before the U.S. Supreme Court.

But increasing Republican state attorneys general are working across their own state lines in attempts to impose their own state laws and more on residents of other states – or the entire nation.

Tennessee’s Republican attorney general, Jonathan Skrmetti, was appointed in September of 2022 by the state Supreme Court.

Since then, Skrmetti has been actively attacking abortion rights, transgender children’s health care, drag shows, firearms regulations, corporate diversity programs, a Florida school’s policy on a transgender student’s privacy, and the decision by credit card companies to separately classify gun purchases, to name a few issues.

He or his office have also accessed the medical records of transgender people,

Earlier this week anchor Rachel Maddow took a look into Skrmetti “demanding and obtaining the private medical records of trans people in Tennessee as Republicans look for ways to make the lives of trans people miserable,” MSNBC reported.

Just yesterday, Skrmetti headed a coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general “warning the nation’s largest companies — many of which have diversity and equity programs — they could face legal action for using race-based policies,” Tennessee Lookout reported. The sharply-worded letter “put Fortune 100 companies on notice they could be hit with legal action for violating the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. President & Fellows of Harvard College, which put an end to using race as a basis for admitting students to college.”

“If your company previously resorted to racial preferences or naked quotas to offset its bigotry, that discriminatory path is now definitively closed,” the letter states. “Your company must overcome its underlying bias and treat all employees, all applicants, and all contractors equally, without regard for race.”

But even before that, Skrmetti has been exceptionally active in waging his culture war battles, inside and across state lines.

In January, “Skrmetti and 17 other attorneys general filed their amicus brief in the Western District of Texas in the case of Carter v. McDonough in support of the plaintiff, Stephanie Carter, a Veterans Administration nurse who opposes” a rule “allowing taxpayer-funded abortions and abortion counseling for veterans and beneficiaries,” Tennessee Lookout reported.

In February, Skrmetti joined with nearly two dozen other states in “backing a lawsuit that would remove the abortion pill from throughout the United States after more than two decades, eliminating the option even in states where abortion access remains legal.” In other words, a nationwide ban on a popular form of medical abortion. That case, Tennessee Lookout reported, was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian legal group that recently won the highly-controversial Supreme Court case last month involving a web designer who said Colorado’s non-discrimination law blocked her from being able to design wedding websites only for different-sex couples.

The following month, “Skrmetti sent letters to Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid seeking confirmation that they will not sell or dispense mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug, in Tennessee,” Chattanoogan.com reported.

Also in March, Skrmetti joined 20 other Republican state attorneys general in a letter sent to asset managers, “suggesting they are breaching their fiduciary duties in their handling of environmental or social issues,” Reuters reported, namely, taking into consideration “ESG” – environmental, social, and governance factors in financial decisions. That was followed in June when Skrmetti “demanded ten major asset managers provide information over how they seek to tackle climate change, as part of an investigation into potential breaches of consumer law.”

Last week in a press release Skrmetti bragged that he was joining 24 other states to challenge new EPA regulations on gasoline-powered automobile emissions. He is claiming the regulations are “unlawful” and “threaten national security.” Skrmetti also claims the regulations “would forcibly phase out gas-powered vehicles and restructure the automobile industry around electric vehicles (EVs) at a breakneck pace.”

Late last month Skrmetti appealed a federal court ruling that found Tennessee’s ban on drag shows violated the U.S. Constitution, ABC24 reported. In a statement Skrmetti suggested the language of the Tennessee law was similar to that of laws that prevent “grooming kids with pornography.”

Even before many of these actions, some voiced concerns.

Attorney and former Democratic county chairman Michael Lottman in an op-ed asked, “How do nationwide lawsuits Attorney General Skrmetti joined help Tennessee?”

Noting that “Skrmetti’s predecessor, Herbert Slatery, had frequently taken advantage of his position to impose his personal political opinions upon lawsuits and people in other jurisdictions,” Lottman criticized Skrmetti’s decision to sign on to the brief supporting a Veterans Administration nurse trying to prevent abortion services at her Texas hospital, “for both religious and medical reasons,” Lottman noted.

He also pointed out that “in January, The Tennessean reported that Skrmetti had joined three other non-Tennessee court cases, including a nakedly political, challenge to President Biden’s plan for unscrambling the disastrous situation at the U.S.’s southern border.”

“More recently, Skrmetti teamed up with two dozen other A.G.’s in a letter to Yelp,” Lottman continued, “challenging Yelp’s decision to warn consumers that the so-called ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ around the country ‘may provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite.'”

In May, the GOP-majority Tennessee state legislature added millions of dollars to Attorney General Skrmetti’s budget to help him continue this work.

