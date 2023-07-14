COMMENTARY
GOP Senators and Right-Wingers Freak Out Over Biden Ordering 3000 Reservists to Ready for Possible Deployment to Europe
U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mike Lee (R-UT), along with a host of far-right wing critics on social media are fear-mongering over a Thursday White House memo announcing President Joe Biden as Commander in Chief has ordered up to 3000 reservists to be ready for deployment to Europe. Some are falsely claiming this could lead to war with Russia, World War III, or a reinstatement of the draft.
“It’s not clear whether the troops will actually be deployed,” Politico reports, “but it suggests the U.S. military presence in Europe is under strain.”
The order is to “augment the active Armed Forces of the United States for the effective conduct of Operation Atlantic Resolve,” the President states. Operation Atlantic Resolve was created in 2014 in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unlawful annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
“The designation not only allows the president to mobilize reservists,” Politico adds, “but also ensures they are paid and supported as active-duty troops. It also provides support for families and dependents of any reservists who might be deployed.”
As of last year the U.S. has approximately 100,000 troops in Europe.
“While the move gives the military’s European Command ‘greater flexibility’ to defend the continent, it will not change the actual force levels in Europe, Capt. Bill Speaks, a spokesperson for U.S. European Command, said in a statement,” Politico adds.
Jim LaPorta, a former investigative reporter for the Associated Press, a former U.S. Marine, and currently the national security reporter for The Messenger explained what the memo actually does – and does not do.
“For perspective: no, this isn’t ‘the beginning of WWIII.’ These Reservists are also not additional forces. Instead, this is the Pentagon’s version of part time workers coming in to give a break to the full time employees. There’s a number of reasons for this but that’s the goal.”
But according to Senator Lee, despite the move not increasing the actual number of troops on the ground in Europe, the additional 3000 troops who may or may not be deployed means, “President Biden is arguably walking the U.S. up to the line of war and daring Russia to shoot first.”
In a lengthy Twitter thread, Senator Lee begins, “I’ve been trying to figure out what this means.” As a sitting U.S. Senator he has vast resources to find out, including calling the White House, the Secretary of Defense, the Dept. of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, or any of their press secretaries.
Instead, the Senator from Utah took to Twitter overnight to suggest war with Russia might be next – even though he also writes, “Open-source information on Operation Atlantic Resolve from DOD does not suggest any forces are present in Ukraine under this mission.”
Lee also writes, “we might have to invoke the War Powers Act,” meaning trying to stop President Biden from continuing U.S. support in Europe for Ukraine via Operation Atlantic Resolve.
Senator Ted Cruz jumped on Lee’s bandwagon, retweeting his remarks and going one step further.
“This is reckless & dangerous. I want to see Putin defeated, but UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES should U.S. servicemen & women be sent to fight in Ukraine. Biden’s weakness started this war & now he’s threatening to put our military in a shooting war with Russia,” Cruz falsely claimed.
No U.S. forces are fighting in Ukraine, as President Biden has repeatedly made clear.
Russian President Vladimir Putin started the illegal war against Ukraine, and the International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued a warrant for his arrest on war crime charges.
Others on the right continued the baseless fear-mongering.
A former Lee campaign official asked, “Are you ok with the President of the United States dragging us into World War 3?” Sen. Lee retweeted that question, and aded, “Nope.”
Far-right wing commentator Charlie Kirk, the head of Turning Point USA and a member of the highly-secretive, pluto-theocratic Council for National Policy also joined in, using the news to attack LGBTQ service members, Pentagon policies, and the undocumented.
“Joe Biden is calling up reservists for active duty in Operation Atlantic Resolve, because apparently it can’t fill the ranks of its rainbow flag military as recruitment plummets,” he tweeted. “This is not to fortify our border, which remains wide open, but to increase our deployments near Ukraine.”
“America Last strikes again!” concluded Kirk, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump.
GOP presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in a lengthy tweet compared the order of just 3000 reservists to “the Iraq War, when the justification was nonexistent ‘weapons of mass destruction’ held by Saddam Hussein. What is the justification now? What are the operations? Where will they go? What will they do? We need answers, not sweeping this under the rug as @JoeBiden would prefer.”
The White House released the memo on which he is basing his remarks.
“I am equally sad & shocked that I have to ask questions that the mainstream press, and even much of the GOP, won’t,” he continued, despite reports in Politico, Newsweek, NY Post, Washington Examiner, Military.com, Fox News, Stars and Stripes, and UPI. “Pray that asking such questions won’t soon be alleged as a violation of the Espionage Act.”
Dr. Naomi Wolf, the “anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist,” suggested Biden’s move could lead to the draft.
“WH prepares our kids for war. @BrianOSheaSPI says that this is how Vietnam started. The next step allows Biden to declare war and a draft, w/o Congressional approval.”
COMMENTARY
Mitch McConnell Defends Clarence Thomas
Republican U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is defending Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after numerous well-documented reports and allegations of corruption and scandal related to the close personal and financial relationship he and his wife, Ginni Thomas, have with a billionaire GOP donor, his wife’s alleged attempts to promote overturning of the 2020 presidential election results, and his refusal to recuse himself from matters before the court when he has ties to them.
Leader McConnell, more than any other sitting member of the U.S. Senate, has shaped the Supreme Court for decades, helping to push it more and more to the right. His infamous and unprecedented refusal to even allow a single hearing on Merrick Garland, then-President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace the late, far-right Justice Antonin Scalia, was later followed by his catapulting Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett into the high court just weeks before the 2020 election.
He also worked “feverishly” to defend Trump nominee Brett Kavanaugh amid allegations of sexual misconduct, helping to secure the seat for conservatives. Before those two Supreme Court nominee battles, as Majority Leader, McConnell pressed the button on the “nuclear option,” ending the 60-vote threshold on SCOTUS nominees in order to get Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first nominee, onto the Court.
McConnell helped to create what NPR called at the end of last year’s SCOTUS session – which included striking down Roe v. Wade – the “most conservative” Supreme Court “in 90 years.”
Now, amid allegations that touch nearly every conservative justice currently on the Court in one way or another, McConnell is again working to protect what he helped create.
Next week, as Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced, the Judiciary Committee will take up Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s legislation to create a legal code of ethics for the Supreme Court, after Chief Justice John Roberts, for over a decade, has refused to do so – even after the most severe allegations against Justice Thomas.
Back in April, amid allegations Justice Thomas accepted gifts including luxury travel and vacations without disclosing even the portions he allegedly is legally required to, McConnell defended the Supreme Court justice.
This week he emphatically defended the Supreme Court in a Washington Post op-ed.
And on Thursday, McConnell sat down with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt and defended Justice Thomas, by attempting to attack the liberal justices on the Court.
“Many of the liberals on the Court have also accepted gifts,” he told Hewitt, apparently without substantiating the claim. Justices can accept some gifts, and some must be disclosed.
McConnell also claimed the allegations of corruption are “just an effort to try to target this new Supreme Court.”
“If they can’t get their way on the merits they go after the Court itself,” he aded, which is arguably false.
The majority of reports about Justice Thomas came from the highly-respected non-profit, independent investigative news organization ProPublica. They were published before there high court’s most extreme and most-criticized decisions were handed down late last month, and its reporting has not been proven false, despite attacks from right-wing media.
On Thursday, McConnell was forced to reach back in time, more than three years ago, to March of 2020 when Leader Schumer “slammed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh,” as NBC News reported, at “an abortion-rights rally outside the Supreme Court.”
Schumer later said, “he regretted saying that two Supreme Court justices ‘won’t know what hit’ them if they vote to uphold abortion restrictions, but insisted he was not making a threat and offered no apology.”
“I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never, never would do such a thing, and Leader McConnell knows that,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.
McConnell on Thursday described Schumer’s three-year old remarks by telling Hewitt, “Chuck Schumer for example earlier went over to the Supreme Court, called out to the members by name, and said they’d pay a price if they ruled a certain way.”
Listen to McConnell below or at this link.
“Many of the liberals on the Court have also accepted gifts — it’s just an effort to try to target this new Supreme Court. If they can’t get their way on the merits, they go after the Court itself.”
— Senate Min. Leader McConnell defends Justice Clarence Thomas receiving gifts pic.twitter.com/zuHs9Z9JWY
— The Recount (@therecount) July 13, 2023
COMMENTARY
‘Jumping the Shark’: George Conway Slams Trump for ‘Stupid’ Defamation Countersuit Against E. Jean Carroll
Attorney George Conway is reacting to the overnight news Donald Trump is countersuing journalist E. Jean Carroll for defamation, after a jury in a civil trial found the ex-president liable for defaming and sexually abusing her. The jury did not find he committed rape.
Trump is suing Carroll, claiming her post-verdict remarks are defamatory.
“Trump alleges that Carroll defamed him when she appeared on CNN the morning after the jury awarded her $5 million in damages,” CNN reports. “Carroll was asked about the verdict finding Trump sexually abused Carroll but did not rape her as she alleged. Carroll said, ‘Oh, yes he did.'”
E. Jean Carroll’s attorney, the famed Robbie Kaplan, issued a statement criticizing Trump.
“Donald Trump again argues, contrary to both logic and fact, that he was exonerated by a jury that found that he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll,” she said, CNN reported. “Trump’s filing is thus nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability for what a jury has already found to be his defamation of E. Jean Carroll. But whether he likes it or not, that accountability is coming very soon.”
Legal experts were stunned when the news broke late Tuesday night.
George Conway suggested the countersuit was “frivolous,” and let loose.
“I don’t think it’s possible to convey, in 280 characters or even 280,000 characters, just how stupid this is. Good Lord,” wrote Conway, in response to a tweet reporting the news from MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin.
Rubin, apparently dumbfounded by the countersuit, added: “No, really. That is, in fact, his argument. That she has caused him ‘inordinate’ damages and ‘significant harm to his reputation’ by reiterating that he raped her when the jury did not so unanimously find.”
According to the filing Rubin posted, Trump, through his attorney Alina Habba, is asking the court to rescind the $5 million in damages the jury awarded him when it found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation. He is also asking the court to deny Carroll the additional damages she is asking the judge to award her after Trump, she says, defamed her again after the jury awarded her the $5 million.
Trump is also asking the court to order Carroll to retract her “defamatory statements” against him, award him damages, pay his legal fees and court costs, and award him “any further relief” the court deems “just and proper.”
Rubin says, if the judge doesn’t toss out Trump’s lawsuit, she “cannot wait” to see if Carroll’s attorney, Robbie Kaplan, asks the court to sanction Trump’s attorney.
“Should he survive a motion to dismiss, what purported expert would endorse this theory and quantify his alleged damages? (I also cannot wait to see whether and/or at what point Carroll’s team moves for sanctions under Rule 11 and/or 28 USC 1927.)”
Conway agreed Habba might be sanctioned, asking: “Over/under on how long it takes Judge Kaplan to impose Rule 11 sanctions for this?”
Apparently still dumbfounded, Conway concluded, “This just has to be a simulation. I’m now convinced. And I think the simulation is now jumping the shark.”
COMMENTARY
Ron Johnson Pours Cold Water on GOP Claims There Are Tapes Proving Biden Bribery
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has spent years promoting countless conspiracy theories on topics ranging from COVID-19 to climate change, apparently isn’t sold on House Republicans’ claim that when President Joe Biden was a vice president, he took a $5 million bribe and there are taxes to prove it.
The claims, little more than a conspiracy theory based on a single FBI document used to record unverified statements made by third-parties, have been gobbled up and spewed across far-right media and social media by some of the most extreme Republicans in the House of Representatives, and even a few GOP Senators.
How far out there is Sen. Johnson?
“All told, when it comes to spewing dangerous drivel, Mr. Johnson has displayed a commitment and creativity rarely seen outside of QAnon gatherings or Trump family dinners,” The New York Times’ Michelle Cottle wrote in an opinion piece last year.
So it’s stunning that Sen. Johnson is now apparently walking back the unsubstantiated claims exploding on the right that President Biden took a $5 million bribe when he was President Barack Obama’s Vice President.
The latest twist of “evidence,” according to Republicans, is that there are now “tapes” allegedly proving the Biden bribe conspiracy theory.
But, in a Tuesday interview with a local Wisconsin right-wing talk radio show host, Johnson – whose outrageously wild claims in the past have crowned him the “Senate’s leading conspiracy theorist” a “bagman for Qanon,” and “Putin’s favorite Senator” – said the allegations he and other Republicans have been spreading now must be taken with a grain of salt.
“We don’t even know” if the tapes “exist,” Johnson said. “It’s a claim, it’s an allegation. We don’t know whether they really exist or not.”
For the second day in a row, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) urges caution when it comes to new GOP allegations of tapes proving Joe Biden accepted bribes:
“We don’t know that [the tape] exists … It’s a claim, it’s an allegation. We don’t know whether they really exist or not.” pic.twitter.com/OF5GCMIWvY
— The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2023
Another GOP Senator who has been spreading the bribery conspiracy theory is Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the president pro tempore emeritus of the United States Senate who began serving in public elected office in 1959.
Grassley has been a consistent partner with House Republican Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer on the Biden bribery conspiracy theory, despite having no official Senate function or role that would allow him to pursue an investigation.
Chairman Comer, who has admitted his purpose as that powerful committee’s chief is to attack Biden and help Trump get elected, has repeatedly suggested or implied the FBI document, officially called an FD-1023, is proof (it is not).
“The FBI’s 6/30/20 FD-1023 record stands on its own and contains information from a trusted confidential human source who had conversations with the foreign national who claimed to have bribed Biden,” Comer’s Oversight Committee tweeted over the weekend.
Last month Comer’s Oversight Committee posted a nearly ten-minute video of a press conference with him making various wild allegations about Biden and the Biden family.
Newsweek on Tuesday notes that “The Washington Post reported last week that the allegations contained in the FD-1023 document being sought by Republican lawmakers was reviewed by the FBI under former former Attorney General William Barr, only for the agency to conclude the allegations were found not to be supported by facts. The investigation was later dropped, a fact confirmed by several outlets.”
Stunningly, it’s not only Senator Johnson, but Chairman Comer himself on Tuesday, under pressure by a Newsmax host pressing him to either say the tapes are legitimate or say when he will be able to confirm their legitimacy, confessed on live TV: “We don’t know if they’re legit or not.”
NEWSMAX: When will you be able to confirm that these recordings are legit?
COMER: We don’t know if they’re legit or not pic.twitter.com/uAl1mj7rvC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023
Also on Tuesday, even Senator Grassley himself stood on the floor of the U.S. Senate and poured cold water on his previous claims.
“The foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden, allegedly has audio recordings, of his conversation with them,” Grassley declared, relying on the word “allegedly” frequently.
“Seventeen such recordings,” he claimed. “These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy in case that he got into a tight spot.”
3 allegedlys in 25 seconds! pic.twitter.com/x1f1qJJLpu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023
All this comes after Chairman Comer breathlessly claimed he had a star whistleblower witness who could prove his allegations, only to be forced to admit he had “lost” that witness, somehow.
Later it turned out that witnesses who did show up for Comer’s hearing had been paid by a former Trump administration official and current Trump advisor.
Since Comer has been very careful to not reveal who his sources are, some believe them to be among the four Russia-linked individuals the Trump administration’s own Treasury Dept. sanctioned in 2020 “for attempting to influence the U.S. electoral process,” as it announced in a press release.
NCRM has no knowledge of who Comer’s alleged sources are.
The Trump Treasury Dept. in 2020 reported, “From at least late 2019 through mid-2020, [Andrii] Derkach waged a covert influence campaign centered on cultivating false and unsubstantiated narratives concerning U.S. officials in the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election, spurring corruption investigations in both Ukraine and the United States designed to culminate prior to election day. Derkach’s unsubstantiated narratives were pushed in Western media through coverage of press conferences and other news events, including interviews and statements.”
Treasury’s statement adds:
“Between May and July 2020, Derkach released edited audio tapes and other unsupported information with the intent to discredit U.S. officials, and he levied unsubstantiated allegations against U.S. and international political figures. Derkach almost certainly targeted the U.S. voting populace, prominent U.S. persons, and members of the U.S. government, based on his reliance on U.S. platforms, English-language documents and videos, and pro-Russian lobbyists in the United States used to propagate his claims.”
And yet despite all this mountainous lack of substantive evidence or proof, some Republicans are speaking as if it were a proven, indisputable matter of tangible fact that Joe Biden should be impeached, or indicted.
Perhaps one of the loudest voices among the traitor claimers is U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, who just recently won a few pats on the back from liberal politics watchers after she mocked some in her own party.
That’s changed.
On Tuesday, Mace went on Fox News and in a lengthy interview with Maria Bartiromo, discussed the alleged bribery claims and concluded that the 37-criminal felony count indictment against Donald Trump is just a “distraction” from Biden’s actions and an attempt to jail his top political enemy.
Joe Biden is using every tool at his disposal to destroy Donald Trump. Not only is this un-American, but it is the weaponization of the Executive Branch. pic.twitter.com/SrinArXaZN
— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 13, 2023
“Make no mistake,” Mace falsely declared on Twitter the same day, “at today’s arraignment you are watching a sitting President use his DOJ to put his top political rival in jail.”
Another of the loudest voices insisting that the Biden conspiracy theory is true: U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee.
Even Wednesday, a day after the conspiracy theory leaders walked back and poured cold water on their allegations, Sen. Blackburn had no problem appearing on Fox News to promote the highly-questionable claims — this time couching it in terms of “feelings” and “ifs.”
“We feel like we caught [President Biden] … If Joe Biden and his son Hunter took this bribe, if these recordings do exist, the American people deserve to know.”
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) calls for a special counsel to investigate President Biden pic.twitter.com/CXHY581AGG
— The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2023
The Intercept’s D.C. Bureau Chief Ryan Grim, in a lengthy explainer he published on Substack, concludes, “even if everything in the document is true, there is still an interpretation that would stop short of implicating Joe Biden: Hunter Biden could have been lying in order to extract more money from Burisma.”
