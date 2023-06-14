RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
School’s LGBTQ Pride Celebration Destroyed by Students Tearing Down Posters, Chanting Their Pronouns Are ‘USA’
Earlier this month a Burlington, Massachusetts middle school students’ group organized an approved LGBTQ+ pride celebration, but some students protested by tearing down pro-LGBTQ posters, wearing red, white and blue clothing and painting their faces, while some chanted, “my pronouns are USA.”
“According to a letter to parents from Marshall Simonds Middle School Principal Cari Perchase, the incident took place during a school-approved spirit day celebrating Pride month on Friday, June 2. The spirit day was requested and sponsored by Spectrum Club — a student group for LGBTQ+ students and allies,” Boston.com reports.
“As part of the event, the letter said, Spectrum Club decorated the school with handmade ‘Happy Pride Month’ signs and educational posters with messages such as ‘Why it’s not ok to say ‘That’s so gay’.’ The club members also put up rainbow streamers and Pride flag banners, handed out rainbow stickers, and invited students and faculty to wear rainbow clothing.”
According to multiple reports, no one was required or forced to participate.
Parents, reportedly mostly those with LGBTQ children, attended a select board meeting this week.
Among those who spoke out is Andrea Bono-Bunker, a librarian and former high school teacher who Boston.com reports “called on the select board to speak out against the anti-Pride protest and foster dialogue about minority-directed hate in the community.”
“’Seemingly small acts like the one that occurred at Marshall Simonds yesterday are influential acts,’ she said, reading from an email she sent to the select board on June 3.”
The letter also asked: “How many children felt power yesterday by committing an act of intimidation? How many children had a seed of homophobia planted in them yesterday? How many children now feel worse about themselves because of what they witnessed or experienced yesterday? How many children now think that being part of or supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community is unAmerican?”
Now that the story has spread, right-wing extremists are taking this as a culture war win.
Some on the right are applauding the students who destroyed the Pride celebration and left their fellow classmates feeling stigmatized or traumatized. Some right-wing extremist leaders like Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk are falsely claiming students were requited to participate by wearing “mandatory pride clothing.”
Several right wing websites have claimed students were “forced” to participate, which according to mainstream media reports is false.
“People can celebrate whatever they want,” a writer at the far right wing website RedState said. “This is America. But requiring everyone to participate in these celebrations, and then ostracizing or labeling someone homophobic or transphobic if they choose not to is unfair, mean-spirited, and un-American.”
Except, that’s not what happened, according to multiple reports. Students weren’t forced to participate. Some who chose not to reportedly also chose to behave “inappropriately,” as the principal wrote to parents.
“Massachusetts middle schoolers stage anti-Groomer protest in school after being told to wear Pride clothing, reads a Twitter post by a popular right-wing account with nearly 900,000 followers. “Kids know when they’re being groomed and I’m proud of these kids for resisting!”
Even on the school’s Facebook page, which many students likely can access, anti-LGBTQ comments related to the Pride event were written on the most recent posts.
Crisis in the Classroom reports, “several members of the community told the BPS school committee Tuesday that students have long felt ‘unsafe’ in the district. A former BPS student claimed that the events of June 2 were not a ‘one-off incident.'”
“‘Hearing homophobic language is a casual occurrence,’ Nate Carey told the BPS school committee. ‘Showing support for the LGBTQ community is essential, especially for young people to feel accepted as they grow.’
Local ABC Boston affiliate WCVB‘s report largely featured parents opposed to the LGBTQ Pride event.
Watch below or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Lying Through Their Teeth’: White House Slams Fox News Over ‘Grooming and Pedophilia’ LGBTQ Pride Flag Article
Less than 24 hours after a Fox News anchor declared Donald Trump the President of the United States and Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator,” Fox News once again is under fire, this time for an article and corresponding social media post that claimed “critics” say the LGBTQ pride flag “promotes grooming and pedophilia.”
The White House in a rare move slammed the far-right wing propaganda network, which focused its article on an LGBTQ Pride flag hanging from the White House portico during President Biden’s LGBTQ Pride event this past weekend.
Today, the People’s House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world.
America is a nation of pride. pic.twitter.com/ZZS9oTpDww
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023
According to multiple reports, the initial headline on the Fox News article written by Kerry J. Byrne read: “White House flew controversial new transgender flag that promotes grooming and pedophilia, say critics.”
Here’s what that looked like to some social media users:
Fox just deleted this post that falsely claims the LGBTQ Pride flag “promotes grooming and pedophilia” after sharp backlash.
They changed the headline but kept the article up, which still repeats the false claims. pic.twitter.com/AmtvJ4Ld8s
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 14, 2023
The updated headline reads: “White House flew controversial new transgender flag that troubles some critics in the gay community.”
Mediate reports “Fox News altered the framing” of the article after “strong pushback from a White House spokesperson.”
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates tweeted that Fox News “is characteristically lying through their teeth. Please see Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network. Fox never even communicated the malicious and discredited foundation of this article to the White House. Then they lie about whether we responded at all.”
Bates also included a copy of Fox News’ Kerry J. Byrne’s original request for comment, which was far different from the article Fox News published.
Proof: pic.twitter.com/qwUhXdZZ7p
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 14, 2023
Meanwhile, who are the “critics” the Fox News article quotes? Gays Against Groomers, which has been called an “anti-trans hate group.”
The article itself has numerous factual flaws. Among them, claiming the Progress Pride Flag – an updated version of the iconic LGBTQ Pride Flag created in 1978 by Gilbert Baker – is “new.” It was created at least five years ago by Daniel Quasar.
“A mysterious and divisive new symbol of pride had a coming-out party at the White House on Saturday,” the Fox News article begins. “The Biden administration’s Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn this past weekend included a new pastel tribute to transgender, non-binary and intersex Americans that was hung from the portico of the people’s house.”
“However, some critics have taken issue with the new ‘Progress Pride Flag’ — with some even saying that in their opinion, it appears to reference a cult of pedophilia infecting many institutions and represents an unwanted takeover of traditional gay symbolism.”
In addition to the Biden White House, many critics online are furious.
Journalist David Mack responded to the Fox News article on Twitter, writing, “this is unhinged even for fox. If you’re wondering what they’re saying ‘promotes grooming and pedophilia’ is the trans colors. that’s it. this flag has been flying for years now. fuck this trash.”
Media Matters for America’s Matthew Gertz pointed out Fox News’ hypocrisy.
Left: Fox News claiming the pride flag the White House used promotes pedophilia.
Right: Fox’s parent company promoting its inclusiveness in 2022 by wrapping its corporate logo in the very same flag in a corporate social responsibility report. https://t.co/xhq4Myio5i pic.twitter.com/HOzHKRkW4k
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 14, 2023
Semafor’s Washington Bureau Chief Benjy Sarlin observed, “this is what a straight news article looks like on Fox right now. This conversation has moved several thousand ticks to the right since Glenn Youngkin 2021.”
You can poll “women’s sports” all you want but this is what a straight news article looks like on Fox right now. This conversation has moved several thousand ticks to the right since Glenn Youngkin 2021. https://t.co/jciJIvA0lF
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 14, 2023
Sarlin says the article “has been changed substantially,” and was initially “even more inflammatory.”
Actor and activist George Takei did not hold back his anger: “Fox spreads hate-mongering, violence-inducing propaganda and has the blood of trans kids on its hands, says critic,” he tweeted.
Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic Instructor and activist Alejandra Caraballoalso slammed Fox News.
“They are just saying it with their whole chest now. Fox News is straight up saying the pride flag promotes ‘grooming and pedophilia.’ The ‘say critics’ part is bullshit and they know it.”
Assistant Professor of Media Communications Dorian Hunter Davis, PhD, writes:
“1) That’s not a ‘transgender flag’; it’s an updated Pride flag. 2) The “critics” who think it promotes ‘grooming and pedophilia’ are bigots and morons. 3) The purpose of news is to educate people, not to promote ignorance.”
Actor and writer Benjamin Siemon says, “With @FoxNews outright falsely tweeting that the Pride flag promotes grooming and pedophilia, they’re truly taking things to a new low I didn’t think was possible. A cable news channel wants me and my friends dead and it’s terrifying.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
John Yoo Slammed for Saying Trump Shouldn’t Be Prosecuted but if It Were Anyone Else Who’s Not a President They Should Be
The attorney perhaps best known for writing the memos that President George W. Bush used to justify torture by waterboarding enemy suspects after the 9/11 terror attacks, and stating a president could be justified in crushing the testicles of a young boy to obtain information from his parent, is under fire again.
John Yoo, a professor of law at the University of California, Berkeley, served as the deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) during the Bush administration.
On Monday, Yoo declared Donald Trump, because he is an ex-president and a candidate for the office of president, should not be prosecuted for the 37 criminal felonies he will be arraigned on on Tuesday.
Yoo warned that no other former president has ever been prosecuted, while neglecting to mention that no other former president was ever known to commit any federal crimes, certainly not crimes under the Espionage Act, crimes of obstruction, or other egregious attacks on America’s national security.
Fox News host Neil Cavuto told Yoo, “But you did say that there was a dangerous leap here, on the part of the Biden administration, quoting: ‘officials must explain why prosecuting Trump for misuse of classified documents justifies disregarding two centuries of constitutional practice.’ I could go into it but you’re far more eloquent than I.”
“But one of the things you stipulate, Cavuto continued, “is that this type of situation with a former president is an entirely different can of worms. Maybe you can explain that and the leap – justified or not – on the part of this administration, the Justice Department, to pursue this case against Donald Trump.”
“First,” Yoo declared, “I never want to be out of the camp Bill Barr is in.”
“Attorney General Barr is completely right about the facts here. If anyone other than a president were being charged for this kind of conduct, with this indictment, with this evidence, I would be telling the defendant to seek an early and quick plea bargain. I would not want to go to trial with this kind of recorded evidence, video evidence, photographs. It’s pretty damning,” Yoo acknowledged.
“But what should give us all pause, is that we’ve never prosecuted for a federal crime a former president before,” Yoo said.
“We’ve never prosecuted the candidate, the likely candidate for the other major political party, who’s actually leading the incumbent in the polls right now,” Yoo continued, appearing to suggest America is not a nation of laws because the law should be applied differently based on the defendant’s current and prior political achievements and aspirations.
“This is like crossing the Rubicon,” Yoo declares, “and I say, ‘Rubicon’ because remember, Julius Caesar crossed Rubicon and by doing that, broke institutional rules of his day, brought about the fall of the Roman Republic. Similarly here, we’re breaking an institutional norm that has been there since the beginning of our country, which is, ‘leave former presidents alone. Don’t use criminal prosecution in a way that interferes with elections.'”
“Let the people decide in the next 2024 election, whether Donald Trump should hold office – don’t distort it with prosecution and worse than that, make future presidents worry about being prosecuted for their tough decisions, or even worse yet, begin a cycle where presidents start prosecuting their predecessors from the other party.”
Yoo is suggesting that Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling, if not theft, of hundreds of classified, secret, and top secret documents from a wide range of federal government agencies, documents that pertain to our national defense, the military capabilities of our armed forces and the military capabilities of another nation’s armed forces, and nuclear secrets – in short, some of the most critical classified information this country possesses, was a “tough decision,” perhaps, like, say, deciding if torturing a suspect or their child to possibly obtain information is legal or ethical.
Seth Masket, a professor of political science and the director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver, responded to Yoo’s remarks.
“Ford pardoned Nixon precisely because this norm does not exist,” he said, referring to the “norm” of not prosecuting former Presidents.
Historian Kevin M. Kruse adds that Ford “literally says this in the pardon itself!”
He literally says this in the pardon itself! pic.twitter.com/qLWjUZI1pF
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 12, 2023
Kruse adds: “1. Everyone, including Nixon, thought it was likely that he would be prosecuted 2. The Watergate Special Prosecutor drafted memos on it (see below) 3. Ford’s pardon text *explicitly* notes that Nixon was liable to be prosecuted.”
As I noted at the site we’ll call “HoagieHeap”
1. Everyone, including Nixon, thought it was likely that he would be prosecuted
2. The Watergate Special Prosecutor drafted memos on it (see below)
3. Ford’s pardon text *explicitly* notes that Nixon was liable to be prosecuted. pic.twitter.com/DCudAvdoM4
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 12, 2023
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes also weighed in, saying, “The torture guy is wrong here just simply as a matter of history. Nixon was almost certainly going to be prosecuted after leaving office and was only saved by Ford’s wholly unprecedented blanket pardon.”
Former Associate White House Counsel Ian Bassin served up a mockery trifecta.
Mocking Trump’s claim he could “shoot someone on Fifth Avenue” and not lose supporters, mocking the concept that regardless of what they do no former president should ever be prosecuted, wrote, and mocking Yoo’s apparent support of torture as legal, Bassin wrote, “I mean, if it’s ok for us to torture people, why not make it ok for certain designated persons to shoot people on 5th Avenue without legal consequences.”
Watch Yoo below or at this link.
John Yoo essentially tells Fox News that you should never criminally prosecute Trump, especially if he’s running for office.
“We’re breaking an institutional norm that has been there since the beginning of our country, which is leave former presidents alone.” pic.twitter.com/CxKvGWsfuo
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 12, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘This Is the Final Battle’: Trump Tells Followers They ‘Have To’ Protest – Some Promise to Come ‘Well-Armed’
More than 24 hours before he he is scheduled to be arraigned, Donald Trump’s supporters have started to show up at the federal courthouse in Miami, where the ex-president will be formally advised of the 37 felony criminal charges against him Tuesday at 3 PM..
Former President Trump’s supporters are beginning to arrive near the courthouse in Miami pic.twitter.com/zZoVgCN7A5
— Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 12, 2023
Trump wants a big showing – “See you in Miami on Tuesday!!!” – he posted to his Truth Social account last week, in all-caps.
“This is the final battle,” Trump told supporters Saturday, Axios reports, and warned, “our people are angry.”
VICE on Monday reported Trump’s supporters “are planning mass protests at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday, following Trump’s indictment last week. Many are promising to come ‘well-armed.'”
It quoted some Trump supporters, including one who said, “MAGA will make Waco look like a tea party.”
“I used to laugh when my mom said that she was afraid if she registered Republican she may be arrested one day. I’m not laughing any more. Just buying more ammo,” VICE says another wrote.
Yet another over the weekend posted a photo of Attorney General Merrick Garland, and wrote: “America cannot allow this cowardly thug to destroy our democracy. This is what the Second Amendment was made for. Buy a gun or help organize your local militia today.”
On the highly-trafficked forum known as The Donald, many posts “directly referenced Trump’s own posts on his social media platform Truth Social. Under one screenshot of a Trump post about his aide Walt Nauta also being indicted, one user wrote: ‘Revolution Now.’ Another added: ‘I want blood. I want fucking blood.'”
Trump, VICE notes, “has done nothing to tamp down any potential threats, repeatedly calling for his own supporters to turn up en masse in Miami on Tuesday, just as he did ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot,” and he “shared a meme about his indictment with a caption declaring, ‘THIS IS NOT A GAME, THIS IS WAR.'”
Pushing for a big showing, Trump spoke Sunday on the radio show of his longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone, whose sentence he commuted.
“Our country has to protest,” Trump said, as Rolling Stone reported. “We’ve lost everything.”
Real Clear Politics adds that Trump told Stone, “our country is being taken away from us. Our country is going communist, it’s going Marxist, it’s going really bad, and the people of our country aren’t that way. But the people running it are. And we need strength at this point and everyone’s afraid to do anything. They’re afraid to talk, and they have to go out and they have to protest peacefully. They have to go.”
Reuters posted this live video feed Monday afternoon. Not a big showing.
LIVE: Donald Trump supporters rally in Miami as ex-president faces classified document charges https://t.co/80PKJcHGIj
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 12, 2023
Last week author Jeff Sharlet, who writes about extremism and the religious right, said he was “skeptical” that they would show, after all the January 6 arrests.
I’m skeptical. Paranoia plus real feds & arrests have made this kind of action a nonstarter. Maybe this will bring them out, but I’m more worried about “lone wolves” & “cell groups.” pic.twitter.com/02JrpkdXV5
— THE UNDERTOW, by Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) June 10, 2023
Sharlet says Trump’s remarks, like “Saturday’s claim that World War III ‘WILL’ occur if he’s not back, & that he is the ‘only one’ who can stop the obliteration of the world, are claims to divinity.”
On Friday The Guardian reported there are 12 million Americans who “believe violence is justified to restore Trump to power.”
