OPINION
Trump Accuses US Government of Waging ‘Psychological Warfare Campaigns’ Against Americans
Before an audience of invited guests that included some of the most far-right media propagandists in the country, and just hours after his arraignment on 37 federal criminal felony charges, Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s leading candidate for President of the United States delivered what could be called one of his most extreme attacks on the Biden administration and the federal government to date.
Despite his attorneys reportedly having reviewed his speech before he delivered it Tuesday night from a small outdoor stage in front of his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort, where, ironically, Trump was recorded in July of 2021 reportedly admitting to his alleged crimes in audio now in the hands of the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel, the twice indicted, twice impeached ex-president told lie after lie after lie to the MAGA crowd.
Expected guests included Mike Lindell, Sebastian Gorka, Kash Patel, along with Bernie Kerik, the disgraced former NYPD commissioner who was pardoned by Trump, and far-right pastor Robert Jeffress, according to Politico’s Meridith McGraw and The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman. Also, one Republican U.S. Senator who has made Christian nationalist remarks.
Tuberville at Trump’s event pic.twitter.com/mW7v3L4A0q
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 13, 2023
“Visibly deflated after pleading not guilty for the second time in three months,”is how The New York Times characterized Trump as he arrived at Bedminster and delivered his campaign-style speech, which he had edited while eating McDonald’s on his private plane during the trip from Miami to Bedminster. The Times pointed to “his dry and low-energy resuscitation of his legal defense — even inflected with the usual references to Marxists, Communists and fascists,” which “pleased his advisers but drew a relatively muted response from a crowd that had minutes earlier craned their phones for a shot of his motorcade.”
READ MORE: After Arraignment Fox News Labels Donald Trump the 'President of the United States' and Joe Biden a 'Wannabe Dictator'
During that speech, Trump, in a baseless yet jaw-dropping claim, declared his “persecution is being done by the same weaponized agencies that for seven years have been running illegal psychological warfare campaigns against the American people, much as if they were trying too destabilize a foreign country.”
It is a claim for which he offered no substance, evidence, or proof, but if it were true, the obvious question would be, why when he was president for four of those seven years, did he allow it to happen?
Trump then launched in to a myriad of nicknames that falsely describe the legitimate investigations into his actions and the actions of Russia and President Vladimir Putin, along with both his impeachments, and false allegations of “spying” on his campaign.
Late Wednesday morning The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey, pointing to Trump’s “illegal psychological warfare campaigns” allegation asked, “Where is this heading, campaign wise?”
The ACLU’s Brian Tashman, who has researched and written about politics and the far right for years, pointed to Trump’s remarks and said he was “Channeling Alex Jones.”
READ MORE: 'No Dead Bodies': Fox News Hosts Suggest Trump Indicted for 'Carelessness' and 'Where a Piece of Paper Goes'
Watch a clip of Trump alleging “weaponized agencies…have been running illegal psychological warfare campaigns against the American people” below or at this link.
During his most-arraignment speech Trump claimed his “persecution is being done by the same weaponized agencies that for seven years have been running illegal psychological warfare campaigns against the American people” – so, while he was President?pic.twitter.com/7j6LedaHmz
— David Badash (@davidbadash) June 14, 2023
OPINION
‘No Dead Bodies’: Fox News Hosts Suggest Trump Indicted for ‘Carelessness’ and ‘Where a Piece of Paper Goes’
Fox News continued its defense of Donald Trump on Tuesday, when he was arraigned on 37 federal criminal violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction, and making false statements.
Several hosts framed the indictment as unfair and political because he’s a former president, while others insisted his alleged crimes – which reportedly could land him in prison for up to 400 years – were merely “process” crimes, or that Trump was being indicted for the “crime of being Donald Trump,” or for mere “carelessness,” or over “where a piece of paper goes,” and perhaps most egregiously, that he shouldn’t be indicted because “no one got hurt,” and there are “no dead bodies.”
“We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman.
But over at Fox News, the verdict was not guilty.
READ MORE: Trump Granted Pretrial Release but Judge Orders Him to Have No Contact About the Case With Any Witnesses
“The big question really is motive,” Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld announced on “The Five.”
“The obvious answer, there wasn’t one, right? Carelessness or ignorance isn’t a motive. It could be unlawful violation of a process, but the idea that he had this intent to commit treason is obviously a political line of thinking.”
Not only is it a political line of thinking, it’s one no one in authority is stating. Gutfeld is preying on Fox News viewers’ ignorance, letting them equate “Espionage Act” with “treason,” a charge Trump is not facing.
“The bottom line is you just can’t indict over carelessness, a president, even if you can, right?” Gutfeld declared. “You may be able to do it, but you shouldn’t and I get it. Politics dictates that you should destroy people, but patriotism would say, ‘Don’t destroy a president, you know?’ ‘Move on, get on with your life.'”
“If this indictment had caused some kind of damage,” Gutfeld continued, “I mean, if the crimes that they’re indicted on had caused some damage or some injury, I get it, but it didn’t,” Gutfeld says without evidence.
“So this punishment is for a different crime. And that crime is being Donald Trump. All this is it’s like – and we know this, he plays outside the game. He doesn’t know when to stop. He plays by his own rules. There are risks involved. And this is one of the risks.”
The indictment does not state if anyone was hurt, but we do know that in 2017, when Donald Trump shared highly-classified information with Russian envoys during a then-secret meting inside the Oval Office, two of President Vladimir Putin’s top officials, the CIA was forced to extract “from Russia one of its highest-level covert sources inside the Russian government,” according to CNN.
READ MORE: Marco Meltdown: Rubio Furious America Focused on Trump Indictment Instead of 'Destruction of the Family'
“A person directly involved in the discussions said that the removal of the Russian was driven, in part, by concerns that President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy,” CNN reported in September of 2019.
So Gutfeld’s claim that Trump’s alleged crime did not cause damage or injury are unproven.
Gutfeld was not the only Fox News host to rush to defend Trump by minimizing his actions.
Fox News host Jesse Watters, also on Tuesday’s edition of “The Five,” tried to downplay what trump is alleged to have done, while insisting if it ever gets to the U.S. Supreme Court, they would overturn any guilty verdict.
“So don’t act like this is some sort of slam dunk case,” he said, as Media Matters reports. “You’ll probably lose, you’ll probably appeal. It’ll go to the Supreme Court. And there is no way in hell the Supreme Court is going to uphold a conviction of a former president — possibly current president — over where a piece of paper goes. There’s no dead bodies, there’s no bribes, there’s nothing.”
Removing and refusing to return hundreds of classified, secret, and top secret documents, property of the U.S. government, documents that reportedly include war plan of the highest classified levels, nuclear secrets, and more, and not mere pieces of paper. Human lives are put on the line daily to defend those secrets, and to defend those who obtain secrets for the U.S. from there sources.
Watters’ claim that there are “no dead bodies” may or may not be true.
Watch a clip of Greg Gutfeld below or at this link.
Greg Gutfeld’s defense of Trump is that he’s stupid, “he doesn’t know when to stop,” and “he plays by his own rules.”
“Carelessness or ignorance isn’t a motive. It could be unlawful… the bottom line is, you just cannot indict over carelessness.” pic.twitter.com/EhGoM2vA7C
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 13, 2023
OPINION
House Republican’s Paranoid Rant Claims Trump Indictment Is a DOJ ‘Entrapment’ Plan to ‘Imprison’ Conservatives
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, Republican of Louisiana, expanded on his highly-controversial paramilitary remarks from last week by issuing a statement baselessly claiming the 37-criminal felony count indictment of Donald Trump is part of the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s plan to “entrap” and imprison America’s conservatives.
“This latest DOJ persecution against President Trump is an example of more than just weaponization of our DOJ/FBI against a conservative American leader, it’s an example of the now SOP [standard operating procedure] entrapment-staging that the FBI conducts,” Congressman Higgins said in a lengthy Sunday press release.
Higgins was far from done.
“My fellow conservatives,” his statement continues, “the DOJ/FBI doesn’t expect to imprison Trump, they expect to imprison you. They want J6 [the January 6, 2021 insurrection] again, in Miami and in your city and in mine. They want MAGA conservatives to react to this perimeter probe and in doing so, set yourselves up for targeted persecution and further entrapment.”
READ MORE: Former GOP Lawmaker Trashes Rep. Clay Higgins for 'Cosplay Ridiculousness That Actually Could Spark Violence'
As a point of fact, Donald Trump and his allies created the January 6 insurrection, with Trump tweeting out the date as a call to action, urging supporters to “Be there,” and promising, “will be wild!”
Higgins, without offering any evidence, continued: “They want to intercept a busload of conservatives en route to protest and create conflicts during the stop. They are hoping to provoke conservative Americans. Don’t fall for the trap. Maintain your family. Live your life. Live free and pay close attention and make your voice heard, yes… but don’t become an incarcerated pawn in the agenda driven DOJ/FBI strategy to oppress conservatives across America.”
There is no “agenda driven DOJ/FBI strategy to oppress conservatives across America.”
Higgins went on to claim – again, baselessly – that Trump was indicted “because they want you to let your anger overwhelm your strategic judgment and they expect you to step willingly into their trap. Don’t do it. Be aware and be prepared for anything, know your bridges as we say… but maintain your calm. Rock steady calm.”
“We will fight against this oppression,” he said, ramping up his talk of war again. “We are indeed, with every ounce of spirit, fighting against the insidious evil that threatens our beloved Republic, but We the People must fight against oppression legally, peacefully, and within the parameters of our Constitution.”
Higgins’ press release in part appeared to be designed to respond to allegations by some that a tweet he wrote and posted Thursday was a call for civil war. It was was first dismissed by many as what extremism expert and award-winning author Jeff Sharlet called “sputtering incoherence.” But Sharlet, a Dartmouth professor and author of several books exposing the far-religious right C-Street group known as “The Family,” deciphered Higgins’ tweet as a call for civil war.
“This isn’t a metaphor. This isn’t slow civil war. This is a congressman calling for the real thing,” Sharlet said, responding to Higgin’s tweet.
Deep scary: 1/50 k refers to military scale maps & publicly available US Geological Survey maps of areas mostly surrounding military installations. This isn’t a metaphor. This isn’t slow civil war. This is a congressman calling for the real thing. pic.twitter.com/HvAfn8yT4z
— THE UNDERTOW, by Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) June 9, 2023
Sharlet added that “buckle up” means “Prepare for war.” And “Know your bridges” is “militia speak for closing them down. County level insurrection.”
READ MORE: 'We Are Not Going to Stand for It': McCarthy Defends Trump – Vows to Use Jim Jordan's Committee to Target Attorney General
Congressman Higgins, a former Opelousas, Louisiana police officer who, according to an article in The IND, resigned in 2007 before city council-approved disciplinary action could be enacted against him. A 2020 article at NOLA.com explains that an “internal investigation in Opelousas … found that Higgins repeatedly grabbed [a suspect] around the neck, struck him across the head and allegedly kicked him as he lay handcuffed,” and then “lied about the incident.”
In 2016 Higgins again resigned, this time as a captain in the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. CBS News reported, “Higgins had come under fire recently from the ACLU for a particularly tough-talking video.”
“In the video, Higgins, referred to the suspects as ‘animals,’ ‘thugs’ and ‘heathens,’ words that have sparked a heated debate.”
Just last month Congressman Higgins was accused of assault after a viral video appeared to show him physically pushing and removing a young man from a Washington, D.C, press conference hosted by far-right GOP members of Congress. Higgins later defended his actions by accusing the man he allegedly assaulted of appearing threatening and mentally unstable.
Higgins, who has declared his opposition to all gun control laws because murder is in the Bible while appearing to suggest it is in man’s nature to kill, also says America is a Christian nation.
Congressman Higgins drew national attention, and condemnation in 2017 for shooting a selfie political video inside the Auschwitz gas chamber.
As NCRM previously reported, Higgins last year was one of 33 Republicans who sponsored a federal, vigilante “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He was one of 28 House Republicans who refused to vote for the bipartisan Respect for Child Survivors Act, which would aid victims of child sex abuse and their families.
This year he was one of 26 Republicans on the House Oversight Committee who refused to sign a simple, two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy.
In March, Higgins voiced opposition to the separation of church and state, while attacking liberal Americans and, seemingly the LGBTQ community along with one of the cornerstones of American democracy.
READ MORE: 'Fail': Critics Blast Youngkin for Claim Trump Is a Victim of 'Politically Motivated Actions' Just Like 'Parents in Virginia'
“Over time,” Higgins tweeted, “American communities will build beautiful, church owned public-access libraries. I’m going to help these churches get funding. We will change the whole public library paradigm. The libraries regular Americans recall are gone. They’ve become liberal grooming centers.”
That same month Congressman Higgins also promoted the idea of using the power of the federal government to assist and support someone who was under investigation and later charged with 34 felonies.
“It is pretty clearly a wrongful persecution of a free American citizen who happens to be the former president of the United States,” Rep. Higgins told The Daily Beast, referring to Donald Trump. “Because of those circumstances, I think it’s appropriate for Congress to inquire into what drove that decision making process for [Manhattan DA Alvin] Bragg.”
OPINION
‘We Are Not Going to Stand for It’: McCarthy Defends Trump – Vows to Use Jim Jordan’s Committee to Target Attorney General
The Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, barely hours after the U.S. Dept. of Justice unsealed a 49-page, 37-felony count criminal indictment charging Donald Trump with violations of seven federal laws, decided to double-down on his defense of the ex-president by threatening to target the Attorney General of the United States and declaring House Republicans “are not going to stand for” the criminal prosecution of the ex-president.
McCarthy went on Fox News Friday afternoon, saying “this judgment is wrong by this DOJ. That they treated President Trump differently than they treat others. And it didn’t have to be this way. This is going to disrupt this nation because it goes to the core of equal justice for all – which is not being seen today and we are not going to stand for it.”
McCarthy: This is going to disrupt this nation because it goes to the core of equal justice for all which is not being seen today and we are not going to stand for it. pic.twitter.com/B0Z1c81yOn
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2023
McCarthy, a California Republican who cobbled together a tenuous pact with far-right extremists to win his speakership on the 15th try, is incorrect on the facts.
RELATED: DOJ Unseals 37-Count Trump Criminal Indictment – Legal Expert Calls It 'Egregious' and 'Devastating' (Full Text)
The Dept. of Justice does not pass judgment, the courts – in this case a jury, does. The Dept. of Justice did not treat Trump “differently,” except to give him multiple opportunities over an approximately two-year period to return national secrets he allegedly unlawfully removed, retained, and refused to return, even after being served with a subpoena and a search warrant.
What McCarthy does not do is claim Trump’s actions were legal or reasonable, because the damning indictment makes clear they are not.
Later, McCarthy took to Twitter to effectively declare he would target the Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland, who – for nearly a quarter century – served as a federal appeals court judge and chief judge before being nominated to serve at Main Justice.
(Garland was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 but then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow the confirmation to move process forward.)
“Many officials, from Secretary Hillary Clinton to then-Senator Joe Biden, handled classified info after their time in office & were never charged,” tweeted the Speaker, not just wrongly, but grossly and dishonestly characterizing the allegations against Trump.
“Now Biden’s leading political opponent is indicted—a double standard that must be investigated,” he again dishonestly declared.
READ MORE: 'Fail': Critics Blast Youngkin for Claim Trump Is a Victim of 'Politically Motivated Actions' Just Like 'Parents in Virginia'
President Joe Biden had nothing to do with the decision of the Special Counsel to ask a Florida grand jury for an indictment. Nor was the President even told before Trump was indicted – like every American, President Biden learned of the Trump indictment through news reports. Attorney General Garland did not sign off on the decision to ask a grand jury for an indictment.
McCarthy, meanwhile, vowed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and the House Republicans “will get answers.”
“Merrick Garland: the American people elected us to conduct oversight of you. We will fulfill that obligation,” he declared.
McCarthy made those remarks atop a Friday letter from Jordan to Garland that begins: “The Biden Department of Justice is reportedly about to indict a former president and President Biden’s chief rival in the upcoming presidential election.”
“According to reports, the Department will indict President Donald Trump, despite declining to indict former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her mishandling of classified information and failing to indict President Biden for his mishandling of classified information.” (The letter does not mention former Vice President Mike Pence, who is not being charged for his mishandling of classified information.”
On Thursday a defiant and angry McCarthy, after Trump was indicted, wrote: “Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America.”
“It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him,” he said, which is egregiously false – Biden did not indict Trump, nor did his Attorney General or even Special Counsel; a grand jury of Florida citizens did.
“Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades,” McCarthy charged, which is a legitimate claim and there is a current federal investigation underway. The difference is Biden did not take the documents, did not know they were among his papers, and immediately upon learning they were, contacted the National Archives to arrange their return.
Donald Trump, we now know, according to the indictment, packed some of the boxes himself, not only refused to return the documents but hid them from the Dept. of Justice and National Archives, lied about them, and kept them at times in public areas of his Florida resort and residence.
“I, and every American who believes in the rule of law,” McCarthy wrong declared, “stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”
READ MORE: SCOTUS 'Surprise' Voting Rights Decision Could – and Did – Have Big Implications for Democrats, Legal Experts Say
In response to McCarthy’s remarks, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) posted a photo from the DOJ’s indictment of Trump.
“These are the secrets that protect our troops. And Kevin McCarthy thinks it’s perfectly OK that Donald Trump stole and stored them like this,” he charged.
These are the secrets that protect our troops. And Kevin McCarthy thinks it’s perfectly OK that Donald Trump stole and stored them like this. pic.twitter.com/oFid5ViCdr
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 9, 2023
Watch the video and see Rep. Swalwell’s tweet above or at this link.
