Haley Tells Anti-LGBTQ Org They’ve Been Labeled ‘Terrorist’ Group: ‘Count Me as a Mom for Liberty Because That’s What I Am’
At the very end of her appearance on stage in Philadelphia at a convention held by the far-right, radical group Moms for Liberty, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said, “When they mentioned that this was a terrorist organization, I said, ‘Well, then count me as a Mom for Liberty, because that’s what I am,’” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Near the very beginning of her 40-minute remarks, Haley told her story of growing up as a minority, and how her mother told her that her job was to be like every one else – then suggested America needed more people doing that.
“We were the only Indian family in that small southern town,” Haley said. “We weren’t white enough to be white. We weren’t Black enough to be Black. They didn’t know who we were, what we were while we were there. And I remember when I would get teased on the playground, my mom would always say, ‘Your job is not to show them how you’re different, your job is to show them how you’re similar.’ It’s amazing how our country could use my mom’s advice right now.”
The former South Carolina governor, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s highly-controversial ruling striking down affirmative action programs also said, “God bless the Supreme Court.” Later during her remarks, Haley told Moms for Liberty, “America is not racist, we’re blessed.”
Moms for Liberty, an extremist organization designated as an anti-government hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has ties to Florida GOP governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who also addressed the group on Friday. It is largely known for its work attacking the LGBTQ community, including children, and for its work banning books, promoting falsehoods and conspiracy theories, and its right-wing propaganda.
Haley also promoted falsehoods, suggesting Americans don’t manufacture anything anymore, despite a massive manufacturing renaissance exploding under President Biden’s policies.
Haley told the group, “let’s put vocational classes back in high schools. Let’s start building things in America again. We have apprenticeships all over South Carolina. We teach kids to build the things we make. We need to do that around the country.”
The convention, held across five days in Philadelphia, has drawn protests according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, which also reported on Haley’s “terrorist” remarks.
Haley also spoke of when she was asked to serve as Donald Trump’s Ambassador to the United Nations: “I got the call for the United Nations. And my response, and I’m not kidding, was, ‘I don’t even know what the United Nations does. I just know everybody hates it.'”
She also denounced what she falsely described as Critical Race Theory, then repeated her false suggestion that the existence of transgender girl athletes is somehow linked to children thinking about suicide.
“This week, it comes out that 13-year olds on reading and math is the lowest it’s been in decades,” she told the group. “Yet we still have so many kids going through Critical Race Theory, which if a little girl goes into kindergarten and she’s white, you’re telling her she’s bad. She’s brown or black, you’re telling her she’s never going to be good enough and she’s always going to be a victim.”
“You’ve got biological boys playing in girls sports. This is one of the biggest women’s issues of our time,” Haley said, as she has many times before. “My daughter ran track in high school. I don’t even know how I would have that conversation with her. How are we supposed to get our girls comfortable with biological boys in their locker room? You can’t. Think about that, and then recently, Johns Hopkins comes out with the definition of a woman, did you see what it was? A ‘non-man.’ They are literally tried to erase all the progress we have made in all of this time. And then everybody wonders why a third of our teenage girls last year seriously contemplated suicide? We’re supposed to be raising strong girls. We’ve got to fight that – no matter what they try and call you we have to fight for our girls.”
Watch Haley’s full remarks below or at this link.
Trump, DeSantis, Haley to Speak at Anti-Government Extremists’ ‘Joyful Warriors’ Summit
Some of the Republican Party’s leading 2024 presidential hopefuls are scheduled to speak this week at this week’s “Joyful Warriors” summit in Philadelphia, hosted by Moms for Liberty, an organization designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-government extremist group. Scheduled speakers include Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, and Vivek Ramaswamy.
“Moms for Liberty is a far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement. The group grew out of opposition to public health regulations for COVID-19, opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum, and has advocated books bans,” says the Southern Poverty Law Center.
A Moms for Liberty chapter in Indiana recently was forced to apologize, after first explaining and defending its decision to prominently include a quote from Adolf Hitler in its newsletter.
Nikki Haley, the former Trump Ambassador to the United Nations, is a strong supporter of the group.
Earlier this month she tweeted, “If @Moms4Liberty is a ‘hate group,’ add me to the list.”
“I’m speaking at their Joyful Warrior summit,” Haley told Fox News in early June. “Does that sound like a hateful group to you? I’m speaking to them in July, and the idea. This is, we are parents. We are parents that care about our kids. We are parents that worry about government overreach. We are parents that want transparency in the classroom. We are parents that are saying, ‘Look, we have one job. One job, and that’s to get it right.'”
“That’s what Moms for Liberty is saying.”
If @Moms4Liberty is a “hate group,” add me to the list. pic.twitter.com/kxK8PtwGso
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 8, 2023
On MSNBC’s “The Reidout Blog” Ja’han Jones notes members of Moms for Liberty “have been linked to incidents of harassment and threats as well as to the Proud Boys, another far-right extremist group. And Moms’ members have led some of the most fervent efforts to ban nonwhite (particularly Black) authors from schools.”
The SPLC says it has “documented 1,255 active hate and antigovernment groups in the United States last year.” Moms for Liberty appears on its “Antigovernment General” extremist groups list.
“Moms for Liberty and its nationwide chapters combat what they consider the ‘woke indoctrination’ of children by advocating for book bans in school libraries and endorsing candidates for public office that align with the group’s views,” SPLC states. “They also use their multiple social media platforms to target teachers and school officials, advocate for the abolition of the Department of Education, advance a conspiracy propaganda, and spread hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ community.”
The SPLC includes ten statements made by the group or its members, including one made by a member of a Florida Moms for Liberty chapter, who appears to call for segregating LGBTQ students into “separate classrooms.”
This is how that quote appears on the SPLC’s website:
“The kids that do have their, you know, they’re confused, or they are gay or whatnot that the way they’re trying to go about it is to make it an open conversation and an open thing in classrooms … But like for example children with autism, Down Syndrome, they have to have special IP meetings with a counselor, they have to be put into separate classrooms. I understand, because it’s a different type of education for children with those disabilities, but I think that for children that identify differently, there should also be like a specialized … something for them, so that they feel that they’re important enough that they’re being counseled…I think for the same reason why teachers wouldn’t just bring a child with autism in front of the class and be like, hey, he’s got autism. Embarrassment …”
Watch video of Nikki Haley above, and MSNBC’s report on last year’s Moms for Liberty summit below, or both at this link.
Liberty University VP Cites Hitler and Stalin in Plea for Conservatives to ‘Control Education’
In the wake of the right-wing extremist group Moms for Liberty citing an Adolf Hitler quote in its newsletter, Ryan Helfenbein, senior vice president of university communications at Liberty University over the weekend also cited Hitler – and Mao and Stalin – as he urged conservatives to “control education.”
Helfenbein is also the executive director of Liberty University’s Standing for Freedom Center, the former Falkirk Center that was renamed after the disgraced Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as the university’s president. He allegedly is also part of the highly-secretive right-wing Council for National Policy, which has been described as a “pluto-theocracy” by journalist Anne Nelson.
Helfenbein appeared on-camera in an interview at a gala hosted by religious right activist Ralph Reed‘s Faith and Freedom Coalition.
“Parents and kids in elementary school are not questioning whether or not they’re a male or a female,” the interviewer said to Helfenbein. “We need to take that away. It’s really brainwashing a generation to (a) deny a maker, and deny their gender,” he added.
“Yeah, wholly agree with that,” Helfenbein responded. “Basically, this is an evangelistic movement on the left, and that’s what’s happening. It’s indoctrination. I mean, they are proselytizing to the next generation. What we’re discovering as parents and conservatives is, ‘Wait a second: education really is evangelism.’ So if you do not control education, you cannot control the future. And Stalin knew that. Mao knew that. Hitler knew that. We have to get that back for conservative values.”
Helfenbein’s remarks appear to echo the Hitler quote an Indiana Moms for Liberty chapter had printed in their newsletter. According to NBC News it read: “He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future.”
After trying to explain the quote, and amid outrage, the Moms for Liberty chapter apologized.
Several versions of the video including Helfenbein’s remarks have gone viral on social media, garnering millions of views.
Helfenbein, on his Twitter account, did not apologize, but suggested his remarks were taken out of context. He posted a longer version of the viral clip, and tweeted: “In a thinly veiled effort to spin and smear, a leftist political group cut out the question entirely for this response.”
He also tweeted, “It’s clear that education in many pockets of America has been weaponized against students and parents to advance Marxist, gender & deconstructionist ideologies. Yet they will spin lies that conservatives are somehow to blame for desiring real education.”
Response to Helfenbein’s remarks has been critical.
“Kind of scary that senior university official believes Stalin, Hitler and Mao offer good examples for how US should structure education of America’s kids,” tweeted former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Steven Pifer. “Leads one to wonder how much Mr. Helfenbein understands about Stalin, Hitler and Mao.”
Producer and frequent political commentator Jeremy Newberger responded to Helfenbein’s tweet, saying, “Even with the question included you are suggesting emulating Hitler. SMH.”
A message to Helfenbein via Liberty University’s Standing for Freedom Center did not receive an immediate response.
Watch the version of the video Helfenbein posted below or at this link.
In a thinly veiled effort to spin and smear, a leftist political group cut out the question entirely for this response. pic.twitter.com/HxIOjJcecf
— Ryan Helfenbein (@RHelfenbein) June 26, 2023
Michael Fanone Says He Doesn’t ‘Give a S***’ About Jan. 6 Rioter Who Tased Him
In court Wednesday, former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone testified that he didn’t “give a s***” about Daniel Rodriguez, the man who tased him during the January 6 insurrection.
Rodriguez was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison Wednesday for his actions, including using a taser on Fanone, during the riots. Fanone suffered a minor heart attack and brain injury during the riot, and has since battled with PTSD and “emotional trauma,” according to The Hill.
At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Rodriguez asked for mercy, saying that “Life has always seemed unfair to me,” according to NBC News. He said he wanted to return to “driving a forklift with my GED and living with my mom.”
Fanone addressed the court after Rodriguez spoke, calling for a severe sentence. He said that Rodriguez and other rioters’ actions following January 6 showed a lack of remorse.
“These are Americans that engaged in seditious activity,” Fanone said. “I believe that they were traitors, and they should be sentenced accordingly. We need to stop treating these people as anything other than enemy combatants of our democracy.”
The harassment he faced after January 6 from Donald Trump supporters who believed, falsely, that the 2020 election had been “stolen” via voter fraud also sapped Fanone’s sympathy for the rioters.
“I don’t give a s*** about Daniel Rodriguez. He ceased to exist to me as a person a long time ago,” Fanone said, according to NBC. “Any compassion or empathy I felt toward those who laid siege to our Capitol, whose actions I felt were at least in part influenced by their leader Donald Trump and his lies, has been eroded — eroded by the attacks directed at me and my family by supporters of Donald Trump and the right- wing media.”
Fanone also directed ire at Trump himself for stoking the fires with his false claims of election fraud.
“Your honor, we must all join in the fight against Donald Trump and the destructive divisive movement he has come to represent,” he said. “We must offer him no safe harbor, and to his enablers — whether in business, in politics and the media — give no quarter. In the fight to preserve our Republic, there can be no spectators.”
Rodriguez shouted “Trump won!” when he left court following the sentencing hearing.
On January 6, 2021, when rioter Albuquerque Head grabbed Fanone on the capitol steps, Rodriguez put a taser against his neck twice. Following the riot, Rodriguez boasted in a Telegram group chat that he “tazzzzed the f*** out of the blue,” according to court documents. He also called for further violence.
“We must be ready next time for Pence’s body guard. Hang together or we hang separately. The best way for them to win this war is if there’s never a battle. We must do much more next time. Plan on not failing and don’t fail the plan,” Rodriguez wrote, according to evidence presented by prosecutors.
