News
Biden Blasts SCOTUS Decision Allowing Anti-LGBTQ Discrimination – Again Urges Congress to Pass Equality Act
President Joe Biden issued strong criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court’s anti-LGBTQ decision Friday that sided with a Colorado evangelical Christian designer who wants to sell wedding websites but only to opposite-sex couples. The Court ruled the First Amendment prohibits the State from “forcing” her to produce websites for same-sex couples, effectively “issuing” a “new license to discriminate,” as Justice Sonia Sotomayor declared in her dissent.
“In America, no person should face discrimination simply because of who they are or who they love. The Supreme Court’s disappointing decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis undermines that basic truth, and painfully it comes during Pride month when millions of Americans across the country join together to celebrate the contributions, resilience, and strength of the LGBTQI+ community,” the President said in a statement from The White House.
Like many others, the President warned that the Court’s decision may be widely applied and harm many across the country.
READ MORE: Sotomayor Slams ‘Embarrassing’ SCOTUS Anti-LGBTQ Decision That Marks ‘Gays and Lesbians for Second-Class Status’
“While the Court’s decision only addresses expressive original designs, I’m deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans. More broadly, today’s decision weakens long-standing laws that protect all Americans against discrimination in public accommodations – including people of color, people with disabilities, people of faith, and women,” he said.
“My administration remains committed to working with our federal enforcement agencies to rigorously enforce federal laws that protect Americans from discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. We will also work with states across the country to fight back against attempts to roll back civil rights protections that could follow this ruling. And we will accelerate our march towards full equality for every American.”
The President, who has a strong record supporting LGBTQ people, once again called on Congress to pass the Equality Act, which has been languishing for years.
RELATED: Watch: Biden Urges Passage of LGBTQ Equality Act and Tells Transgender Youth ‘I Will Always Have Your Back’ in SOTU
“When one group’s dignity and equality are threatened, the promise of our democracy is threatened and we all suffer. Our work to advance equal rights for everyone will continue. That is why we must pass the Equality Act, which will enshrine civil rights protections for LGBTQI+ Americans in federal law and strengthen public accommodations protections for all Americans. I urge Congress to swiftly send this legislation to my desk.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
SCOTUS Rules in Favor of Anti-LGBTQ Business Owner
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the state cannot require an anti-LGBTQ Colorado Christian business owner to provide a service, if doing so would violate their personal beliefs. The case, 303 Creative vs. Elenis, was argued on First Amendment free speech grounds.
“The First Amendment prohibits Colorado from forcing a website designer to create expressive designs speaking messages with which the designer disagrees,” the Court ruled on Friday, in a 6-3 decision along ideological lines.
On Friday, Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority, ruled in favor of the Colorado designer who claims she would like to expand her business to include producing wedding websites, but also claims her Christian faith requires her to refuse to do so for same-sex couples getting married. Colorado law bans discrimination against sex and sexual orientation. She sued for the right to not be subject to the Colorado statute.
RELATED: SCOTUS Anti-LGBTQ Case Includes ‘Falsified’ Claim Alleging a Straight Married Man Asked for a Same-Sex Marriage Website: Report
“The case, though framed as clash between free speech and gay rights, was the latest in a series of decisions in favor of religious people and groups, notably conservative Christians,” The New York Times reports. “The decision also appeared to suggest that the rights of L.G.B.T.Q. people, including to same-sex marriage, are on more vulnerable legal footing, particularly when they are at odds with claims of religious freedom. At the same time, the ruling limited the ability of the governments to enforce anti-discrimination laws.”
Her case, initially filed in Colorado in 2016, was filed as a preemptive strike – it did not include any documentation that she had suffered any injury. After critics pointed out no same-sex couple had asked her to design a wedding website for them, attorneys provided a document allegedly from a San Francisco designer that said he and his same-sex partner were getting married, and indicted he might like Smith to design a wedding website.
But a bombshell report by The New Republic‘s Melissa Gira Grant, published Thursday, reveals that man says he never contacted Smith, at the time of the alleged request he was married to a woman, and he happens to be a designer. He lives in California, and has never heard of Smith. He also opposes her discriminatory viewpoint.
Justice Gorsuch in his majority opinion wrote, “Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance.”
READ MORE: ‘Pink-Elephant Paradox’: Liberal SCOTUS Justices Scorch Conservatives for ‘Ostrich-Like’ Views ‘Not Grounded in Law’
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing the dissent for the minority, said: “Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.”
Oral arguments were held in December of last year. Colorado Solicitor General Eric Olson argued the case against Smith. Smith is represented by Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom. ADF is listed as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Colorado law guarantees “equal access to public accommodations, housing, and employment regardless of disability, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status), marital status, family status, religion, national origin, or ancestry,” according to the LGBTQ advocacy organization One Colorado.
News
Giuliani ‘Has Every Incentive to Spill His Guts’ in Jan. 6 Case Against Trump: Ex-Federal Prosecutor
Rudy Giuliani could prove to be a powerful witness against Donald Trump in the Jan. 6 case, and a former federal prosecutor said he had strongly compelling reasons to cooperate with special counsel Jack Smith.
The former president has already been indicted in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, and he could face similar charges in New Jersey, but The Bulwark columnist Dennis Aftergut said Trump suddenly faces a gathering threat of indictment for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss after Giuliani reportedly made a “proffer” for testimony in that investigation.
“Here’s why I think that Giuliani is indeed seeking to cooperate,” wrote Aftergut, a former federal prosecutor and currently of counsel with Lawyers for American Democracy. “First, however nonsensical Giuliani’s past thinking and public utterances have been, facing prosecution tends to focus the mind. Giuliani likely sees his freedom at risk because he was so central to Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election before January 6th.”
Giuliani and Trump pressured Arizona House speaker Rusty Bowers to reverse the certification of Joe Biden’s election win, and the former New York City mayor allegedly led the “fake electors” scheme, and Smith reportedly asked him in the proffer session about that effort and about the command center at the Willard Hotel, where Steve Bannon right-wing attorney John Eastman and others gathered on Jan. 6.
IN OTHER NEWS: Judge blasts disgraced Ohio GOP House speaker as a ‘bully’ — and sends him straight to jail
“Giuliani probably figures that at this point he owes Trump nothing,” Aftergut wrote. “Author Michael Wolff reported that in 2021, after Rudy’s over-the-top labors attacking the 2020 election, Trump gave Rudy ‘the cold shoulder,’ irked that ‘he tried to get paid for his election challenge work.’ Of all things!”
“Third, Giuliani and his lawyers surely feel the prosecutorial vise tightening on him,” Aftergut added. “Two of Nevada’s fake electors have testified before Smith’s grand jury. So has Trump campaign official Gary Michael Brown, who was reportedly connected to the fake-electors scheme, while his boss, Michael Roman, has now reportedly reached a cooperation agreement with Smith. Even Mark Meadows, Trump’s last White House chief of staff, who emailed about the need ‘to have someone coordinating the [fake] electors for states,’ is reported to have testified in Smith’s probe.”
Smith has already gotten courts to pierce attorney-client privilege to get testimony from other Trump lawyers, and it’s possible he already did so for Giuliani in a closed proceeding, and he may want to cut his own deal with the special counsel before favorable terms are pulled from the table.
“Giuliani is a target in Georgia,” Aftergut wrote. “Boy, would he love Jack Smith’s help brokering a global deal with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. To tempt prosecutors to make a deal, potential cooperators have every incentive to spill their guts. Prosecutors can use against profferors any facts they omitted.”
“Jack Smith’s prosecutorial team is a freight train barreling down the tracks at full speed, with one destination in mind: Applying the law and the facts to the person or persons atop the chain of command on January 6th,” he added. “Rudy would be smart to get out of the way.”
News
Biden Explains Calling Supreme Court ‘Not Normal’ While Warning to Not ‘Politicize It’
President Joe Biden on Thursday afternoon defended calling the U.S. Supreme Court “not normal,” warned expanding it would “politicize” it, and suggested conservative justices are beginning to get the message of just how strongly their legitimacy is being questioned by the American people after numerous allegations of corruption and lack of transparency.
“Do you worry that without court reform, this conservative majority is too young and too conservative? That they might do too much harm?” he was asked by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Thursday afternoon on “Deadline: White House” in a rare in-studio interview.
“Well, I think they may do too much harm,” the President agreed. “But I think if we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that is not healthy, that you can’t get back. I think – look – I think maybe it’s just the optimist in me, I think that some on the Court are beginning to realize their legitimacy is being questioned in ways that hadn’t been questioned in the past.”
READ MORE: ‘Pink-Elephant Paradox’: Liberal SCOTUS Justices Scorch Conservatives for ‘Ostrich-Like’ Views ‘Not Grounded in Law’
He also suggested, “maybe even the Chief Justice” has “a concern.”
Biden on MSNBC: “I think if we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re gonna politicize it maybe forever in a way that’s not healthy.” pic.twitter.com/Gwu72kWK0l
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2023
“You said this court is ‘not normal.’ What did you mean?” Wallace asked the President.
“What I meant by that is it’s done more to unravel basic rights and basic decisions than any court in recent history, and that’s what I meant by ‘not normal.’ It’s, it’s gone out of its way to – for example, take a look at overruling Roe v. Wade. Take a look at the decision today, how it’s, how it’s ruled on a number of issues that are, have been precedent for 50, 60 years sometimes. And that’s what I meant by ‘not normal.'”
READ MORE: SCOTUS Anti-LGBTQ Case Includes ‘Falsified’ Claim Alleging a Straight Married Man Asked for a Same-Sex Marriage Website: Report
The President appeared to be referring to Court’s decision Thursday morning effectively ending affirmative action admissions programs at colleges and universities across the country.
President Biden, when asked by @NicolleDWallace what he meant when he said this Supreme Court is “not normal”:
“What I meant by that is, it’s done more to unravel basic rights and basic decisions than any court in recent history …” pic.twitter.com/5gyox9HpWu
— The Recount (@therecount) June 29, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trending
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
‘Jumping the Shark’: George Conway Slams Trump for ‘Stupid’ Defamation Countersuit Against E. Jean Carroll
- News2 days ago
Supreme Court Could Soon Take Hatchet to Anti-Discrimination Laws Based on Entirely Fabricated Case
- OPINION3 days ago
DeSantis Continues to Convince New Hampshire It Does Not Want to Be Florida
- News1 day ago
SCOTUS Anti-LGBTQ Case Includes ‘Falsified’ Claim Alleging a Straight Married Man Asked for a Same-Sex Marriage Website: Report
- News3 days ago
‘It’s Like God Has Won All This Land for Us’: Christian Nationalists Launch ‘Major Push’ to Take Advantage of Far-Right SCOTUS
- News2 days ago
‘Woke Ideology’: DeSantis Vows to Kill Four Federal Agencies – Including One That Manages US Nuclear Weapons
- News2 days ago
‘Grave Concerns’: House Democrats Urge Chief Justice to Formally Investigate Clarence Thomas
- News2 days ago
‘Amen’: Caitlyn Jenner Praises Nikki Haley’s Anti-Trans Attack