Conservative Justice’s Spouse Leased Land to Oil and Gas Company While He Wrote Opinion Restricting EPA’s Work
Another U.S. Supreme Court scandal is brewing in the wake of alleged corruption involving nearly every conservative member of the current Roberts Court, or their spouse.
The wife of Justice Samuel Alito leased a 160-acre Oklahoma property to an oil and gas firm while her husband wrote the recent majority opinion greatly restricting the work the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is allowed to do. Should that land produce oil and gas, Martha Ann Bomgardner Alito would earn just under a quarter of all revenue from that property, The Intercept reports.
“Last year, before the lease was activated, a line in Alito’s financial disclosures labeled ‘mineral interests’ was valued between $100,001 and $250,000. If extraction on the plot proves fruitful, the lease dictates that Citizen Energy will pay Alito’s wife 3/16ths of all the money it makes from oil and gas sales,” according to The Intercept. “Because Citizen Energy III isn’t implicated in any cases before the Supreme Court, Alito’s holding in Oklahoma doesn’t appear to pose any direct conflicts of interest. But it does add context to a political outlook that has alarmed environmentalists since Alito’s confirmation hearing in 2006 — and cast recent decisions that embolden the oil and gas industry in a damning light.”
It also poses ethics concerns.
READ MORE: Liberty University VP Cites Hitler and Stalin in Plea for Conservatives to 'Control Education'
“’There need not be a specific case involving the drilling rights associated with a specific plot of land for Alito to understand what outcomes in environmental cases would buttress his family’s net wealth,’ Jeff Hauser, founder and director of the Revolving Door Project, told The Intercept,” the news outlet’s Daniel Boguslaw reports. The Revolving Door Project says it “scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.”
Hauser added, “Alito does not have to come across like a drunken Paul Thomas Anderson character gleefully confessing to drinking our collective milkshakes in order to be a real life, run-of-the-mill political villain.”
His remarks did not end there.
READ MORE: Justice Alito's Secret Speech 'Spiking the Ball' on Revoking Abortion Seen as Worsening Court's 'Credibility Crisis'
On Twitter, Hauser wrote: “Sam Alito could choose to be invested solely in vanilla Vanguard or Fidelity investment funds. Instead, he and his wife cultivate conflicts of interest because he believes that he and his pals ARE the law. The latest? The Alitos are into natural gas production.”
This latest look at the financial dealings of the conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court follows numerous reports, including decades of undisclosed luxury vacations gifted to Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas by a conservative billionaire megadonor, along with a generous real estate transaction for his mother’s home and an education for the couple’s grandnephew. Then there was Justice Samuel Alito taking an undisclosed Alaska vacation with a conservative billionaire who repeatedly had business before the court, and a free trip to Rome where he delivered a secret speech days after writing the majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Justice Amy Coney Barrett having ties to the leader of the group that funded Alito’s Rome trip, including selling her personal home to “a recently hired Notre Dame professor who was assuming a leadership role” at that organization. Justice Neil Gorsuch selling land to the head of a law firm with cases before the Court, while not disclosing his name. And Chief Justice John Roberts’ wife making millions by placing attorneys into high-powered law firms that routinely have business before the Supreme Court.
Political and legislative strategist Murshed Zaheed, a senior advisor to Take Back The Court, responded to The Intercept’s report via Twitter, saying: “There appears to be no limit to the culture of corruption from the extreme right wing judges on the #SCOTUS. This is not sustainable if we want to have a functioning democracy. #expandSCOTUS.”
On ‘Thousands of Hours’ of Tapes Nixon Never Said Anything ‘As Clearly Illegal’ as Trump in New Audio: Watergate Historian
A Watergate historian and journalist compared the just-released audio of Donald Trump talking about classified documents with people who did not have a security clearance, to the secret tapes former president Richard Nixon made during his more than five years in the White House.
Garrett Graff, a former Politico editor and Washingtonian editor-in-chief is also the author of the 2022 book, Watergate: A New History.
“Speaking as a Watergate historian,” Graff said Monday night, “there’s nowhere on thousands of hours of Nixon tapes where Nixon makes any comment as clear, as clearly illegal, and as clearly self-aware as this Trump tape.”
Trump says, “these are bad sick people,” in the tape (below), obtained and published by CNN, which explains the former president’s staffer “claims there had been a ‘coup’ against Trump.”
“Like when Milley is talking about, ‘Oh you’re going to try to do a coup.’ No, they were trying to do that before you even were sworn in,” the staffer says in the audio.
READ MORE: Liberty University VP Cites Hitler and Stalin in Plea for Conservatives to 'Control Education'
“He said that I wanted to attack Iran, Isn’t it amazing?” Trump says, “as the sound of papers shuffling can be heard,” CNN adds.
“I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him. They presented me this – this is off the record but – they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him.”
Further into the recording, Trump says, “See as president I could have declassified it.”
“Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret,” Trump continues.
“Now we have a problem,” the staffer says.
“Isn’t that interesting,” Trump says.
“It’s so cool. I mean, it’s so, look, her and I, and you probably almost didn’t believe me, but now you believe me.”
Graff also says the audio is “incredibly damning” to listen to. “Somehow so much worst listening than even reading” the transcript.
Talking Points Memo publisher Josh Marshall calls the audio “an amazing recording,” and says Trump “ticks off every link in the chain of criminality and full awareness of each link in the chain.”
Listen to the Trump audio below or at this link.
The Trump audio:
“See as president I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”
“Now we have a problem,” a staffer responds. pic.twitter.com/ftNqOTnfZn
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 27, 2023
Image via Shutterstock
‘Lock This Animal Away’: Club Q Mass Shooter Sentenced to Over 2200 Years in Prison After Killing Five at LGBTQ Nightclub
The mass shooter who pleaded guilty to slaughtering five people at Club Q, a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub, and wounding 19 others with an AR-15 style assault rifle last year has been sentenced by a judge to life in prison, including over 2200 years behind bars.
“Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, was sentenced Monday to five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 2022 massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado,” CNN reports.
“Judge Michael McHenry also sentenced Aldrich to an additional 2,208 years in prison for the attempted murder charges. Aldrich also received a four-year sentence for bias-motivated charges, which are akin to hate-crime charges in other states.”
RELATED: Watch: Club Q Owner Testifies Before Congress About 'Hundreds' of Messages of Hate He Received After Anti-LGBTQ Attack
Colorado does not have the death penalty.
Unarmed patrons in the club took Aldrich down.
Cheryl Norton, whose daughter Ashtin Gamblin survived after being shot nine times, urged Judge McHenry, “Please your honor, I’m pleading with you: Lock this animal away to the depths of hell.”
Extremism expert Mark Pitcavage on Monday noted Aldrich “had prominently featured on his website an accelerationist white supremacist video urging killings and terrorist attacks.”
Calling it “one of the worst mass killings in Colorado history,” NBC News adds that “Aldrich, 23, who identifies as nonbinary and uses Mx. Aldrich, walked into the popular Club Q on Nov. 19, 2022, and opened fire. The shooter was charged with 323 criminal counts including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and bias-motivated crimes.”
RELATED: 'Blood on Your Hands': Critics Blast Boebert for Spreading Anti-LGBTQ Hate and Lies After Club Q Mass Shooting
Other family members of the victims also addressed the court during sentencing.
Jeff Aston, the father of Daniel Aston, 28, said his son was a gifted poet with a contagious smile.
“A positive force has been taken out of the world. He was in the prime of his life. He was happy, he had hopes, dreams and plans that will never be realized,” Jeff Aston said of his son, Daniel, 28. “Losing him has caused us incredible grief and sadness.”
Adriana Vance, mother of Raymond Green Vance, 22, told the court, “This man doesn’t deserve to go on. What matters now is that he never sees the sun rise or a sunset.”
Vance, NBC added, “described her son as a kind, loving and gentle man who touched many people.”
“He was always there for his family and friends and people he didn’t even know.”
Watch this ABC News report below or at this link.
The Club Q shooter has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder and attempted murder at the LGBTQ+ night club.@TheBuckEsq: “It shows that the judge took it seriously and understands the gravity of this case.” pic.twitter.com/jjgXLFmQNk
— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) June 26, 2023
Judge Cannon Rejects DOJ Request to Shield Identity of Dozens of Government Witnesses in Trump Classified Docs Case
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has rejected a request from the Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel Jack Smith to shield the identity of dozens of potential witnesses in the government’s classified documents case against Donald Trump.
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reports Judge Cannon denied the “request to file 84 potential witnesses in the Trump classified docs case under seal — says the government does not explain why it is necessary and notes media coalition has moved to have it public.”
Lawfare Blog’s Anna Bower describes the dozens of witnesses as “84 potential witnesses that Trump and Nauta are not allowed to communicate with about the case.” Nauta is Walt Nauta, Trump’s bodyman and co-defendant.
READ MORE: Conservative Justice's Spouse Leased Land to Oil and Gas Company While He Wrote Opinion Restricting EPA's Work
She says “the government could try again. Judge Cannon says that the Special Counsel’s motion didn’t provide sufficient information as to why it would be necessary to file the witness list under seal.”
But Bower also calls the order “quite weird considering that the motion to file the witness list under seal was unopposed by Trump and Nauta’s counsel.”
Critics of Cannon’s order warn the indicted ex-president may try to attack or smear the witnesses, while supporters of her decision to say the public’s need to know outweighs those concerns.
But MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin notes Trump’s legal team “has the list already; the only question now is whether the rest of us can or will and on what timeline. After all, she questions whether it need be filed with the court period.”
Trump is facing 34 felony counts, most related to his removal of classified documents from the White House, their unlawful retention and his refusal to return them.
