Justice Alito’s Secret Speech ‘Spiking the Ball’ on Revoking Abortion Seen as Worsening Court’s ‘Credibility Crisis’
One week ago conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito delivered a speech in Rome on religious liberty that is being denounced from the left and the right as furthering the Court’s “credibility crisis” while further placing the 72-year-old Bush appointee’s judgment into question.
Alito delivered the keynote address at the University of Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit gala dinner on July 21. The invitation-only speech at the event hosted by the 153-year-old Catholic institution was not announced in advance to the public, nor even made known until one week later, when the law school posted a news release and full video of the speech. The Supreme Court Justice was not on the schedule of speakers posted online, as Reuters’ Lawrence Hurley, who covers the Supreme Court, noted on social media.
While it’s unclear why the speech was kept secret, American media was quick to latch onto some of Alito’s remarks but did not do a deep dive into the 35 or so minute-long speech, which has raised eyebrows and elicited anger among legal experts, court watchers, and the general public.
CNN and Politico noted Alito lambasted several foreign critics of his majority opinion rescinding five decades of settled U.S. law in the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, revoking the constitutional right to abortion and opening the door to further assaults on liberty and autonomy.
His targets were not opinion writers or pundits, but political leaders of America’s top allies.
Alito mocked the embattled, now former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, robustly declaring, “he paid the price.”
Politico added that Alito “went on to note that President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada ‘are still in office’ despite the salvos they launched at the ruling.”
And he went after Britain’s Prince Harry, falsely characterizing the Duke’s remarks.
“What really wounded me was when the duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision whose name may not be spoken with the Russian attack on Ukraine,” Alito said. “Despite this temptation, I’m not going to talk about cases from other countries.”
In his Rome speech on religious liberty, Justice Alito mocked “foreign leaders” who condemned his opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, including Boris Johnson, Macron, Trudeau, and … Prince Harry.
Of Boris, Alito quipped: “He paid the price.” https://t.co/NPqalw0KA6 pic.twitter.com/xC0qguZ31n
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 28, 2022
And while mainstream media focused on some of the low-hanging fruit in his remarks, others who apparently watched his speech, posted by Notre Dame, expressed outrage at what they seem to see as his intolerance of freedom of and from religion, intolerance toward women, and mocking of those who dare criticize his attack on the right to abortion.
NYU professor Barbara Malmet, an artist, activist, triathlete, and producer who has a huge Twitter following, did not hold back in denouncing Alito’s remarks.
“Alito working the room, basking in the laughs. Bearded, in a tux, at a religious liberty speech in Rome. He thinks it’s a fucking joke that women no longer have agency over their own bodies in many states in America because of his own religious beliefs?” she tweeted.
Hours later she again commented, this time writing, “I am still spinning about Alito in Rome at a Notre Dame event, cracking jokes about his devastating abortion ruling while women are reeling here.”
Well-known economist David Rothschild, an avid commentator, attacked Alito and his audience: “Cannot get over mix of arrogance, entitlement, general derision towards American people & democracy that Republican Partisan Hack in Robes Alito showed in speech trashing foreign leaders in Rome to laughing audience of (what I can only assume) are also authoritarian misogynists.”
Novelist, playwright, essayist, and screenwriter Paul Rudnick: “Samuel Alito made a speech in Rome praising the repeal of Roe and condemning the left for a ‘hostility to religion.’ Alito uses his faith to punish women and he wants to not only ban marriage equality but criminalize LGBTQ lives. His religion is a weapon of mass destruction.”
Conservative attorney John David Dyche: “Regardless of one’s view on Dobbs it is hard to see how an arrogant & injudicious Alito ‘spiking the ball’ in political comments at a Notre Dame event in Rome will do anything but further erode public confidence in a court already diminished by a multi-faceted credibility crisis.”
Jezebel editor-in-chief Laura Bassett wrote: “This was Alito’s speech in Rome about ‘religious freedom.’ And it always boggles my mind that to these guys, religious freedom doesn’t apply to anyone but those in their own religion.”
Award-winning investigative reporter Paul Barry: “If Justice Alito wants to claim overturning Roe v Wade was based entirely on law, it’s maybe better not to do it at a conference on religious freedom in Rome.”
Veteran journalist Jim Roberts: “In a speech in Rome, the obviously shameless Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito jokes about the overseas reaction to the Roe v. Wade ruling that he authored.”
Other social media critics were equally angered.
“Who the hell is responsible for holding SCOTUS justices accountable, because there’s no way alito should be in Rome behaving like a GOP congressman.”
“What an undignified, crass, embarrassment to the country this smug, condescending seditionist is. Whoever imagined a (laughably ‘impartial’) SCOTUS Justice, out taking *political* shots at America’s allies? Absolutely unacceptable.”
“Wow! We’re not even pretending that the Supreme Court is not political. Alito is having a good old time in Rome mocking the loss of reproductive rights for US women.”
“Justice Samuel Alito is a dangerous clown who should be nowhere near our SCOTUS. Going to Rome to speak on ‘religious liberty’ as he wages a war on women, and then criticizes our allies?? WTF. He’s an embarrassment to the United States.”
“Christian Dominionism, anyone? With a side of gaslighting and projection, and snark as an aperitif.”
‘What They’re Doing for Golf Is So Great’: Trump Claims ‘Nobody’s Gotten to the Bottom of 9/11’ as He Hosts Saudi-Funded Event
As president, Donald Trump had access to vast amounts of top secret code word classified material, as well as public data, and anything in between, all for the asking. He shared highly classified information, including with America’s enemy, Russia – even while standing in the Oval Office.
But on Thursday private citizen Donald Trump appeared oblivious that Saudi Arabian nationals were reportedly linked to the 9/11 terror attack on America in 2001, which left nearly 3000 Americans dead in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Osama bin Laden, the head of Al-Qaeda, was responsible for the attack, but even Trump in 2016 blamed Saudi Arabia in part for its involvement.
President Joe Biden last year “declassified a 16-page FBI report tying 9/11 hijackers to Saudi nationals living in the United States,” NPR reported.
None of that appeared relevant to Trump on Thursday when asked about hosting the Saudis.
“Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have, as to the maniacs that did that horrible thing,” Trump told ESPN, Insider reports, as he hosted the LIV Golf pro-am at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
“I can tell you that there are a lot of really great people that are out here today and we’re going to have a lot of fun and we’re going to celebrate and money’s going to charity,” Trump said.
“LIV is a new golf tour funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — overseen by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Insider adds. MBS, as he is called, ordered the horrific assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, according to the CIA.
“Family members of 9/11 victims,” Insider adds, “have spoken out against the tournament and called on Trump to cancel the event given its connections to Saudi Arabia. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers involved in the 2001 terrorist attacks were Saudi nationals.”
“I’ve known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia and they’ve been friends of mine for a long time,” Trump also said, glibly defending the Saudis. “What they’re doing for golf is so great.”
Watch Trump below or at this link:
“I’ve known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia and they’ve been friends of mine for a long time … What they’re doing for golf is so great.”
— Donald Trump on the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour pic.twitter.com/V7WLzaOryr
— The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2022
‘Circus’: Gohmert Outraged After Cicilline Has Articles Fact-Checking GOP False Claims Put Into Congressional Record
The Republican outrage was described as a “small political side circus,” after U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) succeeded on Thursday in having several fact-checking articles exposing Republicans’ false claims made part of the Congressional Record.
The articles all debunked the false and baseless claims conservatives and the far right have been making for nearly a year, that Attorney General Merrick Garland called parents speaking at school boards “domestic terrorists,” and was investigating them.
Cicilline first tried to read the articles into the record, but Republicans immediately objected.
The Democrat from Rhode Island appeared genuinely surprised that the Judiciary Committee Republicans would object to the very basic and standard procedure. He was forced to describe the articles to have them included in the official record – something the Republicans also caused a commotion over.
Referring to Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Cicilline said that “the ranking member made reference to a Department of Justice whistleblower memo and grossly mischaracterized its content. So I’d ask unanimous consent that I’d be permitted to read the memo into the record.”
Republicans objected.
“You object to reading into the record the memo?” Cicilline, shocked, asked. “Then I ask unanimous consent that the document that the Republicans were afraid to have be read aloud be introduced into the record.”
He read the titles into the record (NCRM has linked to those titles online below.)
READ MORE: Jim Jordan Accuses Democrats of Trying To ‘Pack’ Supreme Court ‘With Four Left-Wing Justices’
“No, the federal government isn’t using the Patriot Act to treat parents like domestic terrorists,” which refutes a claim Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) made last year in October during another Judiciary Committee hearing.
“McCarthy’s false claims that Garland called parents ‘terrorists’” was the title of another article made part of the record.
“Attorney General never called concerned parents ‘domestic terrorists’” was yet another article.
“Kevin McCarthy keeps repeating false claim that attorney general called parents terrorists for wanting to attend school board meetings,” was the final article.
Cicilline then asked “unanimous consent” that Republicans “read these documents and stop making false claims,” to which the Chair responded, “Good luck with that.”
Republicans were outraged.
“Point of order!” yelled one.
“The gentleman just impugned our integrity!” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) decried. “I would demand that his words be taken down. He is not allowed under the rules to impugn false statements by this side.”
Gohmert literally point his finger at Cicilline as he yelled.
“And as far as Politifact, and some of those, they couldn’t find the truth with both hands,” Gohmert, making what would likely be a “pants on fire claim,” also charged.
The Jim Jordan Louie-Gohmert part of the GOP caucus did not appear to have the full support of their fellow members.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a far right Republican of Texas, held his head in his hand during part of the outbreak, and later ignored it by using his cell phone. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky was laughing toward the end.
Watch below or at this link.
Jan. 6 Committee Now Focusing on Top Trump Cabinet Officials for Testimony
As promised, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is continuing its work over the summer. Its latest focus: obtaining witness testimony from Trump cabinet officials and other top Trump administration officials, including Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, Steve Mnuchin, Elaine Chao, Betsy DeVos, Chad Wolf, John Ratcliffe, and Robert O’Brien.
CNN reports Trump’s former OMB director and acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, today is testifying before the Select Committee.
ABC News adds that “Trump’s former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who reportedly discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment with then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, recently sat with committee investigators for a transcribed interview.”
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr testified before the Committee in early June.
Pompeo is “expected to speak” with the Committee soon, although his interview has not been officially scheduled.
“Committee investigators are not only focused on the discussions surrounding the 25th Amendment that occurred within the Cabinet, but also Cabinet members’ concerns after the attack on the Capitol about Trump’s decision-making, including his potential conversations with world leaders,” ABC News adds.
Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, and his acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, are currently in negotiations with the Committee.
The Committee would also like to speak with former Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien.
Mulvaney, along with Chao and DeVos resigned in response to Trump’s incitement of the January 6 insurrection. Mulvaney at the time had left the White House and been given the position of United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
