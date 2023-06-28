Biden Jokingly Joins Tuberville Pile-On After Far-Right Senator Praises ‘Crucial Funds’ From Bill He Voted Against

Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, has declared he plans to eliminate several federal agencies if elected president, including the one that manages the U.S. Government’s nuclear weapons stockpile, is responsible for promoting worldwide nuclear safety, and reducing weapons of mass destruction.

“Are you in favor of eliminating any agencies? I know conservatives in the past have talked about closing the Department of Education, would you do that?” DeSantis was asked by Fox News’ Martha McCallum on Wednesday.

“So we would do Education, we would do Commerce, we’d do Energy, and we would do IRS,” said the Florida governor, naming the federal agencies he will close if elected to the White House. The Florida governor currently has similar agencies within his administration that he has not attempted to eliminate.

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is part of the Dept. of Energy, which DeSantis says he will eliminate. It is “responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science.”

“Preventing nuclear weapons proliferation and reducing the threat of nuclear and radiological terrorism around the world are key U.S national security strategic objectives that require constant vigilance,” says the NNSA on its Energy.gov government website. “NNSA’s Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation works globally to prevent state and non-state actors from developing nuclear weapons or acquiring weapons-usable nuclear or radiological materials, equipment, technology, and expertise.”

That’s just one part of what the NNSA does.

The Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, also part of the Dept. of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, “provides militarily effective nuclear propulsion plants and ensures they’re safe, reliable and long-lived operation. NNSA’s Naval Reactors Program provides the design, development and operational support required to provide militarily effective nuclear propulsion plants and ensure their safe, reliable and long-lived operation.”

“The NNSA’s Office of Counterterrorism and Counterproliferation (CTCP) is integral to the U.S. Government’s layered defense against nuclear terrorism and nuclear proliferation,” the NNSA also says.

Then there's the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, which provides the Navy with "militarily effective nuclear propulsion plants and ensures their safe, reliable and long-lived operation."

Meanwhile, DeSantis did not explain who would do all the vital work these agencies are responsible for, but did promise, “if Congress will work with me on doing that, we’ll be able to reduce the scope of government.”

“Eliminate the IRS?” McCallum pressed.

“But what I’m also going to do, Martha, is be prepared,” he vowed, ignoring her question. “If Congress won’t go that far, I’m going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology and against the leftism that we see creeping in to all institutions of American life.”

“So for example,” he continued, “with Department of Education, we reverse all the transgender sports stuff, women’s sports should be protected. We reverse policies trying to inject the curriculum into our schools. That will all be God we will make sure we have an accreditation system for higher ed, which is not trying to foment more things like DEI and CRT, so we’ll be prepared to do both. Either way, it’ll be a win for conservatives.”

