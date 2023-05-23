News
Trump Is ‘Taunting’ E. Jean Carroll Again – Legal Expert Explains How This Could Hurt Him in His Criminal Case Today
One day after the attorney for E. Jean Carroll amended her first defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump to include remarks he recently made about her at a CNN town hall, a town hall that was held one day after a jury found him liable in the journalist’s sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit, the ex-president again has gone after Carroll.
A legal expert says Trump’s remarks early Tuesday morning could harm him later today in his criminal case as he appears virtually in a pretrial hearing before a New York judge.
“Just hours after E. Jean Carroll moved to amend her original defamation case against Donald Trump, Trump is back on Truth Social, reiterating the same statements about her he’s been making since 2019,” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin observes.
At 7:30 Tuesday morning, Trump again claimed he doesn’t know Carroll, and “never met her or touched her,” he said on his social media site, including alleging she made a racist remark about her then-husband. In addition to other claims, the ex-president, who was ordered by a jury to pay Carroll $5 million, called her allegations “Fake” and “Made Up.” And in all-caps, he called it a “scam” and the trial “unfair.”
“What’s different now, however, is threefold,” Rubin explains. “First, she already has obtained a jury verdict that he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s and then defamed her with substantially similar statements last year.”
“Second, she’s now made it crystal clear that she’s not dropping her first-filed — and arguably significantly more remunerative — case, which stems from his June 2019 statements about her and also seeks punitive damages for his post-verdict speech on CNN earlier this month,” she adds.
In Carroll’s first defamation lawsuit, which has yet to go to trial, she is asking $10 million.
“And third,” Rubin continues, “there is not-so-coincidental overlap with Trump’s criminal case in Manhattan. Today, Judge Juan Merchan is expected to look Trump in the eye (albeit by video link) & ensure there is no confusion about Trump’s obligations under the protective order in that case.”
In Trump’s Manhattan criminal case he is being charged with 34 felony counts, related to “orchestrating a hush-money scheme to pave his path to the presidency and then covering it up from the White House,” as The New York Times reported.
“That protective order enumerates what Trump can’t do with discovery obtained from the Manhattan DA’s office. He may not post, distribute, or even disseminate any information derived from that discovery on social media, including, but not limited to, Truth Social.”
Additionally, Trump may only see discovery materials while in the presence of his attorney, and he may not take photos or other recordings of them.
“What does this have to do with Carroll?” Rubin posits. “No judge lives in a vacuum. That Trump is again taunting a private litigant against him on social media — and making reference to discovery and evidentiary disputes in her recent trial — only underscores the need for the protective order.”
“Neither Carroll nor her lawyers scare easily. But the ongoing threat Trump’s social media abuse poses not only to her but to the Manhattan DA team, its witnesses, and investigators cannot be understated,” she explains.
In Carroll’s defamation and sexual abuse case, the judge in a rare move ordered the jury be anonymous, barring even Trump’s attorneys from knowing who they were out of fear they or those close to them might be harmed.
The Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery weighs in via Twitter, writing: “Trump keeps defaming E Jean Carroll. This afternoon, a NY state court judge in an unrelated case will warn Trump about his online behavior. He’s giving the judge ample reason to doubt whether he can abide by court orders–and common decency. Quite the fast-moving train wreck.”
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow a week ago interviewed E. Jean Carroll and her attorney, Robbie Kaplan, and re-ran a portion of that interview Monday evening. Watch below or at this link.
WATCH: Last week, E. Jean Carroll and her lawyer Roberta Kaplan told Rachel Maddow “we are weighing all of our options” after Donald Trump’s comments on CNN.
Tonight, we have the details of E. Jean Carroll’s updated complaint seeking “substantial punitive damages.” pic.twitter.com/fA11f1t4ir
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 23, 2023
News
Oversight Chair Appears to Admit His Investigation Is Designed to Help Donald Trump Win the White House
Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer in a 4 AM interview Monday morning appears to have admitted to actually weaponizing the federal government for political gain.
Chairman Comer, Republican of Kentucky, appeared to tell Fox News early Monday morning that his investigations into Hunter Biden are actually designed to help Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election.
“We have talked to you about this on the show, about how the media can just not ignore this any longer. In an op-ed in The Washington Post, it says, ‘Millions Flowed to Biden Family Members. Don’t Pretend It Doesn’t Matter,’” said Fox News host Ashley Strohmier, as HuffPost reported Monday. “So do you think that because of your investigation, that is what’s moved this needle with the media?”
“Absolutely. There’s no question,” Comer replied, sounding very similar to Kevin McCarthy in 2015 (below) when he admitted the Benghazi investigations were designed to hurt Hillary Clinton in the polls. “You look at the polling, and right now Donald Trump is 7 points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward, Joe Biden’s trending downward. And I believe that the media is looking around, scratching their head, and they’re realizing that the American people are keeping up with our investigation.”
Comer citied one recent poll, but many polls show President Joe Biden beating Donald Trump, and overall, while it is still very early, the polls are very close.
“Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right?” McCarthy had said. “But we put together a Benghazi Special Committee, a Select Committee ? what are her numbers today?” McCarthy had told Fox News at the time. “Her numbers are dropping, why? Because she’s untrustable. But no one would have known any of that had happened.”
2015: Kevin McCarthy’s comments admitting that the purpose of the Benghazi investigation was to hurt Hillary Clinton later lead to him dropping his bid to be Speaker of the House pic.twitter.com/Yfxw3ul7dm
— Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) January 3, 2023
HuffPost notes that “in reality, despite House Republicans’ efforts to portray Biden as hopelessly corrupt, the committee didn’t present any evidence in its hearings that directly implicated Biden.”
Watch Comer below or at this link.
Here’s the clip of Comer saying this on Fox News at 4am (!) this morning https://t.co/l6JQAeDHSO pic.twitter.com/ApwZthpyaG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2023
News
Senate Dems Investigating SCOTUS Requested Long List of Documents From Harlan Crow – He Has Hours to Comply
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee investigating the U.S. Supreme Court’s ethics crisis earlier this month requested an extensive list of documents from billionaire real estate magnate, Republican mega donor, and activist Harlan Crow. He has just hours left to meet the deadline.
According to the letter – not a subpoena – signed by the 11 Democratic Senators including Chairman Dick Durbin, the committee appears to be working off reporting from ProPublica, which published several articles recently exposing, among other concerns, decades-worth of annual or nearly annual luxury all-expenses paid vacations gifted to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and at times his wife Ginni. Legal experts say Justice Thomas failed to comply with federal law by not disclosing certain portions of those gifts, like travel aboard private planes and yachts – a required category. There’s also Crow’s purchase of Thomas’ mother’s house, where she lives now rent-free, and payments (including a half-million dollar startup seed fund) to or for Ginni Thomas. Then there are the tuition payments for the Thomas’ legal ward, their grandnephew.
“Recent investigative reporting has identified multiple instances in which you or entities you own or control have made payments, purchased real estate, or provided gifts, travel, or other items of value to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and members of his family,” the May 8 letter to Crow from the Judiciary Committee begins. “Many of these gifts, transactions, and items of value had not been previously disclosed by Justice Thomas, in apparent contravention of the Supreme Court’s April 25, 2023 ‘Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices’ which claimed that Justices since 1991 ‘have followed’ the financial disclosure requirements provided in the Judicial Conference Regulations, and other applicable obligations. You have issued several public statements acknowledging these items of value that you have given to Justice Thomas and his family members.”
Indeed, in an interview with The Atlantic published Monday, Crow defiantly insisted he saw nothing wrong with lavishing a sitting U.S. Supreme Court justice with gifts, a justice who can and, some say, has issued rulings favorable to his interests.
According to a short biography at the George W. Bush Presidential Center where he sits on the board of directors, Crow’s “company owns and manages real estate investments throughout the United States and overseas. Mr. Crow serves on the boards of the American Enterprise Institute, Thomas Jefferson Foundation, Supreme Court Historical Society, and is a member of the American Antiquarian Society and The Philosophical Society of Texas.”
The nonpartisan 501(c)3 watchdog group Accountable.US alleges: “Harlan Crow Is A Longtime Member Of AEI’s Board Of Trustees, And Has Served While The Group Promoted Numerous Supreme Court Amicus Briefs During Thomas’ Tenure.”
It also alleges, “As Recently As 2022, AEI Declared It Had Initiated A ‘Renewed Emphasis On… The Supreme Court’ And The Organization Has Highlighted Their ‘Impact’ On Court Decisions Multiple Times.”
The Senate Judiciary letter asks Crow for items from five different categories:
“An itemized list of all gifts, payments, and items of value exceeding $415 given by you, or by entities you own or control or for which you have served as a partner, director, or officer, to any Justice of the Supreme Court or a member of the Justice’s family, including the name of the Justice, the approximate dollar amount of each item, and the date it was extended.”
“An itemized list of all real estate transactions in which you, or any entity you own or control or for which you have served as a partner, director, or officer, conducted with a Justice of the Supreme Court or a member of the Justice’s family, including the name of the Justice, the date of the transaction, the valuations of the properties, the dollar amount conveyed in the transaction, any occupancy agreements reached regarding the real estate, and the dollar value of any improvements made or taxes paid on the properties during the course of any occupancy agreement.”
“An itemized list of all transportation or lodging provided by you, or any entity you own or control or for which you have served as a partner, director, or officer, to a Justice of the Supreme Court or a member of the Justice’s family, including the name of the Justice, the date the transportation was provided, the mode of transportation provided, the itinerary traveled, any lodging provided, and the approximate dollar value of the transportation or lodging.”
“An itemized list of the occasions on which any property or facility owned by any entity you own or control or for which you have served as a partner, director, or officer, provided lodging to a Justice of the Supreme Court or a member of the Justice’s family, including the name of the relevant Justice, the location of the lodging, the date the lodging was provided, and the approximate dollar value of the lodging.”
“An itemized list of all occasions when entrance to any private, members-only club was provided by you, or entities you own or control or for which you have served as a partner, director, or officer, to any Justice of the Supreme Court or a member of the Justice’s family, including the name of the Justice, the dates of those visits, and the full names of any other guests who were also provided entrance by you, or entities you own or control or for which you have served as a partner, director, or officer.”
That letter gives a deadline of today.
Last month Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden also requested documents from Crow. He refused to comply. Last week in an extensive letter Wyden replied, renewing his committee’s request.
It does not appear Crow has complied with either committee’s requests as of this writing.
News
Trump Attorney Kept Incriminating Notes About Classified Documents — and Prosecutors Have Them
Donald Trump’s lawyer told the former president he could not hold onto classified materials after he was ordered to hand them over, and federal prosecutors have proof.
Attorney Evan Corcoran found about 40 classified documents in the storage room at Mar-a-Lago last June but told the Justice Department that no further materials were at the private residence, which later was shown to be false after the FBI returned in August with a warrant and seized 101 classified documents, reported The Guardian.
Corcoran preserved that warning in his contemporaneous notes, which prosecutors showed to a grand jury after an appeals court allowed attorney-client privilege to be pierced because they found Trump might have used his attorney’s advice to commit a crime.
Prosecutors have zeroed in on Trump valet Walt Nauta, who told investigators the former president told him to move boxes from the storage room before and after the subpoena was issued for the documents’ return, and surveillance video shows him doing just that, although there are some gaps in the footage.
The notes show that Corcoran told the valet about the subpoena before he started looking for the classified documents because the attorney needed him to unlock the storage room, and they also show that Nauta offered to help him look through the boxes.
Corcoran declined and told the valet to remain outside the storage room, but his search lasted several days — much longer than expected.
The notes also suggest the storage room might have been left unattended for some periods while the search was conducted while Corcoran took breaks to walk to the nearby pool area.
Corcoran described Trump’s facial expressions and other reactions when they discussed the subpoena, and Trump reportedly was irritated by the high level of detail in his attorney’s notes, which he only learned about after they were subpoenaed by prosecutors.
Image via Shutterstock
