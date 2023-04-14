News
Trump Lawyers Push Back Against Anonymous Jurors Order as They Point to Negative Comments in Online News Stories
Attorneys representing Donald Trump in E. Jean Carroll‘s defamation case against him are attempting to convince the judge to rescind or alter his order that requires all jurors, even potential jurors, to remain anonymous – even to the attorneys – out of fear Trump or his allies might target them.
They are also arguing that additional vetting of potential jurors is required, and in a move some find unprecedented, are pointing to the comments section of online news articles to prove bias against the ex-president. They also request a “written juror questionnaire.”
“Team Trump is also asking Judge Kaplan to use a juror questionnaire and reconsider his ruling that not even the attorneys can know the names of potential jurors,” reports MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin.
Law & Crime managing editor Adam Klasfeld posted a portion of the Trump attorneys’ motion, and links to the full document, which is here.
“This Case Has Attracted Widespread and Prejudicial Media Coverage That Has Spiked Since President Trump’s Criminal Indictment,” Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina states in his letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan.
READ MORE: Everything Ron DeSantis Did Yesterday Is Wrong – And Many People Are Noticing
“Since this case was filed on November 24, 2022, at least 7,270 articles have repeated or referenced Ms. Carroll’s allegations against President Trump. In fact, the public backlash and rush to judgment were immediate and severe when Ms. Carroll’s claims surfaced in 2019. For example, there were over 900 comments in the comments section of Ms. Carroll’s article and initial accusation on June 21, 2019 in New York Magazine,” it states, highlighting several comments he says are from that article. They include these (bolding and typos/errors original to Tacopina’s motion):
“Trump is a monster. Because he rapes. Because he lies. . . He raped Ms. Carroll as sure as he is compulsed to, given his need to destroy the value of others, and given an opportunity for which he’s learned he can destroy any consequence.”
“Trump and his children are monsters. I’m so sorry you had to go through that and I thank you for speaking out.”
“Her story is entirely credible. It is Trump doing exactly what he SAID he likes to do…” [“]grab them by the *****.”
“I am so heartsick at reading … your dreadful account of Trump’s assault. .. But now I’m worried about what forces this man-beast (who could have been the Anti-Christ), if he were not so stupid) might bring to bear on you, Ms. Carroll, for having told the truth.”
READ MORE: ‘Florida May Not Be a Safe Place to Move or Visit’ Warns Top LGBTQ Org in ‘Unprecedented’ Travel Advisory
“To say that I believe you is superfluous, like saying I believe the sky is blue. Of course you are telling the truth. Anyone who would assume otherwise is so far gone down a path of willful ignorance that not even an essay this powerful could reach them.”
“Trump is going to attack her physical appearance as ‘proof that he didn’t rape her, exactly as he has done with so many of the other women that he has raped.”
Tacopina offers additional examples from a New York Times article.
Klasfeld notes, “I can’t recall the comments section of online news stories factoring into voir dire consideration in the past, and I’ve never heard it suggested that online commentators traditionally and strictly adhere to the presumption of innocence.”
CNN last month reported Judge Kaplan “says jurors’ personal information will be kept confidential and other security measures will be taken to protect them, citing the former president’s history of attacking the legal system.”
“Mr. Trump’s quite recent reaction to what he perceived as an imminent threat of indictment by a grand jury sitting virtually next door to this Court was to encourage ‘protest’ and to urge people to ‘take our country back.’ That reaction reportedly has been perceived by some as incitement to violence,” Kaplan wrote. “And it bears mention that Mr. Trump repeatedly has attacked courts, judges, various law enforcement officials and other public officials, and even individual jurors in other matters.”
Carroll is suing Trump for defamation after she accused him of raping her in a Manhattan high-end luxury goods store. He denied the allegation, and made other remarks which sparked the defamation lawsuit.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Top Democrat Calls for DOJ to Investigate Clarence Thomas After ‘Week of Silence’ From Chief Justice
A top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee is calling for the U.S. Dept. of Justice to open an investigation into the questionable or even possibly unlawful actions over the past two decades of Justice Clarence Thomas. Two bombshell reports from ProPublica over the past week have led some to label the financial dealings and refusal to disclose massive luxury gifts “corruption” by the far-right Supreme Court justice who has sat on the nation’s highest court since 1991.
U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), lamenting the inaction of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, issued a statement Thursday night, citing Justice Thomas’ “apparent brazen disregard,” and calling for DOJ to act, as HuffPost reports.
“It would be best for the Chief Justice to commence a proper investigation, but after a week of silence from the Court and this latest disturbing reporting, I’m urging the Judicial Conference to step in and refer Justice Thomas to the Attorney General for investigation,” Sen. Whitehouse wrote.
READ MORE: Billionaire Harlan Crow Bought Property From Clarence Thomas. The Justice Didn’t Disclose the Deal
The Judicial Conference is a little-known committee comprised of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the chief judge of each judicial circuit, and other federal judges.
Sen. Whitehouse’s call for DOJ investigation comes after House and Senate Democrats sent a letter to the Chief Justice one week ago about Justice Thomas, but apparently received no response. It also comes after the Senate Judiciary Committee, also one week ago, sent Chief Justice Roberts a letter on the same topic, and also apparently received no response.
Senate Judiciary Democrats write in a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts that they will “hold a hearing regarding the need to restore confidence in the Supreme Court’s ethical standards.”
They’re urging him to open an investigation into Justice Clarence Thomas. pic.twitter.com/lxAipTtfwr
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 10, 2023
“In addition to the luxury vacations and private jet use, [billionaire GOP mega donor Harlan] Crow purchased Thomas’ ancestral home in Georgia where his mother still resides from him for an inflated price, ProPublica reported on Thursday. While Thomas had listed his interest in the home on his financial reports in the past, he did not disclose the sale to Crow as required by law,” HuffPost adds.
READ MORE: ‘He Should Speak to Someone Who Knows the Law’: Clarence Thomas Mocked Over Why He Didn’t Disclose Gifts of Luxury Vacations
Whitehouse’s statement cites the Ethics in Government Act, and says he has “reupped his call for the Chief Justice of the United States to launch an ethics investigation into Justice Thomas’s financial relationship with a politically active billionaire and apparent brazen disregard for disclosure laws.”
“New reporting from ProPublica found that Harlan Crow, a Republican megadonor, purchased several properties from Justice Clarence Thomas in 2014. Justice Thomas did not disclose the sales on his financial disclosure forms as clearly required by law,” Whitehouse writes. “Today’s story follows another bombshell ProPublica report exposing that Justice Thomas and his wife accepted extravagant vacations on Crow’s dime, including individual trips worth as much as $500,000. Last week, Whitehouse and Representative Hank Johnson (D-GA) led their colleagues in a letter calling on the Chief Justice to investigate the allegations against Justice Thomas.”
Friday morning on Twitter, Sen. Whitehouse said, “Of all people, Supreme Court justices should not be operating outside the law. The task of investigating these violations is conferred by law on the Attorney General.”
READ MORE: Ginni Thomas’ Testimony to Jan. 6 Committee Sparks Calls to Investigate Clarence Thomas
In his Thursday statement Sen. Whitehouse also noted, “Last spring, Whitehouse and [Rep. Hank] Johnson wrote to Chief Justice Roberts requesting that he ensure that Justice Thomas recuse himself from cases involving his wife’s activities related to the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas has refused to recuse himself, or acknowledge the possible conflict of interest, in multiple cases. Chief Justice Roberts has taken no known action on this matter to date.”
News
MAGA Loyalists Flip Out at Ronna McDaniel Over First GOP Primary Debate Plan
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s announcement on Fox News about the first 2024 GOP presidential primary debate was met with howls of outrage from supporters of Donald Trump who fear he won’t get a fair shake.
According to a report from MSNBC’s Ja’han Jones, McDaniel announced that the key debate that will bring all the announced candidates together at one time in Milwaukee will be hosted in partnership with the Young America’s Foundation which has indicated a preference for former Vice President Mike Pence.
That, in turn, has set off a war with supporters of Donald Trump, including former White House adviser Steve Bannon who criticized the decision by stating, “YAF is Never Trump and Pro Pence. How did RNC do this…..”
Pro-Trump Turning Point USA’s Tyler Bowen also lashed out, writing on Twitter, “The RNC has chosen a pro-Mike Pence 501c3 to host a debate. Just wait until you hear about the CNN debates they’re lining up…. Didn’t think it could actually get worse by getting out of the commission, but I think this may end up making the base hate the RNC even more.”
RELATED: Pro-Trump PAC torches DeSantis for allegedly eating pudding with his fingers in new ad
According to MSNBC’s Jones, “There are two intraparty feuds at play in the Trumpist right’s outrage over the primary debate setup. There’s the Trump-Pence feud, between the two men and their supporters. But there’s also a feud between purported youth-based organizations like TPUSA and YAF over who is best suited to lead the Republican Party’s youth outreach and, fundamentally, who should get the most institutional support to do so.”
He added, “So when you watch TPUSA folks crying over YAF’s role in the first primary debate, there’s certainly a lot of Trump fealty involved. But there appears to be a great deal of jealousy involved as well. And I, for one, am enjoying watching it all go down.”
You can read more here.
News
Top Trump Intelligence Officials Testify Before Special Counsel’s Grand Jury: Reports
Two top Trump administration intelligence officials testified before the Dept. of Justice’s special counsel‘s grand jury investigating the ex-president’s possibly unlawful mishandling of classified documents and the January 6 insurrection.
Staunch Trump supporter Richard Grenell, who served as acting Director of National Intelligence, testified Thursday before the grand jury, CNN reports, to discuss the classified documents case.
Grenell has said, “There is no approval process for the president of the United States to declassify intelligence. There is this phony idea that he must provide notification for declassification but that’s just silly. Who is he supposed to notify? I think it’s the height of swampism to think the president should seek bureaucrats’ approval.”
Trump claimed, wrongly, “you can declassify just by saying ‘it’s declassified’ — even by thinking about it.”
While presidents don’t have to get “approval” to declassify information, they generally go through a process, as The New York Times last year explained.
READ MORE: Billionaire Harlan Crow Bought Property From Clarence Thomas. The Justice Didn’t Disclose the Deal
“Normally, presidents who want something declassified direct subordinates overseeing the department or agency with primary responsibility for the information to review the matter with an eye to making more of it public. But on rare occasions, presidents declassify something directly.”
Another top Trump intelligence official also testified before the grand jury Thursday: John Ratcliffe, who succeeded Grenell but was confirmed as DNI by the U.S. Senate.
Ratcliffe, ABC News reports, testified before the grand jury on the other matter the Special Counsel is investigating, the January 6 insurrection.
“Ratcliff is the latest former top Trump adviser to appear before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., following a judge’s ruling last month that a number of top aides must appear,” ABC reports.
“Grenell and O’Brien, given their former positions in the intelligence community, could shed light on Trump’s declassification moves around the end of his presidency,” CNN adds. “Their grand jury testimony comes in a period of intense activity from the special counsel’s office, as investigators nail down witness stories and evidence in the year-old criminal case.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Fascism Plain and Simple’: Critics Blast Trump for Saying America’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Is Its Own ‘Sick Radical People’
- News2 days ago
Sarah Sanders Asks Applicants to Write 500 Words on What They Admire About Her Most While Applying for a State Board Job
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Stop Smearing Our Military’: Rubio Ripped Apart for ‘Bigotry’ After Attacking US Armed Forces and LGBTQIA+ Officer
- News2 days ago
‘Florida May Not Be a Safe Place to Move or Visit’ Warns Top LGBTQ Org in ‘Unprecedented’ Travel Advisory
- News3 days ago
‘You Have a Credibility Problem’: Judge Scorches Fox News Lawyer in Pre-Trial Hearing – Report
- News1 day ago
‘Enough Already’: Trump Has ‘Gotten So Boring’ People Just Want Him to Go Away Says Former Associate
- News2 days ago
‘This Is Very Serious’: Judge Sanctions Fox News, Likely to Appoint ‘Special Master’ in Dominion $1.6 Billion Lawsuit
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘Espionage Act’: Expert Suggests Special Counsel Examining if Trump Was ‘Disseminating’ National Defense Information