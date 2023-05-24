News
‘Tickling the Wire’: Counter-Intel Expert Says Special Counsel May Have New Info on Trump
Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI assistant director for counter-intelligence, highlighted the recent report that special counsel Jack Smith is looking into financial information for Donald Trump’s international businesses in seven countries, and said it’s possible Smith has additional info about information sharing.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday, Figliuzzi explained that the statements from Trump in the CNN town hall were more admissions, in a line of confessions, that he took the documents he should not have.
“But that crucial period after that sobering subpoena is slapped on you is that I have a choice,” explained Figliuzzi. “I’ll either comply with the law, or I’m not. And everything he’s done after that has involved non-compliance with the law, and, in fact, thumbing his nose at the law. And as recently as the CNN town hall meeting, he actually said, ‘I took those documents. I had every right to. And if I did show them to somebody, and I can’t remember if I did or not, I had every right to.’ This is defiance that goes towards criminal intention. It is there. And, by the way, if the reports are accurate, this case is all but done.”
Figliuzzi’s reference was to the Wall Street Journal reporting that Smith is finishing up his probe and all interviews have been done.
Wallace walked through the timeline of how much Trump handed over and when. She pointed to the New York Times reporting of the foreign Trump businesses and recalled that it was part of the documents case at the DOJ.
“Do we assume that people we maybe haven’t heard about, going in to talk to Jack Smith and his investigators, are part of the fabric of this part of the probe — foreign business dealings and Trump classified documents?” she asked.
He explained the depth of the collection of intelligence that would surround the Trump documents case.
“We know Trump doesn’t use email, but he is a prolific user of the phones, right?” explained Figliuzzi. “And so, guaranteed there have been subpoenas for phone carriers for his phone records throughout this period and watching his response to a visit from the head of the National Security Secretary, DOJ, then here come FBI agents, and there’s a subpoena. And you’re watching this, they call it ‘tickling the wire.’ See what responses — who is he calling? Who’s calling each other?”
He said that it isn’t about the protected privilege content of lawyers’ conversations, but it outlines who else he’s speaking with.
“So, you can develop sources,” Figliuzzi continued. “So, when there is great confidence that they have the goods on him, it is because they are targeting people who know for a fact what is going on. Now, let’s fast forward and tie that into this subpoena for whether or not the Trump Organization was doing any business with one or more, or seven nations. There is an interesting piece in the Washington Post that actually puts a post on it. And it is last month. If that is true, that is intriguing because it may imply that this is a pro forma routine thing. Let’s make sure there’s no surprises because the defense will say, ‘Look, you have no evidence that committed espionage, right? That he actually disseminated national security information to a foreign country?’ Well, we better look.”
The alternative is that one could be reading the story and think that some intelligence may have recently “maybe from those phone calls, maybe from those from sources, where we think, no, we better look at Saudi, or China, or Turkey. I don’t know. But it would go toward motive,” he closed. “And it would be explosive if he would have actually shown documents, and what if those documents involved those very countries that are on the list? It’s even more concerning. And now you’re looking at maybe real-life espionage. We don’t know.”
See the full conversation with Figliuzzi below or at the link here.
It’s a Day That Ends in ‘Y’ So Trump Is Once Again Going After E. Jean Carroll
Despite a jury’s decision that ordered him to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million, despite her having a separate defamation lawsuit pending, Donald Trump once again on Wednesday is publicly going after the 79-year old journalist whose case, should she win, could add another $10 million or more to her coffers.
Wednesday morning Trump resurfaced what appears to be an 11-year old Facebook post from Carroll, which has been making its way around far-right wing blogs, and ordinarily would have served to stoke his ego. He posted a screenshot of it to his Truth Social account.
The first part of Carroll’s post reads, “I’m a MASSIVE Apprentice fan” – referring to Trump’s former reality TV show.
The second part simply says, “Two many good TV shows on Sunday Night! My God! What do YOU watch?”
READ MORE: Chief Justice: Harder Deciding to Erect a Fence Around the Court Than Deciding to Rescind Right to Abortion (Video)
Atop the image of her remarks, Trump on Wednesday wrote, “Is she, in actuality, a stalker?”
Carroll’s expert attorney is Robbie Kaplan, perhaps best-known for successfully representing LGBT icon Edie Windsor at the U.S. Supreme Court, in the case that overturned a large section of the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act.
On Monday Kaplan amended Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against Trump to include his remarks about Carroll that he made during his recent CNN town hall. In that lawsuit Carroll is asking for $10 million.
On Tuesday, undeterred, Trump again went after Carroll, “reiterating the same statements about her he’s been making since 2019,” as MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin noted.
Among them are Trump’s repeated claim he doesn’t know Carroll, and “never met her or touched her.” He also alleged Tuesday she had previously made a racist remark about her then-husband. In addition to other claims, the ex-president called Carroll’s allegations “Fake” and “Made Up.” And in all-caps, he called it a “scam” and the trial “unfair.”
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Paying $100,000 for Kevin McCarthy’s Cherry Chapstick as US ‘Teeters on Default’
Rubin also explained that on Tuesday Trump was to appear before a judge who could have brought the hammer down on the ex-president for his social media remarks in a separate case, his Manhattan criminal indictment.
After his appearance, Mother Jones reported, “Donald Trump was summoned to appear Tuesday before a Manhattan judge, who warned the former president that he could face additional legal trouble if he publicly rants about the evidence against him in his criminal fraud case—a recurring problem during the E. Jean Carroll sexual assault lawsuit earlier this month. Trump’s virtual appearance was brief, and New York judge Juan Merchan spoke to him gently. But the message was clear: Do not try to mess with this trial.”
Trump Is ‘Taunting’ E. Jean Carroll Again – Legal Expert Explains How This Could Hurt Him in His Criminal Case Today
One day after the attorney for E. Jean Carroll amended her first defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump to include remarks he recently made about her at a CNN town hall, a town hall that was held one day after a jury found him liable in the journalist’s sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit, the ex-president again has gone after Carroll.
A legal expert says Trump’s remarks early Tuesday morning could harm him later today in his criminal case as he appears virtually in a pretrial hearing before a New York judge.
“Just hours after E. Jean Carroll moved to amend her original defamation case against Donald Trump, Trump is back on Truth Social, reiterating the same statements about her he’s been making since 2019,” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin observes.
At 7:30 Tuesday morning, Trump again claimed he doesn’t know Carroll, and “never met her or touched her,” he said on his social media site, including alleging she made a racist remark about her then-husband. In addition to other claims, the ex-president, who was ordered by a jury to pay Carroll $5 million, called her allegations “Fake” and “Made Up.” And in all-caps, he called it a “scam” and the trial “unfair.”
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Paying $100,000 for Kevin McCarthy’s Cherry Chapstick as US ‘Teeters on Default’
“What’s different now, however, is threefold,” Rubin explains. “First, she already has obtained a jury verdict that he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s and then defamed her with substantially similar statements last year.”
“Second, she’s now made it crystal clear that she’s not dropping her first-filed — and arguably significantly more remunerative — case, which stems from his June 2019 statements about her and also seeks punitive damages for his post-verdict speech on CNN earlier this month,” she adds.
In Carroll’s first defamation lawsuit, which has yet to go to trial, she is asking $10 million.
“And third,” Rubin continues, “there is not-so-coincidental overlap with Trump’s criminal case in Manhattan. Today, Judge Juan Merchan is expected to look Trump in the eye (albeit by video link) & ensure there is no confusion about Trump’s obligations under the protective order in that case.”
In Trump’s Manhattan criminal case he is being charged with 34 felony counts, related to “orchestrating a hush-money scheme to pave his path to the presidency and then covering it up from the White House,” as The New York Times reported.
“That protective order enumerates what Trump can’t do with discovery obtained from the Manhattan DA’s office. He may not post, distribute, or even disseminate any information derived from that discovery on social media, including, but not limited to, Truth Social.”
READ MORE: ‘Obstruction & Espionage Act’: Top Legal Expert Says Trump Attorney’s Notes Show ‘Evidence of Willfulness’
Additionally, Trump may only see discovery materials while in the presence of his attorney, and he may not take photos or other recordings of them.
“What does this have to do with Carroll?” Rubin posits. “No judge lives in a vacuum. That Trump is again taunting a private litigant against him on social media — and making reference to discovery and evidentiary disputes in her recent trial — only underscores the need for the protective order.”
“Neither Carroll nor her lawyers scare easily. But the ongoing threat Trump’s social media abuse poses not only to her but to the Manhattan DA team, its witnesses, and investigators cannot be understated,” she explains.
In Carroll’s defamation and sexual abuse case, the judge in a rare move ordered the jury be anonymous, barring even Trump’s attorneys from knowing who they were out of fear they or those close to them might be harmed.
The Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery weighs in via Twitter, writing: “Trump keeps defaming E Jean Carroll. This afternoon, a NY state court judge in an unrelated case will warn Trump about his online behavior. He’s giving the judge ample reason to doubt whether he can abide by court orders–and common decency. Quite the fast-moving train wreck.”
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow a week ago interviewed E. Jean Carroll and her attorney, Robbie Kaplan, and re-ran a portion of that interview Monday evening. Watch below or at this link.
WATCH: Last week, E. Jean Carroll and her lawyer Roberta Kaplan told Rachel Maddow “we are weighing all of our options” after Donald Trump’s comments on CNN.
Tonight, we have the details of E. Jean Carroll’s updated complaint seeking “substantial punitive damages.” pic.twitter.com/fA11f1t4ir
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 23, 2023
Oversight Chair Appears to Admit His Investigation Is Designed to Help Donald Trump Win the White House
Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer in a 4 AM interview Monday morning appears to have admitted to actually weaponizing the federal government for political gain.
Chairman Comer, Republican of Kentucky, appeared to tell Fox News early Monday morning that his investigations into Hunter Biden are actually designed to help Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election.
“We have talked to you about this on the show, about how the media can just not ignore this any longer. In an op-ed in The Washington Post, it says, ‘Millions Flowed to Biden Family Members. Don’t Pretend It Doesn’t Matter,’” said Fox News host Ashley Strohmier, as HuffPost reported Monday. “So do you think that because of your investigation, that is what’s moved this needle with the media?”
READ MORE: Moms for Liberty Leader Says Biden Behind High-Level, Coordinated Effort to Make Kids LGBTQ (Video)
“Absolutely. There’s no question,” Comer replied, sounding very similar to Kevin McCarthy in 2015 (below) when he admitted the Benghazi investigations were designed to hurt Hillary Clinton in the polls. “You look at the polling, and right now Donald Trump is 7 points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward, Joe Biden’s trending downward. And I believe that the media is looking around, scratching their head, and they’re realizing that the American people are keeping up with our investigation.”
Comer citied one recent poll, but many polls show President Joe Biden beating Donald Trump, and overall, while it is still very early, the polls are very close.
“Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right?” McCarthy had said. “But we put together a Benghazi Special Committee, a Select Committee ― what are her numbers today?” McCarthy had told Fox News at the time. “Her numbers are dropping, why? Because she’s untrustable. But no one would have known any of that had happened.”
2015: Kevin McCarthy’s comments admitting that the purpose of the Benghazi investigation was to hurt Hillary Clinton later lead to him dropping his bid to be Speaker of the House pic.twitter.com/Yfxw3ul7dm
— Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) January 3, 2023
HuffPost notes that “in reality, despite House Republicans’ efforts to portray Biden as hopelessly corrupt, the committee didn’t present any evidence in its hearings that directly implicated Biden.”
Watch Comer below or at this link.
Here’s the clip of Comer saying this on Fox News at 4am (!) this morning https://t.co/l6JQAeDHSO pic.twitter.com/ApwZthpyaG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2023
