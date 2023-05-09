News
Clarence Thomas’ Billionaire Benefactor to Democratic Senators Asking for Receipts: No
Billionaire businessman and conservative megadonor Harlan Crow, who for more than two decades has funded almost annual luxury, all-expenses-paid vacations, travel, lodging, food, and even clothing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and at times, his far-right extremist and activist wife Ginni Thomas, purchased his mother’s house and paid the tuition of their ward and grandnephew, just refused to provide the U.S. Senate Finance Committee with some very basic information it requested last week.
Pointing to bombshell investigations from ProPublica, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden requested a full accounting of all the gifts Crow has lavished on Clarence and Ginni Thomas over the past two-plus decades.
“With every new revelation in this case, it becomes clearer that Harlan Crow has been subsidizing an extravagant lifestyle that Justice Thomas and his family could not otherwise afford,” Wyden said in a statement on the Committee’s official Senate website. “This is a foul breach of ethics standards, which are already far too low when it comes to the Supreme Court. I gave Mr. Crow until May 8th to provide a full account of the gifts he provided to Justice Thomas’s family. Should he fail to comply, I will explore using other tools at the committee’s disposal to obtain this critical information.”
Through his attorney, Harlan Crow has just refused, as CNN reports.
Gibson Dunn attorney Michael Bopp claims in a letter the Finance Committee lacks a legislative purpose to request the information, and “lacks jurisdiction” and “authority” to “conduct tax audits or judicial ethics inquiries.” He also claims a violation of the separation of powers.
(Some legal experts disagree with Bopp.)
“We of course respect the authority of the Senate Finance Committee to consider and report tax-related legislation. But that is evidently not the goal of this attempt to tarnish the reputation of a sitting Supreme Court Justice and his friend of many years, Mr. Crow,” Bopp writes. “Indeed, the Chairman’s latest statement about this inquiry, made on May 4, 2023, and available on the Committee website, speaks of ethics standards (which are not the province of the Senate Finance Committee) and makes no mention of gift tax laws.”
“The Letter also suggests that certain real estate transactions may raise gift tax issues,” Bopp adds. “Mr. Crow’s purchase of property in Savannah, Georgia (through his LLC) complied with federal and state gift tax laws.”
He offers what he suggests are the terms of the deal in which Crow bought Clarence Thomas’ mother’s house, where she continues to live rent free.
“Contrary to news reporting, as part of the overall transaction to purchase Justice Thomas’s mother’s home and two lots, Mr. Crow’s LLC provided a lifetime occupancy agreement for his mother, Mrs. Leola Williams, who was 84 years old at the time of the sale,” Bopp writes. He says the sale would not have gone through without the “lifetime occupancy agreement.”
Eric Seagall, a Georgia State University law professor and author of a book on the Supreme Court, offered this observation Tuesday: “Crow’s law firm Gibson, Dunn who successfully argued Bush v Gore while [Ginni Thomas] was getting jobs for Heritage [Foundation] folks in the not yet elected Bush Administration and where Scalia’s son works. The world is small (disclaimer I once worked for Gibson Dunn).”
On Monday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin also requested a similar list from Harlan Crow, including “all gifts, payments, and items of value exceeding $415 given by you, or by entities you own or control,” and “all real estate transactions in which you, or any entity you own or control…conducted with a Justice of the Supreme Court or a member of the Justice’s family.”
No word yet on a response to that letter.
Legal Experts Hail ‘Overwhelming Win’ for E. Jean Carroll After Jury Finds Trump Sexually Assaulted, Defamed Her
After a civil jury in New York federal court found a preponderance of the evidence showed Donald Trump sexually assaulted and defamed journalist E. Jean Carroll, legal experts are calling the decision an “overwhelming win” that has “vindicated” the journalist.
Carroll, who had not asked for any specific amount of monetary damages, was awarded $5 million, which Trump will have to pay. Throughout the trial she said she wanted to take back her life.
“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back,” Carroll had told jurors.
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi listed all the allegations Trump was found liable for: Sexual Abuse, Forcible Touching, Injury of E. Jean Carroll, Willful and Wanton Negligence, Defamation, False Statements, Malicious Intent, Injury for Defamation, and Acting Maliciously.
Tristan Snell, an attorney who helped successfully prosecute the Trump University case for the New York Attorney General’s Office, says “Trump is LIABLE and must pay damages to Carroll.”
“This was a civil case, not criminal. So no one is ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’ here, and no one was ‘convicted.’ But this is a clear and resounding jury verdict finding Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation.”
“The man who said ‘stars’ have been assaulting women for 1 million years, ‘unfortunately or fortunately,’ now owes one of those women 5 million dollars,” Snell adds.
“Find 9 random New Yorkers and we probably can’t agree on ANYTHING,” he concludes. “Except that Donald Trump is a sexual predator.”
A former federal prosecutor of more than 20 years, Elizabeth de la Vega says: “The jury didn’t find that Trump DIDN’T rape Ms. Carroll, but that he’s not liable for rape because that allegation wasn’t proved by a preponderance of evidence — a reasonable conclusion that in no way diminishes Ms. Carroll’s overwhelming win.”
“The speed with which the jury reached this verdict is, of itself, a testament to the validity of Ms. Carroll’s case and the seriousness with which the jury viewed the allegations,” she adds.
“There’s no doubt the jury fully credited Carroll’s testimony,” notes former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. “They found for her on battery & on defamation, which required them to believe Trump acted with reckless disregard for the truth. That they awarded her $5 mil in damages confirms the strength of their belief.”
“E. Jean Carroll didn’t just get her day in court,” says MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin. “She was vindicated on both her sexual assault and defamation claims—and if I heard correctly, awarded $5 million in total damages by a jury of 6 men and 3 women. Stunning and gratifying—& all because of several corroborators.”
Professor of law Moe Davis, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, former judge, and former Chief Prosecutor of the Guantanamo military commissions, referred to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. He notes that the jury found Trump “did exactly what he told Billy Bush was his normal course of deviant, degenerate, immoral conduct.”
Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann on MSNBC calls the ruling pretty much “bulletproof,” saying it would likely stand up to any possible appeal Trump might file.
Attorney Dahlia Lithwick, a senior editor at Slate who writes about the law observes, “Not just a win for E Jean and her team. She put everything out there. But for the friends who believed her and testified at personal cost. It takes systems to subvert systems. Ours are not always visible but they are mighty.”
Trump Falsely Claims He’s ‘Not Allowed to Speak or Defend’ Himself in Rape and Defamation Case
In the weeks leading up to, and even during his New York rape and defamation civil trial, the judge repeatedly demanded Donald Trump’s attorney declare if and when the defendant would appear in court, and if he planned on testifying.
Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, having finally been told the ex-president would not be testifying in his own trial, on Friday, as the trial was wrapping up, was forced to set a Sunday evening deadline for another response to the question of whether or not Trump would be testifying at trial.
One day earlier, Thursday, Trump had told reporters while he was in Ireland that he was going to have to cut his trip short and return to New York to defend himself and “confront this woman,” E. Jean Carroll, who is alleging he raped and subsequently defamed her.
“I have to leave early,” he said, on the links, golf club in hand, claiming he was “working” and not on vacation. “I don’t have to but I choose to.”
The deadline came and passed, and Trump never did “confront” her. He never testified in court, despite having numerous opportunities to do so. Nor did his expert witness testify, a decision allegedly made due to health issues..
But Trump did make false claims about it Tuesday morning.
“Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me,” he claimed on his Truth Social platform, which is false.
“I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!” he added, which is also false.
Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld, who has been covering the trial daily, Tuesday tweeted about Trump’s Tuesday morning social media outburst: “One cannot imagine that Judge Kaplan, or Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina, will be happy about this.”
Trump previously has repeatedly commented about the case on social media.
The ex-president’s behavior was frustrating for all parties involved. Even his attorney last week told Judge Kaplan, “I know you understand what I am dealing with.”
‘Dereliction of Duty’: Cheney Targets Trump as ‘Unfit’ in Damning Ad Ahead of Controversial New Hampshire Town Hall
Practically reprising her role on the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Republican former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday released a 60-second ad targeting 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as “unfit for office” one day ahead of his highly-controversial CNN presidential election town hall.
“Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power,” Cheney, who is not seen on-camera, says in her ad (below) released by her political action committee The Great Task, as NBC News first reported.
The damning charges, which are unquestionable, seem like a summation of her comments as vice chair of the Select Committee.
Trump, says Cheney, “lost the election and he knew it. He betrayed millions of Americans by telling them the election was stolen. He ignored the rulings of dozens of courts. Rather than accept his defeat, he mobilized a mob to come to Washington and march on the Capitol. Then he watched on television while the mob attacked law enforcement, invaded the Capitol, and hunted the vice president.”
READ MORE: Trump Tamps Down Expectations Ahead of CNN Town Hall: ‘Could Turn Into a Disaster for All Including Me’
“He refused for three hours to tell the mob to leave,” she continues. “There has never been a greater dereliction of duty by any president. Trump was warned repeatedly that his plans for January 6 were illegal. He didn’t care. And today, he celebrates those who attacked our capitol. Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office. Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again.”
NBC News reports the ad will air “in New Hampshire, the first GOP primary state,” and “will coincide with the former president’s televised town hall on Wednesday at Saint Anselm College, just outside of Manchester.”
Trump is currently facing 34 felony charges related to his alleged porn star payoff and falsification of business records. The civil trial against him for rape and defamation is expected to be decided by a jury this week. He is also under investigation by the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel for his role in the insurrection and overturning the election, and his likely unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return – despite subpoena – hundreds of documents with classified markings. And he is under investigation by a Georgia District Attorney for his efforts in that state to overturn the election results.
READ MORE: Watch: Texas Lawmaker Who Suggested God Is Responsible for Mall Mass Shooting Wants More Guns at Shopping Outlet
Trump’s lies are legendary (30,573 false or misleading claims over 4 years in office,) yet CNN has seen fit to hand him a microphone and a camera and will air his remarks on national television, live. It is unknown if the network has taken any steps, like a time-delay, to prevent false or dangerous statements from being aired.
CNN has been under fire for handing its live television platform to the ex-president who many believe engaged in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election he lost by more than 7 million votes. An ex-president who, while still in office, organized with the help of his aides and allies, a violent and deadly insurrection that has led to the arrest of over 1000 participants, some of whom have been charged and convicted on seditious conspiracy charges.
NPR maintains a massive, regularly updated database of January 6 participants arrested and charged, including names and photos. Their most recent update, May 5, offers the following statistics (bullet points are direct quotes):
- Number of people charged, federal: 1,012
- Number of people charged, D.C.: 24
- Number of people who have pleaded guilty: 569
- Number of individuals who have had jury or bench trials: 81
- The number with mixed verdicts: 33
- The number convicted on all charges: 47
- The number acquitted on all charges: 1
- Number of people sentenced: 479
- The percentage of people sentenced who have received prison time: 58
Watch Cheney’s ad, “Risk,” below or at this link.
