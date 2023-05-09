News
Trump Falsely Claims He’s ‘Not Allowed to Speak or Defend’ Himself in Rape and Defamation Case
In the weeks leading up to, and even during his New York rape and defamation civil trial, the judge repeatedly demanded Donald Trump’s attorney declare if and when the defendant would appear in court, and if he planned on testifying.
Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, having finally been told the ex-president would not be testifying in his own trial, on Friday, as the trial was wrapping up, was forced to set a Sunday evening deadline for another response to the question of whether or not Trump would be testifying at trial.
One day earlier, Thursday, Trump had told reporters while he was in Ireland that he was going to have to cut his trip short and return to New York to defend himself and “confront this woman,” E. Jean Carroll, who is alleging he raped and subsequently defamed her.
“I have to leave early,” he said, on the links, golf club in hand, claiming he was “working” and not on vacation. “I don’t have to but I choose to.”
The deadline came and passed, and Trump never did “confront” her. He never testified in court, despite having numerous opportunities to do so. Nor did his expert witness testify, a decision allegedly made due to health issues..
But Trump did make false claims about it Tuesday morning.
“Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me,” he claimed on his Truth Social platform, which is false.
“I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!” he added, which is also false.
Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld, who has been covering the trial daily, Tuesday tweeted about Trump’s Tuesday morning social media outburst: “One cannot imagine that Judge Kaplan, or Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina, will be happy about this.”
Trump previously has repeatedly commented about the case on social media.
The ex-president’s behavior was frustrating for all parties involved. Even his attorney last week told Judge Kaplan, “I know you understand what I am dealing with.”
‘Dereliction of Duty’: Cheney Targets Trump as ‘Unfit’ in Damning Ad Ahead of Controversial New Hampshire Town Hall
Practically reprising her role on the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Republican former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday released a 60-second ad targeting 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as “unfit for office” one day ahead of his highly-controversial CNN presidential election town hall.
“Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power,” Cheney, who is not seen on-camera, says in her ad (below) released by her political action committee The Great Task, as NBC News first reported.
The damning charges, which are unquestionable, seem like a summation of her comments as vice chair of the Select Committee.
Trump, says Cheney, “lost the election and he knew it. He betrayed millions of Americans by telling them the election was stolen. He ignored the rulings of dozens of courts. Rather than accept his defeat, he mobilized a mob to come to Washington and march on the Capitol. Then he watched on television while the mob attacked law enforcement, invaded the Capitol, and hunted the vice president.”
“He refused for three hours to tell the mob to leave,” she continues. “There has never been a greater dereliction of duty by any president. Trump was warned repeatedly that his plans for January 6 were illegal. He didn’t care. And today, he celebrates those who attacked our capitol. Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office. Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again.”
NBC News reports the ad will air “in New Hampshire, the first GOP primary state,” and “will coincide with the former president’s televised town hall on Wednesday at Saint Anselm College, just outside of Manchester.”
Trump is currently facing 34 felony charges related to his alleged porn star payoff and falsification of business records. The civil trial against him for rape and defamation is expected to be decided by a jury this week. He is also under investigation by the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel for his role in the insurrection and overturning the election, and his likely unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return – despite subpoena – hundreds of documents with classified markings. And he is under investigation by a Georgia District Attorney for his efforts in that state to overturn the election results.
Trump’s lies are legendary (30,573 false or misleading claims over 4 years in office,) yet CNN has seen fit to hand him a microphone and a camera and will air his remarks on national television, live. It is unknown if the network has taken any steps, like a time-delay, to prevent false or dangerous statements from being aired.
CNN has been under fire for handing its live television platform to the ex-president who many believe engaged in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election he lost by more than 7 million votes. An ex-president who, while still in office, organized with the help of his aides and allies, a violent and deadly insurrection that has led to the arrest of over 1000 participants, some of whom have been charged and convicted on seditious conspiracy charges.
NPR maintains a massive, regularly updated database of January 6 participants arrested and charged, including names and photos. Their most recent update, May 5, offers the following statistics (bullet points are direct quotes):
- Number of people charged, federal: 1,012
- Number of people charged, D.C.: 24
- Number of people who have pleaded guilty: 569
- Number of individuals who have had jury or bench trials: 81
- The number with mixed verdicts: 33
- The number convicted on all charges: 47
- The number acquitted on all charges: 1
- Number of people sentenced: 479
- The percentage of people sentenced who have received prison time: 58
Watch Cheney’s ad, “Risk,” below or at this link.
Trump Tamps Down Expectations Ahead of CNN Town Hall: ‘Could Turn Into a Disaster for All Including Me’
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning urged his followers to tune into a town hall he’s having on CNN, even though he admitted that it could turn out to be a “disaster.”
Writing on Truth Social, the former president justified going on CNN despite the fact that he has often used the network as a punching bag at his rallies.
“I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again,” the former president wrote. “They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!! Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!”
The town hall comes at a time when Trump is facing unprecedented legal challenges for a leading presidential candidate: He has already been criminally indicted for his hush-payment scheme to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and a jury this week could render a verdict against him in a civil trial in which he’s faced accusations of rape from journalist E. Jean Carroll.
Additionally, he’s facing investigations from both Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special counsel Jack Smith over his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election, and is also being investigated by Smith for stashing top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort and refusing to give them back even after being subpoenaed by the government.
‘About. Damn. Time.’ Legal Experts Praise Judge’s Protective Order Barring Trump From Posting ‘Evidence’
Legal experts are weighing in on New York State Supreme Court acting Justice Juan Merchan’s protective order barring Donald Trump from posting any “evidence” in District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34-felony count indictment of the ex-president for allegedly falsifying business records when he allegedly paid hush money to a porn star.
Justice Merchan also banned the ex-president from “publicly posting details about witnesses or other evidence that Manhattan prosecutors have collected against him,” Bloomberg News reported.
MSNBC anchor and legal analyst Katie Phang, who posted the full protective order, notes: “Judge Merchan further orders that Trump can view certain discovery materials only in the presence of his attorneys.”
Tristan Snell, who assisted in the successful prosecution of the Trump University case for the New York Attorney General’s Office, writes: “This is more like it. No special treatment. ANY defendant doing what Trump did would be treated this way.”
Given Trump’s history, Jeffrey Evan Gold, a legal analyst who has appeared on Fox News and CNN, suggests the issue may not yet be over.
“Contempt violation coming in 1 2 3…,” he tweeted.
Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor for 30 years, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, sums it up: “About. Damn. Time.”
Just one day ago on his “Justice Matters” podcast, Kirschner called for prosecutors to seek gag orders in his cases.
“Donald Trump continues to post things, false things, dangerous things about the prosecutors who are investigating his crimes, about the prosecutors who have indicted him, have charged him, and they’re actually in court, prosecuting his crimes. And these are posts that deploy lies and disinformation to poison the well of public opinion, to poison all future jury pools. And that put prosecutors and their family and their staff members at risk,” Kirschner said Sunday (video below).
Watch Kirschner below or at this link.
