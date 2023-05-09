Trump Falsely Claims He’s ‘Not Allowed to Speak or Defend’ Himself in Rape and Defamation Case

In the weeks leading up to, and even during his New York rape and defamation civil trial, the judge repeatedly demanded Donald Trump’s attorney declare if and when the defendant would appear in court, and if he planned on testifying.

Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, having finally been told the ex-president would not be testifying in his own trial, on Friday, as the trial was wrapping up, was forced to set a Sunday evening deadline for another response to the question of whether or not Trump would be testifying at trial.

One day earlier, Thursday, Trump had told reporters while he was in Ireland that he was going to have to cut his trip short and return to New York to defend himself and “confront this woman,” E. Jean Carroll, who is alleging he raped and subsequently defamed her.

“I have to leave early,” he said, on the links, golf club in hand, claiming he was “working” and not on vacation. “I don’t have to but I choose to.”

The deadline came and passed, and Trump never did “confront” her. He never testified in court, despite having numerous opportunities to do so. Nor did his expert witness testify, a decision allegedly made due to health issues..

But Trump did make false claims about it Tuesday morning.

“Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me,” he claimed on his Truth Social platform, which is false.

“I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!” he added, which is also false.

Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld, who has been covering the trial daily, Tuesday tweeted about Trump’s Tuesday morning social media outburst: “One cannot imagine that Judge Kaplan, or Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina, will be happy about this.”

Trump previously has repeatedly commented about the case on social media.

The ex-president’s behavior was frustrating for all parties involved. Even his attorney last week told Judge Kaplan, “I know you understand what I am dealing with.”