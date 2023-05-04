COMMENTARY
‘Could Shoot Somebody on Fifth Avenue’: Clarence Thomas’ Corruption Is Indefensible. Here’s Who’s Defending Him.
It’s being called “the biggest legitimacy crisis in the modern history of the Supreme Court.” Thursday’s bombshell report from ProPublica, its third investigation into U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his billionaire benefactor, reveals GOP mega donor Harlan Crow paid the private school tuition – up to $150,000 – for Thomas’ legal ward, his grandnephew who lived with the Thomas’ from the age of six.
Legal and political experts, including two Democratic U.S. Senators, have weighed in. Some are calling it corruption.
It’s not possible to ignore Justice Thomas’ possibly unlawful refusal to disclose at least some of the expensive gifts he received from Harlan Crow. Legal and ethics experts, ProPublica has reported, make clear that, not disclosing the travel portions of the vacations “appears to violate a law passed after Watergate that requires justices, judges, members of Congress and federal officials to disclose most gifts.”
Others will say given the magnitude of the gifts – luxury vacations, lodging, food, clothing, not to mention the purchase of his mother’s house as she continues to live in it rent free, and now the expensive private boarding school tuition – Justice Thomas, a public servant, had an ethical obligation to disclose the gifts.
On the right, Justice Thomas is being staunchly defended.
Political scientist Norman Ornstein, an emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, and a contributing editor for the Atlantic lamented, “Clarence Thomas could shoot somebody in broad daylight on Fifth Avenue and Lindsey Graham, John Kennedy, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and all the rest of them would still support him.”
The reference, of course, is to then-candidate Donald Trump’s braggadocios 2016 remark, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” Seven-plus years later, as he has yet to be charged for his role in the insurrection, his role in attempts to overturn the 2020 election that he lost, his retention and refusal to return hundreds of documents with classified markings removed from the White House and stored on his Mar-a-Lago residence, seems to be more true than many Americans would have believed – or care to admit.
Ornstein appears to be correct, at least in a general sense.
On Tuesday, during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court ethics – which Chief Justice John Roberts declined to attend despite a personal invitation from chairman Dick Durbin – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), “accused Democrats of an effort to ‘cherry-pick’ examples of travel and gifts to undermine conservative justices,” and, in “an unseemly effort” to “delegitimize the Roberts court,” as The New York Times reported.
U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), also during Tuesday’s hearing, blasted Democrats and their “thuggish shakedown,” for, apparently, wanting to not have any corruption on the nation’s highest court. He claims that the investigations revealing Thomas’ corruption are just cover for Democrats’ disagreement with his rulings.
“The radical left’s continued attacks on Justice Thomas and his wife Ginni over the last 31 and a half years are part of a sustained, hateful attempt to discredit an honest man,” declared Senator Lee – ignoring the mountains of evidence of apparent corruption and his possibly unlawful refusal to disclose expensive gifts.
Calling Thomas a “principled jurist,” “one of our greatest American success stories,” “a humble citizen who rose from poverty in the segregated south,” and “one of the most influential jurists our country has ever known,” Lee says, “those leading the charge against Justice Thomas would have us believe that he simply couldn’t think for himself that he can’t think for himself and so his wife and his wife, his wife, friends must tell him what to think. And the truth is the left simply disagrees with his decisions.”
Lee goes on to claim that Democrats “obviously can’t persuade the American people to adopt their radical policies through legislation. So they’re attempting to destroy the court’s credibility and intimidate the Republican-appointed justices and their families.”
“Starting with Justice Thomas, you’re making clear that justices who disagree with them will pay a price. It’s a price that the radical left is determined to ensure is very high. This is all just a thuggish shakedown. ‘Nice Supreme Court you’ve got there, America, sure would be a shame if something happened to it.'”
.@SenMikeLee slams Democrats for their hostilities against "one of our greatest American success stories, that of a humble citizen who rose from poverty in the segregated south to become…one of the most influential jurists our country has ever known," Justice Clarence Thomas.
— The Article III Project (A3P) (@Article3Project) May 2, 2023
Sen. Lee, then went back to Twitter and blasted the Democrats again: “When this chapter of American history is written, those who attack Justice Thomas today will be justly dismissed as intolerant bigots. To my liberal friends I sincerely ask: do you really want to join that club?”
How bad was Lee’s tweet? Conservative Charlie Sykes of The Bulwark accused the Utah Republican of playing the “race card.”
Then there’s Ann Coulter.
Defending the far-right jurist, she writes on Thursday: “Having failed to destroy Clarence Thomas 32 years ago with preposterous sexual harassment charges (disbelieved at the time by 60% of Americans), now the left is resorting to attacking the ethics of a man vastly more honorable than the collection of degenerates reviling him.”
Those “degenerates” apparently are Democrats.
“The sole purpose of the media’s sudden fixation on the Supreme Court’s ‘ethics’ is to morally intimidate conservative justices by reminding them that the left controls the culture.”
Stop and take a look at that.
There is now a great deal of documented evidence of unethical and possibly unlawful corruption swirling around Justice Thomas, which Coulter refers to as “ethics” in scare quotes.
Coulter, who has a law degree, clearly knows what she’s doing, and yet is doing it anyway.
Others on the right are also defending Justice Thomas, perhaps none as adamantly as attorney Mark Paoletta, who served as Donald Trump’s general counsel in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), represented Ginni Thomas with the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and, as he declares, is a friend of Justice Thomas.
“This story is another attempt to manufacture a scandal about Justice Thomas,” Paoletta writes on Twitter in a lengthy defense of Clarence and Ginni Thomas. “But let’s be clear about what is supposedly scandalous now: Justice Thomas and his wife devoted twelve years of their lives to taking in and caring for a beloved child—who was not their own—just as Justice Thomas’s grandparents had done for him. They made many personal and financial sacrifices to do this. And along the way, their friends joined them in doing everything possible to give this child a future.”
“Harlan Crow’s tuition payments made directly to these schools on behalf of Justice Thomas’s great nephew did not constitute a reportable gift,” Paoletta says, a claim some have supported from a legal standpoint, while others disagree. “Justice Thomas was not required to disclose the tuition payments made directly to Randolph Macon and the Georgia school on behalf of his great nephew because the definition of a ‘dependent child’ under the Ethics in Government Act (5 U.S.C. 13101 (2)) does not include a ‘great nephew.’ It is limited to a ‘son, daughter, stepson or stepdaughter.’ Justice Thomas never asked Harlan Crow to pay for his great nephew’s tuition. And neither Harlan Crow, nor his company, had any business before the Supreme Court.”
What Paolettta neglects to mention are the ethical expectations of being a public servant, especially of being a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, all of whom should be above reproach and avoid even the possibility of appearance of impropriety.
“This malicious story shows nothing except for the fact that the Thomases and the Crows are kind, generous, and loving people who tried to help this young man,” Paoletta claims.
That’s not in contention.
No one is accusing Justice Thomas of not being a loving person or who “tried to help this young man.” Those who are angered and outraged are angered and outraged because Justice Thomas didn’t feel the American people deserved to know that a billionaire GOP megadonor yet again is funding Thomas’ lifestyle, and Thomas is not telling America the facts.
As to Paoletta’s claim Harlan Crow had no business before the Supreme Court, a Bloomberg News article from last month disagrees.
Responding to Paoletta’s lengthy tweet, former Wall Street Journal managing editor Bill Grueskin, now a Columbia Journalism School professor, notes, “the reason you send ‘tuition payments directly to the school’ is so it doesn’t trigger a tax liability for the child or his relatives.”
Ted Cruz Defends Clarence Thomas by Co-Opting Controversial Covers From a Black-Owned 1990s Magazine That Attacked Him
In 1996, the nation’s most respected Black-owned magazine called Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “a person who has done so much to turn back the clock on civil rights, all the way back to the pre-Civil War lawn jockey days.”
It published several highly-controversial, racist covers to pound home that point.
On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) unethically co-opted those images, falsely implied they were recent, and stated that they represent how Democrats and “the left” view Clarence Thomas today.
Given all the facts, the average American listening to Senator Cruz speak (video below) at Tuesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court ethics would be forced to believe that Democrats from today traveled decades back in time to work with Emerge, that highly-respected Black-owned magazine in the 1990’s to create racist covers attacking Justice Thomas so they, along with their “lapdogs in the media,” could conspire to “smear” the far-right jurist today.
It’s a theory akin to the Republicans’ “birther” conspiracy about Barack Obama, whose mother, some conservatives apparently believed, had a birth announcement printed in a Hawaii newspaper in 1961 to allow her son, allegedly born in Kenya, to be deemed eligible to become President of the United States in 2008.
A casual viewer who might see Senator Cruz’s Tuesday attack on Democrats in defense of Justice Thomas would reasonably assume the magazine covers he showed during Tuesday’s hearing on Supreme Court ethics were published this year.
In fact, they were published three decades ago, from 1993 to 1996.
Senator Cruz conveniently left that fact out of his afternoon diatribe, and he attempted to conceal the magazine’s publication date from the start of his rant, by leading with a magazine article that was published this year.
“Senate Democrats and their lapdogs in the media are engaged in a two-fold political campaign, number one to delegitimize the Supreme Court of the United States because they are angry that there are a majority of constitutionalists on the court,” Cruz said, referring to the 6-3 majority far-right justices hold. (Last year a study found the Supreme Court “is now more conservative than about 75% of Americans.”)
“But number two,” Cruz continued, “very directly this is a political campaign designed to smear Justice Clarence Thomas. And the reason is simple: the left despises Clarence Thomas, and they do not despise him because he’s a conservative. The left despises Clarence Thomas because he is a conservative, African American.”
“Here’s what Clarence Thomas said at [his] confirmation hearing. He said, ‘If you are a free thinking African American, ‘you will be lynched, destroyed and caricature by a committee of the US Senate.'”
“Well, in three decades, that hasn’t changed,” Cruz claimed. “It’s gotten worse. And to be clear, here’s the left’s view. I point to one article just three weeks ago: ‘The Democrats need to destroy Clarence Thomas’s reputation.'”
That article, an opinion piece in The New Republic, by its editor Michael Tomasky, followed one he had written in July of last year: “Sure, Impeach Clarence Thomas—but That’s Just for Starters.”
“The story is much larger than a potential conflict in one Supreme Court case,” Tomasky wrote, referring to “Thomas’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, his vow in his concurring opinion that other privacy rights are next in his gunsights, and his refusal to recuse himself when he was the lone dissenter in the recent case in which the Supreme Court ordered Donald Trump to turn over certain documents to the National Archives, even as Thomas’s right-wing extremist wife was coordinating with the Trump White House to plot a coup.”
“All six conservative justices lied in their confirmation hearings,” Tomasky wrote. “What will Democrats do about that?”
Unlike on the right, where Fox News, Newsmax, or OAN are the generally accepted thought leaders, The New Republic does not speak for “the left,” nor does any publication or media outlet.
“I will tell you,” Cruz continued, “if you look at the next, that next poster board, the left has repeatedly attacked Clarence Thomas with a racism,” Cruz declared, now pointing to a magazine cover from 1996 – without once stating it was from the mid-1990’s. “This is a magazine cover that showed Justice Scalia every bit as conservative as Clarence Thomas, but he’s portrayed as the master and Clarence Thomas in a bigoted attack is portrayed as shining his shoes.”
“I’ll show you another one. To give you a sense of the racist vitriol from the left,” Cruz declared, implying that magazine cover as well was from 2023, despite also being from 1996. “Here’s a racist caricature of, ‘Clarence Thomas Lawn Jockey for the Far Right.’ This is the bigoted contempt the left has.”
“I’ll show you another, another magazine cover,” Cruz said, this time showing a 1993 cover that depicts Clarence Thomas “with an Aunt Jemima-like handkerchief on his head,” as the magazine’s editor wrote later, in 1996.
“Offensively, this is how the left views Clarence Thomas,” Cruz claimed, which most people on the left would state is false.
“Now it’s important for people at home to understand this is not about judicial ethics,” Cruz insisted, again, falsely. “This is not about judicial ethics. This is not about rules that should apply to judges across the board. We could have a reasonable discussion about that. This is about applying a double standard to Clarence Thomas and only Clarence Thomas.”
Senator Cruz, to put it generously, is fibbing.
First, as Chairman Durbin noted in his opening remarks and several times throughout the hearing, Senate Democrats, including Durbin, since at least 2011 have been trying to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to fix its ethics problems.
Second, Justice Thomas is not the only Justice Democrats have been criticizing for what some would say is a lack of transparency and even possible corruption.
Justice Neil Gorsuch‘s sale of property, on the market for two years but sold just nine days after he was confirmed, to the head of a law firm, a law firm that argues before the Supreme Court. That sale is under public scrutiny, especially because the name of the head of the law firm was hidden via an LLC. Also under public scrutiny is Chief Justice John Roberts’ wife’s $10 million income from recruiting and placing lawyers in firms, some of which have business before the Supreme Court.
Now, about those racist magazine covers.
(NCRM takes no position on the covers.)
They were published 27 years ago by Emerge magazine, which ceased publication in 2000. It was considered the nation’s most respected Black-owned magazine.
The New York Times, in its 2016 obituary of Emerge’s editor in chief, George Curry called it, “a provocative, must-read newsmagazine for black readers.”
“The magazine caused an uproar in 1993 when it depicted Clarence Thomas, the Supreme Court justice, on the cover wearing an Aunt Jemima-style kerchief on his head,” The Times wrote. “Unrepentant, Mr. Curry returned to the same subject in 1996, this time showing Justice Thomas on the cover as a lawn jockey and, on an inside page, shining the shoes of Justice Antonin Scalia. In an editor’s note, he accused Justice Thomas of turning back the clock on civil rights.”
To be clear, Sen. Cruz told the American people that Democrats’ racism caused those images to be published.
In fact, it was Justice Thomas’ attacks on Black civil rights that did, according to Curry, who wrote in Emerge in 1996: “I apologize. Exactly three years ago, shortly after I took over as editor of Emerge, we ran a cover illustration of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, resplendent with an Aunt Jemima-like handkerchief on his head. In retrospect we were far too benevolent. Hence, this month’s cover with Clarence appropriately attired as a lawn jockey. Even our last depiction is too compassionate for a person who has done so much to turn back the clock on civil rights, all the way back to the pre-Civil War lawn jockey days.”
Senator Cruz did not share the truth about those images with America, but he did manage to use them for his own purposes.
Watch Senator Cruz below or at this link.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) pulls out racist posters depicting Clarence Thomas that he claims are proof of the Democrats' "political campaign designed to smear" the Supreme Court justice:

"The left despises Clarence Thomas because he is a conservative African American."
“The left despises Clarence Thomas because he is a conservative African American.” pic.twitter.com/NXDHjlKHrY
— The Recount (@therecount) May 2, 2023
Trump a No Show at His Rape and Defamation Trial, Says He Will Be a No Show at the GOP Debates
The alleged rape and defamation trial of the criminally indicted ex-president, Donald Trump, began Tuesday morning, just hours after President Joe Biden launched his campaign for re-election, and just hours after news broke that one of the Supreme Court Justices he appointed failed to disclose the name of the attorney who has business before the Court, and had bought property from that Justice just nine days after he was confirmed.
Donald Trump has largely been silent on that civil rape and defamation trial, possibly because the judge overseeing the trial was forced to decide all jurors and potential jurors would remain anonymous, for fear they could be subjected to harassment and intimidation by the ex-president or his followers.
As expected, Trump did not show up for trial. The ex-president, a current Republican presidential candidate, has not been asked by attorneys for the plaintiff, journalist E. Jean Carroll, to testify. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, struggled to give U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan a straight answer last week about the ex-president’s intentions.
Trump did, however, on Tuesday respond to last week’s news about the upcoming GOP debates: “NO!” he shouted on his Truth Social platform.
“I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them,” Trump wailed on his Truth Social platform. Candidates used to be consulted about nearly every facet of every debate, but the Republican National Committee last year announced it would no longer participate in debates organized by the bi-partisan commission that has been organizing them for decades.
“When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to being libeled and abused? Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!”
Trump on Tuesday did not mention his rape and defamation trial was beginning in his apparent declination to participate in the upcoming GOP presidential debates, nor did he mention the other women (some reports put the number of women at 18, others at 26) who have accused the ex-president, before he was president, of sexual misconduct, harassment, or assault.
The ex-president also did not mention the 34 criminal felony violations he was recently indicted for, felony violations related to his payoff of a porn star he allegedly had sex with just months after his third wife gave birth to his fifth child, and the subsequent alleged attempt to cover up his hush money scheme through falsification of his business records by allegedly funneling the cash through his now-former lawyer while declaring they were legal fees.
He also did not mention the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel who is investigating his possibly unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return hundreds of documents with classified markings, including top secret documents, along with thousands of other pieces of federal government property he absconded with when he left the White House in January of 2021.
Nor did he mention that the same Special Counsel, Jack Smith, is also investigating candidate Donald Trump for his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection and his actions attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost, which he has yet to concede.
The ex-president also did not mention the news that Futon County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Monday she will have a decision on whether or not to criminally indict Trump sometime this summer, after her July 11 grand jury is seated.
‘Trump Is Gonna Eat Him Alive’: DeSantis’ Overseas Trip Off to Rough Start as He Says ‘I’m Not a Candidate’ in Viral Video
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, MIA the past few weeks as Florida suffered massive flooding and a gasoline shortage, only to show up to quietly sign a hugely controversial six-week abortion ban, expand his anti-LGBTQ “Don’t Say Gay” law, all while continuing to attack Disney, is now being mocked for his response to a question during his overseas trip to to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.
While DeSantis has been widely ravaged for ignoring his home state as he defiantly traveled the country promoting his book, clearly part of paving the road for his expected presidential campaign, Donald Trump has been rapidly racking up endorsements – from Florida Republicans – as DeSantis continues to plummet in the polls.
On the first leg of what his office is calling an “international trade mission,” apparently designed to strengthen perception of his foreign affairs bonafides, a reporter asked a simple question that has made his response – and quirky mannerism – go viral.
“Governor, polls show you falling behind Trump. Any thoughts on that?” DeSantis was asked.
“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” the Florida Republican governor replied.
Some on social media are pointing to DeSantis’ curiously bobbing head as he smugly answered the question, while others are noting that the apparent point of the trip was to strengthen perception in the U.S. of DeSantis as a legitimate presidential candidate who could take on the current front-runner, Donald Trump.
The video, posted online by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, has already been viewed over 1.7 million times in just four hours.
"I'm not a candidate, so we'll see if and when that changes," Gov. DeSantis, who is in Japan right now, says when asked about polls that show him falling behind Trump.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 24, 2023
The responses have been damaging – and damning.
“If I were trying to combat a quickly-solidifying image of being a weirdo, I simply would not do this,” says Media Matters for America’s Matthew Gertz. “Weirdo” is not a randomly-chosen word. Numerous opinion and news reports over the past week have used that term for, apparently spurred by one report from a few weeks ago citing a claim he was caught eating pudding with his fingers.
Semafor Washington Bureau chief Benjy Sarlin also pointed to the “weird” word: “The danger of being relatively undefined and getting branded “weird” by your opponent first is that even fairly straightforward answers start getting scrutinized in those terms.”
“Billionaires are lined up to support this guy as leader of the most powerful country in the world?” wondered former President & Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill.
“Not only is this snide, but he seems surprised and defensive. He’s traveling to Japan to burnish foreign policy credentials for presidential run. What did he expect?” asked journalist, author, and SiriusXM Progress host Michelangelo Signorile. “The bizarre, deer-in-the-headlights look of shock on his face shows he’s not ready for prime time.”
Signorile was not the only one observing DeSantis is “not ready for prime time.”
Dave Zirin, frequent political commentator and noted sports editor at The Nation: “Not ready for primetime. Wide eyes and a neck wiggle is no way to do it.”
“Such smarminess. If he can’t handle an easy question about poll numbers he certainly can’t handle the presidency. At least not well,” adds MSNBC contributor, law professor, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
“That sassy head wiggle is extra, noted The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson.
“Yep. If you’re going to challenge Trump, you can’t be cute about it or play defense. To have any chance at all, you’ve got to go after him hammer and tong, consistently and relentlessly. No defense. Just attack,” noted attorney, frequent political commentator, and columnist George Conway said, offering this analysis: “I don’t think DeSantis has the personality for it. And even if he did, I don’t think he’d necessarily be successful given the current diseased state of the GOP. In any event he’s got to go to total war or go home.”
Political analyst and professor of political science Robert E Kelly summed it up: “Man, Trump is gonna eat him alive…”
Watch the video above or at this link.
