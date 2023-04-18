News
Smartmatic Vows to ‘Expose the Rest’ of Fox News’ Alleged ‘Misconduct’ After Dominion Settles Massive Lawsuit: Report
In the wake of Dominion Voting Systems settling its defamation lawsuit against Fox News for $787.5 million – just under half of the $1.6 billion it had sued for – Smartmatic, which is suing the right wing cable network for $2.7 billion, is vowing to “expose” the rest of the “misconduct” it is alleging.
“Dominion’s litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox’s disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest,” the company said in a statement, as The New York Times reports.
Smartmatic is a privately held multinational electronic voting systems company that is also alleging defamation against Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News. The case has not yet gone to trial.
Semafor’s Ben Smith adds Smartmatic also said: “Smartmatic remains committed to clearing its name, recouping the significant damage done to the company, and holding Fox accountable for undermining democracy.”
Dominion appears pleased with the settlement, with its chief executive John Poulos calling the settlement “historic,” The Times notes.
“Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion,” Poulos said.
The Atlantic’s David Frum muses about how much more money Smartmatic’s lawsuit against Fox News might cost the company, should it win its defamation case.
“Until extremely recently, the largest libel verdict in US history was $222 million in 1997,” Frum says, pointing to a Washington Post article about a case against Dow Jones over its Wall Street Journal article.
“The $965 million verdict against Alex Jones last year topped that,” Frum adds. “Fox’s $787 million is now the runner-up.”
Continuing to muse about how much Smartmatic might get, if it were too win its case, From says, “Pending the Smartmatic settlement, which may pole-vault Fox into first place ahead of Alex Jones. It’ll be remarkable if one company settles two out of three biggest defamation cases in US history within a few weeks of each other. Shareholder derivative suits may then follow.”
Indeed, similarly, NBC News’ Ben Collins suggested the Fox News settlement, by comparison, was not enough.
“InfoWars has to pay out almost a billion. Three-quarters of that for a much more well-funded and expansive set of lies — a lie which they continue to entertain — seems like small potatoes,” Collins tweeted, adding: “To me.”
Image by rosietulips via Flickr and a CC license
Vicious Feud Erupts Between Marjorie Taylor Greene and ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is now in a feud with two one-time allies whom she is implicating in a scheme to sexually prey upon teenage boys.
At issue is a series of leaked messages showing “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander allegedly soliciting teenage boys for nude photos.
Alexander has admitted to “struggling” with an attraction to men but has denied knowingly soliciting photos from underage boys.
The scandal also drew in white nationalist and Trump dinner guest Nick Fuentes, who is being accused of trying to help Alexander silence some of the teens who were solicited by offering them jobs.
READ MORE: Oklahoma Sheriff who threatened local media with violence is now investigating local media
Reacting to all this, Greene lashed out at her two one-time allies in an angry Twitter rant.
“This is disgusting textbook predation of underage boys,” Greene wrote. “And Nick Fuentes was in on it… FBI should investigate.”
Greene’s falling out with both Alexander and Fuentes has been swift, as just last year Greene spoke at one of Fuentes’ white nationalist conferences, although at the time she denied knowing anything about his controversial views, including his belief that the Holocaust was a hoax.
In addition to Fuentes and Alexander, Greene has also lately criticized far-right failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer and expressed alarm when she learned former President Donald Trump had instructed his 2024 presidential campaign to give her a job.
House Democrat ‘Endorses’ George Santos as NY Republican Announces He’s Running for Re-Election
A Democratic member of Congress on Monday mockingly “endorsed” U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who just announced he is running for re-election – and is desperate for campaign cash.
“I hereby formally endorse George Santos to win the GOP nomination for Congress from his district. Frankly, I can think of no better representative of the modern day GOP’s stance on honesty and integrity than George Santos,” wrote U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) in a tweet mocking the New York Republican and his party.
In his re-election announcement, Santos claims he “has been a dependable conservative vote in Congress and a fearless champion of conservative values.”
READ MORE: George Santos: Drag Queen, Congressman, Yacht Broker – FBI Investigating Role in $19 Million Sale Between Donors
Monday afternoon, and reportedly desperately needing campaign cash, Congressman Santos announced he will run for re-election, despite multiple apparent investigations at the state and federal level, in addition to a House Ethics Committee probe.
On Sunday The Hill reported Santos’ “campaign finance disclosures reveal more money has been paid back as refunds than has come in as contributions since the start of the year.” He has just $25,000 in his campaign chest.
The cash problem gets worse for Santos: He may have stiffed a fellow GOP member pot Congress.
On Monday, The Dallas Morning News reported Santos had set up a joint-fundraising committee with U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), but Santos’ treasurer, according to the Van Dyne campaign, never sent her share of the donations.
“As a first-generation American,” Santos says in his announcement, despite numerous aspects of his backstory being called into question after all the ,yes he has told, “I am no stranger to the issues affecting my district. I grew up poor with a single mom, and thanks to the American dream, a poor boy of immigrant parents in Queens can grow up to serve his community in the halls of Congress.”
READ MORE: Listen: George Santos Lied to a Judge in 2017 to Help ‘Family Friend’ in Credit Card Skimming Fraud Case
Other mocked Santos as well.
“George Santos announces he will help Democrats take back the House,” said Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).
“House Majority Leader, Nobel Prize finalist, and Time Person of the Year George Santos has announced his bid for re-election. If he wins, he will be the first ever member of Congress re-elected while also running a Fortune 500 company from the International Space Station,” mocked Robert Maguire, the research director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
‘Chumbawumba of New York Lawyers’: Trump’s Attorney Allegedly Again Trying to Bypass Judge’s Anonymous Juror Ruling
Joe Tacopina, the attorney representing Donald Trump in E. Jean Carroll‘s defamation lawsuit against the ex-president, is being accused of another attempt to try to obtain the identities of the jurors who will be selected to decide the case.
The judge declared the jurors’ identities would not be revealed to anyone given Trump’s propensity to attack his opponents, and the willingness of some of his supporters to follow his lead. On Friday Tacopina strongly pushed back against that decision, going so far as to point to the comments sections of online news articles to “prove” bias against the ex-president.
On Monday, Tacopina sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, asking for clarification on how the judge will oversee jury selection, and insisting he be “involved at all stages of the jury selection process.”
Judge Kaplan “said the need for juror anonymity reflected the ‘unprecedented circumstances in which this trial will take place, including the extensive pretrial publicity and a very strong risk that jurors will fear harassment, unwanted invasions of their privacy, and retaliation,'” Reuters reported last month.
READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Need Statistics’: GOP Congresswoman Says Locking Up Her Guns Will Not Make Her and Her Children Safer
“While [we] understand that the Court has discretion over how to conduct jury selection in a civil case, we submit that counsel should be involved at all stages of the jury selection process (even in the Jury Assembly Room),” Tacopina’s letter reads. “We also submit that counsel should have input into the Court’s description of the case as well as into the questions asked of potential jurors in the Jury Assembly Room. Rule 47 makes it clear that the parties and their counsel have that right, and further, a more robust jury selection process in this case will serve the interests of justice. We would note that, in this regard, we already have submitted to the Court proposed voir dire questions to be asked, which have yet to be ruled upon. However, for present purposes we do wish to inquire further as to the Court’s planned process.”
Tacopina’s latest move appears to be attracting attention.
“For better or worse, Joe Tacopina is the Chumbawumba of New York lawyers: He gets knocked down, and he gets up again,” declared MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, apparently referring to this song. “He just filed a letter asking for clarification on the jury selection process in the Carroll trial–& insisting on his right to be in the rooms where it happens.”
READ MORE: Judge Slams Trump in Lengthy Warning While Denying Delay Request
Dr. Allison Gill, who runs the Mueller, She Wrote Twitter account, adds: “ANOTHER attempt by trump’s team to get the jurors’ identities.”
Meanwhile, well-known attorney George Conway focused on Tacopina’s letterhead:
You’d think that Mr. Chumbawumba could have come up with an original letterhead design but whatever https://t.co/GsRHGErEyl pic.twitter.com/yZowxIVRKp
— George Conway? (@gtconway3d) April 17, 2023
