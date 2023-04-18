RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Lawmaker’s Viral Speech Attacking ‘Sin’ and ‘Perversion’ Is Getting Laughs but Expert Says It’s ‘Incitement to Violence’
Minnesota Republican state Senator Eric Lucero‘s comments on an amendment to legislation that directs funding for natural resource projects like protecting wetlands and wildlife habitats, and for children’s museums and the arts has gone viral for his remarks on sin, Satanism, LGBTQ people, “sexual perversion,” “gender confusion,” “the occult,” and “grooming.”
While many are mocking Senator Lucero’s speech, one professor is warning the claims are an “incitement to violence.”
“Sin is real,” declared Sen. Lucero, who reportedly “rallied at the Minnesota Capitol, as part of a ‘Stop the Steal’ demonstration on Jan. 6, 2021,” according to Minnesota Public Radio. MPR News also reports Lucero attended a Mike Lindell election fraud event, and signed a letter asking the Texas Attorney General to sue Minnesota over the election.
(Lucero weeks later filed legislation that would block anyone “convicted of offense related to protest, demonstration, rally, civil unrest, or march prohibited from receiving any state loan, grant, or assistance.”)
“Sin. Sin – S I N – is real. Sin is evil. Sin can exist in any institution. And we need to work hard as the Minnesota Senate to protect our young, vulnerable children’s minds against these terrible wicked evil practices.”
Sen. Lucero, who says he sends a “personal congratulations letter” to each baby born in his “community,” each did not stop there.
He told his colleagues, “unfortunately, because all humans are subjected to potentially being corrupted by sin, we need to examine all institutions to prohibit such funds. There are practices out there that seek to groom and corrupt the minds of young children to engage in sexual perversion.”
“And those wicked people manifest themselves in many different areas of our society. One of those areas that they have manifested themselves is in the areas of the arts,” he claimed. “And I want to make sure that taxpayer dollars do not fall into the hands of these wicked, vile people that push sexual perversion, gender confusion that might come to our capital and in displays of abomination parade themselves around the rotunda.”
“And I do not want pictures, plays, theater, sculptures, or any other type of art to be used to channel the occult to promote the occult or any of its variations, Satanism, and the wicked, evil practice of grooming young children, such as pedophilia.”
The video of Lucero, posted to Twitter Monday night, has been viewed more than 555,000 times in well under 24 hours. The tweet has been viewed nearly 2 million times.
Sen. Lucero has called drag queen performances “wicked perversion,” and “sexualized grooming performances.” Last month he introduced legislation that would classify them as adult entertainment.
Meanwhile, Lucero says, “I will never stop fighting for our rights to keep and bear arms! We cannot and should not legislate from a place of emotion when it comes to our foundational rights.”
Last year Lucero was one of the perpetrators of the “furries” falsehood that claimed children in schools were identifying as animals, a tangental attack on transgender people.
Later during debate on the amendment Lucero falsely said, “there is no such thing as separation of church and state. It is not in a law. It is not in a court ruling. It does not exist.”
There are numerous comments mocking Sen. Lucero, but Professor of Medieval Studies Matthew Gabriele, the Chair of the Dept. of Religion and Culture at Virginia Tech, is taking a different approach.
Professor Gabriele warns what Lucero’s remarks are are “incitement to violence.”
Gabriele’s bio says his “research and teaching focus on religion, violence, nostalgia, and apocalypse (in various combinations), whether manifested in the Middle Ages or modern world.”
Responding to the video of Lucero, Gabriele tweets: “fwiw [for what it’s worth] his rhetoric is incitement to violence. nobody’s going to do anything about it because we’re just gonna laugh but he knows what he’s doing.”
Quoting from a 2018 article in Forbes he wrote, Gabriele says, “Calls to violence become actual violence when actors are prepared to act in certain ways. To put it another way, speaking opens up a certain set of possible actions, but the audience decides which among those actions to do.”
He adds, “Lucero is emphasizing that the world is a battlefield between god & the devil. here, the left are lumped together as ontologically (intrinsically) evil. they need to be fought – and his audience is already armed and ready to shoot people unlike them.”
Watch video of Sen. Lucero “sin” speech below or at this link.
Minnesota Republicans having a normal one today. #mnleg pic.twitter.com/3lRWBC7PqA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2023
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Texas to Take Up Bill Requiring Ten Commandments in Every Public School Classroom
The Texas state Senate Education Committee this week will take up a bill requiring the Ten Commandments to be installed in every public school classroom, and another that would allow schools to hire pastors or chaplains instead of counselors.
“A public elementary or secondary school shall display in a conspicuous place in each classroom of the school a durable poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments,” reads SB 1515.
The bill is extremely specific, mandating the size of the poster (at least 16 x 20), and that it be readable from anywhere in the classroom: “in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom in which the poster or framed copy is displayed.”
NEW: ‘We Must Restore a Biblical Standard’: Mom Tells TX Lawmakers Why She Supports Mandating Ten Commandments in All Classrooms
The bill also includes the complete text of the Ten Commandments, in the version ordained by its author, state Senator Phil King, a Republican.
Senator King’s bill goes as far as to mandate that if a school classroom does not have the Ten Commandments posted, it “must” accept a copy if anyone donates one, and any extras “must” be offered for donation to any other school. It can also use taxpayer funds to purchase a copy.
READ MORE: Behind Closed Doors DeSantis Quietly Turns US Into Majority Permitless Gun Carry Nation
NBC News senior investigative reporter Mike Hixenbaugh, who posted news of the bill on Monday, points out language in the Ten Commandments might be confusing to a first grader.
Every K-12 public classroom in the state of Texas would be required to display these words:
“Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife, nor his manservant, nor his maidservant.”
Yes, please explain that line to a 6-year-old. 2/ pic.twitter.com/6TCoxqMVXO
— Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) April 3, 2023
The Education Committee will also take up a bill “allowing school districts to employ chaplains to perform the duties of school counselors.”
The bill, SB 763, specifies that the chaplains do not need to be certified by the state education board.
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, believed to be gauging a run for the White House, as the state Attorney General won a U.S. Supreme Court case allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed on the state capitol grounds.
Today, we celebrate Texas Independence Day & the victory of the Ten Commandments monument displayed on the Texas Capitol Grounds.
17 years ago, I argued before the U.S. Supreme Court to defend the monument & WON.
I will always defend the values & ideals that shape our state. pic.twitter.com/Kc6WhFhn56
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2022
A constitutional attorney for the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) in 2019 wrote allowing the Ten Commandments in classrooms would “impose biblical law on the state’s public schools,” and added: “Such displays are illegal.”
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
US Secretary of State Denounces Uganda’s New ‘Kill the Gays’ Bill
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is publicly denouncing Uganda’s latest Anti-Homosexuality legislation, which is being called a “Kill the Gays” bill for its capital punishment penalty for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The legislation passed in a nearly-unanimous vote and now heads to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni‘s desk.
“The Anti-Homosexuality Act passed by the Ugandan Parliament yesterday would undermine fundamental human rights of all Ugandans and could reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS. We urge the Ugandan Government to strongly reconsider the implementation of this legislation,” Secretary Blinken said via Twitter Wednesday morning.
Uganda, a far-right religious country has a long history of targeting and marginalizing its LGBTQ citizens, including passing a modified “Kill the Gays” bill that was signed into law in 2014, only to be overturned in court on a technicality. That law was drafted and promoted with the aid of American far-right evangelicals.
READ MORE: Florida GOP Lawmaker Who Wrote ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Facing Up to 35 Years After Pleading Guilty in COVID Fraud Case
Ugandan lawmakers on Tuesday passed legislation that makes being LGBTQ illegal, proscribes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts, and decades or life in prison for identifying as LGBTQ. It also requires anyone with knowledge of another person being LGBTQ or engaging in same-sex acts to be reported to the government.
“All but two of the 389 legislators voted late on Tuesday for the hardline anti-homosexuality bill, which introduces capital and life imprisonment sentences for gay sex and ‘recruitment, promotion and funding’ of same-sex ‘activities’,” The Guardian reports.
“A person who commits the offence of aggravated homosexuality and is liable, on conviction to suffer death,” the bill states.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, in a statement warned: “If the bill is signed into law, it will render LGBTIQ+ people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other.”
READ MORE: ‘Chilling’: Law Enforcement ‘Seriously’ Investigating Threats Ahead of Possible Trump Indictment Says Top WaPo Reporter
One of the two Ugandan Members of Parliament who voted against the bill, Fox Odoi-Oywelowo, calls it “ill-conceived,” and says parts are “unconstitutional.”
He says it “reverses the gains registered in the fight against gender-based violence and criminalises individuals instead of conduct that contravenes all known legal norms.”
President Museveni, who signed into law a modified version of the 2014 “Kill the Gays” bill, will now have to decide if he wants to sign this version as well.
Image: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Christian Nationalist Former Lawmaker Wants Right-Wing Evangelicals to ‘Take Authority’ Over All Levels of Government
Jason Rapert, a former Arkansas state senator and founder of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, appeared on the “Give Me Liberty” program late last year and laid out his vision for a nation in which every congressional seat is occupied by Christian conservatives.
“Give Me Liberty” is produced by Liberty University’s Standing for Freedom Center, which was originally named the Falkirk Center in honor of its founders, former Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. and right-wing youth activist Charlie Kirk. The organization changed its name in 2021 after Falwell resigned in disgrace and Liberty decided to part ways with Kirk.
Despite the departure of Kirk and Falwell, the center’s “Give Me Liberty” podcast appears to have kept its Christian nationalist bent.
A longtime religious-right activist and ardent Christian nationalist, Rapert declared on the December 17, 2022 episode of the “Give Me Liberty” show that right-wing Christians must rise up and “take authority” over everything from their local school boards to the federal government.
“When people quote the Bible and say, ‘Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord’—Psalm 33:12—how in the world do you expect to ever have that if you are not electing somebody that would adhere to that worldview?” Rapert asked. “You can’t have a nation whose God is the Lord when you’re electing people that are holding up Sodom and Gomorrah as a goal to be achieved rather than a sin to be shunned.”
“What we need is a revival of spirit that will change individual hearts, and then once that happens, then we need to have men and women that say, ‘We need to take authority so that in our school boards, our city councils, our state legislatures, and in Congress, that we’ve got people that love God and want to do what is right in the sight of God and man,’” Rapert added. “I’ll tell you, there’s over 330 million people in this nation in the last census; I think we could find 535 more people to serve in the Senate and in the House. Are you telling me that the evangelical community can’t muster 535 men and women qualified to run for office that would stand up for God and country? Oh, yeah, we can.”
“There’s only 7,383 state legislators,” Rapert continued, “You’ve got more students at Liberty than serve in our state capitals. What if one crop of the Liberty classes all went home and ran for office? You’d make a difference, you’d change the community, and you just might save the nation.”
Christian nationalists like Rapert believe that the country was founded as an explicitly Christian nation and that right-wing Christians must keep it that way. Via the National Association for Christian Lawmakers, Rapert is putting this talk into action, advancing so-called “biblical” legislation in statehouses throughout the country that would roll back abortion rights and the rights of LGBTQ Americans. As Rolling Stone reported last month, the group’s advisory board includes politicians like Mike Huckabee and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as well as influential religious-right activists like Tony Perkins of Family Research Council and Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
