‘License to Lie’: Watchdog Warns Fox News Will Now ‘Feed Viewers Rarest of Meat’ After Settling Dominion Lawsuit
Media Matters for America, the watchdog nonprofit that monitors and corrects right-wing misinformation, issued a “warning” in the wake of Dominion Voting Systems agreement Tuesday afternoon to settle its defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
“A warning: Fox is about to burn brighter and hotter,” Angelo Carusone, Media Matters’ president and CEO said on his social media account, which Media Matters retweeted.
“They’ll take this license to lie they just purchased and pivot to rebuilding audience bond,” he added. “Fox will feed viewers [the] rarest of meat, work audience into frenzy and leverage that for political power and for cable carriage increases.”
Cable carriage, also known as a cable subscriber fee, is the money cable channels or networks are paid by cable companies, money that comes from subscribers. (Anyone who pays for cable TV effectively pays Fox News every month, whether or not they watch the channel.)
Fox News agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million to settle the defamation case the voting systems company brought against the right wing network.
Media Matters’ news director John Whitehouse also spoke to cable subscriber fees after the Dominion/Fox News settlement agreement.
“For some context,” Whitehouse says, “Fox News made roughly $1.9 billion from cable subscriber fees alone in 2022 (that is, fees that everyone with Fox News on their cable system pays, even if they never watch). And most of that is from people who never even watch the channel.”
“It’s absolutely ridiculous that cable companies make virtually all Americans subsidize this shit channel,” Whitehouse added. “Anyway, if you’re wondering who is paying for this settlement, the answer is you, if you have a cable subscription and get Fox.”
Smartmatic Vows to ‘Expose the Rest’ of Fox News’ Alleged ‘Misconduct’ After Dominion Settles Massive Lawsuit: Report
In the wake of Dominion Voting Systems settling its defamation lawsuit against Fox News for $787.5 million – just under half of the $1.6 billion it had sued for – Smartmatic, which is suing the right wing cable network for $2.7 billion, is vowing to “expose” the rest of the “misconduct” it is alleging.
“Dominion’s litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox’s disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest,” the company said in a statement, as The New York Times reports.
Smartmatic is a privately held multinational electronic voting systems company that is also alleging defamation against Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News. The case has not yet gone to trial.
Semafor’s Ben Smith adds Smartmatic also said: “Smartmatic remains committed to clearing its name, recouping the significant damage done to the company, and holding Fox accountable for undermining democracy.”
Dominion appears pleased with the settlement, with its chief executive John Poulos calling the settlement “historic,” The Times notes.
“Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion,” Poulos said.
The Atlantic’s David Frum muses about how much more money Smartmatic’s lawsuit against Fox News might cost the company, should it win its defamation case.
“Until extremely recently, the largest libel verdict in US history was $222 million in 1997,” Frum says, pointing to a Washington Post article about a case against Dow Jones over its Wall Street Journal article.
“The $965 million verdict against Alex Jones last year topped that,” Frum adds. “Fox’s $787 million is now the runner-up.”
Continuing to muse about how much Smartmatic might get, if it were too win its case, From says, “Pending the Smartmatic settlement, which may pole-vault Fox into first place ahead of Alex Jones. It’ll be remarkable if one company settles two out of three biggest defamation cases in US history within a few weeks of each other. Shareholder derivative suits may then follow.”
Indeed, similarly, NBC News’ Ben Collins suggested the Fox News settlement, by comparison, was not enough.
“InfoWars has to pay out almost a billion. Three-quarters of that for a much more well-funded and expansive set of lies — a lie which they continue to entertain — seems like small potatoes,” Collins tweeted, adding: “To me.”
Vicious Feud Erupts Between Marjorie Taylor Greene and ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is now in a feud with two one-time allies whom she is implicating in a scheme to sexually prey upon teenage boys.
At issue is a series of leaked messages showing “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander allegedly soliciting teenage boys for nude photos.
Alexander has admitted to “struggling” with an attraction to men but has denied knowingly soliciting photos from underage boys.
The scandal also drew in white nationalist and Trump dinner guest Nick Fuentes, who is being accused of trying to help Alexander silence some of the teens who were solicited by offering them jobs.
READ MORE: Oklahoma Sheriff who threatened local media with violence is now investigating local media
Reacting to all this, Greene lashed out at her two one-time allies in an angry Twitter rant.
“This is disgusting textbook predation of underage boys,” Greene wrote. “And Nick Fuentes was in on it… FBI should investigate.”
Greene’s falling out with both Alexander and Fuentes has been swift, as just last year Greene spoke at one of Fuentes’ white nationalist conferences, although at the time she denied knowing anything about his controversial views, including his belief that the Holocaust was a hoax.
In addition to Fuentes and Alexander, Greene has also lately criticized far-right failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer and expressed alarm when she learned former President Donald Trump had instructed his 2024 presidential campaign to give her a job.
House Democrat ‘Endorses’ George Santos as NY Republican Announces He’s Running for Re-Election
A Democratic member of Congress on Monday mockingly “endorsed” U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who just announced he is running for re-election – and is desperate for campaign cash.
“I hereby formally endorse George Santos to win the GOP nomination for Congress from his district. Frankly, I can think of no better representative of the modern day GOP’s stance on honesty and integrity than George Santos,” wrote U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) in a tweet mocking the New York Republican and his party.
In his re-election announcement, Santos claims he “has been a dependable conservative vote in Congress and a fearless champion of conservative values.”
Monday afternoon, and reportedly desperately needing campaign cash, Congressman Santos announced he will run for re-election, despite multiple apparent investigations at the state and federal level, in addition to a House Ethics Committee probe.
On Sunday The Hill reported Santos’ “campaign finance disclosures reveal more money has been paid back as refunds than has come in as contributions since the start of the year.” He has just $25,000 in his campaign chest.
The cash problem gets worse for Santos: He may have stiffed a fellow GOP member pot Congress.
On Monday, The Dallas Morning News reported Santos had set up a joint-fundraising committee with U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), but Santos’ treasurer, according to the Van Dyne campaign, never sent her share of the donations.
“As a first-generation American,” Santos says in his announcement, despite numerous aspects of his backstory being called into question after all the ,yes he has told, “I am no stranger to the issues affecting my district. I grew up poor with a single mom, and thanks to the American dream, a poor boy of immigrant parents in Queens can grow up to serve his community in the halls of Congress.”
Other mocked Santos as well.
“George Santos announces he will help Democrats take back the House,” said Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).
“House Majority Leader, Nobel Prize finalist, and Time Person of the Year George Santos has announced his bid for re-election. If he wins, he will be the first ever member of Congress re-elected while also running a Fortune 500 company from the International Space Station,” mocked Robert Maguire, the research director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
