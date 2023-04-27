RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Tim Scott Transforms From ‘Kinder, Gentler’ Republican to Calling the Left the ‘Enemy’ of the American People (Video)
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), once painted as representing the “kinder, gentler version of the GOP,” is transforming into a MAGA Republican.
Scott, who recently announced a presidential exploratory committee, has decided to attack Democrats, liberals, progressives – the entirety of “the left” – literally declaring them “the enemy.”
It’s been a slow transformation.
“Even though the 2024 race will get more crowded and less clear-cut as we get closer to it,” CNN’s Chris Cillizza wrote in 2020 during the Republican National Convention, contrasting speeches made by Donald Trump, Jr. and Sen. Scott, “what we saw … is a stark reminder that the post-Trump GOP will be faced with an fundamental choice over the next few years: More Trumpism, or a kinder, gentler version of the GOP.”
Less than three years ago, Scott was the “kinder, gentler version of the GOP.”
Fast forward to this year.
Noting that Scott’s “persona in the Senate, and in his home state, has been far less partisan than potential rivals now competing for Trump’s base voters,” NPR reported in a March about his Fox News appearance, “Scott was confronted by a host Shannon Bream, who noted the contradiction between that line and Scott’s image of cordial collegiality in the Senate. Scott said it was necessary to highlight ‘the state of America and the weakness of the progressive movement’ in order to offer ‘positive, optimistic solutions.'”
And now, this week.
“The blueprint for how to ruin America, being posted by President Biden and the radical left, is the reason why patriotism is down, and attacks on religious liberty is up,” Scott told Newsmax. “The radical left has simply zeroed-in on the foundation of this nation.”
And now, Wednesday.
“Without any question, I believe that getting in this race is indicative of the fact that our campaign will win and beat President Biden,” Sen. Scott insisted, as The Hill reported. “The enemy for the American people is the left.”
Watch below or at this link.
Scott: The enemy for the American people is the left. pic.twitter.com/947Dje3VPd
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2023
Far Right Anti-LGBTQ Christian Nationalist Mark Robinson Launches Bid for Governor
Mark Robinson, the current lieutenant governor of North Carolina, is an unabashed Christian nationalist and virulent anti-LGBTQ bigot who made no secret of his plans to run for governor of the state in 2024. Despite claiming that he does not want to be governor, Robinson official launched his bid for the office during a rally Saturday in Altamahaw, North Carolina.
Republican insiders are reportedly concerned that Robinson’s radical views and past statements could make him “a liability” should he win the GOP nomination. And they have good reason to be worried.
Robinson describes himself as “more preacher than politician,” and that is no exaggeration, as he has bragged that it is his mission “to literally make war on the devil” and see to it that this nation is “led by the people of God.” For years, Robinson has been working closely with Christian nationalist political operative David Lane to ensure that their Christian nationalist values “reign supreme” throughout North Carolina. To that end, Robinson has demanded that Christians get “warlike” if they are to defeat “the enemies of freedom” who are supposedly trying to destroy the nation.
In his speeches, he’s given a sense of whom he views as enemies of freedom.
Speaking at a religious-right Faith and Freedom Coalition event in 2021, Robinson asserted that “this will always be a Christian nation” and told those who disagree, “If you don’t like it, I’ll buy your plane, train, or automobile ticket right up out of here.”
“The Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation and help freedom survive for future generations,” Robinson proclaimed during another speech in October 2021.
Robinson also holds radical views regarding the Second Amendment, proclaiming that guns are a gift from God given to Americans to fight off a “tyrannical” government like the Biden administration.
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson declares that the Biden administration is “tyrannical:” “This is the type of government the Second Amendment was made for.” pic.twitter.com/wsLcboXgiP
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 23, 2021
But those views pale in comparison to the attacks he levels on the LGBTQ community, whose issues and identities he has decried as “filth.”
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught “filth”: “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.” pic.twitter.com/aXjCPFKTs0
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021
“If there’s a movement in this country that is demonic and that is full of the spirit of Antichrist, it is the transgender movement,” Robinson proclaimed while preaching at a virulently anti-LGBTQ church in North Carolina in 2021.
While preaching at another North Carolina church that same year, Robinson asserted that those pushing to protect transgender rights do so because they want to molest children.
In fact, attacking LGBTQ issues is a hallmark of Robinson’s speeches, like when he preached that homosexuality is “ugly” and serves no purpose.
“I’m tired of this society trying to tell me it’s not so,” Robinson thundered. “Society has completely purged God from the building and from the equation, and because of it, we’re headed down into a rabbit hole that’s gonna lead us to something we can’t even imagine. God destroyed a society because of its morality. And let’s get this straight: In this country, we don’t have a homosexual issue—that’s just a tool of the devil to continue to divide us and lead us into immorality.”
Robinson is an extremist even by the traditional standards of Christian nationalists and anti-LGBTQ activists, and it is downright alarming that someone holding these views could potentially become a governor and use the reins of power to impose such views on an entire state.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Ohio Republican Launches Senate Campaign – Calls for Reparations for White People (Video)
A far-right Republican Ohio businessman this week announced he is running to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, and called for reparations for white people.
“We didn’t really think of what were the people that came before us. We stand on the shoulders of giants,” declared Bernie Moreno, as Heartland Signal reports (video below).
“We stand on the shoulders of people like John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington – this group of people that took on the largest empire in history. That said, ‘No. We will not stand for this,'” he declared, offered no specifics.
“That same group of people, later– white people – died to free Black people,” said Moreno, who appears to already have the support of Donald Trump.
“It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not talked about in schools very much, is it? They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country. Name another country that did that, freed slaves, that died to do that.”
“You know, when they talk about reparations, where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people? I know it’s not politically correct to say that, but we gotta stop being politically correct. We gotta call it how it is.”
Moreno ran in 2022 but dropped out of the crowded race of MAGA candidates in a GOP primary won by venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance, who was strongly endorsed by Donald Trump. Moreno announced he was withdrawing from the race after meeting with Trump.
A lengthy NAACP resolution makes the legitimate case for reparations for Black people.
“African Americans have been enslaved in the United States from 1619 to 1865 and people of African descent have been murdered, brutalized, made victims of genocide, sexually assaulted and economically depressed based on race in the United States from 1619 through the civil rights movement. Evidence of this systemic racism are still present today. The United States government must atone for the actions in the name of the United States government against Black people in the United States,” it begins – hardly comparable to Moreno’s claim – with much more in the document.
Watch Moreno below or at this link:
Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno proposes reparations for white people: “You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?” pic.twitter.com/50wsfmWYdV
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 21, 2023
Watch the video above or at this link.
President Biden’s Relationship With His Son Is an ‘Insult to the American People’ Says House Republican (Video)
A Republican U.S. Congressman from New York is denouncing President Joe Biden’s loving and public relationship with his son, Hunter Biden.
U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, whose district encompasses portions of Upstate New York, also serves as the head of the New York Republican Party. On Thursday he attacked the President, suggesting being a good and loving father was an “insult” to America.
“The fact that the President of the United States continues to trot him around,” Rep. Langworthy said, referring to Hunter Biden, “take him to Ireland, continue to put him on display as someone who’s a blatant influence-peddler, is an insult to the American people and shows that there is corruption alive and well in the White House.”
Langworthy also told Fox News Business’ Maria Bartiromo, “I mean, there’s so much smoke around Hunter Biden that there has to be a raging inferno.” She appeared to agree with him.
Congressman Langworthy is one of 26 House Republicans on the Oversight Committee, all of whom last month refused to sign a simple, two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy.
READ MORE: ‘Be a Leader. Do Something’: Marco Rubio Mocked for Complaining ‘They’ Aren’t Solving Florida’s Four-Day Gas Shortage
Republicans for years have attacked Hunter Biden and have used him as a tool to try to attack his father, and the entire Biden family. The House Oversight Committee, on which Langworthy sits, has dedicated much of its operation to investigating President Biden and his son, Hunter.
In 2021, the Associated Press reported on Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” that “details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse.”
“His ‘deep descent’ into substance addiction followed the 2015 death of his older brother, Beau, who succumbed to brain cancer at age 46, Hunter Biden writes,” the AP noted. “’After Beau died, I never felt more alone. I lost hope,’ he wrote.”
In October, Fox News propagandist Sean Hannity attempted to mock President Joe Biden by airing a private 2018 father to son voicemail in which the senior Biden unabashedly expressed his love for his troubled son.
“It’s dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world pal,” Joe Biden says in the recording (below). “You gotta get some help. I don’t know what to do, I know you don’t either.”
On his show, Sean Hannity aired a 2018 voicemail between Joe & Hunter Biden that showed how much love the President has for his son. pic.twitter.com/Y6L8SHSoFt
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 11, 2022
Some on social media are denouncing Rep. Langworthy’s attack.
READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Need Statistics’: GOP Congresswoman Says Locking Up Her Guns Will Not Make Her and Her Children Safer
“The same people that praised Trump for hiring his daughter & son in law in the White House while trotting them publicly around every world leader are now complaining because Joe took his son on one trip to Ireland,” wrote former Democratic congressional candidate Russell Foster of Texas. “Do they even hear the BS coming out of their mouths?”
Watch Rep. Langworthy’s attack on the Bidens below, the video including President Biden’s voicemail to his son above, or both at this link.
Rep. Nick Langworthy tells Maria Bartiromo that Biden having a public relationship with his son is “an insult to the American people and shows that there is corruption alive and well in the White House.” pic.twitter.com/5SLOOcVrOD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2023
