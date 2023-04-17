News
Fox News Takes Out Full-Page Ad Boasting It’s ‘Trusted More Than Ever’ Amid Reports It Wants to Settle Defamation Case
As Fox News barrels toward a potentially perilous defamation courtroom battle with Dominion Voting Systems, the network is nonetheless acting with defiance by taking out a full-page at in the New York Times boasting of its purported trustworthiness.
NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik on Monday posted a photo of the ad on Twitter, and it showed that Fox claims that it is “trusted now more than ever” based on a YouGov poll showing the network easily besting rival networks in terms of viewer trust.
Despite Fox News’ boasts, however, many legal experts have said that the network is in significant jeopardy thanks to internal messages unearthed by Dominion’s lawyers that they say present real evidence of malice.
Among other things, Dominion found that former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell got her false theories about Dominion rigging the election for President Joe Biden from a woman who claimed to have learned it from the wind.
RELATED: Trump screeches at Fox News in all-caps 3 am Truth Social post
They also obtained multiple internal messages from Fox News hosts and producers showing that they weren’t buying bogus claims about Dominion conspiring with dead Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez to rig the 2020 election, although they seemingly did nothing to stop such claims about Dominion from being shown on air.
The Fox-Dominion trial is set to begin on Tuesday, although reports have indicated that the network is seeking to come to a last-minute settlement with the firm.
News
Clarence Thomas Claimed Up to $750k From Real Estate Firm That Shut Down in 2006: Report
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reported rental income worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from a real estate firm that has been defunct for nearly 20 years, the latest investigation into the embattled judge revealed Sunday.
The Washington Post wrote that financial disclosure forms show he’s continued to report between $50,000 and $100,000 a year made from Ginger Ltd., Partnership, a firm launched in the 1980s by his wife and her family.
The firm closed down in 2006, the Post reported. It was replaced by another firm, but Thomas’ records don’t mention that one.
The Post analyzed Thomas’ financial disclosures over several decades and found a series of errors, it said.
“They have raised questions about how seriously Thomas views his responsibility to accurately report details about his finances to the public,” the newspaper said.
ProPublica reported this month that Thomas was taken on vacations by, and sold real estate property to, a Texas billionaire, Harlan Crow, without making necessary disclosures.
“Any presumption in favor of Thomas’s integrity and commitment to comply with the law is gone. His assurances and promises cannot be trusted. Is there more? What’s the whole story? The nation needs to know,” Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics expert at New York University, told the Post.
“The Supreme Court has been the glue that has held the republic together since 1790 with the Civil War the only interruption. We need the public to respect it even when it disagrees with it and to understand why it is important.”
Thomas didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Post.
The Post said that, since 2006 when the real estate firm shut down, Thomas, whose annual salary is $285,000, has reported receiving between $270,000 and $750,000 from it.
News
?Melania Trump’s Business Dealings ‘Unclear’ After Financial Disclosures Released
On Friday, Donald Trump finally released his long-awaited personal financial disclosures to the Federal Election Commission after repeated warnings that he was late, and according to the New York Times, there was a lot missing that needs to be updated.
As part of the Times’ analysis of the 101-page document, the report notes that the former president has been particularly successful in some of his outside ventures including his Truth Social media platform and his NFT sales that were projected to hit $100 million, and will likely come in closer to $6 million.
RELATED ARTICLE: Trump discloses finances after stalling for 90 days
According to the Times, Melania Trump has done well for herself as she cashes in on her four years as first lady, but raised questions about what exactly her company, MKT World LLC, does.
The Times reports that Melania’s company shares the same address as Trump International Golf Club, and is reporting earnings and royalties of between $1 million and $5 million.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Conservative suggests an eye-popping strategy to ‘eradicate Trumpism’
“While the company’s exact business dealings were unclear, Ms. Trump has found multiple ways to monetize her ties to Mr. Trump since leaving the White House. In January 2022, she put up for auction a digital portrait of herself by a French artist, a print of the portrait and a white hat she once wore at the White House while meeting the president of France,” the report states.
The Times also noted her deal with conservative social-media site Parler, although financial details are unavailable. That news comes on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report that Parler is now under new ownership and has been temporarily shuttered as the new management conducts a “strategic reassessment.”
You can read the Times report here.
News
Watch: Mike Pence Showed Up to Speak at the NRA Convention – It Didn’t Go Well
Mike Pence, the estranged, one-term Trump vice president who is widely expected to announce a 2024 presidential run against his former boss, showed up at the NRA’s convention in Indianapolis, Indiana – his home state – to deliver a speech Friday afternoon.
It didn’t go well.
Pence, the Republican former Indiana governor and U.S. Congressman, was loudly booed.
Despite the less-than-welcoming welcome, Pence told the audience, “I love you too.”
Mike Pence booed at the NRA Convention today. pic.twitter.com/hmZuT6n1lP
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 14, 2023
To be fair, he did get applause, which apparently was not captured by the C-SPAN microphones.
Vice President Pence was booed as he took the stage here at the NRA meeting — in his home state of Indiana.
Pence responds: “I love you too” pic.twitter.com/vWJtW21F9z
— Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) April 14, 2023
Pence is no stranger to being booed.
READ MORE: Everything Ron DeSantis Did Yesterday Is Wrong – And Many People Are Noticing
In fact, he’s been booed at at least four other events, two of them also in his home state of Indiana. That should come as no surprise. In 2016, before Donald Trump chose him to be his vice presidential running mate, Governor Pence’s approval was “underwater” and he was seen as “unpopular” – so much so he could have lost his re-election bid.
In 2016, while still governor of Indiana, Pence was booed at a baseball game for signing a highly-restrictive abortion bill.
While throwing the opening pitch in 2016 Pence was booed for signing one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. #BooMikePence pic.twitter.com/lxccUDzMm1
— Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) June 7, 2018
Here he is, also in 2016, getting booed by the audience at Broadway’s “Hamilton.” He later received a respectful plea from the cast:
Mike Pence was booed by the audience when he saw @HamiltonMusical, and the cast addressed him directly after the show pic.twitter.com/230xNoNEFZ
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 19, 2016
The following year, now officially vice president, Pence was again booed, again in his home state of Indiana, as graduating students literally walked out in protest while he delivered the commencement address at Notre Dame University.
And finally when Notre Dame students walked out of their graduation in rebuke of the Trump administration and Mike Pence’s record in Indiana. #BooMikePence pic.twitter.com/4dJHV28MB0
— Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) June 7, 2018
In 2021 at the Faith & Freedom conference, which should be considered his base, Pence was booed and called a “traitor.”
Mike Pence gets booed and called a traitor in Florida ?? pic.twitter.com/MIuTe8UChm
— Art TakingBack ?? (@ArtValley818_) June 18, 2021
READ MORE: Top Democrat Calls for DOJ to Investigate Clarence Thomas After ‘Week of Silence’ From Chief Justice
