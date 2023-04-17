Fox News Takes Out Full-Page Ad Boasting It’s ‘Trusted More Than Ever’ Amid Reports It Wants to Settle Defamation Case

As Fox News barrels toward a potentially perilous defamation courtroom battle with Dominion Voting Systems, the network is nonetheless acting with defiance by taking out a full-page at in the New York Times boasting of its purported trustworthiness.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik on Monday posted a photo of the ad on Twitter, and it showed that Fox claims that it is “trusted now more than ever” based on a YouGov poll showing the network easily besting rival networks in terms of viewer trust.

Despite Fox News’ boasts, however, many legal experts have said that the network is in significant jeopardy thanks to internal messages unearthed by Dominion’s lawyers that they say present real evidence of malice.

Among other things, Dominion found that former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell got her false theories about Dominion rigging the election for President Joe Biden from a woman who claimed to have learned it from the wind.

They also obtained multiple internal messages from Fox News hosts and producers showing that they weren’t buying bogus claims about Dominion conspiring with dead Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez to rig the 2020 election, although they seemingly did nothing to stop such claims about Dominion from being shown on air.

The Fox-Dominion trial is set to begin on Tuesday, although reports have indicated that the network is seeking to come to a last-minute settlement with the firm.

