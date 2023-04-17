News
‘Weaponization’: Nadler Blasts Jordan for Doing Trump’s ‘Bidding’ With NYC Field Trip Targeting DA Bragg (Live Video)
House Judiciary Ranking Member Jerry Nadler Monday morning blasted House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan‘s partisan field trip to New York City to attack Alvin Bragg in retribution for the Manhattan District Attorney’s grand jury indictment of Donald Trump on 34 felony violations.
Chairman Jordan’s unusual hearing in Manhattan, which began Monday morning, is expected to highlight victims of crime in attempt to paint New York City as dangerous and DA Bragg as not doing his job, despite statistics that show the nation’s largest city is also one of its safest.
Jordan has no oversight authority over an elected state or county official.
“Let me be very clear,” said Nadler, a Democrat who represents New York City, as he began his opening statement (video below). “We are here today in lower Manhattan for one reason and one reason only: The chairman is doing the bidding of Donald Trump.”
“Committee Republicans designed this hearing to intimidate and deter the duly-elected District Attorney of Manhattan from doing the work his constituents elected him to do. They have demanded access to the inner workings of an ongoing criminal case, information to which they know that they are not entitled. They have subpoenaed a witness who used to work for the district attorney whom they know cannot answer their questions, and they have earned a lawsuit they risks future congressional oversight.”
Nadler said Republicans on the committee have “perpetuated the anti-semitic and racist tropes that Mr. Trump has directed at both the prosecutor and the judge in this case, they are using their public offices and the resources of this committee to protect their political patron Donald Trump. It is an outrageous abuse of power. It is to use the chairman’s favorite term, a weaponization of the House Judiciary Committee.”
Nadler also accused Jordan of using his committee “to undermine” the judicial “process as it unfolds,” calling the chairman’ actions “cynical, unethical, and given the violence unleashed on the capital by the former president, just plain dangerous.”
“Now we grieve for the victims of violent crime here in Manhattan and everywhere. But it is shameful that the Republicans of this committee would use the pretext of violent crime as an excuse to play tourists in New York and bully the district attorney and it is particularly disgraceful that they would use this pretext after doing nothing, nothing to stop the gun violence that terrorizes our nation.”
Nadler noted there have been “at least 146 mass shootings this year alone,” more “than days so far this year.”
“Three people were shot dead and five others injured at Michigan State University. Three children and three teachers were shot and killed at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee. Five people are dead and eight others including two police officers are injured after a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. These tragedies have taken place in nearly every corner of our nation.”
“Unlike our Republican colleagues, Democrats have consistently advanced policies that make all of our communities including New York, safer places to live, to work, to worship, and to go to school. Last Congress over the objection of every Republican here today, we passed the first gun violence prevention package in decades. We can and must do more. We must pass universal background checks. We must implement red flag laws to keep guns away from those who are a danger to themselves and others and we must reinstate the assault weapons ban. Each of these proposals are overwhelmingly popular with the American public and each is opposed by House Republicans.”
Before the hearing began, Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine noted, “Jim Jordan could have done today’s sham hearing near his home in Columbus (murder rate 3x NYC) Or Jacksonville (3.5x NYC) Or Ft. Worth (2x NYc) But he’s holding it in Manhattan. Because it’s not really about public safety. It’s about undermining the prosecution of Trump.”
Early Monday morning, CNN’s Daniel Dale published a deep dive into NYC crime statistics amid Jordan’s claims. In part, Dale writes, “Violent crime in Manhattan and New York City is far below record levels,” “Most categories of major crime in Manhattan, though not all, are down so far in 2023.” He also lists dozens of big cities where the murder rate is far higher than New York City’s.
Watch the full live or the hearing below or at this link.
Judge Slams Trump in Lengthy Warning While Denying Delay Request
The judge in E. Jean Carroll‘s defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump blasted the ex-president in a lengthy ruling denying his request for another delay, warning he will not allow Trump to try to prejudice the jury pool then use that as reason for needing a “cooling off” period – and reminded him his situation during any delay could get worse.
“It does not sit well for Mr. Trump to promote pretrial publicity and then to claim that coverage that he promoted was prejudicial to him and should be taken into account as supporting a further delay,” wrote U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in his ten-page denial. Trump’s lawyers, citing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charging Trump with 34 felony violations, asked for a four-week delay, claiming it would be hard for him to get a fair trial.
“At bottom, Mr. Trump has failed to show that there is anything about the media coverage of his indictment or about the supposed efficacy of a ‘cooling off’ period that would warrant an adjournment of this trial.”
Judge Kaplan adds, “it is quite important to remember [also] that postponements in circumstances such as this are not necessarily unmixed blessings from the standpoint of a defendant who is hoping for the dissipation of what he regards, or says he regards, as negative publicity. Events happen during postponements. Sometimes they can make matters worse,” he says, appearing to suggest Trump might face additional indictments or other issues during his requested four-week delay.
“There is no justification for an adjournment,” Judge Kaplan states, observing that the media coverage was “significantly (though certainly not entirely) invited or provoked by Mr. Trump’s own actions.” He also noted that any claim it “would preclude selection of a fair and impartial jury on April 25 is pure speculation.”
Judge Kaplan also says Carroll filed her case more than three years ago, and, “She now is over 79 years of age and is entitled to her day in court just as both parties are entitled to a fair trial.”
The Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery sums up Judge Kaplan’s denial and remarks, writing: “Judges all over the place are finally coming down on Trump with iron fists. The theme is usually the same: You caused your own hell, Mr. Trump.”
Image via Shutterstock
Fox News Takes Out Full-Page Ad Boasting It’s ‘Trusted More Than Ever’ Amid Reports It Wants to Settle Defamation Case
As Fox News barrels toward a potentially perilous defamation courtroom battle with Dominion Voting Systems, the network is nonetheless acting with defiance by taking out a full-page at in the New York Times boasting of its purported trustworthiness.
NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik on Monday posted a photo of the ad on Twitter, and it showed that Fox claims that it is “trusted now more than ever” based on a YouGov poll showing the network easily besting rival networks in terms of viewer trust.
Despite Fox News’ boasts, however, many legal experts have said that the network is in significant jeopardy thanks to internal messages unearthed by Dominion’s lawyers that they say present real evidence of malice.
Among other things, Dominion found that former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell got her false theories about Dominion rigging the election for President Joe Biden from a woman who claimed to have learned it from the wind.
They also obtained multiple internal messages from Fox News hosts and producers showing that they weren’t buying bogus claims about Dominion conspiring with dead Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez to rig the 2020 election, although they seemingly did nothing to stop such claims about Dominion from being shown on air.
The Fox-Dominion trial is set to begin on Tuesday, although reports have indicated that the network is seeking to come to a last-minute settlement with the firm.
Image via Shutterstock
Clarence Thomas Claimed Up to $750k From Real Estate Firm That Shut Down in 2006: Report
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reported rental income worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from a real estate firm that has been defunct for nearly 20 years, the latest investigation into the embattled judge revealed Sunday.
The Washington Post wrote that financial disclosure forms show he’s continued to report between $50,000 and $100,000 a year made from Ginger Ltd., Partnership, a firm launched in the 1980s by his wife and her family.
The firm closed down in 2006, the Post reported. It was replaced by another firm, but Thomas’ records don’t mention that one.
The Post analyzed Thomas’ financial disclosures over several decades and found a series of errors, it said.
“They have raised questions about how seriously Thomas views his responsibility to accurately report details about his finances to the public,” the newspaper said.
ProPublica reported this month that Thomas was taken on vacations by, and sold real estate property to, a Texas billionaire, Harlan Crow, without making necessary disclosures.
“Any presumption in favor of Thomas’s integrity and commitment to comply with the law is gone. His assurances and promises cannot be trusted. Is there more? What’s the whole story? The nation needs to know,” Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics expert at New York University, told the Post.
“The Supreme Court has been the glue that has held the republic together since 1790 with the Civil War the only interruption. We need the public to respect it even when it disagrees with it and to understand why it is important.”
Thomas didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Post.
The Post said that, since 2006 when the real estate firm shut down, Thomas, whose annual salary is $285,000, has reported receiving between $270,000 and $750,000 from it.
