Democratic Reps Say FEMA Cuts Are Leading to Hurricane Katrina-Level Disaster
In a new op-ed, Democratic Reps. Rick Larsen of Washington and Greg Stanton of Arizona draw parallels to the Trump administration’s cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, better known as FEMA, and the lead-up to the devastation caused by 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.
The Hill published the representatives’ op-ed on Thursday. They warn that hurricane season is coming and FEMA is in “disarray,” pointing out that President Donald Trump has called on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to dismantle FEMA by the end of the year.
“It’s eerily reminiscent of the summer of 2005, when hasty organizational changes, brain drain and unqualified leadership plagued FEMA in the lead up to its catastrophic response to Hurricane Katrina. The images we saw along the Gulf Coast then shocked the nation, and communities are still recovering to this day,” Larsen and Stanton wrote. “As we approach the 20-year anniversary of that catastrophe, this administration seems dead set on repeating history’s mistakes.”
READ MORE: No Trump, No FEMA? Tornado Ravaged City’s Mayor Pleads for Federal Assistance
The representatives pointed out that the Department of Government Efficiency got rid of 2,000 FEMA workers. The White House had also been approving and denying requests for disaster relief funds without informing FEMA, according to CNN, causing delays.
“As Trump hobbles FEMA’s disaster preparation, he’s also playing politics with federal funding for recovery. So far, almost every approved disaster declaration has been for Republican-led states, while requests from Democratic governors — including Washington — remain pending or have been denied outright. Even conservatives have had to grovel to Trump for federal assistance,” the representatives wrote.
Larsen and Stanton are referring to actions like Trump’s desire to tie California’s disaster relief to the passage of a voter ID law. Another example is when Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary, had to publically beg Trump to reverse his decision to deny aid after tornadoes hit the state.
During Trump’s second term, the United States’ disaster response record has not been great. During his January tour of parts of North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helena, he called FEMA “not good.”
“FEMA turned out to be a a disaster. And you could go back a long way, you could go back to Louisiana, you could go back to some of the things that took place in Texas. And it turns out to be the state that ends up doing the work. It just complicates it. I think we’re gonna recommend that FEMA go away. And we pay directly and we pay a percentage to the state, but the state should fix it,” Trump said at the time.
And in May, when tornadoes hit states including Kentucky, Missouri and Illinois, St. Louis, Missouri Mayor Cara Spencer said that FEMA was completely absent, despite the devastation.
“FEMA has not been on the ground—we do not have confirmed assistance from FEMA at this point,” Spencer said. “I do want to say, however, every other level of government has been on the ground with us, helping in every capacity possible. But when you have a disaster of this scale, eight miles of just pure destruction, this tornado didn’t just touch down and leave, this tornado ripped through our community for a full eight miles in the city of St. Louis, and this is an area that has needed help, that we need investment, you know, our North St. Louis has been neglected for a long time, and we need the help of our partners here.”
At the time, Noem said that she’d spoken to the governors of those states and offered resources. But she also said the feds would defer to local governments.
“We discussed how while emergency management is best led by local authorities, we reinforced that DHS stands ready to take immediate action to offer resources and support,” Noem wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Local emergency managers should swiftly notify people in the affected areas to take action to protect themselves and their belongings. DHS stands ready to help when a state needs, requests, and declares an emergency.”
Image via Reuters
AZ GOP’s Latest Election ‘Audit’ Disaster: Taxpayers Will Likely Have to Spend Millions for All New Voting Machines
Arizona’s Republican Senate President Karen Fann‘s “audit” of the Maricopa County presidential election just cost taxpayers millions of dollars, possibly more than $6 million – not including the cost of the actual “audit.”
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has sent Maricopa County a letter (below) expressing her “grave concerns regarding the security and integrity” of the voting machines that are starting to be returned. Secretary Hobbs says “the chain of custody, a critical tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninja’s control.”
Hobbs is warning Maricopa County they must acquire all new machines. According to ABC15’s Garrett Archer, the “cost of the equipment in full was about $6 million.”
If Maricopa County officials do not act to replace all the equipment that was handed over to Cyber Ninjas under President Fann’s direction, Secretary Hobbs says she will “begin the decertification process,” meaning the machines legally will not be allowed to be used.
NEW: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent letter today to Maricopa County officials saying if the county tries to use the vote-counting machines again after election audit, her office will “consider decertification
proceedings.”https://t.co/ZaQEwufvST pic.twitter.com/qGG2kMNzHe
— Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) May 20, 2021
“Replacing the machines would cost the county millions,” The Arizona Republic reports, confirming the $6 million figure. “The county leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems under a 3-year, $6.1 million agreement that runs through December 2022. The county pays Dominion monthly under the agreement, so it may still owe about a third of that cost. Add that to the millions that the county would need to spend to lease or buy new machines.”
But KJZZ reporter Ben Giles says that Senate President Fann “signed an agreement indemnifying Maricopa County from the cost to procure new equipment.” Which means that one way or another, the taxpayers are likely on the hook for the Republicans’ “audit.”
Cyber Ninjas, the “private contractors hired by Arizona Senate President Karen Fann,” The Arizona Republic adds, “had unfettered and unmonitored access to the machines. It’s unprecedented for private companies and individuals, other than the machine manufacturers, to have access to government-used voting machines.”
Last week Sec. Hobbs reported “observers from my office discovered a WiFi router connected to the ‘audit’ servers.”
“There’s no way to ensure that ballot images, vote counts, & perhaps voter data weren’t connected to external networks or the internet,” she warned.
🚨 Yesterday, observers from my office discovered a WiFi router connected to the “audit” servers.
There’s no way to ensure that ballot images, vote counts, & perhaps voter data weren’t connected to external networks or the internet. https://t.co/Edgjwc8HUp
— Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) May 12, 2021
