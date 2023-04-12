BREAKING NEWS
‘Espionage Act’: Expert Suggests Special Counsel Examining if Trump Was ‘Disseminating’ National Defense Information
Dept. of Justice investigators for Special Counsel Jack Smith have been asking witnesses if Donald Trump showed off a map that contains sensitive national security information. One noted legal expert says it could mean DOJ might be considering charges against the ex-president under the Espionage Act.
“The nature of the map and the information it contained is not clear,” The New York Times reports. “One person briefed on the matter said investigators have asked about Mr. Trump showing the map while aboard a plane. Another said that, based on the questions they were asking, investigators appeared to believe that Mr. Trump showed the map to at least one adviser after leaving office.”
“A third person with knowledge of the investigation said the map might also have been shown to a journalist writing a book. The Washington Post has previously reported that investigators have asked about Mr. Trump showing classified material, including maps, to political donors.”
READ MORE: ‘Just Like Public Pools Were Closed in the South’: Shock as State and Local Governments Try to Shutter Public Libraries
Ryan Goodman, the former Special Counsel to the Dept. of Defense, a professor at NYU Law, the co-editor-in-chief at Just Security, among a long list of other accomplishments on his resume, weighed in Wednesday.
‘Special Counsel apparently looking at evidence of Trump _disseminating_ national defense info,” Goodman tweeted in response to The Times article. “That could put this case into echelon of more serious charges under Espionage Act.”
“Sounds like the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation is near complete,” Goodman also noted, pointing to this passage from The Times: “Prosecutors have now interviewed nearly everyone who could offer insight in connection with the documents, according to one person briefed on the range of witnesses.”
READ MORE: ‘Fascism Plain and Simple’: Critics Blast Trump for Saying America’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Is Its Own ‘Sick Radical People’
BREAKING NEWS
Stephen Miller Again Testifying Before Special Counsel’s Grand Jury
Former White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, the architect of ex-president Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant separation policies, is once again testifying before a federal grand jury as DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith continues his investigation into the January 6 insurrection.
Miller’s appearance Tuesday comes “after the courts ordered that he and other top advisers must share their recollections of direct conversations with the then-president related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot,” CNN reports. “Miller is likely to be asked in the grand jury about his phone call with Trump minutes before the Ellipse rally that day, and other conversations they had about the election. The grand jury is hearing evidence as part of a special counsel’s criminal investigation.”
Trump had tried to block Miller from testifying, claiming “executive privilege,” which he has no legal or constitutional authority to invoke, as courts have repeatedly ruled.
READ MORE: ‘Straight Pride’ Organizer Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Alleged Role in January 6 Insurrection
In response to a Bloomberg News reporter tweeting Tuesday morning that Miller had just gone through security at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte noted, “Stephen Miller was on Fox News the morning of Dec 14 2020 *bragging* about the fraudulent elector scheme they were doing.”
Here is that video, from December 14, 2020. His claims appear to be fallacious.
Stephen Miller says Trump electors will be voting and sending results to Congress.
(They’ll be worthless because they won’t have the seals of the state Secretaries of State, though) pic.twitter.com/B9pKXqYGIa
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 14, 2020
In addition to reports of him testifying before the D.C. grand jury Tuesday, Miller is trending on Twitter after a just-published New York Times report reveals his child-separation policy, designed to send the message to migrants in Central America to not try to travel to the U.S., “a significant number of U.S. citizen children were also removed from their parents under the so-called zero tolerance policy, in which migrant parents were criminally prosecuted and jailed for crossing the border without authorization.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS
Louisville Becomes 146th Mass Shooting in Just 100 Days This Year – Dem Governor Says Two of the Victims Were His Friends
At least four people are dead and another eight people have been injured after a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police. Monday morning’s mass shooting is the 146th this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Monday is the 100th day of 2023.
“Of the at least eight people transported to a hospital, two are in critical condition,” Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Col. Paul Humphrey said, CNN reports. “One of those two is a police officer who is currently in surgery, he said.”
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, at a press conference revealed two of his close friends were among the four killed in Monday’s massacre. He said another was wounded and he hopes they survive.
“I had a very close friend that didn’t make it today.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear makes emotional statement on the deadly mass shooting in Louisville that killed at least four and injured eight others. https://t.co/MtAZB9Pxci pic.twitter.com/OsNiCjiZW9
— ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2023
Both Kentucky U.S. Senators, both pro-gun Republicans were quick to make public statements.
READ MORE: Jim Jordan to Hold Committee Hearing During NYC Field Trip to Attack Alvin Bragg for Prosecuting Trump
“Elaine and I are devastated by the news coming out of Louisville this morning. Thank you to LMPD and our first responders for your bravery at the scene. We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information,” Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted. McConnell has a very long anti-gun control voting record. Though then 2020 election cycle McConnell has taken in more than $1.2 million from the NRA, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.
“Kelley and I are praying for everyone involved in the deadly shooting in downtown Louisville this morning. Our hearts break for the families of those lost,” Senator Rand Paul tweeted. Sen. Paul was first elected in 2010, and through his first two campaign, not including last year, he has received $104,456, also according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.He too has a very long anti-gun control voting record.
CNN on-air reports Kentucky is one of the majority of U.S. states that allow permitless carry.
READ MORE: Behind Closed Doors DeSantis Quietly Turns US Into Majority Permitless Gun Carry Nation
Watch video of Gov. Beshear above or at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Nashville Trip to Meet With ‘Tennessee Three’ After GOP Expelled Black Dems
Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in Nashville Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after House Republicans in Tennessee voted to expel two Black Democratic state representatives who had supported the 7000 citizen protestors outraged the GOP lawmakers had refused to address gun violence one week earlier in the wake of a school mass shooting. A third Democrat, a white woman who stood with the two men, narrowly escaped expulsion.
VP Harris will meet with all three Democrats who were targeted by state Republicans, former Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, and Rep. Gloria Johnson. (Watch live, link below.)
Harris touched down at 4:00 PM local time, according to her press pool, and traveled to Fisk University to meet with Tennessee Democratic lawmakers, including the “Tennessee Three,” as well as community leaders.
.@VP is wheels down in Nashville, headed to meet with state legislators. pic.twitter.com/dAXtdg78zi
— Kirsten Allen (@KirstenAllen46) April 7, 2023
“Also present was at-large Metro Council member Zulfat Suara, who is among the council members planning to reappoint Justin Jones to the House as early as Monday,” The Tennessean reports.
Fisk University in Nashville holds a student rally in support of The Tennessee Three as Kamala Harris comes into town to meet with the three in private.
Stay with FOX 17 News for continuing coverage, and as always—check out the link in our bio for more.
PHOTO: @FOX17Kylie pic.twitter.com/i2hAGslb2A
— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) April 7, 2023
“What happened yesterday sent the wrong message to people around the world,” Suara said. “We need to make sure what they (expelled lawmakers) did is not in vain. We need to continue to demand gun reform.”
Harris is also expected to meet with “the young people who led protests at the Tennessee Capitol for gun reform,” and make a push for gun control.
Hundreds gather inside of the Fisk Memorial Chapel for the “Tennessee 3” rally. @VP is expected to speak around 6pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/LNYC0vwlkP
— Danielle Jackson (@DJacksonTV) April 7, 2023
“Six people, including three children, were killed last week in a school shooting in Nashville,” VP Harris said Friday morning. “How did Republican lawmakers in Tennessee respond? By expelling their colleagues who stood with Tennesseans and said enough is enough. This is undemocratic and dangerous.”
One former U.S. Attorney stated was an illegal act and a violation of their First Amendment rights. A top elections attorney repeatedly since the two Democrats were expelled has urged the Dept. of Justice to investigate and even “remedy” the situation.
The Vice President’s visit comes on the one-year anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, which she celebrated earlier Friday on social media.
One year ago today, I presided over the Senate vote for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. pic.twitter.com/y9tovdWpTB
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 7, 2023
Today we’re celebrating a woman whose name the world now knows: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. She made history one year ago today when the Senate confirmed her nomination to become the first Black woman on the highest court in the land. pic.twitter.com/zS3T9Ss9Et
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 7, 2023
The Vice President’s surprise trip came after President Joe Biden released a statement denouncing the expulsion of the two Black Democrats.
The Washington Post’s Tyler Pager reports President Biden has also invited the Tennessee Three to the White House.
Watch Live on News Channel 5 (click on Breaking News Update) or watch live at WVLT here (click on red box that says “On Now: hARRIS”).
