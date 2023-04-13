BREAKING NEWS
McConnell Vows He Is Returning to the Senate After Reports Swirl GOP Leadership Is Making Plans for His Successor
GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is Thursday afternoon issued a statement vowing to return to the Senate after a report swirled on social media that the 79-year old Kentucky Republican’s leadership team was making plans to find his successor.
“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people,” McConnell said in a post on Twitter at 2:30 PM.
McConnell did not disavow the claim his leadership team is searching for his successor, nor did he state he will not be retiring soon.
“Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell has been out of the public eye for weeks, following a serious fall that hospitalized him,” The Spectator reported. “Now multiple sources confirm that Senators John Barrasso of North Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota are actively reaching out to fellow Republican senators in efforts to prepare for an anticipated leadership vote — a vote that would occur upon announcement that McConnell would be retiring from his duties as leader, and presumably the Senate itself.”
The Spectator’s report came just days after McConnell told a Kentucky PBS affiliate, “I’m still in the height of my career,” and insisted, “I’m at the top of my game.”
That report was heavily shared on social media, with Republicans and Democrats alike tweeting it.
Leader McConnell was first elected to the U.S Senate in 1984, nearly four decades ago, and has held leadership positions for the past two decades, including Senate Majority Leader from 2015 to 2021. McConnell is the longest-serving Senate Republican leader in U.S. history.
Last year Politico reported on the massive number of right-wing judges McConnell has pushed through for Senate confirmation.
“After Democrats took the House in 2018, McConnell went into overdrive and nearly doubled his pace of lower-court confirmations. Ultimately, Trump and McConnell ushered in three new Supreme Court justices, 54 Circuit Court justices and 174 District Court justices — all lifetime appointees, many of them relatively young.”
“One source says that Cornyn has been particularly active in his preparations, taking fellow senators with whom he has little in common to lunch in attempts to court them,” adds The Spectator.
One year before he passed away in 2021, The New Yorker reported former Senate Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid “thinks that it’s time for some redress for what he regards as the theft of those two” U.S. Supreme Court seats.
Editor’s note: 3:02 PM –
This report has been updated based on McConnell’s statement.
‘Espionage Act’: Expert Suggests Special Counsel Examining if Trump Was ‘Disseminating’ National Defense Information
Dept. of Justice investigators for Special Counsel Jack Smith have been asking witnesses if Donald Trump showed off a map that contains sensitive national security information. One noted legal expert says it could mean DOJ might be considering charges against the ex-president under the Espionage Act.
“The nature of the map and the information it contained is not clear,” The New York Times reports. “One person briefed on the matter said investigators have asked about Mr. Trump showing the map while aboard a plane. Another said that, based on the questions they were asking, investigators appeared to believe that Mr. Trump showed the map to at least one adviser after leaving office.”
“A third person with knowledge of the investigation said the map might also have been shown to a journalist writing a book. The Washington Post has previously reported that investigators have asked about Mr. Trump showing classified material, including maps, to political donors.”
Ryan Goodman, the former Special Counsel to the Dept. of Defense, a professor at NYU Law, the co-editor-in-chief at Just Security, among a long list of other accomplishments on his resume, weighed in Wednesday.
‘Special Counsel apparently looking at evidence of Trump _disseminating_ national defense info,” Goodman tweeted in response to The Times article. “That could put this case into echelon of more serious charges under Espionage Act.”
“Sounds like the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation is near complete,” Goodman also noted, pointing to this passage from The Times: “Prosecutors have now interviewed nearly everyone who could offer insight in connection with the documents, according to one person briefed on the range of witnesses.”
Stephen Miller Again Testifying Before Special Counsel’s Grand Jury
Former White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, the architect of ex-president Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant separation policies, is once again testifying before a federal grand jury as DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith continues his investigation into the January 6 insurrection.
Miller’s appearance Tuesday comes “after the courts ordered that he and other top advisers must share their recollections of direct conversations with the then-president related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot,” CNN reports. “Miller is likely to be asked in the grand jury about his phone call with Trump minutes before the Ellipse rally that day, and other conversations they had about the election. The grand jury is hearing evidence as part of a special counsel’s criminal investigation.”
Trump had tried to block Miller from testifying, claiming “executive privilege,” which he has no legal or constitutional authority to invoke, as courts have repeatedly ruled.
In response to a Bloomberg News reporter tweeting Tuesday morning that Miller had just gone through security at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte noted, “Stephen Miller was on Fox News the morning of Dec 14 2020 *bragging* about the fraudulent elector scheme they were doing.”
Here is that video, from December 14, 2020. His claims appear to be fallacious.
Stephen Miller says Trump electors will be voting and sending results to Congress.
(They’ll be worthless because they won’t have the seals of the state Secretaries of State, though) pic.twitter.com/B9pKXqYGIa
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 14, 2020
In addition to reports of him testifying before the D.C. grand jury Tuesday, Miller is trending on Twitter after a just-published New York Times report reveals his child-separation policy, designed to send the message to migrants in Central America to not try to travel to the U.S., “a significant number of U.S. citizen children were also removed from their parents under the so-called zero tolerance policy, in which migrant parents were criminally prosecuted and jailed for crossing the border without authorization.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
Louisville Becomes 146th Mass Shooting in Just 100 Days This Year – Dem Governor Says Two of the Victims Were His Friends
At least four people are dead and another eight people have been injured after a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police. Monday morning’s mass shooting is the 146th this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Monday is the 100th day of 2023.
“Of the at least eight people transported to a hospital, two are in critical condition,” Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Col. Paul Humphrey said, CNN reports. “One of those two is a police officer who is currently in surgery, he said.”
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, at a press conference revealed two of his close friends were among the four killed in Monday’s massacre. He said another was wounded and he hopes they survive.
“I had a very close friend that didn’t make it today.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear makes emotional statement on the deadly mass shooting in Louisville that killed at least four and injured eight others. https://t.co/MtAZB9Pxci pic.twitter.com/OsNiCjiZW9
— ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2023
Both Kentucky U.S. Senators, both pro-gun Republicans were quick to make public statements.
“Elaine and I are devastated by the news coming out of Louisville this morning. Thank you to LMPD and our first responders for your bravery at the scene. We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information,” Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted. McConnell has a very long anti-gun control voting record. Though then 2020 election cycle McConnell has taken in more than $1.2 million from the NRA, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.
“Kelley and I are praying for everyone involved in the deadly shooting in downtown Louisville this morning. Our hearts break for the families of those lost,” Senator Rand Paul tweeted. Sen. Paul was first elected in 2010, and through his first two campaign, not including last year, he has received $104,456, also according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.He too has a very long anti-gun control voting record.
CNN on-air reports Kentucky is one of the majority of U.S. states that allow permitless carry.
Watch video of Gov. Beshear above or at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
