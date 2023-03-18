RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump’s Tuesday ‘Arrest’ Freak-Out Will Come Back to Haunt Him in Court: Legal Expert
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday just moments after Donald Trump claimed he is going to be arrested on Tuesday, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said the former president’s all-caps post on Truth Social that seems to encourage violence will become evidence in future indictments.
Speaking with host Katie Phang, Kirschner said the two posts will come back to haunt him — and the former president knows what he is doing by inciting his fans.
“I would slap a government exhibits sticker on this post and I would introduce it at his criminal trial,” Kirschner explained. “And this is a dark moment in our nation’s history.”
“Because what we have just seen is basically, ‘come to D.C. on January 6th. Will be wild 2.0.’ And I am sorry to say that for months I have been saying on air and online, that the moment Donald Trump knows he’s been indicted, his first post will be come to Manhattan or come to Georgia for my arraignment — will be wild.”
“He knows precisely what he is doing,” he elaborated. “He used similar language to incite, first of all, to entice his supporters to come to D.C. on January 6th. and then he proceeded to incite imminent, lawless action and he has done it all over again.”
“But, everything Donald Trump does is a miscalculation Katie, and here is why,” he added. “He has now just given the judge that will preside over his arraignment hearing food for thought about what kind of conditions should be set for the release of this dangerous man pending trial.”
Experts Warn Trump Is Encouraging Violence One Day After He Announces Rally at Waco on 30th Anniversary of Siege
Early Friday evening Donald Trump announced he will hold a campaign rally in Waco on March 25, which falls during the 30th anniversary of the 51-day deadly siege in that Texas community. Barely more than 12 hours later the one-term ex-president under at least four criminal investigations posted a statement that some, including legal experts, warn is encouraging or inciting violence, or is “a call for violence,” after claiming he will be arrested on Tuesday.
For those who would like a refresher, in 1993 agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) raided the headquarters of religious cult leader David Koresh and his Branch Davidians. Armed with warrants, federal agents targeted the compound searching for stockpiled firearms. By the end of the standoff, four ATF agents and 82 Branch Davidians had been killed.
Two years later The New York Times pointed to right-wing reaction to that raid, and to the Ruby Ridge siege, as the basis for Timothy McVeigh’s bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which the FBI called “the worst act of homegrown terrorism in the nation’s history.” 168 people, including 19 children, were killed that day.
Marcy Wheeler, a well-respected journalist who writes about civil liberties and national security, Saturday morning warned: “If you want to talk about Trump inciting violence, it’s probably plenty early to point out that Trump staged a rally in Waco during the 30 year anniversary of the siege.”
NBC News presidential historian and author of ten books, Michael Beschloss, summed it up: “So Trump is planning his first campaign rally for Waco on thirtieth anniversary of the siege where a cult leader challenged the authority of the federal government and threatened violence.”
Saturday morning, in several lengthy all-caps rage posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed he was being arrested on Tuesday, and demanded his followers “protest, take our nation back!”
Retired FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi, now a well-known NBC News national security analyst, wrote: “Cult leader to hold rally where wanted cult leader refused to surrender to feds 30 years ago, killed ATF agents, and ran deadly stand-off where at least 75 died: Donald Trump will host first 2024 presidential rally in Waco.”
Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok, who led the Bureau’s investigation of Russia’s attack on America’s 2016 presidential election and was targeted by Trump, who demanded his firing, pointed to a passage in another of Trump’s rage posts from Saturday morning, highlighting this phrase: “with no retribution.”
Trump, in his Saturday morning rage posts, offered support for the more than 1000 January 6 rioters and insurrectionists who have been arrested.
“American patriots are being arrested & held in captivity like animals, while criminals & leftist thugs are allowed to roam the streets, killing & burning with no retribution,” he wrote.
That line echoes his now-infamous speech earlier this month at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.
“In 2016, I declared, ‘I am your voice,’” Trump declared. “Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”
On December 19, 2020, Trump posted a now-infamous tweet, saying: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,” and “Be there, will be wild!”
Strzok says Saturday’s “retribution” reference is “Will be wild 2.0,” referring to Trump’s December 2020 tweet that’s widely seen as a “call to arms,” including by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Trump’s call to arms on Twitter was interpreted as exactly that.
Many posted online that they were ready to die for Trump's lie and wondered whether the police were willing to die defending Congress and the Vice President against Trump's mob.
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 13, 2022
Legal, national security, and political experts are warning that Trump is encouraging or inciting violence, all over again.
“Trump also calls on his supporters to ‘PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’—words that echo the language he used to encourage violence in the days leading up to the events of Jan. 6, 2021,” says Anna Bower, who writes for Lawfare Blog and has been reporting on Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’ election fraud investigation into Trump.
“To be clear: Trump is encouraging violence,” adds Bower. “It’s a move ripped from his Jan. 6 playbook, when he told supporters at the Capitol ‘..if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.’ His conduct was contemptible then; it remains contemptible now.”
That “fight like hell” remark is echoed in another comment Trump made recently, as Strzok points out.
Responding to news five local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are coordinating security for if and when Trump is indicted, Strzok writes:
“So if indicted, law enforcement is worried about violence from the followers of the guy telling his followers two weeks ago, ‘This is the final battle, they know it…Either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country’? This is the stuff of failed states.”
Olivia Troye, a former Dept. of Homeland Security official who also worked on national security and homeland security at the National Counterterrorism Center during the Trump administration, issued this warning: “Trump has issued a call for violence. He knows exactly what he’s doing. Republicans need to publicly rebuke this dangerous rhetoric immediately.”
Donald Moynihan, Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy professor, says, “The thing about Trump, is that you never can be sure when it all might tilt over into political violence. Because for sure, that is how some of his followers will read ‘take our nation back’ in the context of his possible arrest.”
Top national security attorney Brad Moss says: “Trump is trying to incite another mob for next week.”
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told The New York Post on Saturday, “Donald would have no reason to put out the statement unless he has been contacted by the [office of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg] and advised accordingly.”
“Donald’s post is eerily similar to his battle cry prior to the January 6th insurrection; including calling for protest,” he added. “By doing so, Donald is hoping to rile his base, witness another violent clash on his behalf and profit from it by soliciting contributions.”
Author and political commentator Jared Yates Sexton, who covered the Trump 2016 campaign and hosts a live weekly podcast, issued this warning:
“For everyone who has spent years now trying to argue that Donald Trump isn’t a fascist or a demagogue, open your eyes. Facing indictment he’s calling for unrest and violence. Exactly as he did when he was soundly beaten in an election. We’re in this thing. Time to get serious.”
GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Cozies Up to Far Right Wing Conspiracy Theorist
Stew Peters, a far-right broadcaster who has built a network featuring white nationalists and Christian nationalists, has long used his nightly program, speeches, and social media accounts to spread wildconspiracy theories, bigotry, and calls for violence.
Despite his well-documented extremism, Peters has regularly managed to get Republican leaders, elected officials, and candidates for office to appear on his program. On Monday night, Peters scored his latest interview with a Republican member of Congress when far-right Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona stopped by for a nearly 30-minute interview.
In 2022, Peters and Gosar both addressed the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference, organized by racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, America-hating, Christian fascist Nick Fuentes, whom Gosar has repeatedly promoted and defended.
During Monday’s interview, Peters praised Gosar for being one of the few Republicans in Congress who are willing to appear on his program to which Gosar responded that he “loves” being on Peters’ show “because people deserve to know” the truth.
“We hope that you will come back,” Peters later told Gosar. “We appreciate you being here.”
“We’re just trying to do our best to be the people’s bullhorn,” Peters said. “There’s not another platform out here that’s focused on trying to find a real remedy.”
Perhaps the only “remedy” for solving all the problems plaguing the nation, Peters finally suggested, is just doing away with the government entirely and naming Gosar as president and Peters as his vice president.
“Just get rid of the whole damn government,” Peters declared. “Start over from scratch. You and I, we’ll do it. How about that? You can be the president; I’ll be the vice president.”
Florida Bill Mandates Teaching ‘Benefits of Monogamous Heterosexual Marriage’ and Bans Girls From Discussing Menstruation
A Florida Republican lawmaker’s bill would require schools to teach the “benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage,” effectively teach that transgender people don’t exist, ban young women from discussing menstrual cycles and menstruation, and would require students be falsely taught that HIV can only be contracted through sex.
State Rep. Stan McClain’s legislation, HB 1069 says “instruction in acquired immune deficiency syndrome, sexually transmitted diseases, or health education, when such instruction and course material contains instruction in human sexuality, such instruction may only occur in grades 6 through 12.”
According to Rep. McClain, that would ban a fifth grade girl from discussing her period, as he stated when asked by Democratic state Rep. Ashley Gantt.
?
Watch Florida State Rep. @StanMcClain tell Rep. @Gantt4Florida that his bill prohibits young people from talking about their period….
WHAT?!?! pic.twitter.com/PoEgRm4sK0
— Florida Planned Parenthood Action (@PPactionFL) March 15, 2023
McCalin also conflates HIV, human immunodeficiency virus, with AIDS. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), HIV “is transmitted sexually, via blood transfusions, sharing intravenous needles, and from the mother to a child during the birth process and breastfeeding.”
But according to Rep. McClain, students must be taught that “abstinence from sexual activity is a certain way to avoid out-of-wedlock pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, including acquired immune deficiency syndrome, and other associated health problems.”
READ MORE: That Republican Who Says There Are No Hungry Kids Because He Never Met One? He Also Spread Lies About Kids Identifying as Cats
McClain’s bill also requires students to be taught “abstinence from sexual activity outside of marriage as the expected standard for all school-age students while teaching the benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage,” and that “sex is determined by biology and reproductive function at birth …and that these reproductive roles are binary, stable, and unchangeable.”
The bill also requires methods to strengthen banning books.
