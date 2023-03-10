Judge Makes Rape Defamation Case Against Trump Even Harder for Him to Win by Allowing His Own Words Into Evidence

Longtime journalist E. Jean Carroll has accused Donald Trump of raping her in the dressing room of a high-end Midtown Manhattan specialty store in the mid-1990’s, and now she’s suing the ex-president for defamation after he not only denied her accusations but made derogatory remarks about her.

On Friday, a federal judge allowed Carroll’s attorneys do two things that will make it even harder for Trump to win.

First, Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan allowed Carroll to introduce Trump’s damning “Access Hollywood” tape, which almost cost him the 2016 presidential election, into evidence, as Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.

“In this case, a jury reasonably could find, even from the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted in the Access Hollywood tape that he in fact has had contact with women’s genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so,” Judge Kaplan wrote in his memorandum opinion, as Law & Crime reports.

Judge Kaplan has also ruled that Carroll’s attorneys may allow two other women who claim Trump sexually assaulted them to testify.

The benefit to Carroll’s case there, as Judge Kaplan says, is the “alleged acts are far more similar than different in the important aspects. In each case, the alleged victim claims that Mr. Trump suddenly attacked her sexually. In the cases of Ms. Carroll and Ms. Stoynoff, he allegedly did so in a location after closing a door behind him, which gave him privacy. In all three cases, he allegedly did so without consent.”

Watch below or at this link a short excerpt from the “Access Hollywood” tape. (Caution: graphic language.)