Judge Makes Rape Defamation Case Against Trump Even Harder for Him to Win by Allowing His Own Words Into Evidence
Longtime journalist E. Jean Carroll has accused Donald Trump of raping her in the dressing room of a high-end Midtown Manhattan specialty store in the mid-1990’s, and now she’s suing the ex-president for defamation after he not only denied her accusations but made derogatory remarks about her.
On Friday, a federal judge allowed Carroll’s attorneys do two things that will make it even harder for Trump to win.
First, Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan allowed Carroll to introduce Trump’s damning “Access Hollywood” tape, which almost cost him the 2016 presidential election, into evidence, as Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.
“In this case, a jury reasonably could find, even from the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted in the Access Hollywood tape that he in fact has had contact with women’s genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so,” Judge Kaplan wrote in his memorandum opinion, as Law & Crime reports.
Judge Kaplan has also ruled that Carroll’s attorneys may allow two other women who claim Trump sexually assaulted them to testify.
The benefit to Carroll’s case there, as Judge Kaplan says, is the “alleged acts are far more similar than different in the important aspects. In each case, the alleged victim claims that Mr. Trump suddenly attacked her sexually. In the cases of Ms. Carroll and Ms. Stoynoff, he allegedly did so in a location after closing a door behind him, which gave him privacy. In all three cases, he allegedly did so without consent.”
Watch below or at this link a short excerpt from the “Access Hollywood” tape. (Caution: graphic language.)
‘Smoking Hot’: Economists Stunned by Another ‘Gangbusters’ Biden Jobs Report
Economists are stunned as another great jobs report shows an incredibly strong economy under President Joe Biden. The February report puts unemployment at 3.6%, a slight tick up from 3.5%, with wages still rising.
“Holy smokes,” exclaimed University of Michigan professor of economics Justin Wolfers, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. He says payrolls increased by 311,000, “well above” the consensus of 225,000.
Wolfers also characterized the past three months of jobs growth as “gangbusters” and “smoking hot,” as he continued to criticize those claiming the U.S. is in or approaching a recession: “Extraordinary that this occurred through a period of naysayers screaming ‘recession’!”
He didn’t stop there.
“It still remains stunning to me that we’re experiencing one of the fastest paces of sustained job growth in our history during a period in which doom-and-gloomers and recessionistas dominated our headlines,” Wolfers says.
One of the more surprising aspects, according to Wolfers, is how jobs growth has consistently beat expectations, now 11 months in a row, “which should basically be impossible.” He puts the probability of that happening at 0.05%, and says “too many have underestimated this economy for too long.”
Jobs growth has now exceeded consensus forecasts 11 months in a row, which should basically be impossible.
Probability = 0.5^11 = an 0.05% chance.
Or these aren’t independent draws, and too many have underestimated this economy for too long. (Not me.)https://t.co/1rezYFKclN
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) March 10, 2023
“In recent months, average hourly earnings grew faster than consumer prices, meaning real wages are growing,” says Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist and former senior economist on President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisors (CEA).
Political strategist Simon Rosenberg points to the difference between Democratic and Republican presidents.
When Democrats are in power the unemployment rate goes down.
When Republicans are in power it goes up. 4/ pic.twitter.com/P0h3pLPjJr
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) March 10, 2023
He also points to other measures of a strong economy, noting how the uninsured, poverty, and unemployment rates are doing under President Biden.
Under Biden the US has seen the
– lowest uninsured rate, ever
– lowest poverty rate, ever
– lowest peacetime unemployment rate since WWII 7/ pic.twitter.com/afaM6UgDYW
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) March 10, 2023
Joey Politano, who writes about monetary policy, labor markets, business, and finance, adds that “the gender employment gap is near an all-time low!”
In fact, American women’s prime-age employment rates are now only 0.1% off all-time highs, and the gender employment gap is near an all-time low! pic.twitter.com/p8iejdgriP
— Joey Politano 🏳️🌈 (@JosephPolitano) March 10, 2023
Republicans Frustrated With ‘Overreaching’ Oversight Chair Comer for Sticking His Nose in Their Business: Report
House Oversight Chair James Comer’s zeal to open multiple investigations into President Joe Biden and members of his administration is starting to rankle his GOP colleagues who want the Kentucky Republican to slow down and stay out of their work.
According to a report from Punchbowl, there is a belief among Republicans that Comer is spreading himself too thin by chasing after multiple investigations that normally don’t fall under his committee’s purview.
As Punchbowl is reporting, “In a little more than two months as chair, Comer has launched a barrage of probes into everything from the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan to Ukraine aid to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio,” and that has some other House committee chairman unhappy that he is stepping on their toes.
One of those avenues of investigations is into Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan which resulted in a letter from Comer demanding information and that letter caught House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-TX) flatfooted.
“I was a little surprised by the letter,” he admitted before brushing it off with, “But we’ve talked since then. We’re working it out.”
According to the report, “Comer’s letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg last month requesting information on the Ohio train derailment raised eyebrows in GOP circles as well. Some Republicans thought the probe is overreaching on an issue better served by either the Energy and Commerce or Transportation and Infrastructure panels.”
One aide for a House member was critical of Comer thrusting himself into everything.
“There’s a big difference between oversight where you have expertise and oversight to churn out press releases,” they explained. “Everyone thought he’d learn from prior chairmen and work in a more coordinated way. It’s been quite the opposite.”
The report adds that House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to tamp down complaints about Comer’s intrusiveness, telling Punchbowl: “We’re gonna do stuff in our committee. He’s going to do stuff on his committee, and if there’s overlap, and he’s doing stuff that we’re doing too … the most important thing is that the American people get the facts, we propose legislation and we address things in the appropriations process.”
‘Get on With It’: Jim Jordan Gets Earful From Dem Fed Up With GOP ‘Playbook’ of Lies
Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) clashed with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday after she accused Republicans of using a “playbook” that includes “false narratives” about the 2020 election and the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
At a House Oversight hearing on government “weaponization,” Plaskett blasted Jordan for only providing access to documentation minutes before the event. She compared the tactics to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) decision to give Fox News host Tucker Carlson thousands of hours of video from Jan. 6.
“This is unacceptable,” she explained. “I’m ready for it. I don’t know if a lot of other people are, but just as it was unacceptable for Kevin McCarthy to provide 41,000 hours of sensitive security footage to a biased talking head in an effort to rewrite what happened on January 6th.”
“This is a new Republican playbook, apparently. Risk American safety and security to score political points,” Plaskett insisted.
“The gentlelady’s word should be struck,” one Republican on the panel demanded. “That is out of line and outside the rules of this committee.”
Plaskett objected.
“You don’t get to determine what’s struck down,” Jordan snapped, declining to take down her words.
“This is a false narrative,” Plaskett said of the hearing. “We’re engaging in false narratives here, and we [Democrats] are going to tell the truth.”
Following Plaskett’s opening statement, Jordan felt the need to push back.
“You guys don’t care,” he remarked on Jan. 6. “You don’t care. You don’t want the American people to see what happened. The full video, transparency, you don’t want that.”
“And you don’t want [the testimony of] two journalists who have been named personally by the Biden administration FTC in a letter,” Jordan added. “They’re here to tell their story. And frankly, I think they’re brave individuals for being willing to come after they’ve been named in a letter from the Biden FTC.”
“Is this your question time?” Plaskett asked.
“No, I’m responding to your ridiculous statements you made in your in your opening statement,” Jordan shot back.
“OK, well, let’s get on with it,” Plaskett said.
“Oh, now we want to get on with it. So you can say all the things you want?” Jordan complained.
“I did in my opening statement as well as you had an opening statement,” Plaskett pointed out. “You said what you needed to say in your opening statement. And I, as the ranking member, have used my time!”
