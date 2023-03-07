Fox’s Bartiromo Admitted to Banning Staff From Calling Joe Biden ‘President-Elect’: Report

Days after the 2020 election was rightfully called for Joe Biden, Fox Corporation’s anchor Maria Bartiromo told Steve Bannon she was “so depressed” over the election results and had banned her staff from calling Joe Biden “President-elect.”

News outlets called the election for Biden on November 7, 2020, and yet three days later on Nov. 10 Bartiromo told Bannon, a top Trump ally who later would become a convicted felon, “Omg I’m so depressed. I can’t take this,” she said, NBC News reports from the latest Dominion filing a judge released Tuesday.

Bartiromo also “lamented how upsetting it was to watch the ‘world move forward.'”

“I want to see massive fraud exposed,” she continued, wondering if Trump would “be able to turn this around.”

“I told my team we are not allowed to say pres[ident] elect at all,” Bartiromo told Bannon. “Not in scripts or in banners on air. Until this moves through the courts.”

READ MORE: Leaked Email Shows Tucker Carlson’s Producers Urging Fox Staffers to Promote Second J6 Disinformation Show: Report

There was no credible reason to believe the 2020 presidential election would ever be challenged further in court – Trump and his allies lost every one of the more than 60 lawsuits they filed.

“You are our fighter,” Bannon replied. “Enough with the sad ! We need u.”

Former CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter posted a screenshot of the texts. See it below or at this link.