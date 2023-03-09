Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Admits Lying 10 Times to Push Election Fraud “Big Lie”

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, admitted in court that she “misrepresented” the truth at least 10 times on major TV news interviews and on social media while pushing Trump’s “Big Lie” about fraud “stealing” the 2020 presidential election from Trump/

Ellis made this admission by signing a legal document stating that she “violated professional ethics rules barring reckless, knowing or intentional misrepresentations by attorneys,” by pushing these lies despite having zero evidence to back them up, CNN reported.

For example, on the November 20, 2020 installment on Maria Bartiromo’s show on Fox Business, Ellis claimed, “We have affidavits from witnesses, we have voter intimidation, we have the ballots that were manipulated, we have all kinds of statistics that show that this was a coordinated effort in all of these states to transfer votes either from Trump to Biden, to manipulate the ballots, to count them in secret.”

Following the November 2020 election, Ellis repeatedly said that the election had been “stolen.” In her recently signed document, Ellis agreed that she, “through her conduct, undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public,” Colorado News Wire reported.

Responding to Ellis’ admission, Bryon M. Large, a disciplinary presiding judge in Colorado, censured Ellis, saying, “The parties agree that Respondent [Ellis], through her conduct, undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public.”

When asked in December 2020 about the criticism she received for pushing Trump’s “Big Lie,” Ellis told Fox Business anchorperson Charles Payne, “My life is in service and honor to the Lord Jesus Christ and so whatever anybody else says really doesn’t bother me. Ultimately at the end of the day, as long as I know that I’m pursuing truth and I’m doing the right thing for God and my country,. That’s all that matters. So that’s what gives me my optimism and my hope.”

In the biblical Book of Matthew, Jesus says, “He who has clean hands and a pure heart, who does not lift up his soul to what is false and does not swear deceitfully.”

Now-President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election with 7,061,839 more popular votes and 72 more electoral votes than Trump. Nevertheless, Trump and his legal team filed over 40 lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud in key swing states in an attempt to overturn the election in Trump’s favor.

Nearly all of the lawsuits were thrown out or withdrawn for lack of evidence by judges across the political spectrum: conservatives and liberals, Democrats and Republicans, some who were appointed by Trump himself.

Some of Trump’s attorneys asserted that Republican candidates across the country had bribed communist countries to use voting machines to swing elections in their favor. Republican Iowa Senator Joni Ernst called the claim “outrageous” and “offensive.”

Other Republicans said that Trump and his lawyer’s lies about election fraud had compelled Trump supporters to send death threats to election officials.