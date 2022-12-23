GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos Promises to Explain All the Seeming Lies in His Bio

Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has promised to explain all the holes in his personal biography this coming week.

Shortly after making history as the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican candidate elected to Congress,

the New York Times reported the many gaps in his’ life story.

The publication could find nothing to support his claims that he graduated from Baruch College, attended New York University, worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, founded a charity called Friends of Pets, lost four employees in the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, that his Nazi grandparents escaped the Holocaust, that he lives at his registered address in New York City, and that his mother was in the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Documents obtained by The Daily Beast also suggest that he may have been married to a woman until 2019, even though he had previously told USA Today that he had never experienced problems over his gay sexual orientation for the last decade.

Initially, his lawyer blasted the Times‘ report, saying a “shotgun blast of attacks” were “attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations.”

“George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by – a gay, Latino, first-generation American and republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party,” his lawyer’s statement said, without denying any of the Times‘ findings.

Now, Santos is saying he will explain all of the questions surrounding his life next week.

On Thursday, Santos published a tweet saying, “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on.”