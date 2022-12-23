'A SENSE OF THE TROUBLE HE IS IN'
GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos Promises to Explain All the Seeming Lies in His Bio
Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has promised to explain all the holes in his personal biography this coming week.
Shortly after making history as the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican candidate elected to Congress,
the New York Times reported the many gaps in his’ life story.
The publication could find nothing to support his claims that he graduated from Baruch College, attended New York University, worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, founded a charity called Friends of Pets, lost four employees in the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, that his Nazi grandparents escaped the Holocaust, that he lives at his registered address in New York City, and that his mother was in the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Documents obtained by The Daily Beast also suggest that he may have been married to a woman until 2019, even though he had previously told USA Today that he had never experienced problems over his gay sexual orientation for the last decade.
Initially, his lawyer blasted the Times‘ report, saying a “shotgun blast of attacks” were “attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations.”
“George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by – a gay, Latino, first-generation American and republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party,” his lawyer’s statement said, without denying any of the Times‘ findings.
Now, Santos is saying he will explain all of the questions surrounding his life next week.
On Thursday, Santos published a tweet saying, “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on.”
To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more.
Happy Holidays to all!
— George Santos (@Santos4Congress) December 22, 2022
Madison Cawthorn’s Own Lawyers Are Suing Him for Over $193,000 in Unpaid Legal Fees
Outgoing freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is being sued by his former lawyers for $193,296.85 in allegedly unpaid legal fees and costs.
The Indiana-based Bopp Law Firm filed a lawsuit on December 1, alleging that Cawthorn never paid fees related to their case defending him from a legal challenge that sought to bar him from participating in the 2022 North Carolina Primary.
Cawthorn’s challengers said that Section 3 of the 14th amendment in the U.S. Constitution — which bars anyone “engaged in insurrection” from joining Congress — should block him from running for political office because he participated in the January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally. There, he and others made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud which incited the rally’s attendees to launch an attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to try and stop Congress members from certifying the electoral victory of now-President Joe Biden.
While a U.S. District Judge ruled in favor of Cawthorn in March, a Virginia appeals court overturned the verdict and asked the district court to reconsider the ruling. Cawthorn ended up running in the May 17 Republican primary and was defeated by his opponent Chuck Edwards.
During his brief time in Congress, Cawthorn was a member of the far-right America First Caucus. During his campaign, he lied about his being accepted into the Naval Academy and the Special Olympics. He is an avid devotee of former President Donald Trump.
He has mocked the use of pronouns and said that he considers women to be “earthen vessels” that should be forced to give birth. He has also made numerous comments about society trying to “completely de-masculate” young men. However, the 26-year-old congressman himself once dropped his ultra-masculininty to enjoy partying in women’s lingerie, as photos that surfaced during his 2022 primary campaign showed.
He has also been accused of insider trading related to the “Let’s Go Brandon” crypto coin — currency he has said he owns. He allegedly using insider knowledge that the coin would sponsor NASCAR driver Brandon Brown a day before that was made public.
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Finally Arrested for “Massive, Years-Long Fraud”
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed eight charges against FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the 30-year-old cryptocurrency manager of “orchestrating a massive, years-long fraud” resulting in the loss of tens of billions of customer funds.
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas where he lives on Monday. The Bahamas are expected to extradite him to face charges in the United States. Numerous tech leaders had wondered why he had yet to face criminal charges and why the media and politicians handled him kindly with “kid gloves,” despite growing evidence that he may have committed fraud.
The SEC accused him of wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance law violations. The charges accuse him of funneling customers’ money to his privately held crypto hedge fund and using the funds “to make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations.”
The purchases include 15 condos in an ocean-side building and over $40 million in political donations.
His crypto exchange declared bankruptcy in November, forbidding its numerous international investors from withdrawing their funds.
On November 7, four days before FTX filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried published a now-deleted tweet reassuring investors, “FTX is fine. Assets are fine … FTX has enough to cover all client holdings.” The SEC says the tweet was “false and misleading.”
FTX’s new CEO called the company’s records “a complete failure of corporate controls and such complete absence of trustworthy financial information,” adding that the company went belly up because a “very small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals” at the company “failed to implement virtually any of the systems or controls” for competent managing investor funds.
After the company filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried offered media interviews and apologized for not paying more attention to the company’s financial dealings.
“We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.
Half of Twitter’s Top Advertisers Flee as Elon Musk Welcomes Trump Back
While billionaire Elon Musk has reinstated the Twitter accounts of insurrectionists and transphobes like Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), half of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers have pulled ads on the microblogging platform over the last two weeks, according to The Washington Post and Media Matters.
Analyzing data from Pathmatics, a digital marketing trend research company, the publication found that vehicle maker Jeep; food makers Mars, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, and Kellogg; telecommunications corporations AT&T and Verizon; fashion brand Chanel; hoteliers Hilton and Marriott; auto manufacturers Chevrolet and Ford; pharmaceutical giant Merck; and beer brewer Samuel Adams have all stopped advertising on the site since Musk took it over.
“Mars started suspending advertising activities on Twitter in late September when we learned of some significant brand safety and suitability incidents that impacted our brand,” the company wrote to the Post. The other companies didn’t submit statements.
While Musk has been laying off and firing Twitter employees in order to ostensibly save money and make Twitter profitable, it is still heavily dependent on ads. “Nearly 90 percent of the company’s $5 billion in revenue [in 2021] came from advertising,” the Post reported. Collectively, the companies invested over $750 million in advertising on Twitter in 2022 alone, Media Matters reported.
The ad cuts are particularly notable considering that many companies spend their end-of-year budgets during the holiday season in order to lure customers. But since Musk has increasingly presented himself as an unpredictable right-wing public figure, companies seem increasingly worried about being connected to his personal brand.
“Twitter, for most of these brands, has never been a critical part of their ad buy,” Andrew Lipsman, an Insider Intelligence analyst who covers retail and e-commerce, told the publication. “It’s a big enough channel that they are going to get those dollars, but it’s one of the easiest pools of spending to remove.”
In early November, Musk alienated advertisers by promising to “name and shame” any companies who pulled ads from the site. He also damaged some companies’ public images after pranksters used Twitter’s new blue check verification system to imitate them and publish false and offensive messages under their brand names.
Musk has since pulled back his name-and-shame threat in a letter to advertisers, promising companies in a letter that Twitter wouldn’t become a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”
Concurrently, civil rights groups have been pressuring the site’s top advertisers to commit to pulling their ad dollars if Musk undermines the website’s community standards and allows hate speech and disinformation to proliferate on it.
If Musk’s welcome of Trump and Greene is any indication, toxicity will indeed proliferate on the site under the guise of “free speech,” causing even more advertisers to flee.
