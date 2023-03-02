FBI Arrests Armed Man Who Allegedly Made Antisemitic Death Threats Against Michigan AG and Targeted Dr. Fauci

The FBI has arrested a heavily armed man who allegedly made antisemitic death threats against Michigan Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel, all Jewish elected officials in Michigan, and targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci and others for “crimes against humanity.”

Jack Eugene Carpenter III is in custody and is being held without bail, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The criminal complaint says he made his threats on Twitter. It also states he had “three 9mm handguns,” but adds his mother told the FBI he “has three handguns, a 12 gauge shotgun, and two hunting rifles, one of which is an M1A, military style weapon.” He is also being investigated for the theft of a handgun from his girlfriend. He admitted to taking the weapon “but added the State of Michigan does not have any authority over him.”

Also via Twitter Carpenter allegedly announced he would be traveling back into Michigan, said he was driving with expired plates, and added, “any attempt to subdue me will be met with deadly force in self-defense.”

READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Lee Spread Anti-Ukraine Disinformation With Deceptively-Edited Viral Video

Attorney General Nessel Thursday morning tweeted: “The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter. It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials.”

She also linked to the story by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that says, “On a Twitter account the FBI linked to Carpenter, he claimed to be a former employee of the University of Michigan who ‘was fired for refusing to take experimental medication,’ apparently referring to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

One of Carpenter’s tweets includes “threatening allusions to the antisemitic conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 vaccine was developed by Jews as a means of controlling the world.”

READ MORE: Buttigieg Goes On Offense as Republicans Attack

JTA also notes Carpenter “mentions some public figures by name in his manifestos,” including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, former Chief Medical Advisor to the President and retired director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony Fauci, journalist Chris Cuomo, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, “and multiple University of Michigan personnel, all of whom he planned to target for ‘crimes against humanity.'”

CNN points to other “recent concerns about threats against public officials as well as reports of increasing antisemitic incidents across the country. It also evokes the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as well as the at-times threatening demonstrations against Covid-19 protocols.”

“Last month, a man was charged by federal prosecutors with hate crimes after he allegedly shot two different Jewish men in Los Angeles. In January, police said a man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue in an arson attempt, and in December, a 63-year-old man was assaulted in New York’s Central Park in what police called an antisemitic attack.”