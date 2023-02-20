Conflicting Reports About James O’Keefe’s Termination at Project Veritas

Right-wing activist James O’Keefe has reportedly resigned from the conservative Project Veritas group he founded. O’Keefe had previously been put on leave after employees alleged he had been abusive.

On Monday, OAN correspondent Neil McCabe first reported O’Keefe “read his resignation letter to his former team and board members at their Mamaroneck, N.Y. headquarters.”

James O’Keefe out at Project Veritas. https://t.co/1H3cZWcQfn — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 20, 2023

“This is a very disappointing development,” Real America’s Voice host Charlie Kirk told his audience.

Earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported that employees complained in a letter about O’Keefe’s mismanagement of Project Veritas.

“James has become a power drunk tyrant,” one staffer said in the letter.

“I would describe Project Veritas’ current environment with this saying: ‘The beatings will continue until morale improves,'” another employee agreed.

Real America’s Voice host Jack Posobiec suggested that the Veritas board ousted O’Keefe instead of allowing him to resign.

BREAKING: James O’Keefe REMOVED as CEO of Project Veritas — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2023

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license