Conflicting Reports About James O’Keefe’s Termination at Project Veritas
Right-wing activist James O’Keefe has reportedly resigned from the conservative Project Veritas group he founded. O’Keefe had previously been put on leave after employees alleged he had been abusive.
On Monday, OAN correspondent Neil McCabe first reported O’Keefe “read his resignation letter to his former team and board members at their Mamaroneck, N.Y. headquarters.”
“This is a very disappointing development,” Real America’s Voice host Charlie Kirk told his audience.
Earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported that employees complained in a letter about O’Keefe’s mismanagement of Project Veritas.
“James has become a power drunk tyrant,” one staffer said in the letter.
“I would describe Project Veritas’ current environment with this saying: ‘The beatings will continue until morale improves,'” another employee agreed.
Real America’s Voice host Jack Posobiec suggested that the Veritas board ousted O’Keefe instead of allowing him to resign.
Watch Live: President Biden Makes Remarks on Downed Aerial Objects
After more than a week of far right Republican criticism demanding he address the nation on the Pentagon’s downing of four aerial objects, President Joe Biden will make remarks Thursday afternoon.
The remarks are expected to include what President Biden is doing to ensure the U.S. military has clear guidelines on what to shoot down, under what circumstances, and when, as NBC News reported Wednesday night.
His remarks are expected to begin momentarily.
Watch live below or at this link:
Read: Fulton County Partial Grand Jury Report Says ‘No Widespread Fraud Took Place’ in the Georgia 2020 Election
Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has released portions of the Fulton County Special Grand Jury’s report on its investigation into possibly unlawful acts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The partial report does not name any names, nor does it suggest who might be indicted.
But it does make several important statements.
READ MORE: New York Times Under Fire After Nearly 200 Contributors Blast Its Coverage of Transgender People in Damning Letter
“We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election,” the special grand jurors state.
“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”
Read the partial report below or at this link.
Fulton County partial relea… by Jonathan Raymond
Image: Evan El Amin/Shutterstock
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Gaetz Will Not Be Charged in Sex Trafficking Probe: Report
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), believed to be under investigation for years by the Dept. of Justice in a sex trafficking and obstruction of justice probe, will not be charged.
CBS News reports federal investigators were attempting to determine if the four-term GOP lawmaker had sex with a 17-year old girl. “According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, the woman was introduced to Gaetz by Joel Greenberg, a former Florida county tax collector and associate of Gaetz who pleaded guilty in May 2021 to six federal charges, including trafficking of a minor.”
Gaetz infamously had called Greenberg his “wingman.” Last year a cooperating witness reportedly told DOJ that Gaetz had told Greenberg the person he had had sex with was under age.
CBS also reports an ex-girlfriend of Gaetz was granted immunity so she would testify before a grand jury.
Gaetz has denied all allegations.
Last summer Politico reported Gaetz had been under investigation since November of 2020, adding: “Indictments of any member of Congress are generally approved personally by the attorney general, which could play a factor because of the ongoing 2022 primaries.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
