RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Tulsi Gabbard: Biden Cabinet Picks ‘Based on Genetics, Race, Blood, Genes’ – Same ‘Geneticist Principles Embodied by Hitler’
Former Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard stunned a far-right Fox News host Friday night, falsely claiming President Joe Biden has chosen his cabinet members based solely on factors of “genetics” and “race” – while comparing Biden to Hitler.
In a segment attacking President Biden’s cabinet, as The Daily Beast reported, Gabbard, a Fox News contributor, suggested he was “proud” to be “hiring people, selecting people…based on genetics, race, based on your blood, your genes. And where do we see that connection? Well, these are the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolf Hitler.”
President Biden put together one of the most qualified Cabinets in history. He also promised his Cabinet, unlike his predecessor’s, would be as diverse as America itself.
“President Biden’s proposed cabinet would be the most diverse in U.S. history,” The New York Times reported one day after his inauguration, “comprising more women and people of color than any cabinet before it — which, in many ways, fulfills Mr. Biden’s campaign promise to select a team that ‘looks like America’ and modernizes the predominantly male, white institution.”
READ MORE: Buttigieg Smacks Down GOP House Oversight Chair After He Announces Investigation of Secretary’s Handling of Train Derailment
“’Building a diverse team will lead to better outcomes and more effective solutions to address the urgent crises facing our nation,’ he said in a speech in December when announcing some of his cabinet nominees.”
The Times also pointed to some “notable firsts” in Biden’s Cabinet:
“In addition to the barrier-breaking Vice President Kamala Harris, there will be America’s first female Treasury secretary (Janet Yellen), its first openly gay secretary (Pete Buttigieg, for the Department of Transportation), its first Native American secretary (Deb Haaland, for the Department of the Interior), the first woman to serve as director of national intelligence (Avril Haines) and the first immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security (Alejandro Mayorkas), to name just a few.”
Gabbard shared with Fox News host Jesse Watters her theory that “what we’re seeing here is [Democrats’] philosophy, identity politics. And this is one of the main reasons why I left the Democratic Party because you seeing how their agenda of identity politics is directly undermining the traditional Democratic values that were expressed so beautifully and clearly, by Dr. Martin Luther King, that we should judge each other not based on the color of our skin, but based on our character.”
It’s demonstrably false to claim President Biden considered only diversity factors to build his Cabinet, which is comprised of people with tremendous experience and accomplishments. A look at their extensive biographies exposes Gabbard’s claim as false.
Watch Gabbard below or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis Downplays Insurrection, Denies Responsibility for First Amendment Restrictions on Protesting at Florida Capitol
Governor Ron DeSantis is denying any responsibility for new Florida restrictions on the First Amendment that ban protests at the state Capitol unless groups requesting a permit are sponsored by a state official and their protest “aligns” with his administration’s mission. On Wednesday, DeSantis joked about the January 6, 2021 insurrection while downplaying it as he spoke about the new state policy effectively curtailing the right to protest the government.
“I saw a little report that actually was not something that I was involved with. It didn’t necessarily come down from me,” DeSantis told reporters as he stood in front of a small airplane at a podium with a sign that read “Biden’s Border Crisis.”
DeSantis was likely referring to a report in Politico that firmly puts the DeSantis administration behind the new policy that restricts freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
“The DeSantis administration now requires events held at the Florida state Capitol to ‘align’ with its mission, a recent change that is sparking concerns that the governor’s office is trying to censor events it doesn’t like,” Politico reported Tuesday evening.
READ MORE: ‘It’s Called the Rule of Law, Guys’: Legal Expert Supports Judge’s Ruling Trump and FBI Director Wray Can Be Deposed
“The Department of Management Services, the administration department that oversees state facilities, over the past few months has changed rules for groups or individuals who want to reserve space inside the Capitol. The changes require organizations seeking to reserve areas to make their requests through specific administration officials or legislative leaders and require they line up with the mission of the state.”
That effectively bans all protest against any legislation or policy the DeSantis administration supports. For example, it would have banned any protest at the Capitol against DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Continuing his remarks to reporters, DeSantis, an attorney, said, “I think I would imagine that it’s just, you go there and you speak your mind. Great, but you’ll have some groups that will try to take over capitals like we’ve seen in other other state capitals, he said. Protesting at state capitols is a hallmark of the right to protest and the right to “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” It is as old as the Magna Carta.
” And you know, it’s interesting,” DeSantis added, “if, if, if they’re, if they’re doing that from the left and the media says, ‘that’s democracy in action.’ They don’t say it’s an insurrection if you take over you know, a capital because of that, but but I think that’s what it’s getting to and so, you know, we’ve been very supportive of people being able to speak their mind, it’s their right.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) defends an impending rule that would limit opposition protests at the state capitol:
“Some groups will try to take over capitols … If they’re doing that from the left, then the media says that’s democracy in action. They don’t say it’s an insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/GRYiZTpdeP
— The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2023
Florida Politics, reporting on DeSantis “joking” about insurrection while denying responsibility for the restrictions on the right to protest at the state capitol, notes the “Governor had commented on Jan. 6 previously, including last spring when he said concern about the riots that delayed congressional certification of the 2020 Presidential Election was a ‘dead horse’ and a ‘loser’ with voters.”
READ MORE: Special Counsel Forced to Ask Judge to Compel Mike Pence to Obey Subpoena and Testify
On the one-year anniversary of Trump’s insurrection, Florida Politics also noted, DeSantis said: “This is their Christmas,” referring to the media and Democrats
The January 6, 2021 insurrection was an insurrection because its goal was to stop lawmakers from certifying a free and fair election in order to overturn election results. Insurrectionists and rioters were not peaceably assembling, nor were they protesting a policy or law.
DeSantis has repeatedly mocked concern over the insurrection while attempting to minimize its significance.
In May he called the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade a “judicial insurrection.”
“You wanna talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection.”
— Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade pic.twitter.com/LhU69qLFg7
— The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2022
One month later, as the actual decision in that case was about to be handed down, DeSantis likened pro-choice activists protesting at the Supreme Court to insurrectionists trying to shut down government to overturn the election.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) says protests outside a Supreme Court justice’s house “would be considered an insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/uAhsDk25Tb
— The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2022
Watch videos of DeSantis’ remarks above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Alaska Republican Is Only Vote Against His Censure for Suggesting Society ‘Benefits’ When ‘Child Abuse Is Fatal’
Alaska Republican state Representative David Eastman was censured in a motion filed by House Democrats that passed in a nearly-unanimous vote of 35-1. Eastman was the lone “no” vote, Anchorage Daily News reports.
On Monday Eastman, a former Tea Party activist and now a pro-MAGA extremist, suggested that society benefits when children are so severely abused they die, because it costs the state less money.
“How would you respond to the argument that I have heard on occasion where, in the case where child abuse is fatal, obviously it’s not good for the child, but it’s actually a benefit to society because there aren’t needs for government services and whatnot over the whole course of that child’s life?” Rep. Eastman asked during a hearing of the Judiciary Committee.
RELATED: Watch: Alaska GOP Lawmaker Says It’s a ‘Benefit to Society’ When ‘Child Abuse Is Fatal’ Because There’s a ‘Cost Savings’
“Talking dollars, now you’ve got a $1.5 million price tag here for victims of fatal child abuse,” Eastman continued. “It gets argued periodically that it’s actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services that they might otherwise you know, be entitled to receive and need based on, you know, growing up in this type of environment.”
He did not say who makes that alleged argument, but, according to The Washington Post, he defended himself by claiming GOP lawmakers “hear regularly as pro-life legislators that there is an economic benefit to society when unwanted children are aborted since [Alaska Children’s Trust] was arguing the opposite in committee yesterday. What better organization to hear from on this issue than [the trust], as their mission is the prevention of child abuse?”
This is the second time the Alaska House has censured Eastman, who has a lifetime membership to the Oath Keepers, a far right “militia” group that has been called an “organized violent extremist group.”
Eastman attended Donald Trump’s 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 and later went to the Capitol although reportedly did not enter the building. He has falsely suggested the 2020 election was stolen.
READ MORE: Special Counsel Forced to Ask Judge to Compel Mike Pence to Obey Subpoena and Testify
In discussing why the House was voting to censure Eastman, Democrat Andrew Gray, the motion’s sponsor, said: “It is important to remember regarding that member from Wasilla [Eastman] that over the years he has shown Alaska who he is, posting on his website a photo of himself standing next to a quote from Adolph Hitler that calls for the extermination of people, and yet he has been reelected three times to his seat,” according to KTUU.
“We must respond as a body,” Gray added. “We must do something. This body must act.”
Anchorage Daily News adds that Eastman was the first Alaska House member to be censured in state history, “after he claimed that women in rural villages try to get pregnant so they can get a free trip to the city for an abortion. He is now the first and only state legislator to have been censured twice.”
Image via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
All Extremist-Related Murders Last Year Were Committed by Right-Wing Extremists: ADL Report
A new report from the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism reveals that all extremist-related murders in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists. More than four out of five extremist-related murders last year were committed by white supremacist right-wing extremists. The report finds that nearly all extremist-related mass killings were committed by right-wing extremists, and warns the numbers of those mass murders “is of growing concern.”
“All the extremist-related murders in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists of various kinds,” the ADL’s Center on Extremism (COE) reports, “who typically commit most such killings each year but only occasionally are responsible for all (the last time this occurred was 2012).”
“Left-wing extremists engage in violence ranging from assaults to fire-bombings and arsons, but since the late 1980s have not often targeted people with deadly violence.”
RELATED: Watch: Club Q Owner Testifies Before Congress About ‘Hundreds’ of Messages of Hate He Received After Anti-LGBTQ Attack
The report adds: “White supremacists commit the greatest number of domestic extremist-related murders in most years, but in 2022 the percentage was unusually high: 21 of the 25 murders were linked to white supremacists. Again, this is primarily due to mass shootings. Only one of the murders was committed by a right-wing anti-government extremist—the lowest number since 2017.”
Last year, COE notes, “domestic extremists killed at least 25 people in the U.S., in 12 separate incidents. This represents a decrease from the 33 extremist-related murders documented in 2021 and is comparable to the 22 extremist-related murders in 2020. It continues the recent trend of fewer extremist-related killings after a five-year span of 47-78 extremist-related murders per year (2015-2019).”
The Associated Press, pointing to the “especially high number” of extremist killings “linked to white supremacy” reports they “include a racist mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 Black shoppers dead and a mass shooting that killed five people at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.”
READ MORE: Watch: Alaska GOP Lawmaker Says It’s a ‘Benefit to Society’ When ‘Child Abuse Is Fatal’ Because There’s a ‘Cost Savings’
The “main threat in the near future will likely be white supremacist shooters, the report found,” The AP adds. “The increase in the number of mass killing attempts, meanwhile, is one of the most alarming trends in recent years, said Center on Extremism Vice President Oren Segal.”
In a separate article on that LGBT nightclub mass shooting, Club Q, also published Thursday, the AP reports the “22-year-old accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs in November ran a neo-Nazi website and used gay and racial slurs while gaming online, a police detective testified Wednesday.”
“Anderson Lee Aldrich also posted an image of a rifle scope trained on a gay pride parade and used a bigoted slur when referring to someone who was gay, Detective Rebecca Joines said.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
As Pete Buttigieg Surveys East Palestine Train Derailment Even Fox News Admits Elaine Chao ‘Never’ Visited an Accident
- News3 days ago
‘The Guy Is So Gross’: Morning Joe retches at Trump’s East Palestine Stunt
- 'ABSOLUTE MASTERCLASS'1 day ago
‘We’re Not Afraid to Own Our Policies’: Buttigieg Praised as His Response to Trump Goes Viral
- News2 days ago
‘Losing His Grip’: Trump Flattened on Morning Joe for ‘Bizarre’ Post About Train Wreck ‘Ratings’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
All Extremist-Related Murders Last Year Were Committed by Right-Wing Extremists: ADL Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
DeSantis Downplays Insurrection, Denies Responsibility for First Amendment Restrictions on Protesting at Florida Capitol
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Alaska Republican Is Only Vote Against His Censure for Suggesting Society ‘Benefits’ When ‘Child Abuse Is Fatal’
- News2 days ago
‘It’s Called the Rule of Law, Guys’: Legal Expert Supports Judge’s Ruling Trump and FBI Director Wray Can Be Deposed