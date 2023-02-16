BREAKING NEWS
Read: Fulton County Partial Grand Jury Report Says ‘No Widespread Fraud Took Place’ in the Georgia 2020 Election
Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has released portions of the Fulton County Special Grand Jury’s report on its investigation into possibly unlawful acts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The partial report does not name any names, nor does it suggest who might be indicted.
But it does make several important statements.
“We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election,” the special grand jurors state.
“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”
Read the partial report below or at this link.
Fulton County partial relea… by Jonathan Raymond
Image: Evan El Amin/Shutterstock
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Gaetz Will Not Be Charged in Sex Trafficking Probe: Report
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), believed to be under investigation for years by the Dept. of Justice in a sex trafficking and obstruction of justice probe, will not be charged.
CBS News reports federal investigators were attempting to determine if the four-term GOP lawmaker had sex with a 17-year old girl. “According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, the woman was introduced to Gaetz by Joel Greenberg, a former Florida county tax collector and associate of Gaetz who pleaded guilty in May 2021 to six federal charges, including trafficking of a minor.”
Gaetz infamously had called Greenberg his “wingman.” Last year a cooperating witness reportedly told DOJ that Gaetz had told Greenberg the person he had had sex with was under age.
CBS also reports an ex-girlfriend of Gaetz was granted immunity so she would testify before a grand jury.
Gaetz has denied all allegations.
Last summer Politico reported Gaetz had been under investigation since November of 2020, adding: “Indictments of any member of Congress are generally approved personally by the attorney general, which could play a factor because of the ongoing 2022 primaries.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Judge Blasts Trump – Rejects ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Offer of DNA in Journalist’s Rape and Defamation Lawsuit
A federal judge has refused an offer from Donald Trump to provide his DNA to the court in what is being called a “quid pro quo” arrangement the ex-president’s attorney suggested after fighting the request for nearly three years. Trump is being sued for defamation by E. Jean Carroll, the journalist who alleges he raped her in a high-end Manhattan luxury goods store in the 1990’s, then defamed her by denying her allegations, saying she was “totally lying,” and declaring she wasn’t his “type.”
Carroll says she retained the Donna Karan coat she wore when Trump raped her, and that it contains his DNA. She had it tested and provided Trump with the report.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan blasted Trump for demanding Carroll provide the appendix to her DNA report in exchange for her DNA.
“Until February 10, 2023, about ten weeks before this case is set to be tried, Mr. Trump has refused to provide his DNA. Moreover, he has employed litigation tactics the effect and probable purpose of which have been to delay Ms. Carroll’s actions against him – an object that is significant in view of the fact that Ms. Carroll now is 79 years old,” the judge writes, according to a screenshot posted by Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld.
“Now,” the judge continues, bulleting his points, “after the time for pretrial discovery of evidence in both cases has expired, three days after Mr. Trump’s latest request for a multi-week trial postponement was substantially denied, one day after the parties filed a joint pretrial order in the first of these cases that makes clear that neither Ms. Carroll nor Mr. Trump intends to call any DNA experts as witnesses in the trial of that case, and on the eve of trial of at least the second-filed of these cases – Mr. Trump suddenly has proposed a deal. He has offered to provide a DNA sample but only on the condition that I require Ms. Carroll first to turn over to him a previously undisclosed appendix to the DNA report – the report that Ms. Carroll obtained and provided to Mr. Trump years ago.”
Breaking:
A federal judge REJECTS Trump’s “quid pro quo” offer to provide a DNA sample in exchange for the missing pages of @EJeanCarroll‘s report, slamming it as an 11th hour delay tactic.
Background and story soon, @LawCrimeNews https://t.co/HS97K15PwV
Key passage here pic.twitter.com/WIKxd9yglz
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) February 15, 2023
At Law & Crime, Klasfeld reports, “The ruling means that Trump will not provide DNA sample before trial, ending an evidentiary dispute and talking point brewing for years in Carroll’s rape case.”
The Daily News adds Judge Kaplan also wrote there was no “legitimate basis for this Court to accept Mr. Trump’s offer to provide his DNA sample made contingent on the Court granting his application, which it does not.”
Last week, Case Western Reserve University law professor Cassandra Burke Robertson told Courthouse News, “Never say never, but I don’t see a legal basis for that argument,” referring to the proposal to provide DNA in exchange for the appendix to the report.
“There’s no quid pro quo in discovery. That is just not a legal concept that fits within the discovery paradigm,” Robertson said.
Judge Kaplan agreed, writing on Wednesday, “There is no justification for any such deal. Either Ms. Carroll is obliged to provide the omitted appendix or she is not. Either Mr. Trump is obliged to provide a DNA sample or he is not. Neither is a quid pro quo for the other.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Feinstein to Retire at End of Term
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has officially announced she will retire at the end of her term, easing the way for several California Democratic Members of Congress who have already launched runs for her seat.
“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends. Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives,” Senator Feinstein, 89, said.
Feinstein has served the people of California in elected office for five decades, first as a Member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and later as its President. She became mayor of San Francisco, and later, a U.S. Senator in 1992. She has served as Chair of the Senate Rules Committee, Chair and Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Chair of the Senate Narcotics Caucus.
U.S Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was the first to announce her run for the seat currently held by Sen. Feinstein. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) later announced his own Senate run. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently said she would endorse Schiff if Feinstein retired.
“Dianne Feinstein is one of the finest legislators we’ve ever known. From the torture report, a dogged pursuit of gun safety, and championship of LGBTQ+ rights, her body of work defines her legacy. We are so grateful for her ongoing leadership,” Congressman Schiff said in response to Feinstein’s announcement.
“Senator Dianne Feinstein has had a remarkable career serving the people of California,” Congresswoman Porter also said in response. “She created a path for women in politics that I am proud to follow. I thank the Senator for her leadership and appreciate all that she has accomplished for our state.”
Sen. Feinstein was instrumental in getting the Respect for Marriage Act passed. She introduced the bill in 2011, and continued to do so until its passage. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in in December 2022. The law repeals the anti-LGBTQ Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and ensures the federal government recognizes the marriages of same-sex couples.
Feinstein also authored the federal Assault Weapons Ban, which was law from 1994 to 2004. Republicans blocked it from being reauthorized. Since 2004, gun violence and mass shootings have skyrocketed.
Sen. Feinstein’s full statement is here.
