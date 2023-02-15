News
New York Times Under Fire After Nearly 200 Contributors Blast Its Coverage of Transgender People in Damning Letter
Nearly 200 past and present contributors to The New York Times have signed on to a damning letter detailing what they say is the paper of record’s “editorial bias” in “reporting on transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming people.” The letter follows months of what appears to be heightened criticism, born out of frustration over The Times’ reporting on transgender people.
Numerous, eye-opening examples of how the “Old Gray Lady,” as the paper is often called, positions and frames transgender people and the issues they and their families face are packed into the letter, which compares the paper’s coverage to “far-right hate groups.” Perhaps one of its most consequential call-outs is how The Times’ reporting is used by anti-LGBTQ state lawmakers and other officials to support anti-transgender legislation and policies.
“The natural destination of poor editorial judgment is the court of law. Last year, Arkansas’ attorney general filed an amicus brief in defense of Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, which would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, for any medical provider to administer certain gender-affirming medical care to a minor (including puberty blockers) that diverges from their sex assigned at birth,” it reads. “The brief cited three different New York Times articles to justify its support of the law: [Emily] Bazelon’s ‘The Battle Over Gender Therapy,’ Azeen Ghorayshi’s ‘Doctors Debate Whether Trans Teens Need Therapy Before Hormones,’ and Ross Douthat’s ‘How to Make Sense of the New L.G.B.T.Q. Culture War.’ As recently as February 8th, 2023, attorney David Begley’s invited testimony to the Nebraska state legislature in support of a similar bill approvingly cited the Times’ reporting and relied on its reputation as the ‘paper of record’ to justify criminalizing gender-affirming care.”
The letter also packs a punch, using The Times’ long history of anti-LGBTQ reporting, going back decades, to show a pattern and prove its point.
“In 1963, the New York Times published a front-page story with the title ‘Growth of Overt Homosexuality in City Provokes Wide Concern,’ which stated that homosexuals saw their own sexuality as ‘an inborn, incurable disease’—one that scientists, the Times announced, now thought could be ‘cured.’ The word ‘gay’ started making its way into the paper. Then, in 1975, the Times published an article by Clifford Jahr about a queer cruise (the kind on a boat) featuring a ‘sadomasochistic fashion show.’ On the urging of his shocked mother, Times publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger sent down the order: Stop covering these people.”
The letter closes with another unfortunate observation: “There is no rapt reporting on the thousands of parents who simply love and support their children, or on the hardworking professionals at the New York Times enduring a workplace made hostile by bias—a period of forbearance that ends today.”
Many voiced their criticism of The Times on social media platforms like Twitter, where GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis noted, “our youth, and our community broadly, can no longer wait for the Times to do the right thing. We need to see action now: stop printing anti-trans stories, meet with trans leaders, and hire trans journalists.”
“Misinformation about transgender people and issues isn’t just bad journalistic ethics, it is also dangerous and has real-world consequences,” she tweeted, adding, “irresponsible Times coverage contributes to the current anti-trans climate and gives cover to extremist politicians out to exploit and destroy trans lives.”
GLAAD has joined with over 100 organizations and leaders in publishing their own, similar letter to the paper, calling it “appalling that the Times would dedicate so many resources and pages to platforming the voices of extremist anti-LGBTQ activists who have built their careers on denigrating and dehumanizing LGBTQ people, especially transgender people.”
GLAAD, whose purpose is to work “through entertainment, news, and digital media to share stories from the LGBTQ community that accelerate acceptance,” detailed some of its efforts with The New York Times.
“Article after article, page after page, day after day, we have tried to educate you and your colleagues. We have sent emails, made calls, tried to help reporters source stories, and in one case, after more than four months of trying, some of us were even able to sit down and talk with you,” GLAAD says. “It is clear that our behind-the-scenes outreach has had zero impact. What has had impact, however, is your irresponsible coverage.”
“The Science Desk decided to spend more than a year undermining support for transgender youth by writing ‘just asking questions’ stories about medically approved best practices for gender-affirming healthcare,” GLAAD continues. “The Opinion editors gave noted cisgender heterosexual Pamela Paul space for her unfounded thoughts about how LGBTQ people should describe themselves, as if the Times could not find anyone with lived experience in the LGBTQ community to write about our issues. Then the Times boasted about hiring David French, an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center designated an anti-LGBTQ hate group that actively spreads misinformation about LGBTQ people and pushes baseless legislation and lawsuits to legalize discrimination.”
News
Majority of Republicans Support Christian Nationalism – Less Than Three in Ten Americans Overall Do: Report
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last summer proudly proclaimed, “I am a Christian and I say it proudly, we should be Christian nationalists.” Now a new study shows the majority of Americans agree with her extremist view – while less than three in ten Americans overall support that belief.
The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), “a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to conducting independent research at the intersection of religion, culture, and public policy,” and the Brookings Institution surveyed over 6000 Americans, asking them their thoughts on these five critical statements:
“The U.S. government should declare America a Christian nation.”
“U.S. laws should be based on Christian values.”
“If the U.S. moves away from our Christian foundations, we will not have a country anymore.”
“Being Christian is an important part of being truly American.”
“God has called Christians to exercise dominion over all areas of American society.”
“Researchers found that more than half of Republicans believe the country should be a strictly Christian nation, either adhering to the ideals of Christian nationalism (21%) or sympathizing with those views (33%),” NPR says, reporting on PRRI’s survey.
But overall, just 29% of Americans hold Christian nationalist beliefs.
Nearly 7 in 10 Christian nationalism adherents (69%) agree that the husband is the head of the household in "a truly Christian family," and his wife submits to his leadership, vs. only 33% of all Americans.
NPR explains that “only 10% of Americans view themselves as adherents of Christian nationalism and about 19% of Americans said they sympathize with these views.”
A majority of Christian nationalism adherents (57%) DISAGREE that white supremacy is a major problem in the U.S. today.
A majority of Christian nationalism adherents (57%) DISAGREE that white supremacy is a major problem in the U.S. today.

Overall, 65% of Americans agree white supremacy is still a major problem today, vs. 32% who disagree.
For those wanting to dismiss the results as just some fringe elements of the GOP, PRRI’s massive report is titled, “A Christian Nation? Understanding the Threat of Christian Nationalism to American Democracy and Culture.”
PRRI warns that the “rising influence of Christian nationalism in some segments of American politics poses a major threat to the health of our democracy.”
Seven in 10 (71%) Christian nationalism adherents embrace so-called "replacement theory," the idea that immigrants are "invading our country and replacing our cultural and ethnic background."
In Congress, it’s not just Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Freedom From Religion Foundation compiled a list of dozens of Members of Congress and eight U.S. Senators it says are Christian nationalists or hold Christian nationalist sentiments who voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election, and detailed some of their statements supporting the belief. Barely weeks after the January 6, 2021 insurrection FFRF published a press release stating the organization “believes it is also important to call to account the Christian Nationalist views of most of the 147 disruptors inside Congress who voted later that night to deny the will of the voters.”
PRRI’s survey also “examines how Christian nationalist views intersect with white identity, anti-Black sentiment, support of patriarchy, antisemitism, anti-Muslim sentiments, anti-immigrant attitudes, authoritarianism, and support for violence.”
In a webinar last week (below), PRRI and Brookings delved into the report, at one point noting that Christian nationalists were the most likely to say they would resort to violence “in order to save our country.” As this screenshot shows, 40% of Christian nationalists completely or mostly agree, compared to just 16% of the entire nation.
PRRI has also published a lengthy video explaining the survey, and posted some graphics to social media. See them above and below, or at this link.
Republicans (21%) are about 4x as likely as Dems (5%) or independents (6%) to be adherents of Christian nationalism.
Republicans (21%) are about 4x as likely as Dems (5%) or independents (6%) to be adherents of Christian nationalism.

Less than a third of Americans hold a favorable view of Trump, yet 7 in 10 (71%) Christian nationalism adherents view him favorably.
Nearly 6 in 10 QAnon believers are either Christian nationalism sympathizers or adherents (29%). The relationship btw QAnon beliefs & Christian nationalism is even stronger among white Americans.
NEW @PRRIpoll/@BrookingsGov study. #ChristianNationalismhttps://t.co/HDFKiErujf pic.twitter.com/BzGS5Mb37y
Two-thirds (67%) of Christian nationalism adherents say we people from some majority Muslim countries should be prevented from entering the U.S.
69% of adherents also agree the values of Islam are at odds with American values, while a majority of Americans disagree (57%). pic.twitter.com/ksTJ8nPjuy
News
Watch: Ted Cruz Lashes Out at Biden Nominee for Referring to Fox News as Propaganda
There were fireworks on Tuesday at the Senate Commerce Committee hearing as Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) grilled Gigi Sohn, a nominee for a commissioner position on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
Sohn is no stranger to the Senate Commerce Committee as this is her third hearing for the position, since her initial nomination in October 2021 by President Joe Biden.
Cruz took that familiarity as an opportunity to blast Sohn over her past social media posts on Twitter.
Sohn agreed with Cruz that the FCC has an obligation to “defend democracy,” then he used that opportunity to bring up Sohn’s past vocal opposition to Fox News.
Cruz read a past tweet from Sohn from September 2019 that stated, “I agree with the scrutiny of big tech is essential as scrutiny of big telecom, cable and media,” Sohn’s tweet continued. “And trust me, the latter have played their own role in destroying democracy and electing autocrats. Like, say Fox News?”
Cruz then pounced on Sohn for showing partisan scrutiny in her communications.
“You see why millions of people don’t think you are fair and impartial to regulate communications?” Cruz asked.
Cruz then featured a social media post from October 2020 where Sohn described Fox News as being “state-sponsored.”
Sohn quickly acknowledged her wrongdoing after the post was presented.
“I regretted the tone of that,” Sohn said.
However, Sohn acknowledged the close positioning the conservative news network had with former President Donald Trump.
“They were very, very, very, close to the Trump administration,” said Sohn.
Cruz countered her response by asking if MSNBC is close to the Biden Administration.
Sohn responded, “I listen to National Public Radio, I do not watch CNN or MSNBC.”
News
Feds File Sealed Motion Seeking to Compel Trump’s Lawyer to Testify – Suggests Possible ‘Evidence of a Crime’: NYT
Prosecutors for Special Counsel Jack Smith, investigating Donald Trump‘s unlawful retention and refusal to return hundreds of documents with classified markings, are trying to compel one of the ex-president’s attorneys, Evan Corcoran, to testify before a grand jury again. They are asking a judge to allow them to invoke the crime-fraud exception, which voids attorney-client privilege.
The move, in the form of a seal motion, suggests they may have evidence of a crime.
The New York Times reports, “after his appearance in front of the grand jury, Mr. Corcoran received notice that the Justice Department was seeking to use the [crime-fraud] exception to break through his assertions of privilege. Judge Howell, who has consistently decided in the government’s favor on privilege issues surrounding Mr. Trump, will ultimately rule on the department’s request about Mr. Corcoran.”
It was “not immediately clear whether the Justice Department suspects misconduct by Mr. Corcoran and Mr. Trump, by Mr. Trump and others or by Mr. Trump alone,” The Times adds. “The crime-fraud exception is generally used to get around attorney-client privilege if a client uses legal services in the furtherance of a crime. Occasionally, the crime-fraud exception is used if lawyers and their clients conspire together to commit some offense.”
“The fact that prosecutors invoked the exception in a sealed motion to compel the testimony of the lawyer, M. Evan Corcoran, suggests that they believe Mr. Trump or his allies might have used Mr. Corcoran’s services in that way.”
