Listen: George Santos Lied to a Judge in 2017 to Help ‘Family Friend’ in Credit Card Skimming Fraud Case
Another lie George Santos made has been dug up. The freshman New York Republican congressman falsely told a judge in Seattle he worked for Goldman Sachs – one of the same lies that helped him get elected to Congress last year – and that the man he was speaking for at a bail hearing was a longtime family friend. As Politico reports, none of that was true.
“So what’s the connection between this gentleman and your client?” King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell asks the public defender representing defendant Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, in audio below.
“They’re family friends,” she tells the judge, after mentioning she has spoken with Santos multiple times.
“Family friends,” the judge confirms.
“Yes,” the attorney says. “And he has been helping Mr. Trelha to arrange a place to stay here in Seattle.”
Later, the judge asks Santos his name and how he knows the defendant.
“We’re family friends,” Santos says. “Our parents know each other from Brazil.”
“We’ve known each other for a few years, lost touch, got back in touch in September of last year in Orlando.”
“So what do you do for work?” King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell asked Santos in May of 2017.
“I am an aspiring politician and I work for Goldman Sachs,” Santos told the judge, who pressed him on the details.
“You work for Goldman Sachs in New York?” Judge O’Donnell asked.
“Yup,” Santos told him.
Politico does not mention if Santos was under oath, but regardless, in many jurisdictions it is a crime to lie to a judge.
Santos not only lied about working for Goldman Sachs, he apparently lied about how he knew Trelha.
“In a telephone interview, Trelha said Santos lied about their relationship, too,” Politico notes. “Trelha, through a translator, said he met Santos in the fall of 2016 on a Facebook group for Brazilians living in Orlando, Fla., and that his mother died in 2012.”
Listen below or at this link.
‘Losing His Grip’: Trump Flattened on Morning Joe for ‘Bizarre’ Post About Train Wreck ‘Ratings’
The hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” jumped on Donald Trump Friday morning for posting a bizarre “viewership report” on his Truth Social account that said his visit to the Ohio track wreck site “boosted ratings.”
With the report also stating his visit there “gave them hope,” co-host Wille Geist stated it looks like the former president is “losing his grip.”
“He actually talked about his — he talked about his ratings,” host Joe Scarborough stated.
“He said the TV ratings for the coverage while I was here, this place where these people are suffering, were massive,” he continued. “Well, of course, it wasn’t covered on TV. So I don’t know what imaginary world he is living in this week. Just bizarre, more bizarre, bizarre statements from this guy.”
“More bizarre and also at the scene, the site of a tragedy, to immediately go to the ratings and the Trump water and handing out the hats at the McDonald’s and all of that,” co-host Geist added. “But you make an important point: he is losing his grip a little bit when he says that, just because it wasn’t taken live.”
“There were no ratings as if that mattered to this,” he continued. “But, since he brought it up, there were no ratings for his appearance in East Palestine, Ohio,” he continued.
Watch the video below or at this link.
‘It’s Called the Rule of Law, Guys’: Legal Expert Supports Judge’s Ruling Trump and FBI Director Wray Can Be Deposed
A federal judge has ruled that Donald Trump, the ex-president, and FBI Director Chris Wray can both be deposed in sworn testimony in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former senior FBI official Peter Strzok and a case alleging unlawful release of personal text messages, filed by Lisa Page. A noted legal expert is applauding the decision.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson Thursday afternoon ordered Trump and Wray to be questioned in a case alleging the two former FBI agents were “targeted for retribution,” according to The Washington Post. There’s one caveat: President Joe Biden must agree to not invoke executive privilege. He has one month to weigh in.
“Strzok seeks reinstatement and back pay over what he alleges was his unfair termination for criticizing then-president Trump,” The Post reports. “Page alleges officials unlawfully released a trove of politically charged text messages she exchanged with Strzok, with whom she was having an affair.”
Judge Jackson “was right to rule that ex-POTUS Donald Trump and sitting FBI Director Christopher Wray may both be questioned in the lawsuits by ex-FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page,” constitutional law expert and University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University Laurence Tribe tweeted. Tribe is also the co-founder of the American Constitution Society.
“It’s called the rule of law, guys,” he added.
Earlier this month, as Politico’s Josh Gerstein suggested at the time, Trump brought this on himself when he “boasted” about getting Strzok and others fired:
JUST IN: Lawyers for Peter Strzok cite Trump interview yesterday on @hughhewitt , boasting of firing “scum” Strzok, McCabe, Comey & Lisa Page, as additional grounds to depose Trump. FBI has maintained it fired Strzok independently from Trump. Doc: https://t.co/gtta9oiyo6
— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 3, 2023
As the court filing from Strzok on Feb. 3 noted, one day earlier Trump told Hugh Hewitt: “Don’t forget, these guys, before I even got in, they were spying on my campaign, long before I got in. This didn’t just happen. And if I didn’t fire Comey, and if I didn’t fire McCabe and Strzok and Page and all of that scum that was in there, you would have had, they were trying to do an overthrow. And they, just think of it. They spied on my campaign from the time I came down the escalator. And here I am, innocently running to do something great, and I have this garbage that’s in there headed up by Comey and the group. They spied on my campaign, and I got rid of them all. I got rid of them all. But it was more than them. It was more than them, and you know that. And you know that’s coming again.”
I see that @petestrzok is keeping Amy Berman Jackson up-to-date of Trump’s continued admissions that he was involved in firing Strzok.
I imagine ABJ appreciates the diligence. https://t.co/4PAz5YYFEA pic.twitter.com/TMwVMIkvij
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) February 3, 2023
‘The Guy Is So Gross’: Morning Joe retches at Trump’s East Palestine Stunt
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped conservatives for reflexively criticizing President Joe Biden for showing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia before visiting an Ohio town where a train derailment spilled toxic chemicals into the atmosphere.
The president made a surprise visit to war-torn Kyiv two days before Donald Trump made his own visit to East Palestine, where he handed out bottles of water branded with his own name, and even Fox News broadcaster Brit Hume admitted that an appearance by Biden administration officials at the poisoned village would be merely a political gesture.
“You know, it’s a very good point,” Scarborough said. “The president of the United States, the commander in chief, his preeminent responsibility constitutionally, you know, is to protect this country, protect the country as commander in chief. You can do two things at once. As Brit also said, just because officials show up to get their pictures taken doesn’t really mean anything. The question is, what policies are being put in place?”
“Now, listen, could Pete Buttigieg and other officials in the Biden administration gone there sooner?” he added. “Yeah, even Pete Buttigieg says he could have gone there sooner. A lot of them should have gone there sooner. It is just idiocy to be attacking a president of the United States for risking his life, going into a war zone to send a strong message, pushing back against Russian tyranny. I mean, hell, do we go back and look at every time Ronald Reagan was going across the world to push back against communism, to see what disaster was going on in America and criticize him? I didn’t hear Republicans do that.”
Trump, on the other hand, showed up in East Palestine wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat bragging about the branded water he was donating to the town, and the “Morning Joe” host was disgusted.
“The guy is so gross, he really is, talking about Trump water, branded Trump water,” Scarborough said. “By the way, he’s such a hypocrite, too, talking about attacking Joe Biden while Joe Biden is going, you know, risking his life fighting for western democracy, something he doesn’t give a damn about. The guy who talks about suspending the Constitution. It’s just absolutely insane. By the way, where was that guy when there were disasters, when there were train disasters when he was president of the United States? I never saw him out, I never saw him out. Where was he? Why did he decide to go here?”
Watch the video below or at this link.
