Listen: George Santos Lied to a Judge in 2017 to Help ‘Family Friend’ in Credit Card Skimming Fraud Case

Another lie George Santos made has been dug up. The freshman New York Republican congressman falsely told a judge in Seattle he worked for Goldman Sachs – one of the same lies that helped him get elected to Congress last year – and that the man he was speaking for at a bail hearing was a longtime family friend. As Politico reports, none of that was true.

“So what’s the connection between this gentleman and your client?” King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell asks the public defender representing defendant Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, in audio below.

“They’re family friends,” she tells the judge, after mentioning she has spoken with Santos multiple times.

“Family friends,” the judge confirms.

“Yes,” the attorney says. “And he has been helping Mr. Trelha to arrange a place to stay here in Seattle.”

Later, the judge asks Santos his name and how he knows the defendant.

“We’re family friends,” Santos says. “Our parents know each other from Brazil.”

“We’ve known each other for a few years, lost touch, got back in touch in September of last year in Orlando.”

“So what do you do for work?” King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell asked Santos in May of 2017.

“I am an aspiring politician and I work for Goldman Sachs,” Santos told the judge, who pressed him on the details.

“You work for Goldman Sachs in New York?” Judge O’Donnell asked.

“Yup,” Santos told him.

Politico does not mention if Santos was under oath, but regardless, in many jurisdictions it is a crime to lie to a judge.

Santos not only lied about working for Goldman Sachs, he apparently lied about how he knew Trelha.

“In a telephone interview, Trelha said Santos lied about their relationship, too,” Politico notes. “Trelha, through a translator, said he met Santos in the fall of 2016 on a Facebook group for Brazilians living in Orlando, Fla., and that his mother died in 2012.”

Listen below or at this link.