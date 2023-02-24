‘Losing His Grip’: Trump Flattened on Morning Joe for ‘Bizarre’ Post About Train Wreck ‘Ratings’

The hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” jumped on Donald Trump Friday morning for posting a bizarre “viewership report” on his Truth Social account that said his visit to the Ohio track wreck site “boosted ratings.”

With the report also stating his visit there “gave them hope,” co-host Wille Geist stated it looks like the former president is “losing his grip.”

“He actually talked about his — he talked about his ratings,” host Joe Scarborough stated.

“He said the TV ratings for the coverage while I was here, this place where these people are suffering, were massive,” he continued. “Well, of course, it wasn’t covered on TV. So I don’t know what imaginary world he is living in this week. Just bizarre, more bizarre, bizarre statements from this guy.”

“More bizarre and also at the scene, the site of a tragedy, to immediately go to the ratings and the Trump water and handing out the hats at the McDonald’s and all of that,” co-host Geist added. “But you make an important point: he is losing his grip a little bit when he says that, just because it wasn’t taken live.”

“There were no ratings as if that mattered to this,” he continued. “But, since he brought it up, there were no ratings for his appearance in East Palestine, Ohio,” he continued.

Watch the video below or at this link.