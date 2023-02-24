Biden Re-Election Announcement Soon? First Lady Hints ‘Pretty Much’ (Video)

President Joe Biden has always said his intention was to run for re-election and it appears he could make that announcement soon.

Why?

First, new polling shows President Biden’s popularity has dramatically increased.

“Democrats, in Major Shift, Now Prefer Biden as Nominee,” is the headline on a US News & World Report article highlighting a “Marist Institute for Public Opinion poll released Wednesday” that “found a ‘major shift in public opinion’ about Biden, with a plurality of 50% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believing that their party has a better chance of winning the White House with Biden as its nominee.”

Next, President Biden will be speaking to both House and Senate Democrats next week, according to Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman and Andrew Desiderio.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office “says Biden will speak at a special Senate Dem caucus lunch next Thursday,” Desiderio reports, and Sherman adds that the President is “also expected to speak to House Democrats next week in Baltimore.”

Finally, First Lady Jill Biden in an interview with the Associated Press Friday “gave one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term.”

Dr. Biden said “there’s ‘pretty much’ nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement,” the AP reports.

“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” Dr. Biden rhetorically asked in her AP interview, referring to the President’s position that he has always intended to run for re-election.

“He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important,” she added.

The AP points to President Biden’s aides who “have said an announcement is likely to come in April, after the first fundraising quarter ends, which is around the time that President Barack Obama officially launched his reelection campaign.”

“Look at all that Joe has done, has accomplished,” the First Lady says in her interview. “He brought us out of the chaos.”

“He was elected because people wanted steady leadership,” she says, reminding some of what the pre-Biden years were like.

Watch Dr. Biden’s video below or at this link.

First lady Jill Biden says there’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but choose the time and place for President Joe Biden’s 2024 announcement, giving one of the clearest indications yet that he will run for a second term. pic.twitter.com/UqNwCIelhY — The Associated Press (@AP) February 24, 2023

Image: Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith via Flickr