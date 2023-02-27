RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘F—ing Suicide’: Trump Mocked for Proposing China Trade War
In a just-posted campaign video, Donald Trump promises to impose massive tariffs on goods from China, which would tremendously increase the cost of living for American consumers.
The video is part of what their campaign is calling “Trump 47,” designed to paint the ex-president as having policies. He was quickly mocked.
It begins with Trump attacking President Joe Biden, claiming he is pushing a “globalist agenda.”
“I will implement a bold series of reforms to completely eliminate dependence on China,” Trump says, phasing out imports from China including electronics, steel and pharmaceuticals.
Trump also promises to “ease in a system of universal baseline tariffs on most foreign products. On top of this, higher tariffs will increase incrementally depending on how much individual foreign countries devalue their currency.”
Demonstrating hat he still does not underhand how tariffs work, Trump claims his plan will bring “trillions and trillions of dollars pouring into the United States treasury from foreign countries.”
READ MORE: DeSantis on Fighting ‘The Woke’: I Made the ‘Democratic Party a Rotten Carcass’ Yet They Can ‘Still Impose Their Agenda’
Attorney Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican, says: “Trump announces if elected that he will start a global trade war by implementing a mercantilist system. He will raise tariffs on ‘most foreign products,’ phase out all imports from China in 4 years, and punish US companies who do business and invest in China.”
In the full video posted to his Truth Social platform Trump falsely claims that when he was President “China paid to the United States hundreds of billions of dollars and no other president got ten cents, legitimately, ten cents.”
Trump was quickly mocked.
“Poor Trump doesn’t realize the GOP base has long since moved past trade and now sees Disney cartoons and unintelligible acronyms like CRT and ESG as their real enemies,” said The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent.
“Bring back Herbert Hoover and the Great Depression!” tweeted economist Paul Hughes-Cromwick.
Politico food and agriculture reporter Meredith Lee Hill notes, “this Trump proposal would also trigger new and painful retaliation against US agricultural exports to China (our biggest market), just as American farmers are trying to recover from Trump’s last trade war w/ Beijing.”
Hill also writes that “one farm state GOP lawmaker [said] to me on Trump’s new China trade proposals + the impact on US agricultural exports that rely on China: ‘it’s f—ing suicide’.” She adds that another said: “‘Rushing forward w/ political slogans’ cld seriously harm US biz + ag. We need to ‘strategically decouple’ not this.”
READ MORE: ‘Officially on Georgia-Watch’: Legal Expert Says Possible Trump Probe Indictments Could Come at Any Time
Journalist Robert Lusetich reminds that when Trump was in office “he had a bank account in China.”
That’s what the world needs, a global trade war.
Meanwhile, when he was in office, he had a bank account in China. pic.twitter.com/j23QQgqFQ4
— Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) February 27, 2023
Watch a short clip below or at this link.
Trump announces if elected that he will start a global trade war by implementing a mercantilist system. He will raise tariffs on “most foreign products,” phase out all imports from China in 4 years, and punish US companies who do business and invest in China. pic.twitter.com/867rDuz2O2
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 27, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis on Fighting ‘The Woke’: I Made the ‘Democratic Party a Rotten Carcass’ Yet They Can ‘Still Impose Their Agenda’
Appearing to confess frustration, far-right Republican governor Ron DeSantis says he is remaking Florida’s education system because even after turning the state’s Democratic Party into a “rotten carcass on the side of the street,” the left “can still impose their agenda on my people.”
That “agenda,” apparently includes so-called Critical Race Theory (CRT), Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, according to far-right Fox News host Mark Levin who told the Florida governor the right is “in a culture war.”
“We didn’t start it,” Levin told DeSantis. “But what I call the Marxist left, they started it. It is devouring our institutions. It is devouring our politics. It’s devouring the private sector.”
DeSantis did not disagree.
READ MORE: ‘I Struck a Nerve’: Robert Reich Makes the Case for Calling Ron DeSantis a ‘Fascist’
As he uses the power of his office to pave the road for a likely 2024 run for the White House, DeSantis has not gone unnoticed. He has been accused of being “an Honest-to-God Semi-Fascist,” turning Florida into “a laboratory for fascism,” running his state “like a fascist,” and being a “fascist for our time” and a “one-man civil rights wrecking ball, determined to neutralize any group that doesn’t conform to his dangerously narrow view of social order.”
All those accusations were before his Sunday night Fox News interview with Levin, who warned that “in the classrooms” there is “the sexualizing of little kids.” Levin also said, “Disney, Walt Disney has to be rolling in his grave right now what’s happened to Disneyland and Disney World and these other events in the culture.”
Asked why he decided to take “the lead in taking this on as far as governors go,” DeSantis bragged, “I got reelected November 2022. Largest vote than any Republican governor [in] Florida history has got, largest vote margin any governor candidates ever got. 1.5 million votes.”
“I can win by 1.5 million votes. Make the Democratic Party in our state, basically, a rotten carcass on the side of the street. And yet, the left can still impose their agenda on my people if I’m not looking after fighting ESG and other woke companies and some of the stuff going on in the universities and the schools.”
And so I think I have an understanding that these fights are far broader than just one particular election. Yes, you do have to fight the woke in the halls of government and in the legislative chambers, and we have super majorities as Republicans in Florida so we will win all those fights, but you also have to be willing to defend your folks against this agenda being shoved down their throat from all these other institutions, where these people aren’t necessarily coming up for election.”
DeSantis has infamously veered into pushing his supporters into local school board positions of power.
“So you talk about things with like the young kids and with Disney, and I see that not just through the eyes of a governor but also through the eyes of a dad,” DeSantis continued. “You know, we have a six, a four, and a two-year old at home. And we just believe as parents, we should be able to send our kids to school, have them watch cartoons without having somebody’s sexual agenda shoved down their throats.”
READ MORE: ‘Political Theater’: Conservative Rips Ron DeSantis for ‘Sucking Up to the Anti-Vaxxers’
“And so when this issue came up, with the sexualization of the curriculum, of course in Florida, we think that that’s inappropriate. And you know what? Republican, Democrat, Independent parents agree with us overwhelmingly.”
That’s debatable. In October Florida Politics reported, “Majorities oppose Ron DeSantis-backed ‘Stop WOKE’ and parental rights laws,” including his “Don’t Say Gay” law.
In January, a study by UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute found a large percentage of LGBTQ parents say they are concerned their families will be negatively impacted by DeSantis’ laws, including HB 1557, the “Don’t Say Gay” law – with some saying they already have been.
“Almost 9 out of 10 (88%) LGBTQ+ parents are very or somewhat concerned about the impact that HB 1557 will have on them and their children, with one in four reporting they have experienced anti-LGBTQ harassment since the law was passed and one in five reporting becoming less out in their communities since the law was passed. Parents have considered a variety of coping strategies in response to the bill, including moving out of the state (56%) and moving their children to a different school (11%). Over 16% of LGBTQ parents have already taken steps to move their families to another state.”
Watch a short clip or the full interview below or at this link.
“the woke” pic.twitter.com/Xvc6dbOROD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Tulsi Gabbard: Biden Cabinet Picks ‘Based on Genetics, Race, Blood, Genes’ – Same ‘Geneticist Principles Embodied by Hitler’
Former Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard stunned a far-right Fox News host Friday night, falsely claiming President Joe Biden has chosen his cabinet members based solely on factors of “genetics” and “race” – while comparing Biden to Hitler.
In a segment attacking President Biden’s cabinet, as The Daily Beast reported, Gabbard, a Fox News contributor, suggested he was “proud” to be “hiring people, selecting people…based on genetics, race, based on your blood, your genes. And where do we see that connection? Well, these are the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolf Hitler.”
President Biden put together one of the most qualified Cabinets in history. He also promised his Cabinet, unlike his predecessor’s, would be as diverse as America itself.
“President Biden’s proposed cabinet would be the most diverse in U.S. history,” The New York Times reported one day after his inauguration, “comprising more women and people of color than any cabinet before it — which, in many ways, fulfills Mr. Biden’s campaign promise to select a team that ‘looks like America’ and modernizes the predominantly male, white institution.”
READ MORE: Buttigieg Smacks Down GOP House Oversight Chair After He Announces Investigation of Secretary’s Handling of Train Derailment
“’Building a diverse team will lead to better outcomes and more effective solutions to address the urgent crises facing our nation,’ he said in a speech in December when announcing some of his cabinet nominees.”
The Times also pointed to some “notable firsts” in Biden’s Cabinet:
“In addition to the barrier-breaking Vice President Kamala Harris, there will be America’s first female Treasury secretary (Janet Yellen), its first openly gay secretary (Pete Buttigieg, for the Department of Transportation), its first Native American secretary (Deb Haaland, for the Department of the Interior), the first woman to serve as director of national intelligence (Avril Haines) and the first immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security (Alejandro Mayorkas), to name just a few.”
Gabbard shared with Fox News host Jesse Watters her theory that “what we’re seeing here is [Democrats’] philosophy, identity politics. And this is one of the main reasons why I left the Democratic Party because you seeing how their agenda of identity politics is directly undermining the traditional Democratic values that were expressed so beautifully and clearly, by Dr. Martin Luther King, that we should judge each other not based on the color of our skin, but based on our character.”
It’s demonstrably false to claim President Biden considered only diversity factors to build his Cabinet, which is comprised of people with tremendous experience and accomplishments. A look at their extensive biographies exposes Gabbard’s claim as false.
Watch Gabbard below or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis Downplays Insurrection, Denies Responsibility for First Amendment Restrictions on Protesting at Florida Capitol
Governor Ron DeSantis is denying any responsibility for new Florida restrictions on the First Amendment that ban protests at the state Capitol unless groups requesting a permit are sponsored by a state official and their protest “aligns” with his administration’s mission. On Wednesday, DeSantis joked about the January 6, 2021 insurrection while downplaying it as he spoke about the new state policy effectively curtailing the right to protest the government.
“I saw a little report that actually was not something that I was involved with. It didn’t necessarily come down from me,” DeSantis told reporters as he stood in front of a small airplane at a podium with a sign that read “Biden’s Border Crisis.”
DeSantis was likely referring to a report in Politico that firmly puts the DeSantis administration behind the new policy that restricts freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
“The DeSantis administration now requires events held at the Florida state Capitol to ‘align’ with its mission, a recent change that is sparking concerns that the governor’s office is trying to censor events it doesn’t like,” Politico reported Tuesday evening.
READ MORE: ‘It’s Called the Rule of Law, Guys’: Legal Expert Supports Judge’s Ruling Trump and FBI Director Wray Can Be Deposed
“The Department of Management Services, the administration department that oversees state facilities, over the past few months has changed rules for groups or individuals who want to reserve space inside the Capitol. The changes require organizations seeking to reserve areas to make their requests through specific administration officials or legislative leaders and require they line up with the mission of the state.”
That effectively bans all protest against any legislation or policy the DeSantis administration supports. For example, it would have banned any protest at the Capitol against DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Continuing his remarks to reporters, DeSantis, an attorney, said, “I think I would imagine that it’s just, you go there and you speak your mind. Great, but you’ll have some groups that will try to take over capitals like we’ve seen in other other state capitals, he said. Protesting at state capitols is a hallmark of the right to protest and the right to “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” It is as old as the Magna Carta.
” And you know, it’s interesting,” DeSantis added, “if, if, if they’re, if they’re doing that from the left and the media says, ‘that’s democracy in action.’ They don’t say it’s an insurrection if you take over you know, a capital because of that, but but I think that’s what it’s getting to and so, you know, we’ve been very supportive of people being able to speak their mind, it’s their right.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) defends an impending rule that would limit opposition protests at the state capitol:
“Some groups will try to take over capitols … If they’re doing that from the left, then the media says that’s democracy in action. They don’t say it’s an insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/GRYiZTpdeP
— The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2023
Florida Politics, reporting on DeSantis “joking” about insurrection while denying responsibility for the restrictions on the right to protest at the state capitol, notes the “Governor had commented on Jan. 6 previously, including last spring when he said concern about the riots that delayed congressional certification of the 2020 Presidential Election was a ‘dead horse’ and a ‘loser’ with voters.”
READ MORE: Special Counsel Forced to Ask Judge to Compel Mike Pence to Obey Subpoena and Testify
On the one-year anniversary of Trump’s insurrection, Florida Politics also noted, DeSantis said: “This is their Christmas,” referring to the media and Democrats
The January 6, 2021 insurrection was an insurrection because its goal was to stop lawmakers from certifying a free and fair election in order to overturn election results. Insurrectionists and rioters were not peaceably assembling, nor were they protesting a policy or law.
DeSantis has repeatedly mocked concern over the insurrection while attempting to minimize its significance.
In May he called the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade a “judicial insurrection.”
“You wanna talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection.”
— Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade pic.twitter.com/LhU69qLFg7
— The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2022
One month later, as the actual decision in that case was about to be handed down, DeSantis likened pro-choice activists protesting at the Supreme Court to insurrectionists trying to shut down government to overturn the election.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) says protests outside a Supreme Court justice’s house “would be considered an insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/uAhsDk25Tb
— The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2022
Watch videos of DeSantis’ remarks above or at this link.
Trending
- News3 days ago
McCarthy-Run House ‘Unable to Respond to an International Crisis’: Former GOP Lawmaker
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Tulsi Gabbard: Biden Cabinet Picks ‘Based on Genetics, Race, Blood, Genes’ – Same ‘Geneticist Principles Embodied by Hitler’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM13 hours ago
DeSantis on Fighting ‘The Woke’: I Made the ‘Democratic Party a Rotten Carcass’ Yet They Can ‘Still Impose Their Agenda’
- News2 days ago
‘I Identify as an American’: Joe Manchin Refuses to Call Himself a Democrat on Fox News
- News16 hours ago
Watergate Prosecutor: ‘Strange to Me’ Why Trump Wasn’t Indicted ‘As Soon as He Left the Presidency’
- CRIME14 hours ago
‘Officially on Georgia-Watch’: Legal Expert Says Possible Trump Probe Indictments Could Come at Any Time
- News11 hours ago
ODNI to Brief ‘Gang of Eight’ Members on All 3 Classified Docs Investigations One Day Before Garland Testimony
- BREAKING NEWS7 hours ago
Rupert Murdoch Gave Jared Kushner ‘Confidential Information’ About Joe Biden’s Campaign Ads: Court Filing