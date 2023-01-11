BREAKING NEWS
Watch: George Santos Bragged He Was a ‘Star’ Volleyball Player at College He Did Not Attend, Says County GOP Chair
The George Santos lies keep coming.
During the Nassau County Republican Committee’s press conference Wednesday calling for U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign, Chairman Joe Cairo told reporters at one point that the newly-elected congressman had told him in their discussions that he was a “star” volleyball player at Baruch College, which a New York Times investigation found he did not attend.
“He said he was very successful,” Cairo told reporters near the end of the press conference. “Told me personally that he had made a lot of money at that age and was successful in life.”
“We got into it, started getting personal about the fact that he came from a poor background but he was able to be very successful. Told me – I remember specifically, I’m into sports a little bit, that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship,” Cairo added.
RELATED: ‘Get Out’: ‘Fraud’ George Santos Must Resign Say County GOP Officials – He Again Defiantly Refuses (Video)
“What can I tell you?” he lamented, as his fellow GOP officials laughed.
During that lengthy press conference numerous Republican Party and elected officials denounced Congressman Santos, calling him a “fraud,” a “national joke,” and demanding he resign “immediately.”
One elected official vowed to never deal with Santos in any capacity until he resigns.
Some pointed to his false claims about being Jewish and losing family members in the Holocaust as exceptionally egregious.
READ MORE: ‘The Deep State’ Wants to ‘Wipe Out the American Cowboy’ Warns GOP Congressman in Conspiracy-Laden Rant (Video)
Others pointed to the importance of public service, and how he defrauded them.
Watch Chairman Cairo’s remarks below or at this link.
Nassau County GOP Chair Joseph G. Cairo, Jr. recalled Rep. George Santos once told him he was a volleyball star at Baruch College & that his team won the league championship — Santos later told the NY Post he had never graduated from ‘any institution of higher learning’ pic.twitter.com/e6d1f8T4ey
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 11, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Get Out’: ‘Fraud’ George Santos Must Resign Say County GOP Officials – He Again Defiantly Refuses (Video)
The leaders of the Nassau County, New York Republican Committee, and elected local GOP officials banded together on Wednesday in a press conference calling U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) a “fraud,” and demanding his resignation from Congress. But as the press conference was being held reporters swarmed Santos in D.C., asking if he would resign.
“I will not,” he declared defiantly, as he scurried into an elevator off limits to the press.
NEW: George Santos tells me he will NOT resign w/ @LaleeIbssa pic.twitter.com/d5rvHObxoA
— Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 11, 2023
Santos is under multiple investigations after he repeatedly lied about his education, employment, religion and ethnicity, his parents’ relationship to the Holocaust, and other critical aspects of his background and history.
Despite knowing all this, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and House GOP Majority Leader Steve Scalise allowed Santos to be seated, and are calling his lies an “internal” issue.
READ MORE: The Powerful GOP Oversight Committee Chairman Is Pushing a Baseless Narrative That Biden Is ‘Compromised’
Should Santos resign or in the unlikely event be expelled, Republicans’ slim House majority would be even smaller – just three votes.
But the people he actually works for in Nassau County, made clear they want him gone, “immediately.”
“I am calling for his immediate resignation,” said one Republican official.
“George, I’m speaking to you: It’s time to step down,” said another.
“George Santos’ campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication,” declared Nassau County GOP Chairman Joe Cairo.
According to City and State NY, Cairo added that Santos “has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service.”
“He’s disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople,” Cairo also said, The New York Times reports, calling it “the sharpest denunciation yet of the congressman’s behavior from Republicans.”
READ MORE: Watch: Democrats File Ethics Complaint Against George Santos After GOP Leadership Calls It an ‘Internal’ Matter
“Today on behalf of the Nassau County Republican committee. I am calling for his immediate resignation,” Cairo added.
Other speakers called Santos an “out and out liar” who “needs help.”
“This is not a normal person,” that official said.
Watch video of the press conference live below, video of Santos’ refusal above, or both at this link.
NEW: Watch: George Santos Bragged He Was a ‘Star’ Volleyball Player at College He Did Not Attend, Says County GOP Chair
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: McCarthy Appears to Urge Gaetz to Change His Vote as He Loses for the 14th Time
Kevin McCarthy appeared certain he would be holding the Speaker’s gavel by the end of Friday night but in a stunning moment, at the end of the vote, the frustrated Republican Majority Leader found himself just one vote short. McCarthy walked over to Matt Gaetz and appeared to urge him to change his vote from “present” to a vote for McCarthy.
Gaetz seemed to angrily refuse.
JUST IN: An extraordinary scene erupted, involving a confrontation between Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Matt Gaetz, on the House floor Friday night as voting was underway for House speaker. https://t.co/6D04OCikAm pic.twitter.com/ZHMWXE4mQI
— CNN (@CNN) January 7, 2023
McCarthy lost the vote, his fourteenth loss in a row.
An entire week’s worth of House business has now been lost.
A fifteenth vote will have to be held.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
McCarthy’s Chances Improve as 14 Republicans Flip – Deal Includes Strings on Debt Ceiling
Kevin McCarthy‘s chances of becoming Speaker improved Friday afternoon, as fourteen Republicans who voted against him eleven times flipped their votes to the embattled and diminished Republican Majority Leader on the twelfth vote.
The unofficial tally at the end of voting was McCarthy with 214, which is 14 more than he got on the last vote, and Hakeem Jeffries with 211. Jeffries lost one vote, Congressman-elect David Trone (D-MD) who is in surgery today, but returned to vote on the next ballot.
7AM: Surgery
2PM: Back at the Capitol, still wearing my slippers and hospital socks
Time to vote for Hakeem Jeffries! pic.twitter.com/Xvyg8VL4Wp
— Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) January 6, 2023
It’s unknown the scope of the deals McCarthy made overnight to get some of the “Never Kevin” Republicans to agree to support him.
“What exactly did Kevin McCarthy give away?” asked MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend.
The 14 previous R holdouts who have flipped to McCarthy on the 12th ballot: #NC08 Bishop#OK02 Brecheen#TX27 Cloud#GA09 Clyde#FL19 Donalds#AZ09 Gosar#FL13 Luna#IL15 Miller#SC05 Norman#TN05 Ogles#PA10 Perry#TX21 Roy#TX03 Self#IN05 Spartz
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2023
CNN’s Manu Raju reports part of the overnight closed-door deal included, for the first time in history, an agreement by McCarthy to allow strings to be placed on raising the debt ceiling. Far right Republicans, including McCarthy, have said they want to reduce or eliminate spending on Medicare and Social Security.
READ MORE: ‘Anyone Who Thinks This Is Economy Is in Recession Is Bananas’: Economists Cheer ‘Hot’ Biden Jobs Report
McCarthy still does not have enough votes to grasp the Speaker’s gavel, but this is significant momentum.
Chip Roy (R-TX) votes for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. #118thCongress pic.twitter.com/XPail3LGGX
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 6, 2023
Despite the movement forward, political strategist and former Republican Tim Miller calls the vote a “historic failure,” and suggested McCarthy will not be able to flip the original five “Never Kevins.” If he cannot, it would remain nearly impossible for McCarthy to become Speaker.
Earlier, Miller made clear his disdain for his former party.
Lotta Republicans in the house chamber cheering for a 12th straight loss. Encapsulation of the party’s last half-decade.
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 6, 2023
Seven “Never Kevin” Republicans have still not budged. They are: Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, Bob Good, Andy Harris, and Matt Rosendale.
A thirteenth vote is now underway as The Nation’s Elie Mystic observes, “after 12 losing votes McCarthy is finally where we all thought he’d be on Tuesday: unable to win a majority because there are 6 or 7 Republicans who hate him.”
This article has been updated with additional information.
Trending
- News2 days ago
First Bill Under Speaker McCarthy Will Cost Taxpayers More Than $100 Billion
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
First Lady Jill Biden Is ‘Compromised’ and ‘Must Be Investigated’ Far Right GOP Congressman Baselessly Claims
- 'SHOULD BE MAKING LAWS NOT BREAKING LAWS'2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Twitter Locked Her Out After Dr. Dre Filed Copyright Violation on Her Video, Calling Her ‘Hateful’
- News2 days ago
‘One Step Closer’: Georgia Special Grand Jury Completes Investigation Into Trump’s Possibly Illegal Election Acts
- News1 day ago
GOP Congressman From Texas Calls for Defunding Homeland Security
- News2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Access ‘The Most Sensitive Secrets in the Government’ if Republicans Get Their Way
- News1 day ago
Trump’s Reported $700 Million Loss Key to Proving Tax Fraud: Tax Expert
- News2 days ago
McCarthy’s Silence on Brazil Insurrection Deemed ‘Despicable’ as US and International Leaders Condemn Attacks