Watch: George Santos Bragged He Was a ‘Star’ Volleyball Player at College He Did Not Attend, Says County GOP Chair

The George Santos lies keep coming.

During the Nassau County Republican Committee’s press conference Wednesday calling for U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign, Chairman Joe Cairo told reporters at one point that the newly-elected congressman had told him in their discussions that he was a “star” volleyball player at Baruch College, which a New York Times investigation found he did not attend.

“He said he was very successful,” Cairo told reporters near the end of the press conference. “Told me personally that he had made a lot of money at that age and was successful in life.”

“We got into it, started getting personal about the fact that he came from a poor background but he was able to be very successful. Told me – I remember specifically, I’m into sports a little bit, that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship,” Cairo added.

“What can I tell you?” he lamented, as his fellow GOP officials laughed.

During that lengthy press conference numerous Republican Party and elected officials denounced Congressman Santos, calling him a “fraud,” a “national joke,” and demanding he resign “immediately.”

One elected official vowed to never deal with Santos in any capacity until he resigns.

Some pointed to his false claims about being Jewish and losing family members in the Holocaust as exceptionally egregious.

Others pointed to the importance of public service, and how he defrauded them.

Watch Chairman Cairo’s remarks below or at this link.